You are here

  • Home
  • Hamilton recalls bullying, racial abuse during school years

Hamilton recalls bullying, racial abuse during school years

Hamilton recalls bullying, racial abuse during school years
Lewis Hamilton in a press conference ahead of the Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi on Nov. 17, 2022. Hamilton experienced bullying when he was only 6 years old and said he had bananas thrown at him when he was racially abused at school. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5jy3j

Updated 54 sec ago
AP

Hamilton recalls bullying, racial abuse during school years

Hamilton recalls bullying, racial abuse during school years
  • The F1 great described how racial abuse continued during his school years, along with the utter isolation and confusion he felt
Updated 54 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Formula One great Lewis Hamilton experienced bullying when he was only 6 years old and said he had bananas thrown at him when he was racially abused at school.

The seven-time champion, who is the only Black driver in F1, called his schooldays the most traumatic of times.

“For me, school was probably the most traumatizing and most difficult part of my life,” Hamilton said in an interview for the On Purpose podcast, which was released Monday. “I already was being bullied at the age of 6 ... I think at the time, (at) that particular school, I was probably one of three kids of color and just bigger, stronger, bullying kids were throwing me around a lot of the time.”

Born and educated in Stevenage, England, Hamilton described how racial abuse continued during his school years, along with the utter isolation and confusion he felt.

“And then constant jabs (jibes), the things that are thrown at you, like bananas, people that would use the N-word just so relaxed. People calling you half-caste and just really not knowing where you fit in,” the 38-year-old Hamilton told the podcast show. “That for me was difficult, and then when you go into history class and everything you learn in history there are no people of color in the history they were teaching us. So I was thinking, ‘Where are the people who look like me?’”

Hamilton said even figures of authority would pick on him.

“There were only around six or seven black kids out of 1,200 kids and three of us were put outside the headmaster’s office all the time,” he said. “The headmaster just had it out for us and particularly for me I would say.

“I was put in all the lowest sets at school and told that if you do well you can progress. They never ever let me progress, no matter how hard I tried,” Hamilton added. “I really felt the system was up against me and I was swimming against the tide.”

Hamilton said he felt the bitter pain of exclusion, even at recreation times.

“I was always the last picked, you know when you are standing in a line, when they are picking teams for football (soccer). I was always the last one chosen or not even chosen. Even if I was better than somebody else,” he said. “Just juggling all these emotions that you’re feeling, plus I struggled at school. I didn’t find out until I was 16 that I was dyslexic.”

Hamilton described how he bottled up his pain and put on a brave face when he got home.

“There were a lot of things that I suppressed. I didn’t feel I could go home and tell my parents that these kids kept calling me the N-word today, (that) I got bullied, beaten up at school today, or I wasn’t able to defend myself,” he said. “I didn’t want my dad to think I was not strong and so if I had tears I would hold them back, if I had emotions it would be in a quiet place. It wasn’t really until I started racing that I was able to channel this emotion that I had into my driving.”

Hamilton is F1’s record-holder with 103 Grand Prix wins and 103 pole positions, and shares the record for most F1 titles with fellow great Michael Schumacher. The Mercedes star, who did not win a Grand Prix last season, begins his quest for an eighth F1 title when the season begins in Bahrain on March 5.

In recent years, Hamilton has distinguished himself away from the track, campaigning tirelessly to fight racism and urging others in F1 to speak out more.

Hamilton set up “The Hamilton Commission” to improve F1′s diversity, and has also been outspoken on human rights abuses in countries where F1 goes racing.

Last year, Hamilton said ” archaic mindsets ” have to change after retired champion Nelson Piquet reportedly used a racial slur against him.

Topics: Lewis Hamilton Formula One Racial abuse racing Grand Prix

Related

Lewis Hamilton’s X44 Vida Carbon Racing claim first Extreme E title in rollercoaster second season
Sport
Lewis Hamilton’s X44 Vida Carbon Racing claim first Extreme E title in rollercoaster second season
Hamilton targets future on return to scene of rancorous ‘injustice’
Sport
Hamilton targets future on return to scene of rancorous ‘injustice’

Everton fire Frank Lampard with team in relegation zone

Everton fire Frank Lampard with team in relegation zone
Updated 24 January 2023
AP

Everton fire Frank Lampard with team in relegation zone

Everton fire Frank Lampard with team in relegation zone
  • Fans have become increasingly irate at the club’s situation, focusing much of their frustration at Moshiri and the board
Updated 24 January 2023
AP

LONDON: Everton fired manager Frank Lampard on Monday as the crisis-hit Premier League team took action amid their latest fight against relegation and protests by disgruntled fans against the club’s board.

