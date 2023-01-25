Classified documents at Pence’s home, too, his lawyer says

You are here

In this file photo taken on April 12, 2022 former US Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campus lecture hosted by Young Americans for Freedom at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia. (AFP)
Updated 21 sec ago
AP

  • The newest discovery thrusts Pence, who had previously insisted that he followed stringent protocols regarding classified documents, into the debate over the handling of secret materials by officials who have served in the highest ranks of government
NEW YORK: Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence ‘s Indiana residence last week, his lawyer says, the latest in a string of recoveries of papers meant to be treated with utmost sensitivity from the homes of current and former top US officials.
“A small number of documents,” taken into FBI custody last Thursday, “were inadvertently boxed and transported” to the former vice president’s home at the end of the last administration, Pence’s lawyer, Greg Jacob, wrote in a letter to the National Archives shared with The Associated Press.
He said that Pence had been “unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence” until a search last week and that he “understands the high importance of protecting sensitive and classified information” and stands ready to cooperate with “any appropriate inquiry.”
The revelation came as the Department of Justice was already investigating the discovery of documents with classification markings in President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware and his former Washington office, as well as former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. Democrat Biden has indicated he will seek reelection, Republican Trump is already a declared candidate, and Pence has been exploring a possible 2024 campaign that would put him in direct competition against Trump, his former boss.
The newest discovery thrusts Pence, who had previously insisted that he followed stringent protocols regarding classified documents, into the debate over the handling of secret materials by officials who have served in the highest ranks of government.
Trump is currently under criminal investigation after roughly 300 documents with classified markings, including at the top secret level, were discovered at his Mar-a-Lago. Officials are trying to determine whether Trump or anyone else should be charged with illegal possession of those records or with trying to obstruct the months-long criminal investigation. Biden is also subject to a special counsel investigation after classified documents from his time as a senator and in the Obama administration were found at his properties.
Trump, who denies any wrongdoing, reacted to the new development on his social media site: “Mike Pence is an innocent man. He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life. Leave him alone!!!” Trump and Pence have clashed over Pence’s refusal to go along with Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
While a very different case, the Pence development could bolster the arguments of Trump and Biden, who have sought to downplay the significance of the discoveries at their homes. The presence of secret documents at all three men’s residences further underscores the federal government’s unwieldy system for storing and protecting the millions of classified documents it produces every year.
Pence’s lawyer, Jacob, said in his letter that the former vice president had “engaged outside counsel, with experience in handling classified documents” to review records stored at his home on Jan. 16 “out of an abundance of caution” amid the uproar over the discovery of documents at Biden’s home.
Jacob said the Pence documents with classification markings were immediately secured in a locked safe. FBI agents visited the residence the night of Jan. 19 at 9:30 p.m. to collect the documents that had been secured, according to a follow-up letter from the lawyer dated Jan. 22. Pence was in Washington for an event at the time.
A total of four boxes containing copies of administration papers — — two in which “a small number” of papers bearing classified markings were found, and two containing “courtesy copies of vice presidential papers” — were discovered, according to the letter. Arrangements were made to deliver those boxes to the National Archives Monday.
Congressional leaders were notified of the discovery by Pence’s team on Tuesday.
The boxes, according to a Pence aide, were not kept in a secure location, but were taped shut and were not believed to have been opened since they were packed. The former vice president’s staff also searched the Washington office of his advocacy group last week and did not discover additional documents, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the search.
Material found in the boxes came mostly from Pence’s Naval Observatory vice presidential residence, the packing of which would not have been handled by the vice president’s office or its lawyers. Other material came from a West Wing office drawer, the person said.
The National Archives declined to comment on the discovery. A Justice Department spokesman also declined to comment, and a lawyer for Pence did not immediately respond to an email seeking elaboration.
Pence told the Associated Press in August that he did not take any classified information with him when he left office.
Asked directly if he had retained any such information, he said, “No, not to my knowledge.”
In an interview this month with Fox Business, Pence described a “very formal process” used by his office to handle classified information as well as the steps taken by his lawyers to ensure none was taken with him.
“Before we left the White House, the attorneys on my staff went through all the documents at both the White House and our offices there and at the vice president’s residence to ensure that any documents that needed to be turned over to the National Archives, including classified documents, were turned over. So we went through a very careful process in that regard,” Pence said.
On Capitol Hill, members of the Senate intelligence committee expressed incredulity over the mishandling of documents by top US officials.
Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas noted that classified documents are only moved out of the committee’s offices in locked bags.
“In my book, it’s never permissible to take classified documents outside of a secure facility” except by a secure means of transport between such facilities, he said.
House Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner, a Republican, said he planned to request a formal intelligence review and damage assessment.
And Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, another potential 2024 candidate, said, “I don’t know how anybody ends up with classified documents. ... I mean, every classified document I’ve ever seen has a big ‘Classified’ on it.”
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, and a senior member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, pointed to broader concerns with the classification system, complaining that it “is at the point where there is so much out there it is hard to determine what ought to be classified, and then it is hard to determine what should be declassified.”
Meanwhile, some Republicans pressed for a search of former President Barack Obama’s personal records.
An Obama spokesperson referred to a 2022 statement from the National Archives that said the agency took control of all of his records after he left office and “is not aware of any missing boxes of presidential records from the Obama administration.”
Representatives of former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and former Vice President Dick Cheney said all of their classified records had been turned over to NARA upon leaving the White House.
Mike Pompeo, who served as Trump’s secretary of state and is mulling his own 2024 GOP presidential bid, told the AP in August that he had not taken any any classified material with him after leaving the administration.
But he told Fox News channel Tuesday, “When you’re in the executive branch, you have these documents in your home. One can imagine a note getting someplace, getting stuck. I suspect that may be what happened.”

