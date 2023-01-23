You are here

Brazil declares emergency over deaths of Yanomami children from malnutrition

Brazil's President Luiz InacioÂ LulaÂ da Silva looks on as he visits the Yanomami Indigenous Health House (CASA Yanomami) in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil January 21, 2023. (REUTERS)
Brazil's President Luiz InacioÂ LulaÂ da Silva looks on as he visits the Yanomami Indigenous Health House (CASA Yanomami) in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil January 21, 2023. (REUTERS)
Brazil declares emergency over deaths of Yanomami children from malnutrition

Brazil declares emergency over deaths of Yanomami children from malnutrition
  Lula said the new government will put an end to illegal gold mining as it moves to crack down on illegal deforestation in the Amazon, which surged to a 15-year high under Bolsonaro
BRASILIA: Brazil’s ministry of health has declared a medical emergency in the Yanomami territory, the country’s largest indigenous reservation bordering Venezuela, following reports of children dying of malnutrition and other diseases caused by illegal gold mining.
A decree published on Friday by the incoming government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the aim of the declaration was to restore health services to the Yanomami people that had been dismantled by his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.
In four years of Bolsonaro’s presidency, 570 Yanomami children died of curable diseases, mainly malnutrition but also malaria, diarrhea and malformations caused by mercury used by wildcat gold miners, the Amazon journalism platform Sumauma reported, citing data obtained by a FOIA.
Lula visited a Yanomami health center in Boa Vista in Roraima state on Saturday following the publication of photos showing children and elderly men and women so thin their ribs were visible.
“More than a humanitarian crisis, what I saw in Roraima was genocide: a premeditated crime against the Yanomami, committed by a government insensitive to suffering,” Lula said on Twitter.
The government announced food packages that will be flown to the reservation where some 26,000 Yanomamis live in a region of rainforest and tropical savanna the size of Portugal.
The reservation has been invaded by illegal gold miners for decades, but the incursions multiplied since Bolsonaro won office in 2018 promising to allow mining on previously protected lands and offering to legalize wildcat mining.
There are also signs that organized crime has become involved. In recent violent incidents, men on speed boats on the rivers have shot with automatic weapons at indigenous villages whose communities oppose the entry of gold miners.
Some gold miners have begun to leave, fearing enforcement operations by the Lula government, and appear to be heading across the border into neighboring Guyana and Suriname, said Estevao Senra, a researcher at Instituto Socioambiental, an NGO that defends indigenous rights.
Lula said the new government will put an end to illegal gold mining as it moves to crack down on illegal deforestation in the Amazon, which surged to a 15-year high under Bolsonaro.
“We must hold the previous government accountable for allowing this situation to get worse to the point where we find adults weighing like children, and children reduced to skin and bones,” said Sonia Guajajara, the first indigenous woman to be a cabinet minister, heading a new Ministry of Indigenous Affairs.

 

How India and Middle East continue to influence each other's fashion  

How India and Middle East continue to influence each other’s fashion  
How India and Middle East continue to influence each other's fashion  

How India and Middle East continue to influence each other’s fashion  
  Many celebrity Arab fashion designers hire Bollywood stars to promote their collections 
  Designers say Middle Eastern and Indian styles are compatible and complement each other 
NEW DELHI: Exchanges with the Middle East have influenced many aspects of Indian culture, including fashion, with contemporary designers still drawing inspiration from the sartorial links established centuries ago. 

An integral part of men’s and women’s fashion in the Indian subcontinent is shalwar — loose-fitting, pleated trousers — and a tunic known as kameez. 

Considered traditional and everyday dress by many, the outfit traces back its origin to the Middle Eastern influence brought to India by the Mughals who ruled the region between the 16th and 19th centuries. 

With their ancestral domains in Central Asia, the Mughals, a Muslim dynasty, carried cultural elements borrowed from Arabs, Persians and Ottomans, which later were accepted, adapted and further developed by Indians. 

The styles of shalwar most commonly worn in India — with narrow ankles or ankle cuffs — bear a striking similarity to the traditional style of women’s trousers known as sirwal in Arabic, which are worn in many regions of Gulf countries. 

Kameez, too, bears resemblance to the dishdasha, an ankle-length robe with long sleeves, worn by both men and women in the Arabian Peninsula. 

There is also the Indian scarf, or dupatta, which completes the trouser-and-tunic set and which in parts of the country is used by women also as a veil to cover their faces. 

“Some of the basic day-to-day dresses like shalwar, kameez and dupatta came with the Mughals,” said Debanjana Paul, a fashion designer based in New Delhi.  

“And Mughals have their cultural bases in the Middle East, Turkey and the Arab world.”

But before the Mughals, the Indian subcontinent’s exchanges with the Middle East were already established through trade along the Silk Roads, where besides the main commodity — spices — other goods, like fabric, traveled as well. 

One of the favorite textiles in India is muslin, a fabric so light that poets in the subcontinent have described it as “woven air.” 

