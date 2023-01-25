You are here

  • Home
  • Brazil wheat making strides in global markets amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Brazil wheat making strides in global markets amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Brazil wheat making strides in global markets amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
A tractor sprays pesticides on wheat crops, in Arapongas, Brazil. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zcfk7

Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

Brazil wheat making strides in global markets amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Brazil wheat making strides in global markets amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
  • Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Sudan buy around 50 percent of Brazilian wheat exports
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

SAO PAULO: Brazil is poised to register record wheat shipments for January as local suppliers continue to fill the void left by major exporters Russia and Ukraine because of the ongoing war, industry sources told Reuters.
The combination of a bumper harvest and production hiccups in Argentina due to a drought also bolstered Brazilian exporters, particularly in Rio Grande do Sul, the country’s biggest wheat producer, they said.
Based on shipping schedules, the National Association of Cereal Exporters (Anec) projected wheat exports at 803,800 tons for January.
If confirmed, the volume will represent a new historic high for the month, compared to the previous record of 695,900 tons registered in January 2022, according to Anec data.
“Brazil is a big producer and exporter of grains. As you earn credibility from the soybean trade, you begin to expand to other products,” Anec Director-General Sergio Mendes told Reuters.
According to Mendes, grain importers see Brazil as a reliable supplier, and this favors exporters.
Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Sudan buy around 50 percent of Brazilian wheat exports. Vietnam is also a prominent buyer, Mendes noted.
“The maintenance of shipments to these countries with whom we maintain good commercial relations leads to the belief that things are progressing,” Mendes said about Brazil’s inroads in global markets.
StoneX, a consultancy, projects Brazilian shipments of 3 million tons of wheat for the 2022/23 season, from August 2022 to July this year, stable from the previous cycle’s record.
Brazil’s growing wheat exports, however, still pale in comparison to Ukraine’s 13 million ton export estimated by United States Department of Agriculture for the 2022/2023 season.
Over the entire 2022/23 July-June marketing season, world top exporter Russia faced complications to sell wheat because of Western sanctions.
But despite Russia’s involvement in the war, its wheat export forecast for 2022/2023 is estimated at 44.1 million tons, representing a 10 million ton rise from the previous cycle, according to SovEcon agriculture consultancy.

Topics: Brazil wheat Russia-Ukraine Conflict wheat export

Related

Proposed Brazil-Argentina common currency is met with doubts
Business & Economy
Proposed Brazil-Argentina common currency is met with doubts
Egypt’s PM holds talks on Brazil economic ties
Middle-East
Egypt’s PM holds talks on Brazil economic ties

Work underway to privatize four Saudi airports, says transport minister

Work underway to privatize four Saudi airports, says transport minister
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News

Work underway to privatize four Saudi airports, says transport minister

Work underway to privatize four Saudi airports, says transport minister
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Preparations are underway to offer four regional airports in the Kingdom to the private sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported quoting Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser.

The minister was speaking at the Municipal Investment Forum in Riyadh on Tuesday. The report quoted him as saying that there are currently 22 investment opportunities up for grabs in the Saudi transport sector, which is undergoing a massive expansion in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

The comprehensive program aims to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents, and improve all transport services in support of Saudi Vision 2030. The strategy aspires to attract SR600 billion ($160 billion). Al-Jasser said it is necessary to capitalize on the financing sources by strengthening partnership with the private sector.He told the forum that his ministry is also preparing a road code to improve the Kingdom’s road quality index.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia transport logistics privatization Public-private partnership

Related

AJEX Logistics Services inks deal with Dammam Airports Co. to expand Saudi operations 
Business & Economy
AJEX Logistics Services inks deal with Dammam Airports Co. to expand Saudi operations 

Oil dips $1 on global economic concerns

Oil dips $1 on global economic concerns
Updated 24 January 2023
Reuters

Oil dips $1 on global economic concerns

Oil dips $1 on global economic concerns
Updated 24 January 2023
Reuters

HOUSTON: Crude oil prices dipped on Tuesday on concerns about a global economic slowdown and expected build in US oil inventories.

Brent futures for March delivery fell $1.15 to $87.04 a barrel, a 1.3 percent loss, by 11:11 a.m. EST (1611 GMT). US crude fell 96 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $80.66 per barrel.

US business activity contracted in January for the seventh straight month, though the downturn moderated across both the manufacturing and services sectors for the first time since September and business confidence strengthened as the new year began.

The US economy “still could roll over and some energy traders are still skeptical on how quickly China’s crude demand will bounce back this quarter,” OANDA analyst Edward Moya said in a note.

