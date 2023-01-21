Canada to repatriate 19 women, children from Syria
Canada to repatriate 19 women, children from Syria/node/2236281/middle-east
Canada to repatriate 19 women, children from Syria
The Kurdish-run al-Hol camp, which holds relatives of suspected Daesh group fighters in the northeastern Hasakeh governorate, during a security operation by the Kurdish Asayish security forces and the special forces of the Syrian Democratic Forces. (AFP file photo)
MONTREAL: Canada will repatriate six women and 13 infants who have been detained in northeast Syria in camps for family members of Daesh Group fighters, Ottawa announced Friday.
It is the largest such repatriation of Daesh family members yet for Canada, and comes after the women went to court to force the government to bring them home, saying it was obliged to under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
On Friday the country’s foreign ministry said it had reached a “mutually acceptable resolution” of the case over their application to return.
The agreement resolved the case for the 19 Canadian women and children, but left four men who are also seeking repatriation as part of the case to be decided on in the coming weeks.
“The safety and security of Canadians is our government’s top priority,” said Global Affairs Canada, the foreign ministry.
“We continue to evaluate the provision of extraordinary assistance on a case by case basis, including repatriation to Canada, in line with the policy framework adopted in 2021,” it said.
Up until now the government of Justin Trudeau has treated the detained IS families on a case-by-case basis, and in four years only a handful of women and children have been repatriated.
Since the destruction of the Daesh “caliphate” across Syria and Iraq in 2019, more than 42,400 foreign adults and children with alleged ties to the Daesh have been held in camps in Syria, according to Human Rights Watch.
Repatriating them is a highly sensitive issue for many countries, but rights groups have denounced their reluctance to bring back their own nationals from the camps, controlled mostly by Syrian Kurds.
Human Rights Watch said around 30 Canadian citizens, including 10 infants, remain in the camps.
Farida Deif, the group’s head in Canada, said that Global Affairs Canada has informed a number of them by letter that they fulfill the requirements for repatriation.
However, she said, “none of the men have been notified of anything or have been part of any agreements thus far.”
The authorities did not say when the 19 would come to Canada or whether any of them would face legal proceedings for their association with Daesh.
Last October Canada brought back two women and two children from Syria.
In 2020, Ottawa allowed the return of a five year old orphan girl from Syria after her uncle initiated a legal action against the Canadian government.
Lebanon stripped of voting rights at UN over unpaid annual dues
Beirut owes $1.8m in unpaid dues
MPs continue sit-in over presidential deadlock
Updated 21 January 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Lebanon has been stripped of its voting rights at the UN General Assembly for failing to pay its annual dues.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the government in Beirut must pay arrears of about $1.8 million to regain its status. Other countries that lost the right to vote were Dominica, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, South Sudan and Venezuela.
Under UN rules, a country can lose its vote if it is in arrears of at least two years’ contributions, unless it shows evidence that it cannot pay for reasons beyond its control. Lebanon has been mired in economic chaos since 2019, when its financial system collapsed after decades of profligate spending, mismanagement and corruption.
The Foreign Ministry said on Friday the debt would be paid “immediately, in a manner that preserves Lebanon’s rights in the UN.”
Meanwhile two independent MPs who spent Thursday night in parliament said on Friday they were refusing to move until the assembly elected a new president. Lebanon has had no head of state for more than two months and the government has been operating in a caretaker capacity since May.
Melhem Khalaf and Najat Saliba were elected last year on the back of protests in late 2019 against Lebanon’s corrupt ruling elite. The squabbling over the presidency is mostly between supporters and opponents of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.
Saliba said: “Our constitutional right is to remain in the hall until a president is elected, and we … are simply asking MPs to do what they are asked. We are not challenging anyone, nor can we force anyone to do anything. But we are staying here.”
Khalaf told Arab News: “We feel as if democracy is failing in Lebanon, and we have a responsibility today to respect it. Without a president, the work of state institutions will remain suspended. MPs are obligated … to go to parliament and elect a president.”
Global energy crisis is a ‘management’ issue, says Crescent Enterprises CEO Badr Jafar
Problem is the lack of producer policies to make sure energy reaches necessary markets, says UAE-based CEO
Governments need to learn to solve supply issues with long-term conducive policies, Badr Jafar tells Arab News
Updated 21 January 2023
TAREK ALI AHMAD
DAVOS: As the world grapples with its most serious energy crisis since the Second World War due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, Badr Jaafar, chief executive officer of UAE-based Crescent Enterprises, told Arab News he believes it is actually more of “a management crisis.”
“The reality is, when you refer to it as an energy crisis, you give the impression that it is somehow a problem with the actual energy source. The problem is, of course, the lack of producer policies to make sure that the energy reaches the (necessary) markets,” Jafar said, speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos. “And this is related, fundamentally, to many, many years of underinvestment in critical sources of energy, in order to provide energy security to large parts of the world.”