Lampard, a former England international and Chelsea great, lasted nearly a year in a role that is fast becoming one of the most challenging in English soccer, with Everton now looking for their eighth permanent manager since Farhad Moshiri bought the club in 2016.

Everton’s 2-0 loss at West Ham on Saturday was the team’s ninth defeat in their last 12 matches and proved to be Lampard’s final game in charge. He leaves with Everton in next-to-last place in the league after 20 of 38 games and with the same number of points as last-place Southampton.

The 44-year-old Lampard was hired last January and led Everton to safety in the final week of last season, extending its stay in the top division to a 69th year.

He has been unable to prevent the team from slipping into another relegation fight, though, with Everton winning only three games — the fewest of any team in the league — and scoring 15 goals.

“Frank and his team’s commitment and dedication have been exemplary throughout their time at the club,” Everton said in a statement released late Monday, hours after speculation emerged Lampard had departed, “but recent results and the current league position meant this difficult decision had to be taken.

“We wish Frank and all his backroom team well for their future in the game.”

Former Burnley manager Sean Dyche has been linked with the job along with Wayne Rooney, the England and Manchester United great who had spells at Everton at either end of his career. Rooney is currently coach at D.C. United in Major League Soccer.

In the meantime, Paul Tait and former Everton defender Leighton Baines will take training. The team’s next match isn’t until Feb. 4 — against league leader Arsenal — before a trip to Merseyside rival Liverpool on Feb. 13.

Fans have become increasingly irate at the club’s situation, focusing much of their frustration at Moshiri and the board. Before a home match against Southampton on Jan. 14, Everton said their board of directors were told not to go to Goodison Park because of what the club claimed to be a “real and credible threat to their safety and security” — citing “malicious and unacceptably threatening correspondence” and “targeted physical aggression.”

The club has not publicly released information about specific incidents relating to the threats.

Lampard is part of the new generation of managers given a chance in the Premier League in recent years, along with former England teammates Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker. All three have been fired already this season, with Gerrard leaving Aston Villa and Parker departing from Bournemouth.

Lampard previously was at Derby in the second division before joining Chelsea — where he is the record scorer with 211 goals — and lasting 18 months from 2019-21.

Under Moshiri, Everton has spent more than &euro;600 million ($740 million) on players but its recruitment has been characterized by poor planning and a lack of continuity in playing style. That’s because the club keeps changing managers, with Lampard following Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce, Marco Silva, Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benitez since Moshiri’s arrival.

Everton have won nine top-flight league titles — the fourth most in English soccer behind Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal — but none since 1987. The club last collected a major trophy in 1995, when it won the FA Cup.

The drought won’t end this season because Everton is already out of both domestic cup competitions. Staying in the Premier League is the height of Everton’s ambitions, with the club desperate to be in the lucrative top flight by the time it moves into a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock for the start of the 2024–25 season.

Topics: everton Frank Lampard english Premier League

Related

Lampard will ‘go again’ after troubled Everton crash amid fans protest
Sport
Lampard will ‘go again’ after troubled Everton crash amid fans protest
Everton fined for field invasions last season
Sport
Everton fined for field invasions last season

Jeddah Corniche Circuit prepares to host 2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Jeddah Corniche Circuit prepares to host 2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News

Jeddah Corniche Circuit prepares to host 2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Jeddah Corniche Circuit prepares to host 2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
  • The prominent sporting event will be held on March 17-19 in the Red Sea coastal city
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Jeddah Corniche Circuit is preparing to host the 2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the third international racing event hosted by the Red Sea coastal city, which will be held on March 17-19 amid global anticipation for the prominent sporting event.

CEO of the Saudi Motorsports Company Martin Whitaker confirmed that the work now underway aims to extend the life of the racetrack and make it more exciting to ensure better viewing for audiences around the world, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He said that work has been done with the International Automobile Federation and Formula 1 to ensure that there was a circuit that allowed races to be organized for many years in Jeddah.

