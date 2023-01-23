You are here

Benzema keeps on scoring, Madrid stay close to Barcelona

Benzema keeps on scoring, Madrid stay close to Barcelona
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, top right, in action during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Club Bilbao and Real Madrid at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Sunday. (AP)
Updated 23 January 2023
AP

Benzema keeps on scoring, Madrid stay close to Barcelona

Benzema keeps on scoring, Madrid stay close to Barcelona
  • The goal allowed Benzema to join former Madrid great Raul with 228 league goals with the club — second to Cristiano Ronaldo’s 311
Updated 23 January 2023
AP

MADRID: Goal after goal, Karim Benzema keeps putting his World Cup disappointment behind him.

Benzema scored for the sixth time after being dropped from France’s World Cup squad because of an injury, leading Real Madrid to a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league on Sunday.

“He came back with the same quality,” Madrid coach Carlos Ancelotti said. “He helps us a lot in attack.”

The goal allowed Benzema to join former Madrid great Raul with 228 league goals with the club — second to Cristiano Ronaldo’s 311. It also helped Madrid get back within three points of league leader Barcelona, who earlier Sunday had defeated Getafe 1-0 at the Camp Nou.

Toni Kroos sealed the victory for Madrid with a low shot from outside the area in the 90th.

Benzema’s sixth goal in six matches since the World Cup came with a left-footed volley from inside the area in the 24th minute at San Mames Stadium.

“It’s incredible. Karim has been spectacular,” Madrid defender Nacho said. “He continues to help us with his goals, just like he did last season.”

Benzema won the men’s Ballon d’Or award after a great season and had high expectations heading into the World Cup, but he was dropped from France’s squad because of a thigh injury sustained in training just days before the team’s debut.

The only game in which he had not scored after the World Cup was in Madrid’s 3-2 come-from-behind win at Villarreal in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Eighth-place Athletic had advanced past Espanyol in the Copa but remains winless in three consecutive league games. It lost the Basque Country derby to Real Sociedad in the previous round.

Madrid had not won a league game since December.

Barcelona defeated relegation-threatened Getafe to extend their winning streak to three matches in all competitions.

Pedri scored a first-half winner for the Catalan club, which has won four of their last five matches, with its only setback a draw against Real Betis in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, where it advanced in a penalty shootout before eventually winning the title in a final against Madrid.

“We didn’t play well but it was an important victory,” Barcelona coach Xavi said.

Getafe players did the guard of honor before the match at the Camp Nou because of Barcelona’s Super Cup title. Captain Sergio Busquets also was honored for having surpassed 700 appearances with the Catalan club.

Barcelona defeated Getafe despite playing without suspended striker Robert Lewandowski, the league’s leading scorer. The Poland player was serving the second of a three-game suspension for disrespecting a referee in a league game last year. Forward Ferran Torres also wasn’t available for Barcelona coach Xavi because of a red-card suspension.

Pedri scored the winning goal from close range after an assist from Raphinha in the 35th minute.

Getafe have lost four in a row, including three consecutive in the league. The Madrid club has only four league victories and sits in 16th place, just outside the relegation zone.

Villarreal converted one penalty kick and missed another in stoppage time in a 1-0 home win over Girona.

Striker Gerard Moreno had his spot kick saved four minutes into added time, but playmaker Dani Parejo converted his attempt in the final play of the game in the 111th minute.

The late win left Villarreal in fifth place, tied on points with fourth-place Atletico Madrid, who hold the final qualification spot for the Champions League.

Mid-table Girona played a man down from the 78th as defender Santiago Bueno was sent off with a second yellow card.

Villarreal was coming off a 3-2 home loss against Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, when it squandered a two-goal first-half lead. It had beaten Madrid 2-1 two rounds ago in the league, then drew 1-1 at Celta Vigo.

Last-place Elche drew 1-1 with seventh-place Osasuna at home to remain the only team yet to win after 18 Spanish league games this season.

