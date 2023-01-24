You are here

Cost-of-living crisis stands as the biggest threat to UAE businesses: WEF report
Sustained high inflation and severe commodity price shocks are threatening business health in the UAE, according to the report (Shutterstock)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The global cost-of-living crisis poses the largest threat to businesses in the UAE in the coming two years, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2023.  

Sustained high inflation and severe commodity price shocks also threatened business health in the country, showed the report findings, which have been given a fresh analysis by US-based professional services firm Marsh McLennan.

The report identified the aforementioned obstacles as the biggest short-term critical threats to business continuity and economic growth in the UAE. 

The conclusions of the WEF report were obtained from interviews with a panel of more than 12,000 executives. 

It also took into consideration the opinions of more than 1,200 global risk experts, policymakers and industry leaders from 121 different countries.  

Brad Simpson, Risk Management Leader MENA at Marsh McLennan, said: “For the majority of UAE executives interviewed, the ‘new normal’ that followed the COVID-19 pandemic brings a lingering fear of economic collapse as a result of a convergence of inflationary, debt and supply chain risks. 

"The Global Risks Report 2023 also clearly shows that the pandemic has deeply impacted short-term risk concerns related to asset bubbles and resource-related geopolitical instability. These factors – alongside cybersecurity fears and climate action failure, paint a picture of unease and uncertainty across the national economy."

Geopolitical contestation of resources, geo-economic confrontations and failure of cybersecurity measures have also been recorded by participants as leading risks to UAE businesses in the upcoming couple of years.  

The report noted that the cost-of-living crisis does not solely belong to the UAE, but was ranked as the most severe global risk over the next 24 months. 

“Cost of living crisis was broadly perceived by Global Risks Perception Survey respondents to be a short-term risk, at peak severity within the next few years and easing off thereafter,” stated the report.  

“But the persistence of the global cost of living crisis could result in a growing portion of the most vulnerable parts of society being priced out of access to basic needs, fueling unrest and political instability.”  

The WEF report indicated that projections from the International Monetary Fund show a decline in global inflation from 2.2 percent in 2022 to 6.5 percent this year and 4.1 percent the year after.  

Despite that, it remained a worldwide concern and is ranked as a top 5 risk over the next two years.  

“The complexity of inflationary dynamics is creating a challenging policy environment for both the public sector and central banks, given the mix of demand and supply-side drivers, including a prolonged war in Ukraine and associated energy-supply crunch, potential for escalating sanctions, and continued bottlenecks from a lingering pandemic or new sources of supply-side controls,” added the report. 

Topics: WEF 2023 cost of living

Topics: Saudi ATM tourism UNWTO

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $243m in Sakani accounts to further boost Saudi housing goals

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $243m in Sakani accounts to further boost Saudi housing goals
Updated 15 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $243m in Sakani accounts to further boost Saudi housing goals

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $243m in Sakani accounts to further boost Saudi housing goals
Updated 15 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate Development Fund deposited SR912 million ($243 million) in the accounts of Sakani beneficiaries in January 2023.

According to a Saudi Press Agency report, this deposit – which also comes from the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing – is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals which aim to provide adequate housing opportunities for Saudi families. 

Mansour bin Madi, CEO of REDF said that the deposit of SR912 million is allocated to support subsidized real estate financing contracts. 

Madi further pointed out that the total amount deposited in the accounts of Sakani beneficiaries since the announcement of the transformation program in June 2017 until January 2023, exceeded SR44.7 billion. 

The Ministry of Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund launched the Sakani program in 2017, ultimately aimed at increasing the proportion of Saudi households that own a house to 70 percent by 2030. 

More than 1.6 million Saudi nationals were on waiting lists for government housing programs, which led to the development of the “Housing Program” in 2018, launched with the objective of increasing access for Saudi families to suitable housing.

Madi added that since the launch of the Sakani program, REDF has enabled more than 684,000 families in the Kingdom to own their own housing. 

Earlier in December, REDF and Riyadh-based mortgage lender Bidaya Home Finance signed an agreement to provide affordable housing and financing solutions to real estate financial institutions and firms. 

Saudi Arabia’s housing demand stood at 99,600 houses in 2021 and is expected to increase by more than 50 percent to reach 153,000 houses by 2030. 

Meanwhile, on Jan. 23, Majid Al-Hogail, the Saudi minister of housing and municipal and rural affairs, launched the National Housing Co.’s new online platform for the purchase of building materials. 

The platform is designed to connect contractors and real estate developers with suppliers of building materials approved by the NHC, SPA reported. 

According to the report, the platform will offer access to a variety of building materials at reduced prices with the aim of increasing efficiency in production, lowering the cost of housing units and increasing home ownership. 

Topics: Real Estate Development Fund (REDF) Sakani

Saudi Central Bank continues to test its digital currency

Saudi Central Bank continues to test its digital currency
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Central Bank continues to test its digital currency

Saudi Central Bank continues to test its digital currency
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, is carrying out experiments with a central bank digital currency in cooperation with other financial institutions and fintech firms, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The project is in line with measures taken by central banks around the world to issue widely accessible digital coins to ensure privacy and financial security. 

Central banks started mulling this transition following a rise in the popularity of cryptocurrencies but with a legal cover to curb criminal use of the otherwise unregulated digital currencies.

SAMA is currently studying the economic impact, market readiness, and potentially effective and swift applications for payment solutions using digital currency, the SPA report added.

The central bank is also seeking to explore policy issues as well as legal and regulatory aspects prior to moving to the next stages of the project.

Local banks and payment companies are an indispensable cornerstone of this project and its implementation, according to SAMA Gov. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mubarak.

