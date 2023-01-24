You are here

Kane sinks Fulham to become Spurs’ joint record scorer

Kane sinks Fulham to become Spurs' joint record scorer
Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane shoots to score the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage in London on Monday. (AFP)
  • Kane could break Greaves’ record in Tottenham’s next match in the FA Cup fourth round at second tier Preston on Saturday
LONDON: Harry Kane moved level with Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham’s record scorer as his 266th goal for the club sealed a vital 1-0 win against Fulham on Monday.

England captain Kane netted on the stroke of halftime with a clinical strike from the edge of the penalty area at Craven Cottage.

Greaves’ Tottenham record had stood since 1970, but Kane’s first goal in his last three appearances gave him a share of the historic milestone.

“I was just trying to get myself into a position where I can get half a yard. I used the defender to bend it around him. It was a nice goal,” Kane said.

“I have been playing football long enough now to know where the goal is. It is just instinct.”

Kane could break Greaves’ record in Tottenham’s next match in the FA Cup fourth round at second tier Preston on Saturday.

It is only a matter of time before Kane takes sole possession of Tottenham’s most hallowed record.

That remarkable achievement would have seemed impossible during a difficult start to his career that featured several failed loan spells before he finally emerged as a star.

Greaves, who died aged 81 in 2021, is regarded as one of the most natural goal scorers in football history.

A member of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad, who netted 44 times for his country, Greaves is the highest scorer in English top-flight history with 357 goals.

For Kane to be alongside such a legendary player is a tribute to his predatory instincts and his perseverance.

The 29-year-old is now one short of becoming the third player to net 200 Premier League goals, after Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208).

Kane also drew level with Rooney as England’s joint record goalscorer after bagging his 53rd international goal in the World Cup quarter-final defeat against France in December.

“We are talking about Harry Kane as a special player and special person. In this situation, you can see the human respect which is very important,” Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said.

“The important thing is to have a good man because in difficulty, Kane will help you to overcome a difficult situation.”

Thanks to Kane’s 18th goal in all competitions this season, fifth placed Tottenham closed the gap on fourth placed Manchester United to three points.

It was a much-needed result after successive defeats against Manchester City and Arsenal damaged Tottenham’s bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League via a top four finish.

Conte’s team had conceded 21 goals in their previous 10 league matches.

So, while Kane rightly took the spotlight, Conte was just as pleased by his players’ defensive resilience.

“It was a big win. I had a good answer from my players. I asked them for solidity of the last season and the will and desire to fight and to be resilient,” Conte said.

Hugo Lloris has made a number of costly mistakes this season, but Tottenham’s keeper was equal to Andreas Pereira’s free-kick.

Fulham should have taken the lead when Pereira whipped a cross toward Harrison Reed, whose volley was straight at Lloris from eight yards.

With Tottenham struggling to stem the Fulham tide of attacks, Aleksandar Mitrovic’s header from Kenny Tete’s cross flashed just wide.

Fulham winger Willian went close to breaking the deadlock just before half-time with a stinging strike that Lloris pushed away.

Failing to turn the pressure into goals proved fatal for Fulham as Kane entered the record books in first half stoppage-time.

Turning on the edge of the Fulham area, Kane worked a yard of space before curling a superb strike past Bernd Leno.

The record-equalling goal was met with sarcastic chants of ‘one-season wonder’ from Tottenham fans, who recalled the doubting response to his first prolific season for the club.

Kane almost had the outright record in the second half, but Leno tipped over his close-range header.

Topics: Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane English Premier League (EPL)

Saudi crown prince congratulates Iraq’s PM on winning Arabian Gulf Cup

Saudi crown prince congratulates Iraq’s PM on winning Arabian Gulf Cup
  • Iraq defeated Oman 3-2 on Thursday to lift the trophy for the first time since 1988
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Iraq’s prime minister Mohammed Al-Sudani on successfully organizing the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup and winning the tournament, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Tuesday.

In a cable, the crown prince expressed his best wishes of progress and success to Iraq and its people.

Iraq defeated Oman 3-2 on Thursday to lift the trophy for the first time since 1988.

The tournament was held in Basra from Jan. 6–19. 

Topics: 25th Arabian Gulf Cup Iraq Saudi Arabia

Hamilton recalls bullying, racial abuse during school years

Hamilton recalls bullying, racial abuse during school years
  • The F1 great described how racial abuse continued during his school years, along with the utter isolation and confusion he felt
LONDON: Formula One great Lewis Hamilton experienced bullying when he was only 6 years old and said he had bananas thrown at him when he was racially abused at school.

The seven-time champion, who is the only Black driver in F1, called his schooldays the most traumatic of times.

“For me, school was probably the most traumatizing and most difficult part of my life,” Hamilton said in an interview for the On Purpose podcast, which was released Monday. “I already was being bullied at the age of 6 ... I think at the time, (at) that particular school, I was probably one of three kids of color and just bigger, stronger, bullying kids were throwing me around a lot of the time.”