 

  • Ukraine and several of its allies have been urging Germany for weeks to allow the delivery of the Leopards, but a US-led meeting of Kyiv’s allies in Germany last week failed to yield a decision
BERLIN: Germany on Tuesday said it would decide “shortly” whether to authorize the export of powerful German-made Leopard battle tanks long sought by Kyiv and encouraged allies to start training Ukrainian forces to use them.
While Western nations have pledged ever more sophisticated military hardware in recent weeks to help Ukraine repel Russia’s invasion, all eyes in Kyiv are on the battle tanks.
Berlin stopped short of a final green light on Tuesday, but German media including newspaper Der Spiegel and news channel NTV reported late in the evening that Chancellor Olaf Scholz would grant approval.
The announcement would probably come Wednesday and would also include permission for other countries, including Poland, to transfer their Leopard tanks to Ukraine, the outlets reported.
The Free Democratic Party, a member of Germany’s ruling political coalition, tweeted Tuesday night: “Germany sends Leopard-Panzer tanks to Ukraine!“
But in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was battling a deepening corruption scandal within his government, sacking several officials over graft while others resigned.
Ukraine and several of its allies have been urging Germany for weeks to allow the delivery of the Leopards, but a US-led meeting of Kyiv’s allies in Germany last week failed to yield a decision.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius indicated on Tuesday that the moment of truth could be imminent, saying he had “expressly encouraged partner countries that have Leopard tanks that are ready for deployment to train Ukrainian forces on these tanks.”
“I expect a decision to be made shortly,” he added following talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin.
“We must provide heavier and more advanced systems to Ukraine, and we must do it faster,” Stoltenberg said, adding that he expected a decision by Berlin “soon.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the delivery of the tanks would “bring nothing good to the future relationship” between Berlin and Moscow.
“They will leave a lasting mark,” he warned.
Under Germany’s war weapons control rules, countries using German-made armaments are required to seek Berlin’s permission if they wish to transfer them to a third party.
Poland, one of the loudest voices calling for permission to send Leopard tanks, said earlier this month it was ready to deliver 14 of them to Kyiv within the framework of an international coalition of countries.
Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak on Tuesday said the country had now sent in a formal request.
Confirming receipt, a German government spokesman said it would be examined “with necessary urgency.”
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he was counting on a “quick” response, accusing the Germans of “dragging their feet, dithering and behaving in a manner that is difficult to understand.”
Zelensky, in his evening address, said that discussions over the tank transfers “must end with decisions,” and that “allies have the required number of tanks” Ukraine has been demanding.
Germany’s Pistorius had earlier defended Scholz against accusations of dithering on whether to approve the delivery of Leopards and insisted there was no division among Ukraine’s Western allies.
As Ukraine marked 11 months since the start of the war on Tuesday, Zelensky urged his troops to keep up the fight against Russia.
But the comments came with Zelensky battling a widening corruption scandal as his defense ministry was shaken by accusations of food procurement fraud.
Local media reports last week accused the ministry of having signed a deal at prices “two to three times higher” than current rates for basic foodstuffs.
Several officials resigned on Tuesday over the allegations, including a deputy defense minister, two deputy ministers of development of communities and territories, and a deputy minister of social policy.
Ukraine has a history of endemic corruption, including among the political elite, but efforts to stamp out graft have been overshadowed by the war.
Kyiv’s Western allies, who have allocated billions of dollars in financial and military support, have been pushing for anti-corruption reforms for years, sometimes as a precondition for aid.
Meanwhile 25 people have been killed and more than 90 injured in Russia’s border region of Belgorod since the start of the war, its governor told President Vladimir Putin in a first such announcement of an official death toll.
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov also said around 6,500 people had to be evacuated from border villages and were essentially “refugees.”
The Belgorod region, including the city of the same name, has been repeatedly hit by shelling since Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24 last year.

