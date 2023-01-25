You are here

Andrew Johnston and Good Good Guys triumph at Pro-Am Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Andrew Johnston and Good Good Guys triumph at Pro-Am Hero Dubai Desert Classic
Andrew Johnston (second left) with the Good Good Guys at the Pro-Am Dubai Desert Classic in Dubai. (Supplied)


Andrew Johnston and Good Good Guys triumph at Pro-Am Hero Dubai Desert Classic
  • The 33-year-old, representing Falcon 3 Team, impressed alongside the popular content creators
DUBAI: England’s Andrew Johnston teamed up with world-renowned content creators the Good Good Guys to claim victory on the first day of the Pro-Am Hero Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament.

Representing Falcon 3 Team, the 33-year-old took to the course on Tuesday, joining Stephen Castaneda, Luke Kwon and Matt Scharff, who are part of the Good Good Guys. Together they impressed, registering a score of -36.

Johnston said: “I’m happy to be back out on the golf course. I feel my game is at a pretty decent place and I had a blast today. I went to tee and my group hadn’t turned up yet so had to wait a little bit but it has been a blast and I had so much fun. It was really good preparation for the week ahead.”

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, which takes place from Thursday to Sunday this week, has attracted some of the biggest names in golf including world No. 1 and four-time major champion Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Ryan Fox.

The tournament is renowned as a family friendly event, with entertainment for all ages.

Topics: dubai desert classic golf

Formula E stars meet top footballers from Saudi champions Al-Hilal ahead of Diriyah E-Prix

Formula E stars meet top footballers from Saudi champions Al-Hilal ahead of Diriyah E-Prix
Formula E stars meet top footballers from Saudi champions Al-Hilal ahead of Diriyah E-Prix

Formula E stars meet top footballers from Saudi champions Al-Hilal ahead of Diriyah E-Prix
  • Sam Bird, Rene Rast and Jake Hughes joined Salem Al-Dawsari and Salman Al-Faraj during a training session in Riyadh
RIYADH: Formula E racing drivers Sam Bird, Rene Rast and Jake Hughes met some of Saudi Arabia’s biggest football heroes ahead of the 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix this weekend.

Rast and Hughes from NEOM McLaren Formula E team and Bird from Jaguar TCS Racing joined a training session in Riyadh for a kickabout with reigning Saudi Pro League champions and 18-time winners Al-Hilal.

The drivers got a chance to test their skills alongside the club’s first-team players including Saudi Arabia international Salem Al-Dawsari, who scored the winner in the country’s 2-1 win against Argentina at the FIFA 2022 World Cup. They also met Saudi Arabia’s national captain Salman Al-Faraj.

The 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix is a double-header of races in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship this Friday and Saturday. Rounds two and three take place on a street circuit surrounding the UNESCO World Heritage Site, one of the most picturesque locations on the 16-race calendar, and the only night races of the season.

Fans attending the 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix will get their first look at the all-new GEN3 for the first time — the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built. Capable of 200 mph (322 kph), the 22 drivers will push the world’s most advanced electric racing car to the limit as they navigate the 21-turn, 2.495-kilometer circuit.

As well as enjoying the on-track action, fans will get to enjoy performances from artists John Legend, French Montana, Miguel and DJ Martin Garrix who will be performing post-race concerts over the weekend.

Topics: ABB FIA Formula E Sam Bird Saudi Pro League al-hilal fc Saudi Arabia Diriyah E-Prix 2023 Jaguar TCS Racing

James' best effort not good enough as Clippers put away Lakers

James' best effort not good enough as Clippers put away Lakers
James' best effort not good enough as Clippers put away Lakers

James' best effort not good enough as Clippers put away Lakers
  • James' consolation was that he is now within touching distance of surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time points scoring record
  • Miami Heat shrugged off an injury to Jimmy Butler to edge the pacesetting Boston Celtics 98-95
MIAMI: LeBron James took another stride toward the NBA’s all-time scoring record with a dazzling 46-point performance but could not stop the Los Angeles Lakers falling to a 133-115 blowout against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old basketball icon rolled back the years with the latest in a string of virtuoso performances, draining a career-best nine three-pointers in what was ultimately a futile effort against a Clippers side led by Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

James left the court immediately after the Clippers completed a wire-to-wire victory that saw them lead by as much as 23 points at halftime.