Eurozone business activity made a surprise return to modest growth in January, S&P Global’s flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index showed. Yet British private sector economic activity fell at its fastest rate in two years.

US stocks of crude oil were expected to have risen about 1 million last week while a fall was forecast for distillate stocks, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Meanwhile, an OPEC+ panel is likely to endorse the producer group’s current oil output policy when it meets next week, five OPEC+ sources said on Tuesday, as hopes of higher Chinese demand driving an oil price rally are balanced by worries over inflation and a global economic slowdown

Bank JP Morgan raised its forecast for Chinese crude demand but maintained its projection for a 2023 price average of $90 a barrel for Brent crude.

“Absent any major geopolitical events, it would be difficult for oil prices to breach $100 in 2023 as there should be more supply than demand this year,” it said in an analyst note.

Crude oil prices in physical markets have started the year with a rally on increased buying from China after the relaxation of pandemic controls and on trader concern that sanctions on Russia could tighten supply.

US oilfield services firm Halliburton Co. said its shale oil-well fracking equipment remains fully booked with oil prices driving increased drilling.

Investors have also piled back into petroleum futures and options at the fastest rate for more than two years as concerns over a global business cycle downturn have eased.

Topics: Oil Brent WTI OPEC+

Related

Update Oil Updates — Crude oil prices went up; Guyana in talks with Qatar, UK, UAE and India on oil blocks
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude oil prices went up; Guyana in talks with Qatar, UK, UAE and India on oil blocks

UAE’s EDGE group invests $14m in Israeli drone fleet management company

UAE’s EDGE group invests $14m in Israeli drone fleet management company
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News

UAE’s EDGE group invests $14m in Israeli drone fleet management company

UAE’s EDGE group invests $14m in Israeli drone fleet management company
  • EDGE group keen to assist in development of High Lander’s drone-agnostic traffic management solution
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE’s EDGE group has announced a $14 million investment in High Lander, an Israeli drone fleet management company, Emirates News Agency reported.

EDGE has been focusing on the development of autonomous systems, such as unmanned aerial vehicles, smart weapons, and cybertechnologies, as part of its international growth strategy.

Group management said it was eager to continue assisting High Lander in the development of its Universal UTM, a drone-agnostic unmanned traffic management solution that provides the automation, coordination, and safety required in increasingly congested skies.

EDGE board chairman, Faisal Al-Bannai, said: “As EDGE grows rapidly, and with our focus increasingly being directed to the development of world-leading autonomous aerospace solutions, the need for a superior and readily available air traffic management platform could not be more urgent.

“Today’s operating environments require the most advanced unmanned air traffic control systems, and High Lander provides the only truly universal solution for this critical requirement.

“Our investment in High Lander as a major shareholder is logical for EDGE, and mutually beneficial and opportune for both companies, allowing us to grow and perfect these solutions further together, in both the military and civilian domains,” he added.

High Lander chief executive officer, Alon Abelson, said: “We are excited about the strategic partnership with EDGE because it strengthens High Lander’s position as a market leader in drone fleet management and UTM spaces as we begin to scale globally.

“High Lander and EDGE have a mutual goal of creating the most technologically advanced airspace automation systems possible, and we look forward to working with EDGE for many years to come.”

Topics: EDGE Group

Related

EDGE Group signs deal to develop 413 enhanced power distribution units
Business & Economy
EDGE Group signs deal to develop 413 enhanced power distribution units
EDGE Group’s NIMR signs manufacturing licensing agreement with SAMI
Business & Economy
EDGE Group’s NIMR signs manufacturing licensing agreement with SAMI

Noon’s acquisition of Namshi approved by Saudi competition watchdog

Noon’s acquisition of Namshi approved by Saudi competition watchdog
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News

Noon’s acquisition of Namshi approved by Saudi competition watchdog

Noon’s acquisition of Namshi approved by Saudi competition watchdog
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Online marketplace platform Noon has had its purchase of fashion e-commerce venture Namshi approved by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Competition.

Noon – which is backed by Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – announced that it planned to buy Namshi from Emaar Properties for 1.2 billion dirhams ($335.2 million) in September 2022. 

Initially acquiring 51 percent of Namshi in 2017, Emaar then purchased the remaining 49 percent in 2019 in a total deal of 1 billion dirhams. 

In June 2022, the Kingdom’s Heritage Commission signed a cooperation agreement with Noon to empower local businesses in Saudi Arabia, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

A ceremony was held at the Commission's headquarters to commemorate this partnership, which was attended by Heritage Commission CEO Jasir Suleiman Alherbish and General Manager of Noon KSA Ahmed Abdel Qader Gadouri. 