LONDON: A Qatari sheikh is being sued by a British family for more than £200,000 ($246,754) after he killed their pensioner relative in 2019.

Sheikh Hassan Nasser Al-Thani knocked down Charles Roberts, 66, while speeding through London in his Rolls-Royce.

The pensioner died at the scene and the Qatari sheikh was convicted and given an eight-month prison sentence, which was suspended for two years.

Following a court ruling and a guilty plea to causing death by dangerous driving, Al-Thani was also banned from driving in the UK for three years.

The family of Roberts is now suing Al-Thani on behalf of the victim’s brother Peter, who is demanding more than £200,000 in compensation.

“Peter Roberts was supported by the deceased and is now supported by his cousins who have power of attorney to deal with his financial affairs on his behalf,” lawyers for the family said.

The claim is “on behalf of the dependent of the deceased consequent to his death... as a result of the negligent driving management and/or control of a motor vehicle driven by the defendant,” they added.

At the time of Al-Thani’s sentencing in October 2021, he was ruled to have been traveling at speeds of up to 54 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Judge Richard Marks also said that he was “satisfied” that had Al-Thani been driving “in or around” the correct speed limit, that Roberts’ death could, and would, have been avoided.

The Qatari royal was spared jail due to his “serious” health issues, including “morbid obesity” and “sleep apnoea,” which the court said would have put him at risk during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I accept, and this is important, that your excessive speed and carelessness occurred only over a matter of a few seconds,” the judge said, while suspending his sentence.

WASHINGTON: Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo wrote in a book published Tuesday that India and Pakistan came close to nuclear war in 2019 and that US intervention prevented escalation.
“I do not think the world properly knows just how close the India-Pakistan rivalry came to spilling over into a nuclear conflagration in February 2019,” the likely future presidential contender wrote in “Never Give an Inch,” his memoir of his time as Donald Trump’s top diplomat and earlier CIA chief.
India in February 2019 broke precedent by launching airstrikes inside Pakistani territory after blaming a militant group there for a suicide bombing that killed 41 Indian paramilitary soldiers in the flashpoint Kashmir region. Pakistan shot down an Indian warplane, capturing the pilot.
Pompeo, who was in Hanoi for a summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said he was woken up with an urgent call from a senior Indian official.
“He believed the Pakistanis had begun to prepare their nuclear weapons for a strike. India, he informed me, was contemplating its own escalation,” Pompeo wrote.
“I asked him to do nothing and give us a minute to sort things out,” Pompeo said.
Pompeo said that US diplomats convinced both India and Pakistan that neither was preparing to go nuclear.
“No other nation could have done what we did that night to avoid a horrible outcome,” Pompeo wrote.
Pompeo, who wrote that Pakistan “probably enabled” the Kashmir attack, said he spoke to “the actual leader of Pakistan,” then army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in an allusion to the weakness of civilian governments.
Pompeo at the time publicly defended India’s right to act. In his book, Pompeo spoke highly of India and, unlike officials in New Delhi, made no secret of his desire to ally with the South Asian democracy “to counteract Chinese aggression.”
India, followed by Pakistan, tested nuclear bombs in 1998, a watershed moment. Then-president US Bill Clinton later famously said that Kashmir, divided between the two nations, was “the most dangerous place in the world.”
Pompeo writes extensively in the book of his diplomacy with Kim Jong Un, which included preparing three meetings between the young totalitarian leader and Trump.
He recalled a chilling first conversation as he flew into Pyongyang in March 2018 on a clandestine trip as CIA director.
“’I didn’t think you’d show up. I know you’ve been trying to kill me,’” Pompeo quotes Kim as telling him.
“I decided to lean in with a little humor of my own: ‘Mr. Chairman, I’m still trying (to) kill you.’“
But Pompeo described a budding understanding with Kim as the Trump administration offered incentives to lower tension.
Pointing to Kim’s smoking habit, Pompeo wrote that he told Kim he would take him to “the nicest beach in Miami and smoke the best Cubanos in the world. He told me, ‘I already have a great relationship with the Castros.’ Of course, he did.”
As for their substantive conversation, Pompeo said Kim spoke candidly on concerns about China, usually viewed as North Korea’s main ally.
Told that China believes North Korea wants US forces out of South Korea, “Kim laughed and pounded on the table in sheer joy, exclaiming that the Chinese were liars.”
Kim “said that he needed the Americans in South Korea to protect him from the CCP, and that the CCP needs the Americans out so they can treat the peninsula like Tibet and Xinjiang,” Pompeo wrote, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.
Pompeo became known for his hawkish stance on China, controversially accusing Beijing of spreading the “Wuhan virus,” in a derogatory reference to Covid-19.
He said that Trump told him with an epithet that Chinese President Xi Jinping “hates you” and asked Pompeo to “shut the hell up for a while” as the United States needed health supplies from China.
“I was not happy that the president had tweeted that the CCP was doing a good job on the virus and praised Xi,” Pompeo said.
“But I understood the circumstances — we needed health equipment and were at the CCP’s mercy for it. I worked for the president, and I would bide my time.”
Pompeo has not ruled out running against Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, although early polls show little support for Pompeo.