James threatened to inspire a fourth-quarter comeback to get the Lakers within 10 points but the Clippers regrouped around George and Leonard and pulled away.

The only consolation for James was that he is now within touching distance of surpassing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time points scorer.

James needs another 178 points to eclipse Abdul-Jabbar’s tally of 38,387 points, one of the most coveted and longstanding records in basketball.

On current form, James is on track to break the record sometime in the next fortnight.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham admitted his team was not giving James the support his blistering form deserved.

“I’m happy for him, but we’ve got to get better,” Ham said. “We’ve got to give some help in other areas.

“He’s playing at an unbelievable level right now — it’s amazing to be able to watch. But having said that, we want to win games. So everyone can do something a little bit better — myself and my staff included.”

The Lakers fell to 22-26 and are 13th in the Western Conference standings while the Clippers improved to 26-24 to move to fifth.

George led the Clippers scoring with 27 points while Leonard added 25 and Norman Powell 22.

In other games, Bam Adebayo led a fourth-quarter fightback as the Miami Heat shrugged off an injury to Jimmy Butler to edge the pacesetting Boston Celtics 98-95.

Miami were rocked by the withdrawal of Butler shortly before tip-off in Florida as they prepared to face the Eastern Conference leaders and most bookmakers’ favorites for this year’s NBA crown.

But Adebayo stepped up with a 30-point performance as Miami sent Boston spinning to a second straight loss following Monday’s reverse to Orlando.

Adebayo’s haul included a crucial contribution down the stretch as Miami overturned a 10-point deficit with just over eight minutes remaining to close out a hard-fought victory.

The Celtics looked set for a morale-boosting road win as they opened up an 87-77 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

But back-to-back three-pointers from Haywood Highsmith got Miami to within four points.

Adebayo then delivered a hook shot and a dunk in quick succession to make it 87-87 and then scored the go-ahead basket to give Miami a lead they would not relinquish.

“Everybody has to take a bigger responsibility, everybody’s got more added to their plate,” Adebayo said.

“This team is built for that. We’ve had guys in and out of the rotation, injured or not. Just having that willingness to win, that’s all I can ask for from my team-mates.”

Miami’s other main scoring contributions came from Highsmith, with 15 points off the bench, Max Strus (13 points) and Victor Oladipo (12).

Boston’s scoring was led by Jayson Tatum with 31 points while Derrick White added 23 points.

The Celtics welcomed back Robert Williams from injury but were missing defensive stalwart Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Malcolm Brogdon.

Miami improved to 27-22 and are sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Nikola Jokic returned from a two-game injury absence to lead the Denver Nuggets to a nail-biting 99-98 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jokic drained a jump shot with 16.9 seconds remaining to give Denver a one-point lead — and victory — after a battling Pelicans fightback in the fourth quarter.

At Madison Square Garden, meanwhile, a 36-point performance from Julius Randle helped the New York Knicks to a 105-103 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen scored 24 points each for the Cavs, but the Knicks dug in for a win that keeps them firmly in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt, one win adrift of Miami.

Topics: basketball NBA

US Soccer kicks off 2026 World Cup journey amid in-fighting, uncertainty

US Soccer kicks off 2026 World Cup journey amid in-fighting, uncertainty
US Soccer kicks off 2026 World Cup journey amid in-fighting, uncertainty

US Soccer kicks off 2026 World Cup journey amid in-fighting, uncertainty
  • An acrimonious feud between coach Gregg Berhalter and talented midfielder Gio Reyna exploded into public view
  • Former US national team coach Jurgen Klinsmann said last week the dispute has been “sad to see”
LOS ANGELES: The US men’s soccer team sets out on a three-year journey to the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday against a backdrop of bitter infighting and uncertainty over the squad’s head coach.

Seven weeks ago, US Soccer was basking in the glow of what was broadly regarded as a successful World Cup campaign following the team’s last-16 exit against the Netherlands in Qatar.

Yet the feel-good factor from Doha evaporated, as an acrimonious feud between coach Gregg Berhalter and talented midfielder Gio Reyna exploded into public view.

Berhalter barely used Borussia Dortmund star Reyna in Qatar, suggesting at the time there were concerns over the 20-year-old’s fitness.