It is crucial to involve banks and local fintech firms in the current phase of the project, he noted.

He said it is also important to ensure the participation of other market players and third-party advisory and technical service providers to better understand the functions of digital currency and test various design options.

The central bank will continue this phase of the project while consulting, at the same time, with relevant international agencies, local government agencies, and the public, the top official added.

SAMA and the Central Bank of the UAE are also working on a project called “Aber,” which seeks to evaluate the feasibility of issuing a digital currency for use between the two central banks.

The aim is to develop a cross-border payment system that will reduce transfer times and costs between banks in the two Gulf states.

The banks plan to develop a technology, such as distributed ledgers, which can be used to manage digital currencies between the two central banks and banks participating in the initiative in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) digital currency central bank digital currency

UAE banks’ gross assets rise 0.7% to reach $990bn in November: Central Bank 

UAE banks’ gross assets rise 0.7% to reach $990bn in November: Central Bank 
Updated 24 January 2023
  Arab News 

UAE banks’ gross assets rise 0.7% to reach $990bn in November: Central Bank 

UAE banks’ gross assets rise 0.7% to reach $990bn in November: Central Bank 
Updated 24 January 2023
  Arab News 

RIYADH: The gross assets of UAE banks, which includes bankers’ acceptances, increased by 0.7 percent to 3.639 trillion dirhams ($990 billion) at the end of November 2022, compared to the previous month, according to the latest figures published by the Emirates’ central bank.  

The Central Bank of the UAE’s November summary report, published on Jan. 23, noted that gross credit rose by 0.5 percent from around 1.878 trillion dirhams at the end of October 2022 to around 1.887 trillion dirhams at the end of November 2022. 

According to the report, the gross credit of UAE banks rose due to a 0.8 percent rise in domestic credit, overriding the 1.7 percent reduction in foreign credit.  

The report further pointed out that domestic credit saw an uptick in November due to the 0.4 percent, 2.0 percent and 0.7 percent climbs in credit to the government sector, the public sector comprised of government-related entities and the private sector, respectively.  

CBUAE data suggested that total bank deposits increased by 1.6 percent to some 2.239 trillion dirhams at the end of November 2022. 

“The growth in total bank deposits was due to the rise in resident deposits by 2.5 percent, overshadowing the reduction in non-resident deposits by 6.2 percent,” said the central bank in a press release.  

The report explained that resident deposits increased owing to 0.6 percent, 9.8 percent, 2.0 percent and 1.3 percent expansions in deposits of the government sector, public sector, private sector and non-banking financial institutions, respectively.  

CBUAE added that the monetary base expanded by 3.7 percent to 486 billion dirhams at the end of November 2022, driven by increases in the currency issued, along with a rise in banks and offshore financial centers’ current accounts and overnight deposits at CBUAE by 4.8 percent and 58.3 percent, respectively.  

The report noted that reserve accounts and certificates of deposit and monetary bills decreased by 23.7 percent and 1.9 percent, individually at the end of November 2022.  

The Money Supply aggregate M1 increased by 0.9 percent month-on-month reaching 729.7 billion dirhams at the end of November 2022.  

It should be noted that M1 is the money supply that encompasses physical currency and coins, demand deposits, traveler’s checks, and other checkable deposits.  

The Money Supply aggregate M2 ascended by 3.0 percent, from around 1.629 trillion dirhams at the end of October 2022 to around 1.678 trillion dirhams at the end of November 2022. 

According to US Federal Reserve, M2 is the estimate of the total money supply including all of the cash people have on hand plus all of the money deposited in checking accounts, savings accounts, and other short-term saving vehicles.  

The Money Supply aggregate M3 also rose 2.5 percent month-on-month to 2.110 trillion dirhams at the end of November 2022. 

M3 is a measure of the money supply that includes, large-time deposits, institutional money market funds, and short-term repurchase agreements. 

Topics: UAE Central Bank

Oman's drilling services firm Abraj plans March listing on Muscat exchange

Oman's drilling services firm Abraj plans March listing on Muscat exchange
Updated 24 January 2023
Reuters

Oman's drilling services firm Abraj plans March listing on Muscat exchange

Oman's drilling services firm Abraj plans March listing on Muscat exchange
Updated 24 January 2023
Reuters

MUSCAT: Oman's oil and gas drilling services firm Abraj Energy Services plans to list up to 49 percent of its shares on the Muscat stock exchange in March through an initial public offering, a company statement said on Sunday.

The IPO forms part of an exit plan recently announced by the sovereign wealth fund, the Oman Investment Authority, the state news agency said.

State energy company OQ, the selling shareholder, is wholly owned by the OIA, which expects to exit eight investments in 2023 to generate about $1.3 billion.

A diversified oil and gas services firm, Abraj is the largest drilling contractor in Oman with a market share of almost 30 percent.

"We believe the Company’s future is very bright, not least because it is already pre-qualified in four countries to conduct a range of services, setting the stage for international expansion geared towards delivering growth and shareholder value," Abraj Chief Executive Saif Al Hamhami said.

The company's return on equity was 13.6 percent in the first nine months of 2022, and it expects to pay a dividend of 85 percent of profit for last year, in 2023.

Ahli Bank Oman, EFG Hermes UAE and National Bank of Oman are acting as global coordinators on the IPO which will be open to investors in Oman, and international investors outside the US. The subscription period is expected to begin in February.

The Gulf region was a rare bright spot for new IPOs last year, but the market was largely dominated by the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia pushing state-led listing programs in a bid to advance privatization strategies.

States such as Qatar and Oman are now seeking to capitalize on investor appetite for Gulf IPOs and compete with more active regional exchanges.

Topics: Oman IPO

