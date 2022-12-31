You are here

Benzema nets 2 as Madrid win 1st game after World Cup break

Benzema nets 2 as Madrid win 1st game after World Cup break
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match against Valladolid at the Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid, Spain (AP)
AP

  • Madrid moved one point ahead of Barcelona at the top of the standings before Xavi Hernandez’s side plays a derby against Espanyol on Saturday
BARCELONA: Playing his first match since his World Cup hopes were dashed by an injury, Karim Benzema came to the rescue of Real Madrid with a pair of late goals to snatch a 2-0 victory at 10-man Valladolid on Friday.

Benzema had a subdued showing in his first competitive match since Nov. 2 following injuries that had limited his availability for his club and finally sidelined him for his France at soccer’s elite competition.

But the Ballon d’Or winner came through in the final minutes to give Carlo Ancelotti’s side the three points it needed to provisionally move to the top of the Spanish league standings.

Madrid also relied on goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to keep the score deadlocked as they struggled to create chances in its first game since the league paused for seven weeks for the tournament in Qatar.

Valladolid defended well and threatened on the break at its Jose Zorrilla stadium until the game finally swung in Madrid’s favor when the video assistant referee spotted a handball in the area by defender Javi Sanchez.

Benzema stepped up and coolly slotted his penalty kick into the left corner as goalkeeper Jordi Masip fell the other way to grab the lead in the 83rd minute.

Valladolid’s chances of hunting for a late equalizer were hurt when striker Sergio Leon, one of their most incisive players, was shown a direct red card apparently for using inappropriate language while protesting the penalty decision.

Benzema then got his brace in the 89th after a pass by substitute Eduardo Camavinga.

“Benzema played very well given that he had barely played in the last three months,” Courtois said. “Maybe he was lacking a bit of pace. I bet the Karim of last year would have scored even more goals, but it is good for him to get this double.”

Before Benzema put Madrid ahead, Courtois made two great saves to deny Leon and midfielder Álvaro Aguado. Courtois used a one-handed diving save to stop Aguado’s long-range strike in the first half. He then got low to turn back León’s header in the 68th.

“Courtois’ saves were decisive,” said Valladolid coach Pacheta Martín, whose team slid into 15th place.

Madrid moved one point ahead of Barcelona at the top of the standings before Xavi Hernandez’s side plays a derby against Espanyol on Saturday.

Before kickoff, a moment of silence was held in memory of Brazil great Pele, who died on Thursday. Ronaldo, the former Brazil and Madrid star and the current owner of Valladolid, stood alongside Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in the stands during the tribute. Brazil forward Vinicius Junior closed his eyes and lifted his head upwards in midfield with the other players.

SEVILLA STALLED

Sevilla remained in the relegation zone after a 1-1 draw at Celta Vigo.

Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli overhauled his attacking scheme after playmaker Isco Alarcon, who had been used as a “false nine” before the World Cup break, left the club by mutual agreement last week. In his place, Sampaoli started his two big strikers, Youssef En-Nesyri and Rafa Mir.

Celta’s Gabri Veiga chipped Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou in the 33rd after Iago Aspas met his run with a perfectly weighted pass after Veiga had recovered the ball. It was the 20-year-old Veiga’s fourth goal of the season.

After Sevilla failed to generate scoring chances in the first half, Sampaoli sent on Erik Lamela for En-Nesyri at halftime.

Monents after Celta’s goalkeeper pushed Lamela’s shot onto the post, Kike Salas headed in the resulting corner kick to level the score in the 54th.

Sevilla finished with 10 men after Jose Carmona was shown a second yellow card in the 86th.

Argentina defender and world champion Marcos Acuña started for Sevilla.

Elsewhere, Borja Mayoral struck twice in the second half to help earn Getafe to a 2-0 win over Mallorca while Lucas Pérez’s late goal salvaged Cádiz a 1-1 draw at home with Almeria.

Topics: football

  • Death of ‘O Rei’ triggers a wave of tributes from around the globe to the man who both transformed football and transcended the sport
LONDON: Top flight football matches in England, Spain, Italy, France will all honor Pele before each match in the upcoming round of games, it was announced Friday.