Topics: La Liga Karim Benzema real madrid Athletic Bilbao

Dortmund beat Augsburg on Haller's return from cancer

Dortmund beat Augsburg on Haller’s return from cancer
Updated 23 January 2023
AFP

Dortmund beat Augsburg on Haller’s return from cancer

Dortmund beat Augsburg on Haller’s return from cancer
  • Dortmund held on in a nervous final few minutes for the three points which moved them into sixth place in the table
Updated 23 January 2023
AFP

DORTMUND: Borussia Dortmund clinched a 4-3 thriller at home against Augsburg on Sunday as Sebastien Haller returned to the team after battling testicular cancer.

Dortmund took the lead three times, only for Augsburg to equalize, exploiting the home side’s disorganized defense.

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic brought on Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Gio Reyna in the 70th minute, with both wingers scoring goals to help carry their team to victory.

Terzic praised his team’s resilience in a “wild, chaotic match.”

“I’m happy we still won the game with all the setbacks. The positive thing is that we fought back.”

Augsburg coach Enrico Maassen said his side, who are just one place above the relegation playoff spot, could take positives from the “annoying” result.

“We played a huge game. We will get our points if we play like this.”

Dortmund had the better of the early proceedings before Jude Bellingham broke through in the 29th minute.

The 19-year-old Englishman collected the ball on the edge of the box and sent the Augsburg defenders the wrong way, before drilling a low shot into the bottom right corner of the net.

Despite Dortmund’s dominance of possession, Augsburg hit back in the 40th minute, when Dion Beljo dispossessed a sloppy Nico Schlotterbeck before passing to Arne Maier, who hammered home.

Schlotterbeck redeemed himself immediately, however, heading in a Julian Brandt free-kick to put Dortmund up 2-1.

Augsburg equalized in stoppage time, Ermedin Demirovic chipping over Dortmund ‘keeper Gregor Kobel for his sixth goal of the campaign.

Haller came off the bench in the 61st minute to rapturous applause from the home and away fans, his first competitive appearance since May 2022.

He took to the field wearing boots adorned with the words ‘F*ck cancer,’ celebrating the striker’s return after a six-month battle with the disease.

With the game drifting toward more dropped points for the home side, Bynoe-Gittens and Reyna were introduced.

The home side reclaimed the lead almost immediately, with the 18-year-old Englishman Bynoe-Gittens superbly curling the ball in from outside the box.

Augsburg’s David Colina hit back less than a minute later but Dortmund reclaimed the lead two minutes after that, when US forward Reyna lifted the ball over Rafal Gikiewicz and into the back of the net.

Reyna turned to Dortmund’s famous yellow wall after scoring the winner, putting his fingers in his ears in an apparent gesture referencing the ongoing spat between national team coach Gregg Berhalter and the Reyna family which has engulfed US football since the World Cup.

Terzic lauded Reyna’s resilience, saying “he’s copped so much in the last couple of weeks.”

Dortmund held on in a nervous final few minutes for the three points which moved them into sixth place in the table.

Defender Schlotterbeck, who was at fault for two of Augsburg’s three goals, thanked his team’s attackers for bailing out the side’s shoddy defense.

“Quality up front — and no quality at the back,” the Germany defender told broadcaster DAZN.

“I don’t even know whether I should be happy with the win or angry about the three goals conceded.”

In Sunday’s late game, goals from Mitchel Bakker, Amine Adli and Nadiem Amiri lifted Bayer Leverkusen to a 3-2 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Bakker pounced on a deflected shot from Adam Hlozek after 21 minutes, before French winger Adli doubled the visitors’ lead just before half time.

Amiri replaced Hlozek in the 64th minute, scoring just three minutes later before running to hug Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso on the sidelines.

Gladbach captain Lars Stindl scored two late goals to keep Leverkusen on their toes, but the visitors held on.

Alonso called for more consistency, telling DAZN “the performance until the 75th minute was good.”

“It was a bit of a risk in the end. Now we have to move on.”

Star teenager Florian Wirtz came off the bench late in the match, his first game since March 2022 after tearing his ACL.

Leverkusen’s sixth straight victory over their local rivals continues the team’s stunning resurgence under Alonso.

The club have now won four Bundesliga matches on the trot under the former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich player, having started the season with four losses from five games.

