Zamalek dismiss coach Jesualdo Ferreira after latest loss

Zamalek dismiss coach Jesualdo Ferreira after latest loss
Portuguese coach Jesualdo Ferreira has been sacked by Zamalek
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Zamalek dismiss coach Jesualdo Ferreira after latest loss

Zamalek dismiss coach Jesualdo Ferreira after latest loss
  A 2-1 defeat away to Ghazl El-Mahalla leaves the Cairo club fifth in the Egyptian Premier League table
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Cairo giants Zamalek have dismissed Portuguese coach Jesualdo Ferreira after the team’s 2-1 defeat to Ghazl El-Mahalla in the Egyptian Premier League on Tuesday.

Mortada Mansour, Zamalek’s president, announced the board’s decision by thanking Ferreira and his staff. Mansour also confirmed that his son Amir Mortada Mansour would continue as head of football at the club, while Ismail Youssef remains the director of football for the first team.

Zamalek’s latest loss came on the back of a 3-0 defeat to local rival Al-Ahly in the previous round. The team now lies fifth in the league table with 26 points, a significant 11 points behind leaders Al-Ahly.

Expanded Saudi Super Cup offers Ronaldo and co chance of mid-season glory

Expanded Saudi Super Cup offers Ronaldo and co chance of mid-season glory
Updated 10 sec ago
John Duerden

Expanded Saudi Super Cup offers Ronaldo and co chance of mid-season glory

Expanded Saudi Super Cup offers Ronaldo and co chance of mid-season glory
  Al-Hilal take on Al-Feiha in 1st semi-final while 2nd between Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad will have distinctly Portuguese flavor
Updated 10 sec ago
John Duerden

RIYADH: The Saudi Super Cup has expanded from two to four teams at the perfect time.

On Thursday, league champions Al-Hilal take on Al-Feiha, but it is the other semi-final, a clash between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad, that has captured the public’s attention. And for good reason.

Whatever the outcome, it will mean Portuguese hands will be close to the trophy, whether they belong to Cristiano Ronaldo or Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Santo.

Ronaldo’s performance in last Sunday’s 1-0 win over Ettifaq, his competitive debut since signing for Al-Nassr at the end of December, was watched around the world.

This should be a bigger test; a high-profile contest between the league leaders and third-place Al-Ittihad, though as these two have the best defensive records in Saudi Arabia, do not expect too many goals. But then this is the cup, and anything could happen.

No one would pretend that this is the biggest prize on offer in Saudi Arabian football. It used to be that the final was played out between the winners of the league and King’s Cup from the previous season but the runners-up in each competition are now allowed and as Al-Hilal are both champions and cup runners-up, that gives an extra-space for Al-Nassr.

Still, it would be a very welcome addition to the trophy cabinets in both Riyadh and Jeddah.

It would take away some of the pressure around both clubs. For Al-Nassr, the reason for that is obvious. Signing one of the best players in the history of the game means that you are under the spotlight and expectations have skyrocketed.

The image of a smiling Ronaldo, who has won most of the titles that it is possible to win in Europe, lifting a trophy just a week after his debut, would be beamed around the world. It would set the tone nicely for the rest of the season.

It is not just about the five-time Ballon d’Or winner either. Coach Rudi Garcia, who has led major European teams such as Marseille, Roma, and Lyon, already had a star-studded squad at his disposal.

The likes of Anderson Talisca, Pity Martinez, and Luiz Gustavo have experience at the top of the world game and there are several Saudi internationals, six of which went to the World Cup. This is a squad that should be winning things and expects to do so.

There is also David Ospina. Or rather was. The Colombian goalkeeper, who arrived last summer from Napoli and has impressed, fractured his elbow in the 0-0 draw with Al-Shabab on Jan. 14 and is going to be out for the rest of the season.

Rather than allow Nawaf Al-Aqidi to step in — after the 22-year-old performed well at the recent Gulf Cup — Al-Nassr have moved quickly to bring in a South American replacement. Agustin Rossi arrives from Boca Juniors on loan until the end of the current campaign and could make his debut as early as Thursday and if all goes well for his team, will be in the final on Sunday.

Al-Ittihad will have something to say about that. Coach Nuno has done what many who have seen his work in his native Portugal, as well as in the English Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur, will have expected. The Tigers have become hard to score against and hard to beat.

The Egyptian duo of Tarek Hamad and Ahmed Hegazi offer stability and solidity at the back. Five goals in the last two games suggest that they are becoming more fluent going forward too with the free-scoring Abderrazak Hamdallah doing what he does best, ably supported by Brazilian stars Romarinho and Igor Coronado.

For Nuno too, the trophy would give him something to show as he fine-tunes his team for the title race. He will have known before taking the job last summer that Al-Ittihad have not won the championship since 2009, coming closer than ever last season before blowing a double-digit lead at the top in heart-breaking fashion.

Until he arrived by the Red Sea, he would not, however, have felt the desperation in the port city.