“In tribute to Pele, Premier League clubs will remember his contribution to football by holding a minute’s applause prior to kick-offs,” said a statement on the English Premier League’s Twitter feed.

“Players and match officials will wear black armbands.”

A similar announcement was made by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

Serie A action returns after its winter break on Wednesday where a minute’s silence will be observed for the Brazilian legend.

Games in France’s Ligue 1 will be preceded by a minute’s applause while a photo of Pele with the World Cup is shown on the big screens in the stadiums.

In Spain, La Liga announced that a minute of silence would be observed before each match this weekend.

Brazil started three days of national mourning Friday for Pele, the three-time World Cup winner widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, who died Thursday at the age of 82.

The death of “O Rei” (The King) triggered a wave of tributes from around the globe to the man who both transformed football and transcended the sport.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Friday that Pele’s influence on football would be “eternal.”

“On behalf of Manchester City, the biggest condolences for his family and friends,” Guardiola told reporters.

“Football is football thanks to these types of people.

“Neymar said a great sentence when he said before (Pele) No. 10 was just a number and after it became something special.”

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said he had known about Pele’s quality from an early age.

“The first person who spoke to me about Pele was my father,” he said. “My father was in love with Pele because for him, he was the best player in the world and many times he spoke about him.

“Then I watched some games that he played and especially the final of the World Cup and some situations it was incredible what he did with the ball. The memories are this.”

Former Spurs star Cliff Jones played against Pele when he broke through onto the global stage as Brazil won the 1958 World Cup.

The winger was a member of the Wales team that lost 1-0 to Brazil in the quarter-finals — with Pele on target as he became the youngest player to score at a World Cup at the age of 17 years and 239 days.

In an era before social media, Pele had arrived in Sweden largely unknown to European football, but went onto score six goals in the tournament as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time.

“Pele? We’d never heard of Pele,” Jones told the Daily Mail recently.

“I can remember him picking the ball up in his own half, and he’s gone past three Welsh defenders, smashed the ball toward goal.

“Jack Kelsey’s had to tip it over the bar and we’re all looking around at each other like ‘Who is this kid? Who is he?’

“No-one had heard of him, but my word they were going to.”

Topics: football Pele

RIYADH: There have been some big stories in Saudi Arabian football in recent months and years but there has been nothing like Cristiano Ronaldo signing for Al-Nassr. 

The World Cup win over Argentina was huge and will never be forgotten, providing arguably the nation’s greatest moment in football.

But when it comes to domestic club football, nothing has come close to the Portuguese legend’s arrival in the Roshn Saudi League.

The presence of one of the world’s greatest-ever players in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and elsewhere will be watched over the next few weeks, months, and, maybe even, years, by hundreds of millions in every corner of the planet.

Forget just Saudi Arabian football, this is one of the biggest stories in football — period. Few thought it would happen but here we are. It is sure to be an unforgettable adventure.

Ronaldo is set to play for the Riyadh giants for two years. After that, it has been reported he will be in line to take on an ambassadorial role at the club until the end of the decade.


During the World Cup, when rumors of Ronaldo’s move to Saudi peaked, Al-Nassr’s coach Rudi Garcia revealed his excitement at the prospect of working with one of the best players in the history of the sport.

He said: “I think that any coach would be delighted to train a great star like Cristiano.

“I have always thought that the great players are the easiest to manage because they are very intelligent.”

Wherever the Portuguese star goes, attention follows. He is the most popular person — not footballer or athlete, but person — on instagram with in excess of 500 million followers on the social media platform.

Even if just 10 percent of those take an interest in what he does with Al-Nassr, the Saudi Professional League will be one of the most watched in the world.

At the stroke of a pen and the signing of a contract, Al-Nassr have become one of the most talked about teams in the world.

In terms of marketing, there is no one like the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus megastar, as the Yellows and the rest of the league are going to find out.

Everywhere he plays, stadiums are going to be full. Press boxes will have an international flavor, while social media will go crazy in dozens of different languages.

There have been some great players who have come to Saudi Arabia over the years, and some great stars active in the league right now, but there has never been a signing like this in this part of the world.