Production of the delicate cloth was for centuries centered in the subcontinent, but the cloth did not originate there. As its name suggests, it is from the city of Mosul, in Iraq, where it was first manufactured in the Middle Ages. 

Paul, who used to work for an Indian brand in the UAE, told Arab News that also some floral and geometric ornamentation motifs, popular especially in northern India, originated in the Middle East.  

Centuries later, some of them have returned to their birthplace in a new form. One such form is the embroidery that is nowadays often seen on kaftans, the loose shirts that are the basis of Arabian fashion. 

“The products I used to design would have lots of surface ornamentation, and these garments used to go to the Middle East,” Paul said. 

“This is the influence of Indian fashion on the Middle East.” 

But modern Indian influence is evident also on another level. Many celebrity Arab designers, including Ellie Saab and Zuhair Murad, hire Bollywood stars to promote their creations. 

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have often been seen wearing their designs. 

“Lots of the Middle Eastern brands hire Bollywood celebrities as the face of the brand,” Paul said. 

“That is again an exchange.” 

The interaction is also reflected in the fact that countless fashion shows in the Middle East, especially the Gulf region, regularly feature Indian designers and attract big audiences. 

“Most Indian designers have stores in Dubai and they cater to the local market,” said Swati Ubroi, a designer from Jaipur who regularly sells her heavily decorated bridal and occasion wear to the UAE. 

She believes that had there been no mutual influence between India and the Middle East, their fashion scenes would be incomplete. 

“Long tunics that are worn in the Middle East find space in the Indian fashion industry. Indian embroidery finds space in the Middle East,” she said. “There are lots of common things.” 

For Swarna Gupta, who in Jaipur runs her boutique Paridhan and also sells designs in Dubai, the fashion exchange is smooth because Middle Eastern and Indian styles are compatible. 

“Inspiration comes effortlessly from the Middle East,” she said. 

“Both India and the Middle East are generally conservative societies where women want to look feminine while expressing their style appropriately.” 

Pakistan arrests Iranian national traveling to UAE on fake passport

Pakistan arrests Iranian national traveling to UAE on fake passport
Pakistan arrests Iranian national traveling to UAE on fake passport

Pakistan arrests Iranian national traveling to UAE on fake passport
  Immigration officials stopped suspect from flying to Dubai from Karachi airport
  In October, at least 6 Iranians tried to fly from capital to Gulf countries using forged documents
KARACHI: An Iranian national has been arrested at Karachi airport after he tried to board a flight to the UAE over the weekend using a fake Pakistani passport, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as Ameer Yousuf, attempted to travel to Dubai on a Pakistan International Airlines flight from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

“During the questioning, he could not provide information about his family,” the Federal Investigation Agency said in a statement on Saturday evening.

“The accused failed to satisfy the authorities about his place of birth and other related questions.”

He was taken to the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell in Karachi for further legal action.

The fake passport used by the suspect, seen by Arab News, was a forged travel document from the southwestern Balochistan province bordering Iran.

A number of Iranian nationals have been arrested in Pakistan in recent months after attempting to travel to Gulf countries using illegal documents.

In October, at least three Iranian nationals were detained in Karachi after they tried to board a flight to Sharjah and Doha with fake UAE and Qatari visas inside forged Pakistani passports.

Another three were arrested upon arrival in Karachi with fake Australian visas en route to Qatar.

Filmmaker who met Shamima Begum describes her as a 'narcissist'

Filmmaker who met Shamima Begum describes her as a ‘narcissist’
  Drury says Begum is 'playing the victim card' in order to return to the UK
LONDON: Andrew Drury, a documentary filmmaker who met Shamima Begum in a Syrian refugee camp, describes her as a “narcissist” who sees herself as a “celebrity” after the recent media attention, The Times reported. 

Drury has traveled to Syria several times to speak with the former teen Daesh bride. He admitted to being taken in by Begum when they first met, and that he felt “sorry” for her. 

However, the filmmaker now says that he can see through the mask she is wearing for the cameras. 

“She sees herself as a victim now, but she told me quite clearly it was her choice to go (to Syria) and she went of her own free will,” Drury told The Times. 

“She is a narcissist. She wants to be somebody. Now she sees herself as a celebrity. Being part of (Daesh) meant she was a somebody and now she’s a somebody again,” he added.

In September, Drury told The Sun that the 23-year-old was a “manipulative personality playing the victim card in an attempt to get back to the UK.

“After extensive face-to-face meetings and a slew of bizarre text messages, I am convinced she is a bitter, twisted character with deep psychological problems,” he said. 

Drury also told the Sun that Begum told him that the death of her three children no longer upsets her and that she had “moved on.”

Begum is currently appealing the UK government’s decision to deprive her of her British citizenship. She claims she was a victim of human trafficking after she and two friends traveled to Syria when she was 15 with the help of a Canadian intelligence spy. 

