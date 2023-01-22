Over a dozen killed after collapse of build in Syria’s Aleppo

BEIRUT: A building collapsed in a neighborhood in Syria’s northern city of Aleppo early Sunday, killing at least 16 people, including one child, with several still missing, Syrian state media reported.
The five-story building housing about 30 people in the Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood under the control of the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces collapsed overnight, according to the report. Water leakages had weakened the structure’s foundation, it said.
Dozens of firefighters, first responders and residents covered in debris and dust were searching through the rubble for the remaining residents with drills and a bulldozer.
Some relatives of the tenants waited anxiously nearby, while others mourned at the entrance of a nearby hospital as the bodies arrived in ambulances and on the back of trucks.
Hawar News, the news agency for the semiautonomous Kurdish areas in Syria, reported that seven people were killed and three were injured, two of them critically.
فقد 7 أشخاص حياتهم وأصيب 3 بجراح حالة اثنين منهم حرجة جراء انهيار مبنى مؤلف من 5 طوابق في حي الشيخ مقصود بمدينة حلب، وذلك بحسب الحصيلة الأولية.
Many buildings in Aleppo were destroyed or damaged during Syria’s 11-year conflict, which has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million.
Although the Syrian government under President Bashar Assad has retaken the city of Aleppo from armed opposition groups, Sheikh Maksoud is among some neighborhoods under the control of Kurdish forces.
Aleppo is Syria’s largest city and was once its commercial center.
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu removed a top minister from office Sunday, a statement said, following a Supreme Court ruling against Aryeh Deri’s appointment which has shaken the nascent cabinet.
“It is with a heavy heart, with great sorrow and with an extremely difficult feeling that I am forced to transfer you from your position as a minister in the government,” Netanyahu told Deri, who held the health and interior portfolios and who was convicted last year of tax evasion.
At least five injured after blast at mayor’s office in Mogadishu -ambulance worker
Somalia’s Islamist militant group Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.
Updated 44 min 46 sec ago
Reuters
MOGADISHU: At least five people were injured in a blast on Sunday at the gates of the mayor’s office in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu and gunfire continued to sound, a member of the ambulance service and a witness said.
Abdikadir Abdirahman, director of Aamin Ambulance Services, told Reuters that ambulance staff had so far evacuated five injured people from the scene of the blast.
Gunfire was still ongoing in the area and it was difficult for ambulances to access the area, he said.
“We were in the office and we were deafened by a blast, we ran out, gunfire followed,” Farah Abdullahi, who works in the mayor’s office, told Reuters.
The mayor’s office is located in the local government headquarters building in a well guarded area of Mogadishu.
Roads in the area have concrete barriers and multiple roadblocks. The building is about one and a half kilometers away from Villa Somalia, the president’s office.
Security forces immediately put the area under lockdown but an exchange of gunfire between the army and the assailants was ongoing, an intelligence officer who only gave his name as Ahmed, told Reuters.
“Our Mujahideen have stormed the well-guarded apostate local government headquarter of Mogadishu, we first started with suicide bombs and then foot fighters entered the building after killing the building guards,” Abdiasis Abu Musab, Al-Shabab’s military operations spokesman, said in the statement
Al Shabab frequently carries out bombings and gun assaults on targets in Mogadishu and across the country.
The group has been attacking Somalia’s central government since 2006 as it seeks to topple it and replace it with its own rule that adheres to strict interpretation of Islam’s sharia law.
Al Shabab has stepped up attacks in recent months in a show of resilience after President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s government launched an offensive against the Al-Qaeda-allied fighters last August.
Iranian currency falls to record low amid EU plans to expand sanctions against Tehran
4th round of sanctions eyed over Tehran's repression against demonstrators
Other EU members want to classify the Iran's IRGC as a terrorist organization
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: Iran’s troubled currency rial fell to a record low against the US dollar on Saturday amid discussions in the European to impose new sanctions on 37 Iranian officials and organizations over the regime's brutal crackdown on protesters.
Iran's increasing isolation in the global community also comes amid warnings over Tehran's expanding role in stirring unrest within the Mideast region and for supplying drones that are causing massive death and destruction in Ukraine.