CRISTIANO RONALDO

DATE OF BIRTH: February 5, 1985

PLACE OF BIRTH: Funchal, Madeira

NATIONALITY: Portuguese

HEIGHT: 1.85m

WEIGHT: 85kg

CLUBS:
Sporting Lisbon (POR/2002-2003)
Manchester United (ENG/2003-2009)
Real Madrid (ESP/2009-2018)
Juventus (ITA/2018-2021)
Manchester United (ENG/2021-2022)
Al-Nassr (KSA/starting 2022)

INTERNATIONAL CAPS: 196

INTERNATIONAL GOALS: 118

INTERNATIONAL DEBUT: August 20, 2003 v Kazakhstan (1-0)

INTERNATIONAL HONOURS:
European championship 2016;
Nations League 2019

CLUB HONOURS:
Five Champions Leagues (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)
 Four Club World Cups (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017)
Three European Super Cups (2014, 2016, 2017)
Two Italian championships (2019, 2020)
Two Spanish championships (2012, 2017)
Three English championships (2007, 2008, 2009)
One FA Cup (2004)
Two English League Cups (2006, 2009)
Two Spanish Cups (2011, 2014)
One Italian Cup (2021)
Two English Community Shields (2007, 2008)
Two Spanish Super Cups (2012, 2017)
Two Italian Super Cups (2018, 2020)

INDIVIDUAL HONOURS:
Five Ballons d'Or (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017)
Three FIFA Best Player awards (2008, 2016, 2017)
Top goalscorer in Champions League history - 140 (not including preliminary rounds)

— Compiled by AFP

Asia has never seen anything like it. In the previous decade, the Chinese Super League spent hundreds of millions, billions even, on huge stars. The likes of Carlos Tevez, Nicolas Anelka, Didier Drogba, Oscar and others were major stars, but the arrival of Ronaldo is on a different level.

He is so famous that his achievements don’t really need repeating, but there are so many that it is easy to forget a few.

This is a player who has won the Ballon d’Or five times, the Champions League five times and the league title seven times during stays in England, Spain and Italy.

He also led Portugal to the 2016 European Championships. There are all kinds of other cups and trophies; his trophy cabinet is full to bursting.

His presence will shine the biggest possible spotlight on the league, this at a time when the international stock of the SPL is relatively high, following a decent set of performances at the World Cup.

The famous win over Argentina made headlines everywhere. Then came an unfortunate 2-0 loss against Poland and a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Mexico. It was an up and down group, but fans everywhere saw that there is talent in Saudi Arabia. The team were competitive from start to finish and in with a chance of progression.

It is now generally recognised that there are talented players in the country, such as Salem Al-Dawsari, Saleh Al-Shehri and Mohamed Kanno.

Not just that, but there are a whole host of top-class imports. At Al-Nassr Ronaldo will be linking up with Vincent Aboubakar, last seen scoring the winner for Cameroon against Brazil at the World Cup; 2018 South American Player of the Year Pity Martinez; Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina; Anderson Talisca of Brazil; and six of the Saudi World Cup squad. This is a team that would stand against many in Europe.

If Lionel Messi is expected to head to the US before long to play MLS, there is no reason for surprise at Ronaldo’s move to the SPL, one that can lay claim to being the best league in Asia, a continent that had three national teams make the last 16 of the World Cup.

Ronaldo became a free agent after his contract was canceled by Manchester United following an explosive TV interview. Whatever the rights and wrongs of the situation, the fact that the interview became a worldwide sensation shows the player’s global reach.

At the age of 37, the fact that there are 30 games in the season as opposed to 38 in England should be welcome news for the forward.

He is not able to cover the same ground as in his heyday, but is still incredibly fit and scored 18 English Premier League goals last season.

And while his presence will make waves off the pitch, he has responsibilities on it.

Here is an ideal opportunity for domestic-based players to learn from the ultimate professional.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a chance to not just leave a legacy but to change Saudi Arabian football forever and, just as much as his undoubted skills, that is what makes this move exciting. Whatever happens, the world will be watching.

Topics: football soccer Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr

  • Drivers in Yanbu are preparing for the start of the preliminary stage of the race, which has a distance of 11km
JEDDAH: The world’s best rally drivers started arriving in Yanbu on Thursday for the 45th edition the Dakar Rally.

The premier rally’s Stage One, which starts Dec. 31 and ends on Jan. 15, will involve 453 vehicles in various categories of the race.