  • Afghan national Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai exploiting loopholes was ‘very powerful illustration’ of need for change
  • Home Office Minister Chris Philp says case illustrates why government is right to modify immigration system
DUBAI: The UK government plans to introduce X-ray age checks to stop adults posing as children in a bid to fast-track their asylum applications.
Following the gruesome murder of a prospective Royal Marine, who was killed by an Afghan asylum seeker who had claimed to be 14 on entry to Britain in 2019, the X-ray checks will be introduced quickly to identify adults who lie about how old they are.
The Telegraph reported on Tuesday that Home Office Minister Chris Philp said the way that Afghan national Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai exploited loopholes to enter the UK was a “very powerful illustration” of the need to reform age checks on migrants.
The process of introducing X-rays and other scientific age checks to stop adult migrants claiming to be children is to be done “quickly” by the government.
Abdulrahimzai alleged to be five years younger than his real age to enter the UK in 2019 before stabbing Thomas Roberts to death during a row over an e-scooter in Bournemouth, Dorset, last March.
Norwegian authorities had weeks earlier rejected the Afghan’s asylum application, before the UK granted him permission to stay in the country in December 2019.
He had alleged to be an unaccompanied child fleeing the Taliban, and Abdulrahimzai was housed with a female foster carer and awarded a place at a local secondary school.
Media reports said he had lied about his age and was actually an adult who had gunned down two fellow migrants in Serbia on his way to the UK.
Philp said on the BBC that the case highlighted why the government was right to modify the immigration system with tougher laws that will see migrants detained for entering the UK illegally and removed back to their home country or a third state, like Rwanda, where they can claim asylum.
The minister said: “He posed as 14, and together with immigration lawyers strung the process for years before it was discovered he was an adult.
“It demonstrates why we need more robust, tougher age assessment methods.
“What we need to introduce are scientific-age assessment methods used in other European countries, including X-rays of bones like the wrist.
“The immigration minister will be pretty quickly introducing those scientific physical-age assessment techniques.”

  • Parry family: It is with great sadness we have to announce that our beloved Chrissy has been killed along with his colleague Andrew Bagshaw whilst attempting an evacuation from Soledar
  • Russia’s Wagner Group said earlier in January that its forces had found the body of one of the workers who had been reported missing in eastern Ukraine
LONDON: British voluntary aid workers Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw were killed during an attempted humanitarian evacuation in eastern Ukraine, Parry’s family said on Tuesday, weeks after they were reported missing in the war-torn country.
“It is with great sadness we have to announce that our beloved Chrissy has been killed along with his colleague Andrew Bagshaw whilst attempting a humanitarian evacuation from Soledar, eastern Ukraine,” his family said.
“His selfless determination in helping the old, young and disadvantaged there has made us and his larger family extremely proud,” they added, in a statement released by Britain’s Foreign Office.
Russia’s Wagner Group said earlier in January that its forces had found the body of one of the workers who had been reported missing in eastern Ukraine, the scene of heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.
Ukrainian police have said the two left the city of Kramatorsk for the town of Soledar on Jan. 6 and were reported missing the next evening after contact with them was lost.
“He found himself drawn to Ukraine in March in its darkest hour at the start of the Russian invasion and helped those most in need, saving over 400 lives plus many abandoned animals,” Parry’s family said of him on Tuesday.
No further details on the circumstances of their deaths were provided.