Ties between the EU and Tehran have deteriorated in recent months as efforts to revive nuclear talks have stalled. Iran has detained several European nationals and the bloc has become increasingly critical of the violent treatment of protesters and the use of executions.
Foreign ministers from the EU bloc are to agree to adopt the fourth package of sanctions on Tehran over its repression of demonstrators at an already-scheduled meeting in Brussels on Monday.
The European Parliament called on Wednesday for the EU to list Iran’s Guards as a terrorist group, blaming the powerful force for the repression of protesters and the supply of drones to Russia. The assembly cannot compel the EU to add the force to its list, but the text was a clear political message to Tehran.
Panama’s vessel registry, the world’s largest, has withdrawn its flag from 136 ships linked to Iran’s state oil company in the last four years, the country’s maritime authority said this week.
Demonstrations have swept Iran since the Sept. 16 death of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for allegedly failing to adhere to the Islamic republic’s strict dress rules.
Iran has arrested at least 14,000 people in the wave of protests, according to the UN.
Authorities have executed four people for their role in the unrest and imposed the death penalty on a total of 18, triggering widespread international outrage.
The EU has already imposed asset freezes and visa bans on more than 60 Iranian officials and entities over the crackdown on protesters, including targeting Tehran’s “morality police,” Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders and state media.
The dollar was selling for as much as 447,000 rials on Iran’s unofficial market on Saturday, compared with 430,500 the previous day, according to the foreign exchange site Bonbast.com.
The rial has lost 29 percent of its value since nationwide protests began.
Iran’s central bank governor Mohammad Reza Farzin on Saturday blamed the fall of the rial on “psychological operations” which Tehran says its enemies are organizing to destabilize the Islamic Republic.
“Today, the central bank faces no restrictions in terms of foreign currency and gold resources and reserves, and media deceit and psychological operations are the main factors behind the fluctuation in the free exchange rate,” state broadcaster IRIB cited Farzin as saying.
Facing an inflation rate of about 50 percent, Iranians seeking safe havens for their savings have been trying to buy dollars, other hard currencies or gold.
The economic Ecoiran website blamed the continued fall of the rial on an apparent “global consensus” against Iran.
“Increasing political pressures, such as placing the Revolutionary Guards on a list of terrorist organizations, and imposing restrictions on Iran-linked ships and oil tankers ... are factors pointing to a global consensus against Iran, (which may affect) the dollar’s rate in Tehran,” Ecoiran said.
Separately, Iran’s sports minister has ordered a probe into allegations of sexual assault targeting teenagers at a football academy in the country’s northeast.
“A former media manager for the Shahr Khodro football team has claimed on social media that the parents of 15 players from this club and its academy have filed a complaint against the club and its coaches for sexually assaulting their children,” state news agency IRNA reported. Shahr Khodro football club is based in Mashhad.
On Friday, the local newspaper Shahrara reported on its website that the families of players from the club had gathered outside the headquarters of the provincial football organization to protest the “tragedy.”
Abdel Fattah Mahmoud Abdullah told Arab News: “The Armant sugar factory receives more than 1.15 million tons of sugar cane every year, and produces around 110,000 tons of sugar … and around 50,000 tons of molasses”
Updated 22 January 2023
Mohammed Al-Shamaa
CAIRO: The sugarcane harvesting season has begun in Egypt, with the governorate of Upper Egypt in the country’s south a key cultivation site.
“The target is to receive approximately 7.7 million tons of sugarcane during the current harvest season to produce about 850,000 tons of sugar,” Maj. Gen. Essam El-Din El-Budaiwi, head of the Sugar and Integrated Industries Co., told Arab News.
He added that the company has eight factories in five governorates across Egypt — Aswan, Luxor, Qena, Sohag, Minya — to produce sugar from cane and beets.
Egypt’s minister of supply, Dr. Ali Al-Moselhi, recently said the country was 90 percent self-sufficiency in sugar production, following suggestions elsewhere that it was facing a shortage of the foodstuff.
Egypt will be 100 percent self-sufficient in sugar next year, the minister added.