Four years later, she was discovered pregnant in a Syrian refugee camp with her third child, with her first two having died of malnutrition-related illnesses.

In her first interview after being discovered, she sparked outrage by claiming that seeing “my first severed head in a bin didn’t faze me at all.” Days later, Begum’s citizenship was revoked by then-Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

In January, The BBC provoked a public outcry by launching a podcast series featuring Begum in which she defended her actions. The UK public service broadcaster has said the series is “not a platform for Shamima Begum to give her unchallenged story” but a “robust, public interest investigation.”

 

Daesh member 'Jihadi Jack' to be repatriated to Canada

Daesh member ‘Jihadi Jack’ to be repatriated to Canada
Daesh member 'Jihadi Jack' to be repatriated to Canada

Daesh member ‘Jihadi Jack’ to be repatriated to Canada
  The 28-year-old Muslim convert, Jack Letts, held dual British and Canadian citizenship before the UK Home Office stripped him of his citizenship in 2019
  Alongside Letts, 22 other Canadian citizens — six women, 13 infants, and three men — will be repatriated after a successful challenge by their families against the Canadian government
LONDON: Canada’s government has announced it will repatriate the infamous British-born Daesh member known as “Jihadi Jack,” along with 22 other people being held in Daesh camps in Syria.

The 28-year-old Muslim convert, Jack Letts, held dual British and Canadian citizenship before the UK Home Office stripped him of his citizenship in 2019 after he declared himself an “enemy of Britain.”

He traveled to Syria to join the terror group as a teenager.

After Letts was captured in 2017 by Kurdish forces, he lost his British citizenship and legally became the responsibility of the Canadian government, who accused the UK of taking “unilateral action to offload their responsibilities.”

Letts argued he should be allowed to return to the UK, insisting he had “no intention” of killing Britons.

Alongside Letts, 22 other Canadian citizens — six women, 13 infants, and three men — will be repatriated after a successful challenge by their families against the Canadian government.

According to its ruling, the Canadian federal court said preventing the prisoners from entering Canada would violate their constitutional rights, citing “conditions of the prison and the fact that the men have not been charged and brought to trial,” the Telegraph reported.

Letts’ parents were reported to be “overjoyed” at the news, with his mother Sally adding: “The federal government has been ordered to go to the region to bring back the men, and the judge has said this has to happen ‘as soon as possible.’”

She continued: “(Judge Henry Brown) referred to the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, international humanitarian law, and the Magna Carta in his judgment, so this case will have global implications for the cases of all the other detainees, particularly the men.

“Britain, in particular, which has been the most recalcitrant and authoritarian government over this issue, should take note of this judgment and bring all its people home,” she said.

UK Afghan relocation backlog reaches 71k as charities decry 'restrictive' criteria

The ARAP aims to relocate people who worked with UK forces during the country's war until Taliban takeover in 2021. (File/AFP)
The ARAP aims to relocate people who worked with UK forces during the country’s war until Taliban takeover in 2021. (File/AFP)
UK Afghan relocation backlog reaches 71k as charities decry 'restrictive' criteria

The ARAP aims to relocate people who worked with UK forces during the country’s war until Taliban takeover in 2021. (File/AFP)
  Applicants who "risked lives" serving British forces face "impossible choices," says advocacy director
LONDON: Britain’s Afghan relocation scheme has a backlog of 71,149 applications from vulnerable people still stuck in the Taliban-led country, The Independent reported.

The Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy aims to relocate people who worked with UK forces during the country’s war until the Taliban takeover in 2021.

Many are in imminent danger after waiting for months on their applications, charities have warned, amid a wave of reprisals in the country against those who worked with Western-led forces.

Figures from the UK Ministry of Defence show that more than 127,000 applications have been received since April 2021, with staff only recently assessing files from January 2022.

Charities have also described the ARAP criteria as “restrictive,” leading to many applicants “falling through the cracks” despite having served British interests in the country.

About 12,000 Afghans have been relocated to Britain through the scheme.

One Afghan waiting on a response to his ARAP application was told by the Ministry of Defence to acquire a birth certificate for his children through Taliban authorities.

Zehrah Hassan, advocacy director of the charity Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants, said: “The disgraceful ARAP figures reveal our government has slammed the door shut on vulnerable Afghans.”

She added: “People who have already risked their lives — working as interpreters, teachers and aid workers — will now face the impossible choice of risking persecution in Afghanistan or making their own perilous journeys here and facing criminalization.”

Refugee Council campaigns chief Mark Davies said: “It is unacceptable that so many Afghans are caught in the backlog of applications to the ARAP program, leaving them desperately unsafe in Afghanistan.”

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “Our priority, as set by ministers, is not simply processing a volume of applications but finding and relocating those Afghans who meet the ARAP criteria through direct service with the British Armed Forces.

“There are fewer than 1,000 interpreters and other staff yet to be allocated a place on the scheme. Our priority is finding them and bringing the individuals and their families to the UK.”