Topics: Borussia Dortmund

Brooke Henderson goes wire-to-wire at LPGA season opener

Brooke Henderson goes wire-to-wire at LPGA season opener
Updated 23 January 2023
AP

Brooke Henderson goes wire-to-wire at LPGA season opener

Brooke Henderson goes wire-to-wire at LPGA season opener
  • In windy and sometimes difficult conditions, the 25-year-old Canadian played steadily, making sure not to give much hope to a group behind her 
Updated 23 January 2023
AP

ORLANDO, Florida: Brooke Henderson sets a goal of winning multiple LPGA Tour titles at the outset of each season. She didn’t wait long to collect her first trophy of 2023.

Henderson was dominant throughout and delivered a 2-under 70 on Sunday at Lake Nona to complete a wire-to-wire victory in the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

In windy and sometimes difficult conditions, the 25-year-old Canadian played steadily, making sure not to give much hope to a group behind her trying to mount any sort of challenge. She began her day leading by three and eventually won by four, finishing the event at 16-under 272. It was her 13th LPGA victory.

“It is so exciting,” Henderson said. “I always try to win a couple times each year, so to get one right way out of the gate takes a little bit of pressure off. ... It’s exciting to be in contention, and even more exciting to hoist trophies.”

Henderson has had her eye on a Tournament of Champions title for a while. She hadn’t finished outside of ninth in the event the past four seasons, and she was a runner-up to Danielle Kang a year ago. Sunday marked her 16th consecutive round under par on the LPGA dating to 2022, and her 16th consecutive score under par in this tournament.

Winning also helps her put to rest a frustrating end to 2022. She withdrew with a back injury in her second-to-last start at the Pelican Women’s Championship in November, and managed the pain enough to tie for seventh in the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

From there, it was rest and rehab before switching into new clubs. There were 14 new clubs in the bag at Lake Nona, including the putter, which helped to produce 19 birdies on a very strong test of golf.

Henderson entered the week at No. 7 in the women’s world ranking. She was asked if her season-opening triumph might open the door to other big goals, such as being No. 1, or being the LPGA’s player of the year.

“That would be awesome,” Henderson said. “Obviously, I had the dream start.”

Second-year LPGA pro Maja Stark of Sweden showed a nice finishing kick by shooting 5-under 31 on her final nine. She tied for second alongside England’s Charlie Hull. Both shot 69, Hull doing so for the fourth consecutive day.

Stark has committed herself to adding multiple hours each week to her time spent practicing putting, and it showed in her hot play over the final nine holes. Three over through seven, she birdied six of her final 10 holes.

“It gives me a lot of confidence,” Stark said. “I feel I’ve had a good week with my driver and some good irons. The putting, too. I feel like if it keeps going like this, could be the best year yet.”

Hull was pleased with her finish given the challenges of trying to get her game ready in England in mid-winter. She spent three days practicing in Morocco before continuing on to Orlando.

Henderson was patient on Sunday, doing most of her damage on Lake Nona’s par 5s, making birdies on three of them. When she birdied the ninth hole, she had a four-shot lead over Nelly Korda, and she rebuilt the lead to four once again with one last birdie at the par-5 15th.

Korda, at No. 2 the highest-ranked player in this winners-only field because No. 1 Lydia Ko skipped the tournament after getting married, made only three birdies and settled for fourth for a second consecutive year. For Korda, the week was a tale of two nines; she played the front nine in 1 under par for the week, and the second nine in 10 under. Henderson was 10 under on the front nine.

“Yeah, the front nine and I didn’t really get along too well,” said Korda, who shot 72 on Sunday. “Hopefully next year we’ll become better friends.”

Korda said she was disappointed with the outcome, but having played her first tournament with new equipment, at least she had a game plan going forward.

“What’s good is that I have a lot to work and I’m very excited about it,” she said. “I have four weeks (off from the tour) to kind of grind and see where my game is.”

Tennis player and former Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish ran away with the celebrity division, making 152 points in the Modified Stableford format. Fish also won the title two years ago. Former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder (136 points) was runner-up.

Annika Sorenstam, a 72-time winner on the LPGA and Lake Nona resident who played among the celebrities and athletes, tied for third with military veteran Chad Pfeifer.

