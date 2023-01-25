Rupert Murdoch scraps proposal to combine Fox, News Corp
Rupert Murdoch, chairman of News Corp and co-chairman of 21st Century Fox, arrives at the Sun Valley Resort of the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 10, 2018 in Sun Valley, Idaho. (AFP)
Murdoch proposed reuniting his media empire last fall, arguing that together the publishing and entertainment companies he split apart in 2013 would give the combined company greater scale in news, live sports and information, sources said
LONDON: Rupert Murdoch withdrew a proposal to re-unite News Corp. and Fox Corp, indicating that he and his son Lachlan Murdoch, Fox Corp’s head, determined that a combination of the companies was “not optimal” for shareholders, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
The deal would have reunited the media empire Murdoch split nearly a decade ago.
No offer was exchanged between News Corp. and Fox Corp. before merger deliberations were abandoned, according to sources familiar with the process, who said pushback from News Corp. shareholders played a role in those plans being scrapped.
Several people close to the Murdochs viewed the effort to reunite the media companies as driven by the 91-year-old Murdoch’s succession planning to consolidate power behind Lachlan, a notion the company described as “absurd” in November.
Some of News Corp’s larger shareholders, including Independent Franchise Partners and T. Rowe Price balked at the idea.
In a letter to News Corp. employees on Tuesday, News Corp. Chief Executive Robert Thomson said, “In my note to you in October, I said the Special Committee assessment would have no impact on our current operations; that was indeed the case, and remains so following today’s announcement.”
World’s media leaders to gather in Saudi Arabia for major industry forum
Mohammed Fahad Al-Harthi: The meeting sought to create 'a competitive environment in media work, to be a motivation for specialized institutions & professionals in delivering distinctive works worthy of celebration and honor'
Updated 25 January 2023
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Around 1,500 media sector leaders from around the world will next month gather in Saudi Arabia for a major two-day industry conference.
The second Saudi Media Forum will take place in Riyadh on Feb. 20 and 21 and will focus on the latest and future developments in audiovisual, print, and digital media.
Being staged under the title “Media in a World Being Formed,” the forum will also cover the important role played by the industry in relation to social, political, and economic issues.
BACKGROUND
The first edition of the forum was held in Riyadh toward the end of 2019 under the umbrella of the Saudi Journalists Authority, with more than 1,000 regional and international delegates in attendance from 32 countries.
Mohammed Fahad Al-Harthi, chief executive officer of the Saudi Broadcasting Authority, said the meeting sought to create “a competitive environment in media work, to be a motivation for specialized institutions and professionals in delivering distinctive works worthy of celebration and honor.”
An awards ceremony will include categories such as best of print and electronic journalism, audiovisual production, Twitter content, media entrepreneurship, and personality of the year.
Al-Harthi, who also chairs the forum, noted that the event coincided with a boom time in the Saudi media sector.
Saudi journalist Turki Al-Sahli said the Kingdom’s media organizations needed “talented, qualified, and passionate” journalists to ensure levels of quality and ethical journalism were maintained, adding that a key challenge for the sector was meeting the demands of the digital age.
Mohammed Amer, deputy editor-in-chief of Al-Mowaten newspaper, pointed out that Saudi Arabia was under the global spotlight due to the transformations taking place in the country as part of Vision 2030, and said its media was well placed to influence changes taking place around the world.
Ahmed Al-Muyidi, assistant professor of media and communication at King Saud University, said the forum provided an important platform for media experts to brainstorm, share experiences, and discuss the latest technological developments in the industry.
He noted that the Saudi labor market would benefit from the implementation of media training programs and professional qualifications.
Digital media researcher Abdullah Al-Humaidani, said: “I think we will see an unprecedented surge in media attendance, especially digital content and its tools, and we still need to raise the pace of attendance in conjunction with the renaissance that the Kingdom is experiencing.”
He pointed out that there was still work to be done in the region in bringing traditional media models up to speed with new production and creative processes.
“Institutions should adopt and invest in modern creative models such as the design thinking model that is now applied in American journalism, which is flexible, codified, and creative, and helps to market and refine the material and get closer to the public,” he added.
While the Kingdom’s media sector was taking positive steps in the right direction, Al-Humaidani said: “It must be faster, especially with the recent sporting marketing movement … and highlighting the Kingdom’s success story of transformation in all areas.”
US sues Google on digital ad business dominance, joined by eight states
DoJ accuses Google of abusing its market dominance to “eliminate or severely diminish” competitors, deterred innovation
Updated 24 January 2023
Reuters
WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Alphabet’s Google on Tuesday over allegations that the company abused its dominance of the digital advertising business, according to a court document.
“Google has used anticompetitive, exclusionary, and unlawful means to eliminate or severely diminish any threat to its dominance over digital advertising technologies,” the government said in its antitrust complaint.
The Justice Department asked the court to compel Google to divest its Google Ad manager suite, including its ad exchange AdX.
Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The lawsuit is the second federal antitrust complaint filed against Google, alleging violations of antitrust law in how the company acquires or maintains its dominance. The Justice Department lawsuit filed against Google in 2020 focuses on its monopoly in search and is scheduled to go to trial in September.
Eight states joined the department in the lawsuit filed on Tuesday, including Google’s home state of California.
Google shares were down 1.3 percent on the news.
The lawsuit says “Google has thwarted meaningful competition and deterred innovation in the digital advertising industry, taken supra-competitive profits for itself, prevented the free market from functioning fairly to support the interests of the advertisers and publishers who make today’s powerful Internet possible.”