Born and educated in Stevenage, England, Hamilton described how racial abuse continued during his school years, along with the utter isolation and confusion he felt.

“And then constant jabs (jibes), the things that are thrown at you, like bananas, people that would use the N-word just so relaxed. People calling you half-caste and just really not knowing where you fit in,” the 38-year-old Hamilton told the podcast show. “That for me was difficult, and then when you go into history class and everything you learn in history there are no people of color in the history they were teaching us. So I was thinking, ‘Where are the people who look like me?’”

Hamilton said even figures of authority would pick on him.

“There were only around six or seven black kids out of 1,200 kids and three of us were put outside the headmaster’s office all the time,” he said. “The headmaster just had it out for us and particularly for me I would say.

“I was put in all the lowest sets at school and told that if you do well you can progress. They never ever let me progress, no matter how hard I tried,” Hamilton added. “I really felt the system was up against me and I was swimming against the tide.”

Hamilton said he felt the bitter pain of exclusion, even at recreation times.

“I was always the last picked, you know when you are standing in a line, when they are picking teams for football (soccer). I was always the last one chosen or not even chosen. Even if I was better than somebody else,” he said. “Just juggling all these emotions that you’re feeling, plus I struggled at school. I didn’t find out until I was 16 that I was dyslexic.”

Hamilton described how he bottled up his pain and put on a brave face when he got home.

“There were a lot of things that I suppressed. I didn’t feel I could go home and tell my parents that these kids kept calling me the N-word today, (that) I got bullied, beaten up at school today, or I wasn’t able to defend myself,” he said. “I didn’t want my dad to think I was not strong and so if I had tears I would hold them back, if I had emotions it would be in a quiet place. It wasn’t really until I started racing that I was able to channel this emotion that I had into my driving.”

Hamilton is F1’s record-holder with 103 Grand Prix wins and 103 pole positions, and shares the record for most F1 titles with fellow great Michael Schumacher. The Mercedes star, who did not win a Grand Prix last season, begins his quest for an eighth F1 title when the season begins in Bahrain on March 5.

In recent years, Hamilton has distinguished himself away from the track, campaigning tirelessly to fight racism and urging others in F1 to speak out more.

Hamilton set up “The Hamilton Commission” to improve F1′s diversity, and has also been outspoken on human rights abuses in countries where F1 goes racing.

Last year, Hamilton said ” archaic mindsets ” have to change after retired champion Nelson Piquet reportedly used a racial slur against him.

Topics: Lewis Hamilton Formula One Racial abuse racing Grand Prix

Everton fire Frank Lampard with team in relegation zone

Everton fire Frank Lampard with team in relegation zone
  • Fans have become increasingly irate at the club’s situation, focusing much of their frustration at Moshiri and the board
LONDON: Everton fired manager Frank Lampard on Monday as the crisis-hit Premier League team took action amid their latest fight against relegation and protests by disgruntled fans against the club’s board.

Lampard, a former England international and Chelsea great, lasted nearly a year in a role that is fast becoming one of the most challenging in English soccer, with Everton now looking for their eighth permanent manager since Farhad Moshiri bought the club in 2016.

Everton’s 2-0 loss at West Ham on Saturday was the team’s ninth defeat in their last 12 matches and proved to be Lampard’s final game in charge. He leaves with Everton in next-to-last place in the league after 20 of 38 games and with the same number of points as last-place Southampton.

The 44-year-old Lampard was hired last January and led Everton to safety in the final week of last season, extending its stay in the top division to a 69th year.

He has been unable to prevent the team from slipping into another relegation fight, though, with Everton winning only three games — the fewest of any team in the league — and scoring 15 goals.

“Frank and his team’s commitment and dedication have been exemplary throughout their time at the club,” Everton said in a statement released late Monday, hours after speculation emerged Lampard had departed, “but recent results and the current league position meant this difficult decision had to be taken.

“We wish Frank and all his backroom team well for their future in the game.”

Former Burnley manager Sean Dyche has been linked with the job along with Wayne Rooney, the England and Manchester United great who had spells at Everton at either end of his career. Rooney is currently coach at D.C. United in Major League Soccer.

In the meantime, Paul Tait and former Everton defender Leighton Baines will take training. The team’s next match isn’t until Feb. 4 — against league leader Arsenal — before a trip to Merseyside rival Liverpool on Feb. 13.

Fans have become increasingly irate at the club’s situation, focusing much of their frustration at Moshiri and the board. Before a home match against Southampton on Jan. 14, Everton said their board of directors were told not to go to Goodison Park because of what the club claimed to be a “real and credible threat to their safety and security” — citing “malicious and unacceptably threatening correspondence” and “targeted physical aggression.”

The club has not publicly released information about specific incidents relating to the threats.

Lampard is part of the new generation of managers given a chance in the Premier League in recent years, along with former England teammates Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker. All three have been fired already this season, with Gerrard leaving Aston Villa and Parker departing from Bournemouth.