It later emerged that Reyna had almost been sent home after a lackluster approach to training.

Berhalter effectively confirmed the reports in a lecture given at a conference on “moral leadership” in New York after the tournament where he referred to an individual — clearly Reyna — who was “not meeting expectations on and off the field.”

“We were ready to book a plane ticket home,” Berhalter told the conference.

Reyna unsurprisingly took umbrage at Berhalter’s public comments, saying he believed the matter would remain “in-house.”

The forward explained he had “let my emotions get the best of me” after allegedly being told by Berhalter before the tournament he would only have a “limited role” in Qatar.

But the controversy took a dark turn in early January after US Soccer announced it had launched an investigation into allegations of decades-old domestic violence by Berhalter.

Berhalter, whose contract expired after the World Cup but who had been considered likely to continue in the job, later admitted in a statement on Twitter to kicking the woman who he would later marry during an argument in 1991.

“It was a single, isolated event over three decades ago and a terrible decision made in a bad moment by an 18-year-old,” Berhalter wrote.

“(Wife) Rosalind and I have been on an amazing journey together. We have raised four wonderful children, who are aware of what happened. We are very proud of our marriage, our relationship, the family we have built, and the people we have become.”

A further twist to the revelations came however when it emerged that US Soccer had been alerted to the 1991 incident by Gio Reyna’s family. Father Claudio Reyna is a former US captain and teammate of Berhalter’s.

Though the US Soccer investigation into the allegations is ongoing, the controversy has dealt a severe blow to Berhalter’s chances of renewing his contract in the buildup to the 2026 World Cup, which is being hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

Former US national team coach Jurgen Klinsmann said last week the dispute has been “sad to see.”

With Berhalter’s status in limbo, the affair has overshadowed preparations for this week’s friendlies against Serbia on Wednesday and Colombia on Saturday.

Because the games are taking place outside the international window, the low-key fixtures will involve only US-based players, meaning that hardly any of the 2022 World Cup squad are taking part.

In Berhalter’s absence, assistant Anthony Hudson will take charge of the squad.

Hudson, a 41-year-old English-American, admitted this week that he finds himself in an awkward position.

“I have to give a huge amount of gratitude and respect to Gregg Berhalter for bringing me in the first place and trusting me and allowing me to experience the last few years,” Hudson said.

“So that in itself makes it a little bit difficult.

“However, I’ve been asked to take the team for a couple of games and among all of it is a feeling of immense pride.

“Having worked here for the time I have and been in the game here for a few years, one thing I know is very clear is that there’s just a huge amount of passion and people that care about the national team.

“The people on our staff love the team, care about the national team, and want the team to do so well.”

Topics: football 2026 World Cup

Dominant India complete 3-0 sweep against New Zealand

Dominant India complete 3-0 sweep against New Zealand
Dominant India complete 3-0 sweep against New Zealand

Dominant India complete 3-0 sweep against New Zealand
  • India won the first ODI in Hyderabad by 16 runs and the second ODI in Raipur by eight wickets
INDORE, India: Powered by centuries from openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, India beat New Zealand by 90 runs on Tuesday to win the third one-day international and sweep the series.

Gill scored 112 runs off 78 balls and Sharma struck 101 off 85 as India piled up 385-9 in 50 overs.

In reply, Devon Conway scored 138 off 100 but it wasn’t enough as New Zealand were bowled out for 295 runs in 41.2 overs at Holkar Cricket Stadium. Shardul Thakur (3-45) and Kuldeep Yadav (3-62) did most of the damage.

The Black Caps lost the three-match series 3-0. India won the first ODI in Hyderabad by 16 runs and the second ODI in Raipur by eight wickets.

Put in to bat, the Indian openers shared an impressive stand of 212 runs in 26.1 overs.

It was the highest first-wicket partnership in ODIs against New Zealand, exceeding 201 runs by Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir for India in 2009.

Sharma reached 100 off 83 balls, his second-quickest ODI century. India’s skipper hit nine fours and six sixes for his 30th ODI hundred.

At the other end, Gill scored a third ODI hundred in four innings. He hit 13 fours and five sixes to reach the landmark off 72 balls.