The agreement allows Saudi artisans to sell craft products and cultural heritage content online, gaining access to a larger audience through Noon's Mahali program. 

The program also aims to assist local entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized businesses improve their product quality.

Topics: Noon Namshi General Authority of Competition Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

noon.com introduces ‘Golazo,’ the region’s first cashback football prediction game
Corporate News
noon.com introduces ‘Golazo,’ the region’s first cashback football prediction game

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index continues its upward momentum, edges up 0.28%

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index continues its upward momentum, edges up 0.28%
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index continues its upward momentum, edges up 0.28%

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index continues its upward momentum, edges up 0.28%
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Tuesday gained 29.83 points — or 0.28 percent — to close at 10,795.60. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index edged up 3.37 points to close at 1,495.84, the parallel market Nomu slumped 187.73 points to end at 19,164.59. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Tuesday was SR3.57 billion ($950 million), with 112 stocks of the listed 223 advancing and 90 falling. 

Gulf General Cooperative Insurance Co. was the topmost gainer of the day, which rose 9.97 percent to SR7.61. The other top gainers were Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co., United Cooperative Assurance Co., Arabian Drilling Co., and Maharah Human Resources Co. 

The worst performer on Tuesday was Saudi Advanced Industries Co., which fell 3.12 percent to SR31.05. In addition, pipe manufacturer Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co., garment firm Thob Al Aseel Co. and food retailer Savola Group fell by 2 percent each to close at SR41.65, SR38.95 and SR29.20, respectively. 

Among sectoral indices, 12 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange declined while the rest advanced. The Diversified Financials Index was the top performer as it rose 1.32 percent to 6,278.99 thanks to Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co., which jumped 2.76 percent to SR171.20. Investment services firm Kingdom Holding Co. also increased marginally to SR7.92.   

The Consumer Durables & Apparel Index was the worst-performing sector of the day as it dropped 1.08 percent to 4,519.07. All key constituents except for Lazurde Co. for Jewelry weighed down on the index. 

On the announcements front, Saudi Investment Bank on Tuesday informed the stock exchange that it increased the size of the Tier 1 sukuk program to SR5 billion from SR2 billion, according to the program’s documents. 

The bank intends to issue Saudi riyal-denominated Tier 1 sukuk under the program through private placement in Saudi Arabia. 

According to the statement, the issuance’s exact value and terms will be determined later, subject to market conditions. It added that the offer aims to enhance the Tier 1 capital and fulfill the bank’s financial and strategic needs. 

The bank mandated Alistithmar Capital as the lead manager and book-runner for the potential offer. The share price of SIB fell 1.92 percent to SR17.36. 

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. also announced that it bagged an SR49.64 million contract from the Board of Grievances to operate and manage electronic services and computers. 

In a statement to Tadawul, the company said the project includes providing a highly qualified team to provide advisory services, maintenance work and support. Its share price increased by 1.81 percent to SR95.6. 

Edarat Communication and Information Technology on Jan. 23 awarded a cloud services project with the Government Expenditure & Projects Efficiency Authority, it told Tadawul. 

The company said the authority would sign a framework agreement for one year after the award. Edarat’s share price surged 4.51 percent to SR283. 

Meanwhile, Jabal Omar Development Co. received on Jan. 23 an order issued by Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority to execute the Appeal Committee for Zakat and Tax Violations and Disputes’ decision for the years 2012–2018, at a total value of SR 357 million. 

The company informed the exchange that, in compliance with the rules and regulations of the General Secretariat of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Committees, it will submit a petition to request the Appeal Committee to reconsider the decision. Its share price slipped 1.42 percent to SR18.06.

Topics: TASI NOMU Saudi Arabia stocks

Related

Closing Bell: TASI falls 0.42% to close at 10,682.90 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI falls 0.42% to close at 10,682.90 

Latest updates

Brazil wheat making strides in global markets amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
Brazil wheat making strides in global markets amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
Saudi king issues order promoting and appointing 51 judges at Board of Grievances
Saudi king issues order promoting and appointing 51 judges at Board of Grievances
Van Cleef and Arpels exhibition opens at national museum in Riyadh
Van Cleef and Arpels exhibition opens at national museum in Riyadh
UK to introduce X-ray age checks to expose adult asylum seekers posing as children
UK to introduce X-ray age checks to expose adult asylum seekers posing as children
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Nine Things Successful People Do Differently’
Photo/Supplied

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.