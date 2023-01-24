COVID-19 cut known human trafficking, but Ukraine war a risk: UN

You are here

A member of Panama's Criminal Investigations Direction (C), escorts three alleged migrant smugglers, after their arrest in Panama City. (AFP file photo)
  • Trafficking for sexual exploitation saw the sharpest drop of 24 percent
VIENNA: The COVID-19 pandemic led to the first drop in the known number of human-trafficking victims in 20 years as trafficking opportunities and policing were reduced, but the Ukraine war has probably now caused a new surge, a UN report said on Tuesday.
The number of detected trafficking victims fell 11 percent in 2020, the most recent year for which data is available in most countries, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in its seventh Global Report on Trafficking in Persons.
“In 2020, for the first time, the number of victims detected globally decreased,” the UNODC said in a summary of the report, adding that the biggest drops were reported in low- and middle-income countries, particularly in south and central America but also sub-Saharan Africa, east Asia and the Pacific region.
“This change in trends could be the result of three different factors affecting especially low- and medium- income countries during the pandemic: lower institutional capacity to detect victims, fewer opportunities for traffickers to operate due to COVID-19 preventive restrictions, and some trafficking forms moving to more hidden and less likely to be detected locations,” it said.
Initial data for 2021 from just 20 countries suggests a further fall in 2021 in parts of southeast Asia, central America and the Caribbean, it said.
Trafficking for sexual exploitation saw the sharpest drop of 24 percent. For the first time since the UNODC started collecting data, detected trafficking in this category as a percentage of the whole was roughly the same level as that of trafficking for forced labor, at around 39 percent each, the report said.
“Sexual exploitation may have reduced due to the (pandemic-related) closure of public spaces and it may have also been pushed into less visible and less safe locations, making this form of trafficking more concealed and harder to be detected,” the UNODC said.
Conflicts tend to increase trafficking and the war in Ukraine is unlikely to be an exception, it added.
“The refugee emergency in Ukraine is elevating risks of trafficking for the Ukrainian displaced population. The 2014 conflict in Ukraine quadrupled the number of Ukrainian victims detected in Western Europe in 2016,” it said, referring to Russia’s annexation of Crimea.
It expects an even larger number of trafficking victims following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, it added.

 

  • Japan has a population of 125 million and has long struggled with how to provide for its fast-growing number of elderly residents
TOKYO: Japan’s low birth rate and aging population pose an urgent risk to society, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday, pledging to address the issue by establishing a new government agency.
Birth rates are declining in many developed countries, but in Japan the issue is particularly acute because it has the world’s second-highest proportion of people aged 65 and over, after the tiny state of Monaco, according to World Bank data.
“The number of births dropped below 800,000 last year, according to estimates,” Kishida told lawmakers in a policy address marking the start of a new parliament session.
“Japan is standing on the verge of whether we can continue to function as a society,” he said.
“Focusing attention on policies regarding children and child-rearing is an issue that cannot wait and cannot be postponed.”
The conservative leader said his policies — including launching the new Children and Families Agency in April — were designed to support parents and ensure the “sustainability” of the world’s third-largest economy.
Kishida added that he eventually wants the government to double its spending on child-related programs.
“We must build a child-first social economy to reverse the (low) birth rate,” he said.
Japan has a population of 125 million and has long struggled with how to provide for its fast-growing number of elderly residents.
Birth rates are slowing in many countries including Japan’s closest neighbors, due to factors including rising living costs, more women entering the workforce and people choosing to have children later.
Official data showed last week that China’s population shrank in 2022, for the first time in more than six decades.
 

 