Overall, Gill scored 360 runs in three innings against New Zealand. It was the joint-highest for any batsman in a bilateral three-match ODI series along with Pakistan’s Babar Azam against West Indies in 2016.

India then lost both openers in 12 deliveries, and continued losing wickets at regular intervals. From 230-2 in 28 overs, its last seven wickets added only 155 runs in 22 overs.

Hardik Pandya held anchor with a 38-ball 54 after Virat Kohli (36), Ishan Kishan (17) and Suryakumar Yadav (14) were out cheaply on a batting-friendly pitch.

Jacob Duffy took 3-100 in 10 overs, and Blair Tickner finished with 3-76.

Chasing 386, Pandya bowled Kiwi opener Finn Allen for a two-ball duck.

But Conway held his end to propel New Zealand’s innings. He scored 50 off 41 balls, and then accelerated to 100 off 71 balls, including seven fours and seven sixes.

Conway’s 138 was New Zealand’s third-highest ODI score against India. Overall, he hit 12 fours and eight sixes. Henry Nicholls scored 42 off 40 balls to put on 106 runs for the second wicket.

Thakur struck a double blow in the 26th over to remove Daryl Mitchell (24) and Tom Latham (0) off successive deliveries. He also dismissed Glenn Phillips for 5 to break New Zealand’s resolve.

Contributions from Mitchell Santner (34) and Michael Bracewell (26) were not enough to trouble India’s score.

Topics: ODI cricket India New Zealand

Kimmich hits late equalizer for Bayern Munich against Cologne

Kimmich hits late equalizer for Bayern Munich against Cologne
Kimmich hits late equalizer for Bayern Munich against Cologne

Kimmich hits late equalizer for Bayern Munich against Cologne
  • Eintracht Frankfurt, Union Berlin and Freiburg can all cut Bayern’s lead to three points by winning their respective games Wednesday
BERLIN: Bayern Munich needed a late goal from Joshua Kimmich to salvage a 1-1 draw at home against Cologne in the Bundesliga on Tuesday as the 10-time defending champions were left waiting for their first win of 2023.

Kimmich struck in the 90th minute with a central shot in under the crossbar from around 30 meters.

It denied the visitors a statement victory after taking the lead in the fourth minute and then fending off all of Bayern’s attacks. But after Cologne managed to only half-clear the ball, Kimmich returned it with all the power he could muster from his right boot.

Bayern had been looking for their first win of the year after a 1-1 draw in Leipzig the previous Friday in their first game following the extended winter break.

After 10 straight victories across all competitions before the World Cup, Bayern were keen to kick off another winning run.

Cologne had started 2023 with a 7-1 rout of Werder Bremen — but Bayern is a different caliber.

Still, Ellyes Skhiri stunned the favorites with Cologne’s opener in the fourth minute, going behind Alphonso Davies at the far post to guide in Julian Chabot’s header from a corner.

Bayern’s new goalkeeper Yann Sommer had to be alert to deny Skhiri a second goal on a counterattack.

Both coaches reacted with two changes at the break and Bayern increased its pressure in the second half — only to be met by more resolute defending.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann brought on French forward Mathys Tel for Davies in a final gamble with eight minutes of regular time remaining, but it was Kimmich who provided the breakthrough.

Bayern moved four points clear of Leipzig, who routed last-place Schalke 6-1 away earlier.

Eintracht Frankfurt, Union Berlin and Freiburg can all cut Bayern’s lead to three points by winning their respective games Wednesday. Freiburg host Frankfurt and Union visits Bremen.

Also Tuesday, Hertha Berlin dropped deeper into relegation trouble with a chastening 5-0 loss at home to Wolfsburg, just days before it hosts city rival Union for the derby.

While Hertha and Schalke remained mired in the relegation zone, Stuttgart moved out of it despite conceding an injury time equalizer to Hoffenheim for a draw 2-2.

Stuttgart midfielder Naouirou Ahamada set up Serhou Guirassy for his team’s equalizer in first-half injury time, then Wataru Endo for the equalizer in the 77th.

But Ahamada were sent off with his second yellow card for his celebrations, and Andrej Kramarić scored very late – his second of the game – to end Hoffenheim’s run of four defeats in a row.

Topics: Bundesliga Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich FC Cologne