Of course, the famous Portuguese new arrivals may not fully appreciate the hurdle that is Al-Hilal. The 18-time champions are a trophy-collecting machine and also have unfinished business against Al-Feiha, their opponents on Thursday.

When the two met in the King’s Cup final last May, Salem Al-Dawsari gave Al-Hilal a first half lead only for Ramon Lopes to equalise in front of almost 50,000 in Jeddah. Al-Feiha went on to win the penalty shootout 3-1.  It was one of Saudi football’s biggest shocks in recent years.

The defeat was made less painful as Al-Hilal won the league, but the Riyadh giants would love to serve some cold revenge and to earn a mouth-watering final against either their huge rivals from Riyadh or Jeddah. Lifting the Saudi Super Cup would also be perfect preparation for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

Al-Feiha may be down in 13th but are in great form. After collecting just two points from the first eight games of the season, they had won four of the previous five before losing to Al-Ittihad last week.

The King’s Cup triumph last season brought their first ever piece of major silverware. A second would be cause for huge celebration.

Thursday is shaping up to be one of the most exciting football days of the season.

Topics: Saudi Pro League (SPL) Saudi Arabia Cristiano Ronaldo

First Emirates-based cycling team to participate in inaugural Women's UAE Tour 2023

First Emirates-based cycling team to participate in inaugural Women’s UAE Tour 2023
Updated 47 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

First Emirates-based cycling team to participate in inaugural Women’s UAE Tour 2023

First Emirates-based cycling team to participate in inaugural Women’s UAE Tour 2023
  UAE Team ADQ has 17 riders from 9 countries for the event from Feb. 9-12
Updated 47 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: UAE Team ADQ, the nation’s first professional women’s cycling team will participate alongside 20 international teams in the first Women’s UAE Tour.

The inaugural tour will take place from Feb. 9-12, ahead of the fifth edition of the Men’s UAE Tour, which will take place from Feb. 20-26.

“We are thrilled to be part of the first Women’s UAE Tour next month,” Melissa Moncada, head of UAE Team ADQ, said. “It is an inspirational race for many reasons; the first of its kind in the UAE and the region. Additionally, it is a unique opportunity for women in the UAE to support the female team representing our nation and see them competing in a World Tour standard race on our home soil.”

The tour’s total distance is 468 kilometers and comprises four stages. Stage 1 is from Port Rashid to Dubai Harbor (109 km), Stage 2 from Al-Dhafra Castle to Al-Mirfa (133 km), Stage 3 from Hazza bin Zayed Stadium to Jebel Hafeet (107 km), and Stage 4 from Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy to Abu Dhabi Breakwater (119 km). Reflecting the UAE flag colors, UAE Team ADQ riders will be wearing the new official jerseys.

“Our main goal is to make cycling accessible, inclusive and achievable for all,” Moncada added. “We are excited and proud to be part of this new key milestone in our young history. We are confident that this key event will shape and shake the women’s cycling ecosystem in the UAE, and consequently inspire more young women in the UAE and the Middle East region to join the cycling movement.”

The team has also launched its UAE-centric platform named Women Moving Forward by UAE Team ADQ, an initiative in which its trainers and experts work with governmental, corporate and other stakeholders, to provide professional cycling capacity building for women at all levels, through a variety of professional workshops, events and team coaching.

“Our mission, as a professional team, is not only limited to achieving the best results at international cycling events, but also includes nurturing a passion for cycling and sports among women in the UAE,” said Moncada.

“We have launched Women Moving Forward by UAE Team ADQ to grow this collaborative journey. Through this platform, we are providing women with innovative and professional sports tools that empower them to reach their full potential, starting with sport.”

UAE Team ADQ organized its training camp, ahead of the 2023 UCI World Tour, last December in Tuscany, Italy.

Seventeen riders from nine nations will represent UAE Team ADQ during the new season. This includes Safiya Alsayegh (UAE), Alena Amialiusik (Belarus), Olivia Baril (Canada), Marta Bastianelli (Italy), Sofia Bertizzolo (Italy), Eugenia Bujak (Slovenia), Chiara Consonni (Italy), Eleonora Gasparrini (Italy), Mikayla Harvey (New Zealand), Elizabeth Holden (Great Britain), Alena Ivanchenko (Russia), Karolina Kumiega (Poland), Erica Magnaldi (Italy), Silvia Persico (Italy), Laura Tomasi (Italy), and Anna Trevisi (Italy).

Topics: UAE cycling women

Andrew Johnston and Good Good Guys triumph at Pro-Am Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Andrew Johnston and Good Good Guys triumph at Pro-Am Hero Dubai Desert Classic
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

Andrew Johnston and Good Good Guys triumph at Pro-Am Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Andrew Johnston and Good Good Guys triumph at Pro-Am Hero Dubai Desert Classic
  The 33-year-old, representing Falcon 3 Team, impressed alongside the popular content creators
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: England’s Andrew Johnston teamed up with world-renowned content creators the Good Good Guys to claim victory on the first day of the Pro-Am Hero Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament.