Drivers in Yanbu are preparing for the start of the preliminary stage of the race, which has a distance of 11km.

The official competitions will start on January 1, 2023, with a circular stage around the city of Yanbu on the coast of the Red Sea, passing through AlUla, Hail, Al-Dawadmi, Riyadh, Haradh, Rub’ Al-Khali, Shaybah, Al-Hofuf, all the way to Dammam, which will be the closing point. The stage the longest in terms of the special stages subject to timing since 2014.

On Thursday, all vehicles racing in the rally were subject to technical examinations in order to ensure that they comply with the laws of the race and safety standards.

This year’s version of the Dakar Rally will include 820 drivers and navigators representing 68 different countries, with a total of 455 vehicles in various categories of the race, including 125 motorcycles, 73 cars, 56 trucks and 47 light desert vehicles. Quads as well as cars and trucks in the Classic category will also make an appearance.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Dakar Rally will be held in Saudi Arabia.

The winners of the 2022 edition were Nasser Al-Attiyah (cars), Sam Sunderland (motorcycles), Alexandre Giroud (quads), Francisco Lopez Contardo (light prototypes) and the Kamaz-Master team (trucks).

Topics: Dakar Rally 2023

  • Pele, who died on Thursday aged 82, was as much a hero among Arabs as he was among Brazilians
SAO PAULO: Football legend Pele, who died on Thursday aged 82, was as much a hero among Arabs as he was among Brazilians.

It is “very common” for Arabs to root for the Brazilian team during World Cups — “the main reason for that was the 1970s squad led by Pele,” Mustafa Dahla, a Brazilian-born lawyer who lives in the Palestinian city of Beitunia, told Arab News.

That squad won the World Cup in Mexico, and is considered by analysts as one of the best of all time.

Dahla said many Palestinians joined the Brazilian community in Beitunia and cheered for the Latin American country during the recent World Cup in Qatar.

Born in Sao Paulo in 1971, Dahla never saw Pele in action, only in videos, but his Palestinian father and grandfather always told him that he was unparalleled.

On many levels — not only as a footballer — he was indeed incomparable. The king, as he was called by Brazilians, scored 1,281 goals, and won two Intercontinental Cups with the club Santos and three World Cups with the Brazilian team.

He left Santos to retire but ended up joining the New York Cosmos in 1975, a club owned by Warner Communications, and acted as the face of US soccer for a couple of years.

After his retirement, he continued to be a celebrity involved in multiple causes. He attended humanitarian events, promoted social campaigns in several countries, and remained connected to the football world. In the 1990s, he was even Brazil’s sports minister for a few years.

His ties with Arab nations were established since his younger days as a footballer. In his autobiography, Pele describes one of Santos’ tours in Europe that ended up being extended to Egypt.

“On our way there (…) on a stopover in Beirut, an enormous crowd stormed the airport and threatened to kidnap me unless we agreed to play a match against a Lebanese team,” he recalled years later. The police intervened so that the athletes could take the plane to Cairo.

With Santos, he played in the UAE, Qatar and North African countries. After leaving the club, Pele kept visiting Arab nations every now and then in order to attend football events.

In April 1975, for instance, he toured with Cosmos and joined Lebanese club Nejmeh in a match against a team formed by players from French-language universities.

The game drew more than 30,000 people to the stadium in Beirut. Only a few days later the Lebanese civil war broke out.

“He was not only superbly talented, but he also had a beautiful, creative way of playing football. It was joyful to see it,” Jihad Hammadeh, a Syrian-born sheikh in Brazil, told Arab News.

Hammadeh spent the first part of his childhood in the Lebanese village of Sultan Yaaqoub in the Beqaa Valley — a region where thousands of Arab Brazilians live — before moving to Brazil aged 7.

“We learn to love Brazil from the beginning of our lives there. Everybody roots for the Brazilian team and wears Brazilian jerseys. Pele has always been the major figure for us in that context,” he said.

“I met Brazilians who had to flee war zones in very complex situations during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait. When they told the soldiers that they were Brazilians, a friendly attitude emerged and they even played football together.”