While Google remains the market leader by a long shot, its share of the US digital ad revenue has been eroding, falling to 28.8 percent last year from 36.7 percent in 2016, according to Insider Intelligence. Google’s advertising business is responsible for some 80 percent of its revenue.
US Senator Josh Hawley wants to ban TikTok nationwide
TikTok already faces a ban that would stop federal employees from using or downloading TikTok on government-owned devices
Hawley did not say when the bill would be introduced
Updated 24 January 2023
Reuters
WASHINGTON: US Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican and China hawk, said on Tuesday that he would introduce a bill to ban the short video app TikTok in the United States.
TikTok, whose parent is the Chinese company ByteDance, already faces a ban that would stop federal employees from using or downloading TikTok on government-owned devices.
“TikTok is China’s backdoor into Americans’ lives. It threatens our children’s privacy as well as their mental health,” he said on Twitter. “Now I will introduce legislation to ban it nationwide.”
Hawley did not say when the bill would be introduced.
TikTok said in a statement that Hawley was taking the wrong approach.
“Senator Hawley’s call for a total ban of TikTok takes a piecemeal approach to national security and a piecemeal approach to broad industry issues like data security, privacy and online harms,” said spokeswoman Brooke Oberwetter. “We hope that he will focus his energies on efforts to address those issues holistically, rather than pretending that banning a single service would solve any of the problems he’s concerned about or make Americans any safer.”
Film AlUla, Creative Media Skills Institute to train new generation of film professionals
Boot camp will offer young talents chance to develop world-class skills for a career in film industry
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Film AlUla, the Royal Commission for AlUla’s film agency, has partnered with the UK’s industry-led Creative Media Skills Institute to host exclusive training for aspiring film industry professionals.
The two organizations have teamed up to give 25 local trainees from AlUla the possibility to attend a 10-day hands-on boot camp led by award-winning film professionals.
The training program, which will be held in AlUla, Saudi Arabia’s northwestern region, will prepare talents for employment in production, assistant directing, and the art, locations, costume, make-up and hair departments.
The training will be led by award-winning industry professionals including Ailie Smith, CEO of the Creative Media Skills Institute, who is known for her work on iconic titles such as “Harry Potter,” “Prince of Persia,” “Troy,” “Cold Mountain,” and “Mad Max,” and Iain Smith, a BAFTA-winning film producer who was awarded the Order of the British Empire title for his services to the film industry.
The boot camp will also feature Terry Bamber, an assistant director who worked on the films “101 Dalmatians” and “102 Dalmatians” with Micky Moore and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, and David Anderson, a director renowned for organizing outreach initiatives that offer free filmmaking instruction to young people from underprivileged backgrounds.
The inaugural vocational film industry boot camp, which is scheduled to run from Feb. 26 for 10 days, combines classroom study and hands-on, pragmatic workshops hosted in the scenery of AlUla, home to Hegra, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
The boot camp is part of a series of initiatives supported by Film AlUla to build a workforce and attract inward investors to AlUla.
Building on the enthusiasm for the Hollywood feature film “Kandahar,” which was filmed in AlUla in December 2021, the Royal Commission for AlUla’s film agency hopes to boost the growth and productivity of the film industry in the region by meeting the higher-level skills required to accelerate the flourishing sector in Saudi Arabia.
Indian university warns students not to screen BBC documentary on Modi
Jawaharlal Nehru University believes the move would disturb peace on campus
Updated 24 January 2023
Reuters
NEW DELHI: A top Indian university has threatened strict disciplinary action if its students’ union carries out plans on Tuesday to screen a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the move might disturb peace and harmony on campus.
Modi’s government has dismissed the documentary, which questioned his leadership during deadly riots in his home state of Gujarat in 2002, as “propaganda,” blocked its airing and also barred sharing of any clips via social media in India.
Modi was chief minister of the western state during the violence that killed more than 2,000 people, most of them Muslims.
The students’ union of New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, long seen as a bastion of left-wing politics, said on Twitter it would screen the documentary, “India: The Modi Question,” at a cafeteria at 9 p.m. (1530 GMT).
On its website, the university administration said it had not given permission for the showing.
“This is to emphasize that such an unauthorized activity may disturb peace and harmony of the university campus,” it added.
“The concerned students/individuals are firmly advised to cancel the proposed program immediately, failing which a strict disciplinary action may be initiated as per the university rules.”
On Twitter, the union president, Aishe Ghosh, had asked students to attend the screening of the documentary, describing it as having been “’banned’ by an ‘elected government’ of the largest ‘democracy’.”
Asked by Reuters if the union planned to go ahead with the screening, Ghosh responded, “Yes, we are.”
She declined to comment on the university’s threat of disciplinary action, however.
Police are closely watching the situation, said a Delhi police officer monitoring the area around JNU. But police in the capital declined to make any official comment.
The documentary is also set to be screened at some campuses in the Communist-ruled southern state of Kerala.
India’s home ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the government’s plans if the film is shown at JNU and in Kerala.
The 2002 Gujarat violence erupted after a train carrying Hindu pilgrims caught fire, killing 59. Crowds later rampaged through Muslim neighborhoods. In 2017, 11 men were jailed for life for setting the train ablaze.
Modi has denied accusations that he did not do enough to stop the riots and was exonerated in 2012 following an inquiry overseen by the Supreme Court. Another petition questioning his exoneration was dismissed last year.
Last week, the BBC said the documentary was “rigorously researched” and involved a “wide range” of voices and opinions, including responses from people in Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.
The BBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the threat of disciplinary action.