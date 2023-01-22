What We Are Reading Today: Black Grief/White Grievance: The Politics of Loss

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Power vs. Force’

Author: David R. Hawkins

“Power vs. Force: The Hidden Determinants of Human Behavior” is a well-known self-help psychology book written by the late David R. Hawkins, republished in 2014 and translated into 25 languages.

The author discusses how human understanding of power versus force can shape and dictate behavior.

Originally published in 1994 as Hawkins’ doctoral dissertation, it is the fruit of his evolving work since 1965.

This dense read makes the distinction between power and force, describing the former as a positive influence associated by higher levels of consciousness and the latter as negative coercion characterizing lower levels.

Hawkins’ research findings are based on a tool called “kinesiology responses,” which helps discern what respondents believe to be true. He also developed a map of consciousness, which he described as energy fields that people switch between.

At the bottom of the scale of human emotions are feelings of lower vibration such as shame, fear, grief, guilt and apathy. Moving up to other levels there is desire, pride and anger, which are both stagnant and comfortable, according to Hawkins.

Positive action encompasses feelings of trust, forgiveness, optimism and courage.

The map of consciousness is based on research findings from nonlinear dynamics and quantum physics.

Hawkins was a physician, psychiatrist, lecturer and spiritual teacher. He spent his life researching human consciousness and spiritual evolution.

Hawkins received the Physicians’ Recognition Award from the American Medical Association in 1992, and the Huxley Award for Inestimable Contribution to the Alleviation of Human Suffering in 1979.

He founded the North Nassau Mental Health Center in 1958, Federation of Mental Health Centers in 1963, Academy of Orthomolecular Psychiatry in 1971, and the Institute for Applied Spiritual Studies in 1980.