Saudi prosecutors call for tougher sentencing on health worker who assaulted infants

RIYADH: Saudi public prosecutors have called for a tougher sentence to be imposed on a female health worker given five years in prison and a SR100,000 ($27,000) fine for assaulting infants.
The court that handed down the sentence had been told that the children were in the woman’s care at a neonatal custody department in the Kingdom when the attacks took place.
An official source from the Saudi Public Prosecution service, which has appealed the sentencing, revealed that the woman had been caught on CCTV footage using “grave force and violence on the body of an infant without regard for the prescribed medical controls and standards … as well as the three-fold assault on the face of a newborn.”
Nadia Alsaif, former president of the Scientific Society for Child Welfare, told Arab News: “The health and psychological effects on abused infants are painful and unfortunately long term.
“Exposing an infant to violence at a time when it is most necessary for them to feel physically and psychologically safe is an offense against the victim as they need safety, intensive care, and attention that helps him or her develop properly.
“Neglect and violence inhibit growth and may cause hidden biological injuries that do not appear externally, and may appear later,” she said.
Alsaif, a member of the National Family Safety Program board, noted that the program aimed to raise awareness about the dangers of shaking infants which could cause brain damage, adding that the highest standards of health and safety needed to be applied when dealing with very young children.
The Saudi Human Rights Commission recently implemented a training program to highlight the basic rights of children.
RIYADH: Talal Alshehail becomes quite emotional when he speaks about his debut show that opened up in Riyadh last week because it has been such a challenge to get his work out for the past 13 years.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, the creative director of the Riyadh-based company, Capital Entertainment, said that the Kingdom is now providing opportunities, which was once a distant dream for artists. He admitted, though, that it is a nascent industry and more needs to be done for creatives to develop business and technical skills.
He said he experienced a rush of emotions, including a great deal of gratitude, when his band Trip Loon performed in Jax District last week. “This was 13 years in the making. I started this project 13 years ago. The band changed its name four times with different lineups. It was so hard to get it up and running and to do a show,” he said.
“Now that we know Saudi Arabia has changed we don’t have these problems of music, now it’s allowed. Ever since we started working on getting a band together, we have worked hard. Now there are resources in the country. There is infrastructure for that. So I thought, it’s time to get the debut up and running,” Alshehail said.
Musician Talal Alshehail is grateful for new opportunities being created by the Saudi government for musicians and artists in the Kingdom. He emphasized the need to develop business and technical skills development within the Saudi music industry.
Alshehail graduated from three programs at the New York Film Academy — two Master of Fine Arts qualifications in filmmaking and producing respectively, and a diploma in cinematography.
His career highlights include directing a critically acclaimed music video in the US that was featured in both Yahoo Music and Rolling Stone’s Top 20 List of Most Awesome Music Videos in 2014 and the Saudi Arabian Pioneers Marketing Award for Best Video Commercial in 2018.
Alshehail said that his music journey started when he was in college in the UAE with his best friend Mohammed Alshaibi, who is currently a member of Trip Loon. Alshaibi had quit their initial band because he thought a music career was not possible, and decided to get married.
Alshehail, in contrast, persisted and wanted to live and work in the US but could not get an artist visa. “I couldn’t get a run over there. Then I came back and everything was allowed, but there was no infrastructure. Now everything is allowed and there is the infrastructure. So now everything seems possible,” he said.
Debut is roaring success
“We came up with a team that performed at the debut show, they were all Saudis. If the band members stay committed to me for at least one album cycle of development, production, promotion and touring, and they seem like they are committed, then we are going to change the band name, from my name to a band name,” said Alshehail, who was joined during the interview by Capital Entertainment’s founder Turki Alshagroud and co-founder AlWaleed AlShehail.
The debut show was a roaring success. “The reason for such a good response from the people is because so many of the biggest names in Rock ’n Roll in Saudi Arabia participated in this project, and also from (other) music genres … they all encouraged us. “Few musicians in America and Amro Hawari, a legend in the rock scene in Saudi Arabia participated in this and supported us,” said the artist.
He said the plan is to tour the Kingdom with Trip Loon, which includes producing more music and performing at wrestling shows. “Our next plan is (also) to have a single out. We just want to have one single, and then we are gonna focus on finishing the first album.
“We have nine of the 10 songs written for the first album, and then we will finish it. It’s a matter of just getting the budget for tracking it, and then we can have it released,” he said.
Alshehail believes that there is a lot to look forward to. “This should not be an opportunity that we should take lightly, we should focus on making really good material with a lot of merit, and not just prematurely develop things just because there are opportunities just to have a release out.
“I think all the artists have to really take this opportunity seriously and make songs that are really thought out and that have a really powerful effect on its listeners,” he said.
Capital Entertainment’s slogan is “Merit before Hype,” which encapsulates the aim to “train and to co-create content with upcoming Saudi artists in order to attract popular and critical acclaim, both locally and globally.
“We want to professionalize the industry. The resources are there, but we have to professionalize the music business, sound engineering, and live sound skills. All of that needs some training and workshops, and conferences, like there was the XP Music Conference held recently in Riyadh,” he said.
RIYADH: In a jumpsuit and safety helmet, Razan Al-Ajami is ready to fly, as the young Saudi woman is the first in the Kingdom to get a skydiving license.
Al-Ajami obtained a freestyle skydiving license and indoor skydiving license from the UAE, where the sport is quite popular. However, she first tried the sport in Saudi Arabia.
She told Arab News: “I first fell in love with skydiving when I tried it a few months ago at an event organized by the Ministry of Sport. I figured, why not give it a shot, so I got professional training and did three jumps before realizing that this is what I want to do.”
Al-Ajami is now pursuing her goal of becoming a professional skydiver. Although she was afraid at first, with perseverance and diligent training sessions, she has been able to overcome her worries.