Topics: Brooke Henderson LPGA

Argentina's World Cup final standout Di Maria dazzles in Juve's 3-3 draw against Atalanta

Argentina’s World Cup final standout Di Maria dazzles in Juve’s 3-3 draw against Atalanta
Updated 23 January 2023
AP

Argentina’s World Cup final standout Di Maria dazzles in Juve’s 3-3 draw against Atalanta

Argentina’s World Cup final standout Di Maria dazzles in Juve’s 3-3 draw against Atalanta
  • Paulo Dybala set up both goals either side of halftime for Roma in a 2-0 win at Spezia
Updated 23 January 2023
AP

ROME: A penalty kick converted. A backheel flick to set up another goal. And an expert touch to start off a successful free kick scheme.

Argentina’s World Cup final standout Angel Di Maria showed off his talents for Juventus in Serie A on Sunday. Still, it wasn’t enough to prevent the Bianconeri from being held to a 3-3 draw at home by Atalanta in their first match since being penalized 15 points for false accounting.

Ademola Lookman scored his third consecutive brace for Atalanta, who also got a goal from Joakim Maehle.

Juventus needed an equalizer from Danilo midway through the second half to earn the draw.

The 15-point penalty was handed out during an appeal hearing at the Italian soccer federation Friday, dropping Juventus from third place all the way to the bottom half of the table.

“This is a day that will be certainly remembered forever in the history of Juventus and we have the responsibility to step onto the field and represent this club,” Danilo said. “Our objective does not change, we have to win as many games as possible for ourselves, the club and our fans, then we’ll see where we are at the end.”

The draw moved Juventus up to ninth place, 14 points below the Champions League places.

Atalanta are fifth, two points behind Roma.

Lookman put Atalanta ahead early on with a powerful shot that Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny let squirm in.

Di Maria then converted from the spot before his backheel pass set up Nicolo Fagioli to cross for Arkadiusz Milik’s volley.

Lookman set up Maehle’s goal after Juventus gave the ball away in their own half then headed in his second before Danilo equalized on a set piece as Di Maria rolled it back to him to fire in after Atalanta’s wall fell apart.

Lookman has 11 goals this season to sit second on the league scoring chart behind Napoli’s Victor Osimhen — his teammate on Nigeria national team — who has 13.

Earlier, Paulo Dybala set up both goals either side of halftime for Roma in a 2-0 win at Spezia. Stephan El Shaarawy scored after a give-and-take with Dybala then Tammy Abraham shot through the goalkeeper’s legs after taking a through ball from Dybala.

Also, Udinese won 1-0 at Sampdoria, while Monza and Sassuolo drew 1-1.

Topics: Serie A Angel Di Maria Juventus Atalanta

Senegal, Ivory Coast win to reach CHAN quarter-finals

Senegal, Ivory Coast win to reach CHAN quarter-finals
Updated 23 January 2023
AFP

Senegal, Ivory Coast win to reach CHAN quarter-finals

Senegal, Ivory Coast win to reach CHAN quarter-finals
  • The Ivorians will face Algeria on Friday in Algiers at the Stade Nelson Mandela
Updated 23 January 2023
AFP

ALGIERS: A successful night for west Africa saw regional powerhouses Senegal and the Ivory Coast qualify for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) quarter-finals on Sunday in Algeria.
Senegal, who began the final round in Group B lying second, trounced two-time former champions the Democratic Republic of Congo 3-0 in the eastern city of Annaba.
The surprisingly comfortable victory elevated the Senegalese to first, and a last-eight showdown with the Group D winners, probably Mali, this Friday.
Ivory Coast were last in the standings as they kicked off against then leaders Uganda, but a 3-1 triumph lifted them to second and qualification for the knockout phase.
The Ivorians will face Algeria on Friday in Algiers at the Stade Nelson Mandela, a ground where the host nation won all three Group A matches without conceding.
Senegal finished with six points, the Ivory Coast and Uganda four each and the DR Congo two in a competition confined to footballers playing for clubs in their country of birth.
The head-to-head rule separated the Ivorians and Ugandans, and ensured all three west African contenders will be involved in the quarter-finals as Ghana have qualified from Group C.
After holding DR Congo and beating Senegal, a Ugandan side coached by Serbian Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic hoped to go beyond the group stage for the first time in six attempts.
But they began disastrously, allowing Sankara Karamoko and Vignon Ouotro to put the Ivory Coast two goals ahead after 27 minutes.
Moses Waiswa impressively converted a penalty on 34 minutes to halve the deficit, and Uganda missed chances before Aubin Kouame notched a third Ivorian goal 12 minutes from time.
Luck was not on the side of the east Africans as the woodwork denied Travis Mutyaba a late goal off a brilliantly taken free-kick.
In Annaba, DR Congo fell behind midway through the first half when Ousmane Diouf scored and they were reduced to 10 men before half-time after the red-carding of Kevin Mondeko.
Senegal sealed victory with two goals inside three minutes, from Pape Diallo and a Baggio Siadi own-goal, in the closing stages.