  • The Wagner Group, which has spearheaded attacks against Ukrainian forces, includes a large number of convicts recruited from Russian prisons
COPENHAGEN, Denmark: A former high-ranking member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group seeking asylum in Norway is in custody on suspicion of entering the Scandinavian country illegally, authorities said Monday.
Russian Andrey Medvedev “has been arrested under the Immigration Act and it is being assessed whether he should be produced for detention,” Jon Andreas Johansen of Norwegian immigration police told The Associated Press. Norway’s VG newspaper said detaining him isn’t intended as a a punishment, but a security measure.
Medvedev, who says he fears for his life if he returns to Russia, is believed to have illegally entered Norway after crossing the country’s 198 kilometer-long (123-mile) border with Russia earlier this month.
Vladimir Osechkin of the Russian dissident group Gulagu.net, which helped Medvedev flee Russia, said he had been in protective custody in a safe house and was moved without explanation to a secured immigration facility.
Medvedev’s Norwegian lawyer, Brynjulf Risnes, insisted on broadcaster NRK that his client is not suspected of any offense and that he’s unaccustomed to Norway’s new, stricter security measures for him.
“Significant security measures have been introduced. Medvedev has problems adapting to them,” Risnes told NRK.
In a video posted by Gulagu, Medvedev said he came under Russian gunfire before crossing into the Scandinavian country. Norwegian police said they were notified by Russian border guards about tracks in the snow indicating that someone may have crossed illegally.
Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service, which takes part in the investigation of war crimes in Ukraine said it’s questioning Medvedev who “has the status of a witness.” Osechkin said the former fighter spoke to investigators on Friday.
Medvedev, who has been on the run since he defected from the Wagner Group, has reportedly told Gulagu.net that he is ready to tell everything he knows about the shady paramilitary group and its owner Yevgeny Prigozhin, a millionaire with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Medvedev said he left the Wagner Group after his contract was extended beyond the July-November timeline without his consent. He said he’s willing to testify about any war crimes he witnessed and denied participating in any.
The Wagner Group, which has spearheaded attacks against Ukrainian forces, includes a large number of convicts recruited from Russian prisons. The group has has become increasingly influential in Africa.

 

  • Better coalitions are needed to address climate action, Egyptian and Pakistani ministers told during panel
  DAVOS: Minister for International Cooperation of the Government of Egypt, Rania Mashat and Federal Minister for Climate Change, Pakistani Senator Sherry Rehman remarked the urgency of cooperation to address the challenges of climate change at a special panel organized by the Maryan Forum Foundation during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

During the session chaired by former BBC World News presenter Nik Gowing, Rehman said that climate change and biodiversity are critical issues that require better collaborations between actors are needed to meet the climate action targets.

“We must build coalitions for climate action,” the Pakistani minister said.

“So far, we have mostly been talking and working in silos due to the boundaries we have set on ourselves. Everyone is speaking about the individual actions they are taking but we need to move beyond that to a surface with achievable collective action targets and then pledge to actually meet them.”

The panel also discussed the issue of denialism that still exists amongst corporate leaders and networks, highlighting the “collective failure” to take the public conversations around climate change to the required level.

Participants stressed the criticality of climate change and biodiversity loss arguing that to address the issue “we require a scientific approach that guides our decisions, but current efforts have fallen short.”

“Our models of business and government need to change for that critical mass that is needed to shift the needle on biodiversity loss and climate action because we are way off the mark,” Rehman said.

Panelists also emphasized that the 20th century international financial architecture, which was designed to solve distinct difficulties, is now out of date for the crises of the twenty-first century.

“We need a redesign of the entire Bretton Woods financial architecture and make climate financing agile and easily available for countries that are at the forefront of climate stress,” Rehman said.  "If we do not take collective and radical actions within this decade, what is happening in Pakistan will come to Davos someday, but after 1/3 of the globe is living in the 19th century again that has bred from our lack of collective action,” she added.

The panel discussion ended with Khalid Janahi, founder of Vision 3, pre-launched his upcoming book ‘From Rulership to Leadership in the Arab World.’

  • Kingdom ‘very influential member’ of international community: Sri Lankan minister
  • Minister to also meet officials from IsDB, OIC, GCC during visit to Saudi Arabia
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is seeking to boost relations with Saudi Arabia through connectivity, investment, and employment opportunities, its foreign minister said on Monday as he began a visit to the Kingdom.

Ali Sabry, who will be visiting until Jan. 27, was scheduled to meet with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during the official trip, as well as senior officials from the Islamic Development Bank, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Sabry told Arab News in an exclusive interview that Sri Lanka was looking for ways to further relations with Saudi Arabia.

Speaking in Madinah, he said: “Generally, the visit is to further strengthen ongoing discussions to have more connectivity and employment opportunities and investment.

“Traditionally, we have had a good relationship with Saudi Arabia … so we are very hopeful that we can strengthen it.”

Improving bilateral relations was important for Sri Lanka, the minister added, as the Kingdom was “a very influential member of the international community,” especially in the Islamic world and due to its membership in the Group of 20 biggest economies.

The Sri Lankan delegation includes the Minister of Rural Economy Kader Masthan, Sri Lanka’s ambassador in Riyadh, Pakeer Mohideen Amza, and the consul-general in Jeddah, Faiah Moulana.

Sabry’s visit follows a series of high-level engagements by Sri Lankan officials with the Kingdom in the past year. These have included Environment Minister Naseer Ahamed’s visit in August as a special envoy of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, where his meetings had focused on improving energy cooperation.