She described the skydiving experience: “At first, the feeling of the wind on your face and your body floating in the air is frightening, but once you get used to it, you’ll want to leap out of a plane once more.”
I want to create a team that will represent Saudi Arabia. Razan Al-
Ajami, Skydiver
In the process of learning more about skydiving and obtaining her license, Al-Ajami faced challenges such as the lack of local avenues for skydiving, and the initial fear of jumping.
She is hopeful about the sport’s future in the Kingdom. “I’m glad to be one of the few licensed Saudi skydivers and hope that this sport will become more well-known in the near future. Freestyle skydiving is not a widespread sport in Saudi Arabia, and I had to travel to other locations, like Dubai, to practice it.
“There are certified clubs in Dubai where you may receive training and a skydiving license. I later obtained a license for indoor skydiving and I am currently working at the Superfly indoor skydiving program in Boulevard World.”
• Razan Al-Ajami is passionate about skydiving and currently works as an instructor for Superfly at Boulevard World in Riyadh.
• According to Al-Ajami, the lack of an official Saudi women's skydiving team prevents her from competing in the sport internationally. She aims to create a team that will represent Saudi Arabia in the global arena.
Al-Ajami has been encouraging and inviting more Saudi women to try the sport, and the Superfly at Boulevard World is an amazing opportunity to do so.
“The majority of visitors to this enjoyable indoor flying experience are children, and I adore their reactions since they are always so joyful. Everyone is welcome to participate as long as they weigh less than 140 kg,” she added.
Al-Ajami shared that her ultimate dream is to represent Saudi Arabia while competing at the skydiving world championship. She wants to leave a mark and make Saudi Arabia a global hub for the sport.
As an ambitious young woman, she is striving to start the country’s first skydiving club and form a women’s team.
“The lack of a Saudi women’s team prevents me from competing abroad. I want to create a team that will represent Saudi Arabia,” she said.
RIYADH: The Riyadh Space Fair, which has the theme “Man and Space,” is running at the King Salman Science Oasis until the end of February.
The fair, which opened its doors on Sunday, offers live educational and immersive experiences that enable visitors of all ages to learn about space science and its discoveries.
It expands on the relationship between man and the universe, giving visitors the chance to explore the wonders of space while learning about the great achievements that made a difference in mankind’s understanding of the cosmos.
The fair showcases scientific developments that have allowed people to explore the world beyond our planet. It includes seven stations of live experiences full of information and entertainment.
These stations take visitors on a journey to explore developments in astronomy, cosmology, and contemporary scientific theories about the nature of the universe.
These experiences include entertaining educational games, interactive simulators such as “Walking on Mars,” and experimentation with tools used to study the universe, such as telescopes and satellites.
Haifa Al-Idrisi, director of the event, told Arab News: “The fair aims to educate on everything related to space, through the pioneering experience of seven different areas that exist in the real world.
“The experience of seven different zones will be presented in both interactive and educational ways. It will be through a moving exhibition containing holdings from several places, all related to space science, spacecraft, zero gravity, and interaction through simulators.”
Khalid Al-Hazani, supervisor of the lifestyle sector at the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, said the fair mixes science and entertainment while contributing to enriching the scientific and cultural life among residents and visitors of the city. It has also helped to create job opportunities in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
The fair is organized by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, the Saudi Space Commission, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, and the King Salman Science Oasis.
The event opens daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets can be booked from riyadhspacefair.com.
RIYADH: American pop-rock band Imagine Dragons kicked off their fourth world tour at Riyadh Boulevard on Sunday, to screams of excitement from their fans, popularly known as firebreathers.
Produced by Live Nation, the world tour celebrates the release of the band’s new double album, “Mercury – Acts 1 & 2.” Having kicked off their tour in the Kingdom, the other stops are neighboring Gulf countries, and then nations including India, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Denmark, Romania, Italy, the US, the UK and France.
The multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning band started off by performing “My Life” from their new album. They then launched into a series of their anthemic chart-topping singles. The double-album expands on 2021’s “Mercury – Act 1.”
They also performed “Bones,” which has already been streamed over 330 million times and hit the Billboard Hot 100. The firebreathers at the venue were bursting with joy, singing along to recent releases including “Sharks,” “I am Happy,” and “Follow You.”
A fan, Abdulaziz Al-Qahtani, told Arab News: “The concert was amazing and the weather made it all better. My friends and I are especially excited for the song ‘Believer’ from their album ‘Evolve.’”
Having kicked off their tour in the Kingdom, the other stops are neighboring Gulf countries, and then nations including India, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Denmark, Romania, Italy, the US, the UK and France.
Tears rolled down lead singer Dan Reynolds’ cheeks as he sang “Birds” from their 2018 deluxe album “Origins.” “This song is dedicated to all the people we lost but will see again,” he said before the performance.
Firebreathers at the concert were certainly blown away by the musical prowess, visual aesthetics and creative transitions during the show. However, much to the audience’s dismay, the concert ended earlier than expected and all the band’s merchandise was sold out.
Bilal Alamasi, who was in attendance, said he loved the experience and thanked Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, for the season of activities.
Alamasi told Arab News: “Everything was amazing. Thank you very much to everybody who participated in organizing this amazing event. And hopefully we can see Imagine Dragons again. This is the first time I saw them live.”
“Thankfully, I got the opportunity to actually attend this year. Imagine Dragons, please come again. Riyadh will welcome you as always. This is your place. This is everybody’s place,” he added.
On their official Instagram account, Imagine Dragons shared a message regarding “Mercury – Act 2.” “This record is not about death, but rather, life. May every day be your best. May this record bring you joy. It has brought me joy, and you bring me joy. Thank you for listening for all these years. Sending you all my love.”