The headlines speak for themselves. Residents in the UK have been seeing ads suggesting coal furnaces as a replacement for electric or gas heating in their homes as a way to cut costs, while Europeans have been warned to brace for tough winters ahead.
“That’s why I refer to it as a management crisis — not to be facetious, but because we need to learn,” he said. “Policymakers need to learn to solve these problems with long-term conducive policies, and not short-term politics. (If you try) to address these challenges with short-term politics, this is going to be the result.”
Every year at Davos, curated panels sound the alarm on global warming, climate change, and the need to curb the world’s dependence on oil. But little has actually changed. Ironically enough, new research commissioned by Greenpeace found that private jet emissions quadrupled during last year’s conference. Of the 1,040 private jets that landed, 53 percent were making trips of less than 750 km that could easily have been made by train or car, with the shortest flight clocking in at only 21 km.
Attendees — and the wider world — were berated by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his speech on Wednesday. “We are flirting with climate disaster,” he said. “Every week brings a new climate horror story. Today, fossil-fuel producers and their enablers are still racing to expand production, knowing full well that their business model is inconsistent with human survival.”
Jafar concurs, but doesn’t see it as solely a climate issue, rather one that interlinks with the environment.
“It is a climate-nature nexus, which, of course, the world needs to come to terms with. Supporting and enabling a greener evolution of our energy systems is an imperative,” he said. “Not just on a regional level, but on a global (level, there) has to be a concerted effort across business, policymakers and civil society.”
Despite countries across the globe ratifying climate acts, promising to cut down on emissions and find better, cleaner sources of energy, more needs to be done across the board.
“I think growth and climate are two sides of the same coin. And the edge of that coin, if you will, is conducive policy to make sure that we are pursuing low emissions, but not low growth,” Jafar said.
With the UN Climate Change Conference, COP27, having taken place in Egypt in November, and with COP28 to be hosted by the UAE later this year, many see now as the ideal time to “set the stage for 2035 for the region to become a leader and pioneer,” as the WEF’s head of Middle East and North Africa, Maround Kairouz, put it in an earlier interview.
“The UAE has been doing that by building out renewable energy. It's already supported and invested in at least 20 gigawatts, I believe, of renewable energy and has a goal to increase that to 100 gigawatts by 2030,” Jafar said.
Indeed, the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative was announced in 2021, making the Emirates the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to commit to a target of net-zero emissions.
Jafar also cited global philanthropy and faith-based giving as other integral forms of investment that have not been expanded to their full potential.
“Climate philanthropy is growing rapidly. It’s grown by three times over the last five years, and it can grow significantly in the years to come,” he said.
“We need to create awareness and we need to create alliances. This is what COP28 will also do — help to create an alliance of philanthropists working with family offices and other creative capital actors to come together to really unite, in furtherance of our net-zero, nature-positive goals.”
Jafar claims that there are moves underway in emerging markets to make a big difference in the years to come.
“One is greater institutionalization of philanthropy in these markets,” he said, “The second is massive intergenerational wealth transfer; in Asia alone, approximately $5 trillion (will pass) from one generation to the next.
“And the third is a greater appreciation of the interconnectedness of the climate crisis with other systems like health, food security, national security, and, of course, social justice.”
Jafar believes that such developments will mean the world witnesses “a big change and a big uptick in philanthropic engagement, but also climate philanthropy.”
Turkiye’s opposition to announce presidential candidate in February
“The name of the (six-party opposition’s) presidential candidate will probably be declared sometime in February,” said Unal Cevikoz, an adviser of the main opposition Republican People’s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu
Updated 21 January 2023
Reuters AFP
ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s six-party opposition alliance is set to announce in February their presidential candidate to challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s 20-year rule in elections set for May, an opposition party official said on Friday.
Turkiye is heading toward one of the most consequential votes in the century-long history of the modern republic and Erdogan signaled on Wednesday that the presidential and parliament elections would be on May 14, a month ahead of schedule.
“The name of the (six-party opposition’s) presidential candidate will probably be declared sometime in February,” said Unal Cevikoz, an adviser of the main opposition Republican People’s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.
The six-party alliance is seeking to forge a united platform but has yet to agree a candidate to challenge Erdogan for the presidency.
FASTFACT
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s has indicated that the presidential and parliament elections would be on May 14, a month ahead of schedule.
Turkiye’s two main opposition parties, the secularist CHP and center-right nationalist IYI Party, have allied themselves with four smaller parties under a platform that would seek to dismantle Erdogan’s executive presidency in favor of the previous parliamentary system.
Cevikoz said leaders of the six opposition parties would reveal on Jan. 30 in two documents their proposals for a transitional period to a parliamentary system and their government program.
Erdogan’s supporters revere him for giving a voice to the marginalized and creating a thriving new middle class in the nation of 85 million people.
But his opponents highlight an authoritarian streak that emerged in the second decade of Erdogan’s rule.
The 68-year-old leader stamped his mark on Turkiye by rolling back a fiercely secular tradition established in the nation by its founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk one century ago.