In November, Labor and Foreign Employment Minister Manusha Nanayakkara met Saudi officials to discuss ways to boost labor relations and find employment opportunities for skilled Sri Lankan workers on infrastructure projects being implemented under Saudi Vision 2030.

With all the “huge developments taking place in Saudi Arabia,” Sri Lanka was eager to “also get their due share in terms of employment and other benefits in different areas,” Sabry said, adding that a discussion to improve trade was also on the agenda.

“When we strengthen the relationship between both countries, it can be a catalyst to a wider, better relationship with the Islamic world,” he said. “So, we are very keen on developing this.”

The island nation of 22 million people has been struggling in the past year with challenges ranging from a shortage of dollars to runaway inflation and a steep recession as it faces its worst financial crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

Sri Lankan officials are in discussions to reach a final agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a $2.9 billion loan essential to put its battered economy back on track.

  • Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old father, FedEx worker and avid skateboarder, died Jan. 10
  • Relatives have accused police of beating Nichols and causing him to have a heart attack
MEMPHIS: Memphis was on edge Monday ahead of the possible release of video footage of a Black man’s violent arrest that has led to three separate law enforcement investigations and the firings of five police officers after he died in a hospital.
Relatives of Tyre Nichols were scheduled to meet with city officials to view video footage of his Jan. 7 arrest, according to lawyers for the family. Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Department Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said last week that video of the arrest would be released after the conclusion of an internal police investigation and after Nichols’ family has seen it, but the exact timing wasn’t immediately clear.
Nichols, a 29-year-old father, FedEx worker and avid skateboarder, died Jan. 10, authorities said.
His family, protesters and activists have called for the video’s release and for the officers to be charged with murder. Davis announced Friday that five officers involved in the arrest were fired after the police probe determined that they used excessive force or failed to intervene and render aid.
The officers have been identified as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. All five are Black.
Relatives have accused police of beating Nichols and causing him to have a heart attack. Authorities have only said that Nichols experienced a medical emergency. The US Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into the arrest, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into whether excessive force was used.
City and community leaders have expressed concern about the possibility of civil unrest following the video’s release.
“With the potential of civil unrest, we’re hoping that it won’t happen but we also have to prepare,” Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner told WREG-TV.
State Rep. Antonio Parkinson, a Memphis Democrat, said the predominantly Black city has been on edge since the arrest, which he called “horrific and senseless.”
“The release of the tape may certainly aggravate the feelings of hurt, sorrow and embarrassment that we are all feeling,” Parkinson said. “However, the need for transparency is vitally important in all cases of police involved deaths.”
Van Turner, president of the Memphis chapter of the NAACP, also acknowledged that Memphis appears tense as it waits for the video. But he praised the city and the police department for taking “quick action” in firing the officers.
“We will continue to monitor and support a fair and just resolution to this matter,” Turner said. “We join the call for peaceful protests as we all work toward making sure that proper measures are put in place to prevent this type of incident from occurring in the future.”
Turner also said that the potential for unrest could be higher if the officers who were involved were white.
“If the video is significantly more egregious than what we have seen, then the unrest could still be there,” Turner said.
Nichols was arrested after officers stopped him for reckless driving, police said. In a news release the day after his arrest, the police department said that as officers approached the vehicle, “a confrontation occurred’ and he ran. It said officers caught up to him and that ”another confrontation occurred” while they were taking him into custody. Police said he complained of shortness of breath and was hospitalized.
Officials said a cause of death has not been determined.
Relatives have said the officers who pulled over Nichols were in an unmarked vehicle and that he experienced cardiac arrest and kidney failure from the officers beating him.
Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, who represent Nichols’ family, issued a statement Friday saying they support the department’s decision to fire the officers.
“This is the first step toward achieving justice for Tyre and his family. They must also be held accountable for robbing this man of his life and his son of a father,” they said.
The attorneys said they “will continue to demand transparency and accountability” and plan to review video footage to seek additional clarity about the circumstances that led to Nichols’ death. The lawyers planned a news conference for later Monday with the family.
As for the timing of the video’s release to the public, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said the law “places limits on such video release, and that we have to make sure we do so without compromising our ability to arrive at justice in this case.”
“I ask for your patience as we gather all necessary information so that we don’t compromise the investigation or any possible future prosecution,” Mulroy said in a statement.
The Nichols case is the latest high-profile death case to rattle the city. Since November 2021, Memphis has seen the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph in a daytime ambush at a bakery; a crime rampage in which a man has been charged with fatally shooting three people and wounding three others; the killing of a United Methodist Church pastor during a carjacking in her driveway; and the early-morning kidnapping of a jogger whose body was later found near a house.