Al-Budaiwi, however, noted that the supply price had increased to 1,100 Egyptian pounds ($37) per ton from 810 pounds last season, upping farmers’ dues to 8.47 billion pounds.
In addition, cultivated land fell by 235,000 feddans (987 sq. km) this year, compared to 248,000 feddans last year, said the official.
Despite these problems, El-Budaiwi confirmed that he was seeking to maintain supply rates within safe limits and pay farmers’ dues while implementing a plan to raise the production capacities of factories.
Abdel Fattah Mahmoud Abdullah, head of the sugar cane factories in Luxor governorate, southern Egypt, told Arab News: “The Armant sugar factory receives more than 1.15 million tons of sugar cane every year, and produces around 110,000 tons of sugar … and around 50,000 tons of molasses.”
He said that all the workers at the factory were ready to play a major role in the success of the season this year.
In Aswan governorate, southern Egypt, farmers began harvesting the cane crop from dawn, wearing gloves to protect their hands.
Commenting on the stages of sugar production, Sami Ahmed, head of Kom Ombo Sugar Factories, said that the sugar production season would continue until mid-May.
Factories operate 24 hours a day for a period of 140 consecutive days without stopping during this period, he added, and that his facilities would produce about 200,000 tons of sugar.
Two Yemeni detainees ‘tortured to death inside Houthi jails’
The deaths have sparked outrage, with demands for an inquiry to bring the killers to justice
Updated 22 January 2023
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Two Yemenis kidnapped by the Houthis died after being brutally tortured inside militia prisons, Yemeni human rights advocates and local media said on Saturday.
The deaths have sparked outrage, with demands for an inquiry to bring the killers to justice, and an acceleration of prisoner-exchange negotiations.
One of the victims, Munaser Al-Rasas, a Yemeni expatriate working in Saudi Arabia, is believed to have been abducted while returning to his family home in the central province of Al-Bayda to celebrate Eid Al-Adha last July.
A Houthi representative on Friday notified the family of his death, but gave no further details.
Yemeni activists and friends said that Al-Rasas was tortured by the Houthis in Sanaa, and that his captors ignored numerous requests from the family to release him or at least notify them of his location.
Activists also said that Hadi Hussein Salem Al-Shani, a Yemeni soldier, had died in a Houthi jail in the capital. The Houthis reportedly returned his remains to his family for burial over the weekend without providing any details about his death.
Al-Shani, a soldier from the 153 Infantry Brigade in Al-Bayda, was seized on the battlefield in the Al-Bayda Al-Malajem region three years ago and brought to Sanaa, where he was tortured.
The two are the most recently recorded victims of the Houthi’s brutal interrogation techniques in regions under their control, including Sanaa.
In November, the Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedom said in a report that at least 4,200 people are being held in Houthi detention facilities.
The militia has executed 147 captives since late 2014, while 282 others have died as a result of negligence, the rights group said. A further 98 prisoners reportedly died within days of being released.
Yemeni rights organizations and activists are demanding the world exert greater pressure on the Houthis to halt these harsh practices.
“Torture inside the Houthi militia’s official and unofficial jails over the last eight years is one of the gravest breaches of international humanitarian law,” Mutahar Al-Badhiji, executive director of the Yemeni Coalition to Monitor Human Rights Violations, told Arab News on Saturday.
He called for the activation of prisoner-exchange agreements and discussions for the release of thousands of war captives.
“Prisoner exchange is one of the Stockholm Agreement’s unresolved outcomes. This is a humanitarian issue that affects many people, whether they reside inside Houthi territory or in legitimate (government) territory, and it must be addressed from a humanitarian perspective, without political or military motivations,” Al-Badhiji said, referring to the UN-brokered agreement signed between the Yemeni government and the Houthis in the Swedish capital in 2018.
Other Yemeni activists, including Amat Al-Salam Al-Hajj, chairperson of the Abductees’ Mothers Association, an umbrella group representing thousands of female family members of civilian war captives, said that the news of detainees’ deaths is worrying for families who fear their loved ones may meet a similar fate.
“This news came as a shock to the mothers of the abductees, who are awaiting the death of their sons. Mothers, spouses and sons are all experiencing psychological distress,” she said.