Lampard previously was at Derby in the second division before joining Chelsea — where he is the record scorer with 211 goals — and lasting 18 months from 2019-21.

Under Moshiri, Everton has spent more than &euro;600 million ($740 million) on players but its recruitment has been characterized by poor planning and a lack of continuity in playing style. That’s because the club keeps changing managers, with Lampard following Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce, Marco Silva, Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benitez since Moshiri’s arrival.

Everton have won nine top-flight league titles — the fourth most in English soccer behind Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal — but none since 1987. The club last collected a major trophy in 1995, when it won the FA Cup.

The drought won’t end this season because Everton is already out of both domestic cup competitions. Staying in the Premier League is the height of Everton’s ambitions, with the club desperate to be in the lucrative top flight by the time it moves into a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock for the start of the 2024–25 season.

Topics: everton Frank Lampard english Premier League

Jeddah Corniche Circuit prepares to host 2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Jeddah Corniche Circuit prepares to host 2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
  • The prominent sporting event will be held on March 17-19 in the Red Sea coastal city
JEDDAH: The Jeddah Corniche Circuit is preparing to host the 2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the third international racing event hosted by the Red Sea coastal city, which will be held on March 17-19 amid global anticipation for the prominent sporting event.

CEO of the Saudi Motorsports Company Martin Whitaker confirmed that the work now underway aims to extend the life of the racetrack and make it more exciting to ensure better viewing for audiences around the world, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He said that work has been done with the International Automobile Federation and Formula 1 to ensure that there was a circuit that allowed races to be organized for many years in Jeddah.

Whitaker said that work has begun on the circuit in Qiddiya using a pioneering design in setting up Formula 1 circuits and entertainment events, and Qiddiya would be a site that everyone would want to visit.

He added that the work that was done on the Jeddah Corniche circuit during the past ten months aims to make some small changes to the turns, to improve the drivers’ lines of visibility, especially when driving at 200 miles an hour and only two inches off the ground, so being able to see the next section of the race course becomes critical.

The barriers had been moved back in a number of turns, and in some cases moved back five to seven meters to allow for forward vision while drivers enjoyed the challenge of the track, he said.

Whitaker said that the Saudi Formula 1 was one of the largest sporting events hosted by the Kingdom, and had become a catalyst for expanding the circle of interest in the sport. Karting circuits also attracted more visitors, in addition to the growing interest in Formula E, Extreme E and the Saudi Dakar Rally.

The event had also received “growing interest from the business sector and car manufacturers to invest in the Kingdom, and the new international and local events that we are planning,” he said.

The race’s organizing committee said that the date of the 2024 event would need to be changed because it conflicts with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which will fall between March 10 and April 9.

The exact timing of the race will be determined jointly by Formula 1 and the International Automobile Federation and revealed later this year.

Topics: Jeddah Corniche Circuit Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

World Cup star Mbappé gets 5 goals for PSG in French Cup win

World Cup star Mbappé gets 5 goals for PSG in French Cup win
  • Mbappe became the first PSG player to score five goals in a competitive match
PARIS: Kylian Mbappé scored five goals, including a 12-minute hat trick in the first half, as Paris Saint-Germain won 7-0 at amateur team Pays de Cassel in the French Cup on Monday to set up a round-of-16 match at bitter rival Marseille.
It was his first hat trick since France’s World Cup final defeat to Argentina on Dec. 18. It took Mbappé’s tally to 25 goals in 24 games this season and moved him onto 196 overall for PSG — four short of Edinson Cavani’s club record.
Mbappe became the first PSG player to score five goals in a competitive match.
“We came here to respect this team by playing at our level. That’s what we did and we’re very happy,” Mbappé said. “It was a great opportunity for them and also for us, because it’s a reminder for us that we come from amateur football and it’s important to keep this link. Even if it’s only for one game.”
PSG coach Christophe Galtier kept his word and picked a strong side, with the World Cup top scorer Mbappé and Neymar in the lineup, although he rested World Cup winner Lionel Messi for the game played at northern side Lens’ home stadium.
Neymar was anonymous until he collected a yellow card for a rash late tackle in the 26th. Galtier looked increasingly agitated with his underperforming team when Mbappé put record 14-time cup winner PSG ahead from Nuno Mendes’ cross in the 29th minute.
Neymar was roundly jeered by the crowd when he scored PSG’s second goal with a skillful effort in the 33rd, before Mbappé netted with a lob and a slick chipped finish.
Mbappé grabbed his fourth after a goalkeeper blunder in the 56th, before Neymar set up Carlos Soler midway through the second half and Mbappé slotted in from close range in the 78th. He almost got a double hat trick but a late shot was blocked.
Marseille won the last of 10 French Cups in 1989 and has lost three times in the final since, including to PSG in 2016.
Another all first-division clash sees Lyon hosting Lille with the ties held Feb. 7-8.
PSG hosts Bayern Munich on Feb. 14 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 game.

Topics: French Cup PSG Kylian Mbappé

