Red Sea Global hands out $270m contract for infrastructure works at luxury destination

RIYADH: Tourism project Red Sea Global has awarded a nearly SR1 billion ($270 million) contract to Saudi-based Al-Ayuni Investment and Contracting Co. to develop utilities infrastructure systems at one of its resorts.

The firm will carry out the work in the first phase of development at Amaala, an ultra-luxury tourism destination located along the Kingdom’s north-western coast, across its Triple Bay masterplan.

Al-Ayuni will also work on minimizing Triple Bay’s carbon footprint as part of Amaala’s commitment towards net-zero operations.

“Today’s infrastructure deal forms a critical part of Red Sea Global’s ambition to pioneer a new relationship between luxury tourism and the natural environment,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of RSG, adding:“The sheer scale of the developments and our relentless pursuit of regenerative tourism require meaningful partnerships that can deliver resilient infrastructure.

“Together with Al-Ayuni Investment and Contracting Company, we are confident that we can collectively shape the future of developments in the Kingdom and beyond.”

Al-Ayuni was selected based on its overall technical and commercial competencies, as well as regional and global credentials.

Faheed Al-Ayuni, chairman of Al-Ayuni Investment and Contracting Company, said: “Red Sea Global is a future-forward developer that is closely aligned with our legacy of innovating world-class solutions, cementing trusted relationships, and setting new benchmarks.

“It is an honor for us to contribute to its pioneering destinations and we look forward to unlocking the full breadth of our robust capabilities to meet RSG’s ambitious sustainability targets.”

Amaala’s first phase of development, focused on the Triple Bay masterplan, will encompass eight hotels and upwards of 1,200 hotel keys.

On full completion in 2027, the destination will offer 3,000 hotel rooms across 25 hotels as well as high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness, and recreational facilities.