Whitaker said that work has begun on the circuit in Qiddiya using a pioneering design in setting up Formula 1 circuits and entertainment events, and Qiddiya would be a site that everyone would want to visit.

He added that the work that was done on the Jeddah Corniche circuit during the past ten months aims to make some small changes to the turns, to improve the drivers’ lines of visibility, especially when driving at 200 miles an hour and only two inches off the ground, so being able to see the next section of the race course becomes critical.

The barriers had been moved back in a number of turns, and in some cases moved back five to seven meters to allow for forward vision while drivers enjoyed the challenge of the track, he said.

Whitaker said that the Saudi Formula 1 was one of the largest sporting events hosted by the Kingdom, and had become a catalyst for expanding the circle of interest in the sport. Karting circuits also attracted more visitors, in addition to the growing interest in Formula E, Extreme E and the Saudi Dakar Rally.

The event had also received “growing interest from the business sector and car manufacturers to invest in the Kingdom, and the new international and local events that we are planning,” he said.

The race’s organizing committee said that the date of the 2024 event would need to be changed because it conflicts with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which will fall between March 10 and April 9.

The exact timing of the race will be determined jointly by Formula 1 and the International Automobile Federation and revealed later this year.

Topics: Jeddah Corniche Circuit Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Related

Saudi-based brand CORE named title sponsor of Formula E 2023 Diriyah E-Prix
Motorsport
Saudi-based brand CORE named title sponsor of Formula E 2023 Diriyah E-Prix
Tickets for F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix open for booking 
Motorsport
Tickets for F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix open for booking 

World Cup star Mbappé gets 5 goals for PSG in French Cup win

World Cup star Mbappé gets 5 goals for PSG in French Cup win
Updated 24 January 2023
AP

World Cup star Mbappé gets 5 goals for PSG in French Cup win

World Cup star Mbappé gets 5 goals for PSG in French Cup win
  • Mbappe became the first PSG player to score five goals in a competitive match
Updated 24 January 2023
AP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappé scored five goals, including a 12-minute hat trick in the first half, as Paris Saint-Germain won 7-0 at amateur team Pays de Cassel in the French Cup on Monday to set up a round-of-16 match at bitter rival Marseille.
It was his first hat trick since France’s World Cup final defeat to Argentina on Dec. 18. It took Mbappé’s tally to 25 goals in 24 games this season and moved him onto 196 overall for PSG — four short of Edinson Cavani’s club record.
Mbappe became the first PSG player to score five goals in a competitive match.
“We came here to respect this team by playing at our level. That’s what we did and we’re very happy,” Mbappé said. “It was a great opportunity for them and also for us, because it’s a reminder for us that we come from amateur football and it’s important to keep this link. Even if it’s only for one game.”
PSG coach Christophe Galtier kept his word and picked a strong side, with the World Cup top scorer Mbappé and Neymar in the lineup, although he rested World Cup winner Lionel Messi for the game played at northern side Lens’ home stadium.
Neymar was anonymous until he collected a yellow card for a rash late tackle in the 26th. Galtier looked increasingly agitated with his underperforming team when Mbappé put record 14-time cup winner PSG ahead from Nuno Mendes’ cross in the 29th minute.
Neymar was roundly jeered by the crowd when he scored PSG’s second goal with a skillful effort in the 33rd, before Mbappé netted with a lob and a slick chipped finish.
Mbappé grabbed his fourth after a goalkeeper blunder in the 56th, before Neymar set up Carlos Soler midway through the second half and Mbappé slotted in from close range in the 78th. He almost got a double hat trick but a late shot was blocked.
Marseille won the last of 10 French Cups in 1989 and has lost three times in the final since, including to PSG in 2016.
Another all first-division clash sees Lyon hosting Lille with the ties held Feb. 7-8.
PSG hosts Bayern Munich on Feb. 14 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 game.