Topics: African Nations Championship CHAN Senegal Ivory Coast

Al-Nassr defeat Ettifaq on Ronaldo's Saudi league debut

Al-Nassr defeat Ettifaq on Ronaldo's Saudi league debut
Updated 28 min 31 sec ago
John Duerden

Al-Nassr defeat Ettifaq on Ronaldo's Saudi league debut

Al-Nassr defeat Ettifaq on Ronaldo's Saudi league debut
  • Anderson Talisca scored the match's only goal with a first-half header
Updated 28 min 31 sec ago
John Duerden

Cristiano Ronaldo made an impressive debut for Al-Nassr on Sunday as his new team moved back to the top of the Saudi Professional League with 1-0 win over Ettifaq.

The only thing missing was a goal from the former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus star but he still had a busy evening to keep a packed Mrsool Park happy. The record books will show that Anderson Talisca broke the deadlock with a first-half header but it was all about his team-mate.

It may have been a little easier for Ettifaq’s defenders to deal with Ronaldo than they imagined as anytime the ball came anywhere near the Portuguese star, the anticipation and excitement among the fans was audible. Everyone in the stadium always knew where the attacker was at every moment. 

And he will have come away knowing something too: There are no easy games in this league. Ettifaq made it very difficult indeed. The play in the opening exchanges was stop and start and it took the new signing, who scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain in an exhibition on Thursday, a little time to get into the game but there was excitement every time the ball came near the megastar.

Ronaldo’s first real touch was a mis-hit pass but there was nothing wrong with his first shot on goal that came after just eight minutes. Picking up the ball just outside the area, his fierce strike was certainly on target but a deflection off Marcel Tisserand diverted the danger wide. 

Six minutes later, the packed arena got a look at one of the greatest sights in the modern game, the five-time Ballon D’or winner on a drive forward. The 37-year-old drove past two defenders but the intervention of a third cleared the danger.

(@AlNassrFC)

For the opening 20 minutes, Ettifaq looked a little more dangerous, perhaps with the hosts a little nervous with the eyes of the world on them, but as the game passed the midway stage of the first half, the Riyadh giants started to get on top.

And then the goal came and while it was not from Ronaldo, the source was a familiar one. Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem’s cross from the left into the six-yard box was perfect. The new signing rose majestically but it was too high, and there was Talisca to finish the job and head home goal number 12 of the season.

Shortly after fans were treated to another familiar sight, that of Ronaldo standing over the ball in a free-kick situation. It seemed to be the perfect distance and the shot went over the bar leaving a wry smile on the face of the taker.

(@SPL_EN)

Ronaldo started to show his class in the second with an early shot from distance went high and wide, he was then soon pulling the strings. Racing on to the ball on the left side, he crossed from the byline to the advancing Pity Martinez to hit on the half-volley from the edge of the area. The Argentine’s well-hit shot went just centimeters over.

Shortly after, Ronaldo was doing it again from the opposite side, dancing past defenders, treating fans to the famous stepovers and then laying the ball off to Talisca, whose rasping shot was heading for the bottom corner, forcing a fine diving save from  Paulo Victor.

The new star did not manage to get on the scoresheet but was driving his team forward at every opportunity and the smiles at the end were wide and the hugs were warm. 

The three points are very welcome to give Al-Nassr, 33, one ahead of Al-Hilal who defeated Abha 2-1 earlier in the day. Al-Ittihad are a point further back in third after defeating Al-Feiha.

Ronaldo is in the middle of an exciting title race and on this performance, is going to have a big part to play.

Topics: ROSHN Saudi Pro League  Al-Nassr Al-Ettifaq Cristiano Ronaldo