Jihad Hammadeh, a Syrian-born sheikh in Brazil, with Pele. (Supplied)

Hammadeh studied in Madinah in the 1980s, and said his colleagues from Saudi Arabia and the Arab world as a whole had great expectations of playing football with him and the other Brazilian students due to Pele’s fame.

Mamede Jarouche, a professor of Arab literature at the University of Sao Paulo, was one of Hammadeh’s colleagues in Madinah and recalled the “aura of sympathy” that the name Pele created among his Arab friends.

“I was there during the 1982 World Cup and saw how they were rooting for Brazil, and how they got sad when Italy eliminated us,” Jarouche told Arab News.

National teams of students were formed for a tournament, and a Togolese colleague of Hammadeh’s and Jarouche’s loved Pele so much that he asked to join the Brazilian squad.

“We could notice that Arabs and Africans had a huge identification with Pele,” Jarouche said. Part of this empathy came from the fact that Pele was a black player of poor origin who had gigantic talent and success but never forgot his humble childhood in the Brazilian city of Bauru.

On more than one occasion, Pele told reporters that he was so poor as a child that he never had money to buy a football — he used to play with one made up of a sock stuffed with paper or rags and tied with a string.

“That created a kind of third-worldist sense of identification with him and the Brazilian team among some Arab peoples,” Jarouche said.

Hammadeh met with Pele on three occasions and saw how well he treated the poor. Pele once invited him for lunch as he wished to get to know him. On other occasion, Pele — a Catholic — asked the sheikh to bless his knee when he underwent surgery.

“He was an open-minded person with no religious prejudices. And he was friendly with the Islamic community in Sao Paulo,” Hammadeh said.

During their talks, Pele told him about his trips to Gulf nations and how he was always warmly welcomed.

“He said he always received so many gifts from Arab people that he usually didn’t know how he’d bring them all back to Brazil with him,” Hammadeh said.

Pele was also very generous, and gave him a signed Brazilian jersey and his autobiography. “Life is about memories. He was a great promoter of football and of Brazil, and will be remembered as such by many,” Hammadeh concluded.

Topics: football Pele

  • Pacers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 135-126 with Tyrese Haliburton scoring 29 points
MIAMI: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 29 points each as the Eastern Conference leading Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-110 in the NBA on Thursday.

The Celtics (25-10) closed out their seven-game homestand, which began with three losses, with a fourth straight win.

Twice in the game, Brown pulled the Celtics clear of the 21-15 Clippers with runs of seven straight points.

With Boston just three up with 33 seconds remaining Derrick White produced a superb block to deny Paul George’s layup and the Celtics kept a firm grip on the game from that point.

“It was a rough start obviously but we bounced back well and now we have got four tough games on the road and we have to find a way to get wins,” said White, reflecting on the homestand and the New Year’s Day trip to the Denver Nuggets, second in the West.

Kawhi Leonard top-scored for the Clippers with 26 points and eight rebounds while Paul George had 24 points.

Luka Doncic continued his extraordinary season with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists in the Dallas Mavericks’ 129-114 win over the Houston Rockets.

Doncic recorded a 30-point triple-double in the first three quarters of the game – the fifth time in his career he has accomplished the feat.

There have been just seven instances of a 30-point triple-double through three quarters since the 1997-98 season, and Doncic has five of them.

Ja Morant provided a career high 17 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Toronto Raptors 119-106 with Dillon Brooks helping himself to 25 points.

The Raptors have now lost five straight home games and eight of their last 10 games despite Pascal Siakam’s strong form — he now scored 25 or more in the last six games.

The Pacers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 135-126 with Tyrese Haliburton scoring 29 points, one of four Indiana players to put up more than 20 points.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle was ejected in the third quarter after angrily protesting a non-call on a travel by Donovan Mitchell.

“I’ve been on that guys to stay off the referees and then it was the mortal sin,” said Carlisle.

“I got a lot of nice text messages during the fourth quarter from people who agreed with my assessment but that is all I will say about it,” he added.

The New York Knicks suffered a fifth straight loss with a 112-115 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs with Keldon Johnson scoring 30 points.

Julian Randle had a season high 41 points but couldn’t stop the Knicks slipping to an 18-18 record with the loss to the next to bottom team in the West.

Topics: bsket NBA Celtics Clippers