Erdogan oversaw years of economic booms and busts as well wars and even a failed but bloody coup.
The country enters the election with much of its media under the government’s stranglehold and thousands of activists and politicians — many of them Kurds — languishing behind bars.
Syria’s Idlib province receives first cholera vaccines
About 1.1 million others live in areas north of Idlib that are also not under the control of President Bashar Assad’s regime
Updated 21 January 2023
AFP
BAB AL-HAWA: The first batch of cholera vaccines reached opposition-held areas in the northwest of war-ravaged Syria, where the extremely virulent disease is spreading.
Syria’s first outbreak since 2009, which the UN and local officials say has killed dozens of people since August, has been attributed in part to dilapidated infrastructure after more than a decade of conflict.
Two trucks loaded with vaccines entered Syria’s Idlib province through the Bab Al-Hawa crossing, linking Turkiye with areas under extremists’ control, an AFP correspondent said.
BACKGROUND
Syria’s first cholera outbreak since 2009, which the UN and local officials say has killed dozens of people since August, has been attributed in part to dilapidated infrastructure after more than a decade of conflict.
They carried 1.7 million doses of vaccine, said Ammar Ammar, a regional official with the UN children’s agency UNICEF, which organised the delivery.
UNICEF and the World Health Organization “have been looking at buying vaccines for the whole of Syria,” he said.
Idlib’s provincial health chief Rifaat Al-Farhat said these were the first vaccine doses shipped there since the outbreak began last year.
An inoculation drive would begin in March, Farhat said, but warned there are not enough doses for all of the province’s roughly 3 million inhabitants.
About 1.1 million others live in areas north of Idlib that are also not under the control of President Bashar Assad’s regime.
In November, 2 million vaccine doses were delivered to government-held areas.
According to the UN, Syria’s outbreak has killed 100 people since late August, and 77,561 suspected cases have been registered throughout the country by Jan. 7.
Cholera is generally contracted from contaminated food or water, and causes diarrhea and vomiting.
It can spread in residential areas lacking proper sewerage and drinking water systems.
The war in Syria since 2011 has damaged nearly two-thirds of water treatment plants, half of pumping stations and one-third of water towers, according to the UN.
Authorities in Idlib said they have registered 38,000 suspected cases, 6,000 of them in January alone.
Twenty people have died of cholera in the rebel-held province, officials said.
The Syrian regime has reported 1,634 cases and 49 deaths in areas under its control.
Put people with special needs at the heart of climate policy, WEF panel urges
People with special needs, who number more than 1 billion worldwide, are among those most affected by climate change
Speakers stressed the need for emergency response plans and infrastructure to cater to such people during natural disasters
Updated 20 January 2023
Sherouk Zakaria
DAVOS: People with special needs must be involved in the design of climate change policies, a panel of speakers at the World Economic Forum in Davos said on Friday.
During an open forum titled “In Case of Fire, Use Stairs,” the panel said that people with special needs, who number more than 1 billion around the world, were among those most affected by climate change.
The speakers stressed the need to create emergency response plans and infrastructure that cater to such people during natural disasters.
UAE Minister of Community Development Hessa Bint Eisa Buhumaid made reference to the operations carried out to save people with special needs during the floods in her country in July, in which seven people were killed and thousands were affected.
The UAE government used an emergency strategy set out during the COVID-19 pandemic to execute the “quick and immediate” evacuation of people with special needs, she said.
Although the strategy was designed to help deal with future pandemics, it also allowed authorities to effectively manage the natural disaster, she added.
People with special needs should be at the core of policymaking and strategies should be put in place to manage crises related to climate change, Buhumaid said.
She also referred to the UAE’s National Policy for Empowering People of Determination, which was drawn up after consultations with people with special needs, their families, caregivers and local communities.
Designing a policy for people with special needs would help to ensure the sustainability of action, she said.
“This policy needs to be engraved within a country’s national strategy. What ensures a long-term impact and sustainability of projects is policies.”
Swiss author Christoph Keller highlighted the additional threat climate crises posed to people with special needs.
“It’s climate catastrophes, not just change, because we can adapt to change in a much slower way, but we talk about floods, monsoon, earthquakes and fires that put lives at risk. For people with special needs, it’s even more threatening,” he said.
Ashleigh Streeter-Jones, a community champion at Melbourne Hub, stressed the need to ensure people with special needs were at the heart of the decision-making process and not just on the periphery.
“No decision about us without us,” she said. “We can’t incorporate people’s perspectives without speaking to them.”
Fawn Sharp, president of the National Congress of American Indians, said that climate change had had a disproportionate impact on people with special needs as well as those from indigenous communities, and that such groups must be fully represented at every level of society.
New technologies should be used to ensure accessibility and support for people from vulnerable communities in the event of a natural disaster, she added.
“We don’t know to what extent climate change will continue to intensify, so we have to be intensive and strategic. We don’t have to wait until the disaster happens, but we need to think ahead of time.”