Topics: French Cup PSG Kylian Mbappé

Related

Mbappe delivers for PSG as Neymar sent off
Sport
Mbappe delivers for PSG as Neymar sent off
No Messi, no Neymar as PSG suffer first loss of season
Sport
No Messi, no Neymar as PSG suffer first loss of season

Dubai Tennis Championships to feature stellar lineup

Dubai Tennis Championships to feature stellar lineup
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

Dubai Tennis Championships to feature stellar lineup

Dubai Tennis Championships to feature stellar lineup
  • Defending champion Andrey Rublev joins 4 Grand Slam winners including Novak Djokovic for 31st edition
  • Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Marin Cilic will also feature at Duty Free Tennis Stadium
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: With a five-time winner, four of the world’s top 10, three previous champions, and two of the game’s all-time greats, the 31st Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is set to showcase one of its strongest lineups from Feb. 19 to March 4.

Following a week of women’s action at the stadium, world No. 2 Rafael Nadal, injury permitting, and world No. 5 Novak Djokovic remain on course to head an impressive ATP lineup boasting four of the world’s top 10 male players.

Reigning Dubai champion and world No. 6 Andrey Rublev, who is still going strong in the Australian Open, will return to defend his title and is joined by 2021 US Open winner and world No. 8 Daniil Medvedev.

The extended field features nine of the world’s top 20, including Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev, world No. 11 Hubert Hurkacz, 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic, world No. 15 Pablo Carreno Busta, and world No. 20 Karen Kachanov, a Dubai resident and quarterfinalist at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in 2020.

“The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships has a long history of providing fans with the chance to watch the best players in the world,” said Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free. “With seven of the top 20 men, including Novak, as well as last year’s winner Andrey Rublev and a host of others, spectators in Dubai are in for another fantastic, unmissable tournament next month.”

The return of Nadal to the championships, 15 years after his last appearance, was confirmed earlier this month. However, the 22-time Grand Slam winner suffered a grade two tear in his left pelvis area during the ongoing Australian Open.

Tournament Director Salah Tahlak said: “The news of Rafa Nadal’s injury last week in Melbourne was most unfortunate. We wish him all the best for a rapid return to full health and fitness. His well-being is the priority. We are in contact with Rafa’s team and will be monitoring the situation in the coming days and weeks.”

This week, the organizers also confirmed a women’s field that will feature the world’s top 10 and 18 of the top 20 female players from Feb. 19-25.

“Having such impressive fields for both the WTA and ATP tournaments means spectators will witness world-class action on court once again next month. As ever, we will also have a multitude of fun activities in the Tennis Village providing fans of all ages with live entertainment, a host of competitions, and big screens broadcasting the action,” said Tahlak.

Topics: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Andrey Rublev Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic

Related

Andrey Rublev and Jiri Vesely to clash in final of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Sport
Andrey Rublev and Jiri Vesely to clash in final of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Djokovic advances at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships as Murray denied 700th career win
Sport
Djokovic advances at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships as Murray denied 700th career win

Ronaldo, Al-Nassr lead: 5 things learned from latest round of Roshn Saudi League matches

Ronaldo, Al-Nassr lead: 5 things learned from latest round of Roshn Saudi League matches
Updated 23 January 2023
John Duerden

Ronaldo, Al-Nassr lead: 5 things learned from latest round of Roshn Saudi League matches

Ronaldo, Al-Nassr lead: 5 things learned from latest round of Roshn Saudi League matches
  • Champions Al-Hilal defeat Abha, show ready for annual quest for championship
Updated 23 January 2023
John Duerden

It was a landmark weekend for the Roshn Saudi League as Cristiano Ronaldo finally made his debut for leaders Al-Nassr. As the season reaches its halfway stage, here are five things that Arab News learned from the latest round of games.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo looks happy

Ronaldo was active as Al-Nassr defeated Ettifaq 1-0 to move back to the top of the table above Al-Hilal. The Portuguese star did not score but showed his talent and footballing intelligence more than once. He also showed a smile.

Al-Nassr boss Rudi Garcia, said: “It’s up to us to make sure we get him in the best condition. I want him to enjoy playing here — tonight he was happy to play for the first time.”

It was striking that the 37-year-old looked like he wanted to be there. This comes after months of frustration at Manchester United. Ronaldo came close several times and was there pulling a few strings, and whether the moves came off or not, there was a wry smile.

There was also plenty of encouragement for team-mates and the signs are that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will become a leader on the pitch. It bodes well for Al-Nassr’s title challenge as they have a player who has won everything there is to win at club level.

2. Al-Hilal out of spotlight for once but looking ominous

The champions have not been at their best this season so far but earlier on Sunday defeated Abha 2-1 to go top, temporarily, before Al-Nassr returned to the summit.

With all the attention on the debut of Ronaldo, there was something of a low-key feeling in Riyadh with plenty of gaps in the stadium.

It was not a vintage performance on the pitch either, but the other teams will know that as long as Al-Hilal are around in the title race, then nothing can be taken for granted as this is a team that knows how to win titles.

For a while, Al-Hilal will not mind the spotlight being elsewhere as they are quietly going about their business. This is not a game that will live long in the memory but was a solid three points against a solid opponent who scored a fine counter-attack goal from Abdulfattah Adam. It wasn’t enough. Jang Hyun-soo lashed home from close range after a towering Saud Abdulhamid header. A penalty from Salem Al-Dawsari settled the affair.

3. Al-Ittihad’s attacking stars shine

Much is said about Al-Ittihad’s defensive capabilities as they have conceded just six goals so far this season but, as demonstrated in the 3-0 win over Al-Feiha, there is so much attacking talent for Nuno Santo to call upon.

Had Igor Coronado been signed for big money from a team in Europe rather than the UAE, he would be seen as one of the biggest stars in the league. The Brazilian’s free kick midway through the first half was a thing of beauty and set the Tigers on their way. If he stays fit, then Al-Ittihad have a real chance.

Then there is the prolific Abderrazak Hamdallah, brought down in the area after a lovely piece of skill and then stepping up to score from the spot.

There was still time in the first half for a local star to get in on the act. After a fine run from Coronado, Haroune Camara made it three and there was no coming back from that first half attacking display.

4. Al-Shabab starting to slip

After a 1-1 draw with fifth-placed Al-Taawoun, Al-Shabab coach Vicente Moreno knows that he is facing his first real test.

It has been said before, but prior to the World Cup splitting the season, Al-Shabab looked like champions. In the eight games before the tournament, they dropped just two points – a draw with Al-Hilal. Since the action resumed, they have collected only six points from six games.

It is not a surprise then that they have slipped off the summit and are now five points behind the leaders. The goals have dried up and the defence has lost its invulnerability that was in evidence earlier in the season.

Opponents are giving the likes of Cristian Guanca and Ever Banega less space and the Argentines do not look quite as fluid as before. And while Al-Shabab are having plenty of possession, the same quality of chances are not being created.

The one positive, apart from a lovely goal from Moteb Al-Harbi, is that Al-Shabab have had some tough games of late and there are some friendlier-looking teams coming up. They need to get back to winning ways.

5. Title race more exciting than relegation battle

Last season, there was an unbelievable fight to avoid relegation and even late in the campaign, teams in mid-table were not safe from the drop and it went right to the wire.

The title race was a good one but became a tale of Al-Hilal chasing Al-Ittihad.

At the moment, the issues at the bottom seem a little more cut and dried with Al-Batin surely already down after collecting just three points. Al-Adalah also have a lot of work to do.

The top should be more exciting this time around. Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ittihad have the talent to go all the way and push each other until the end. It is impossible to say what is going to happen but with three deep squads and experienced coaches, all have genuine ambitions of lifting the trophy, and there are not many leagues where that can be said.

If Al-Shabab can recover from their current slump than three becomes four and that really will be a treat for the neutrals. Whatever happens, it is hard to see one team pulling away.

Topics: football Saudi sport

Related

Georgina Rodriguez turns heads at Ronaldo’s debut game in Saudi Arabia  
Lifestyle
Georgina Rodriguez turns heads at Ronaldo’s debut game in Saudi Arabia  

follow us

Latest updates

COVID-19 cut known human trafficking, but Ukraine war a risk: UN
COVID-19 cut known human trafficking, but Ukraine war a risk: UN
Hamilton recalls bullying, racial abuse during school years
Hamilton recalls bullying, racial abuse during school years
Japan PM says tackling birth rate crisis ‘cannot wait’
Japan PM says tackling birth rate crisis ‘cannot wait’
Norway detains former top Wagner Group member seeking asylum
Norway detains former top Wagner Group member seeking asylum
Everton fire Frank Lampard with team in relegation zone
Everton fire Frank Lampard with team in relegation zone

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.