Representing Falcon 3 Team, the 33-year-old took to the course on Tuesday, joining Stephen Castaneda, Luke Kwon and Matt Scharff, who are part of the Good Good Guys. Together they impressed, registering a score of -36.

Johnston said: “I’m happy to be back out on the golf course. I feel my game is at a pretty decent place and I had a blast today. I went to tee and my group hadn’t turned up yet so had to wait a little bit but it has been a blast and I had so much fun. It was really good preparation for the week ahead.”

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, which takes place from Thursday to Sunday this week, has attracted some of the biggest names in golf including world No. 1 and four-time major champion Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Ryan Fox.

The tournament is renowned as a family friendly event, with entertainment for all ages.

Topics: dubai desert classic golf

Formula E stars meet top footballers from Saudi champions Al-Hilal ahead of Diriyah E-Prix

Formula E stars meet top footballers from Saudi champions Al-Hilal ahead of Diriyah E-Prix
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

Formula E stars meet top footballers from Saudi champions Al-Hilal ahead of Diriyah E-Prix

Formula E stars meet top footballers from Saudi champions Al-Hilal ahead of Diriyah E-Prix
  Sam Bird, Rene Rast and Jake Hughes joined Salem Al-Dawsari and Salman Al-Faraj during a training session in Riyadh
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Formula E racing drivers Sam Bird, Rene Rast and Jake Hughes met some of Saudi Arabia’s biggest football heroes ahead of the 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix this weekend.

Rast and Hughes from NEOM McLaren Formula E team and Bird from Jaguar TCS Racing joined a training session in Riyadh for a kickabout with reigning Saudi Pro League champions and 18-time winners Al-Hilal.

The drivers got a chance to test their skills alongside the club’s first-team players including Saudi Arabia international Salem Al-Dawsari, who scored the winner in the country’s 2-1 win against Argentina at the FIFA 2022 World Cup. They also met Saudi Arabia’s national captain Salman Al-Faraj.

The 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix is a double-header of races in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship this Friday and Saturday. Rounds two and three take place on a street circuit surrounding the UNESCO World Heritage Site, one of the most picturesque locations on the 16-race calendar, and the only night races of the season.

Fans attending the 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix will get their first look at the all-new GEN3 for the first time — the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built. Capable of 200 mph (322 kph), the 22 drivers will push the world’s most advanced electric racing car to the limit as they navigate the 21-turn, 2.495-kilometer circuit.

As well as enjoying the on-track action, fans will get to enjoy performances from artists John Legend, French Montana, Miguel and DJ Martin Garrix who will be performing post-race concerts over the weekend.

Topics: ABB FIA Formula E Sam Bird Saudi Pro League al-hilal fc Saudi Arabia Diriyah E-Prix 2023 Jaguar TCS Racing

James' best effort not good enough as Clippers put away Lakers

James' best effort not good enough as Clippers put away Lakers
Updated 25 January 2023
AFP

James' best effort not good enough as Clippers put away Lakers

James' best effort not good enough as Clippers put away Lakers
  James' consolation was that he is now within touching distance of surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time points scoring record
  Miami Heat shrugged off an injury to Jimmy Butler to edge the pacesetting Boston Celtics 98-95
Updated 25 January 2023
AFP

MIAMI: LeBron James took another stride toward the NBA’s all-time scoring record with a dazzling 46-point performance but could not stop the Los Angeles Lakers falling to a 133-115 blowout against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old basketball icon rolled back the years with the latest in a string of virtuoso performances, draining a career-best nine three-pointers in what was ultimately a futile effort against a Clippers side led by Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

James left the court immediately after the Clippers completed a wire-to-wire victory that saw them lead by as much as 23 points at halftime.

James threatened to inspire a fourth-quarter comeback to get the Lakers within 10 points but the Clippers regrouped around George and Leonard and pulled away.

The only consolation for James was that he is now within touching distance of surpassing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time points scorer.

James needs another 178 points to eclipse Abdul-Jabbar’s tally of 38,387 points, one of the most coveted and longstanding records in basketball.

On current form, James is on track to break the record sometime in the next fortnight.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham admitted his team was not giving James the support his blistering form deserved.

“I’m happy for him, but we’ve got to get better,” Ham said. “We’ve got to give some help in other areas.

“He’s playing at an unbelievable level right now — it’s amazing to be able to watch. But having said that, we want to win games. So everyone can do something a little bit better — myself and my staff included.”

The Lakers fell to 22-26 and are 13th in the Western Conference standings while the Clippers improved to 26-24 to move to fifth.

George led the Clippers scoring with 27 points while Leonard added 25 and Norman Powell 22.

In other games, Bam Adebayo led a fourth-quarter fightback as the Miami Heat shrugged off an injury to Jimmy Butler to edge the pacesetting Boston Celtics 98-95.

Miami were rocked by the withdrawal of Butler shortly before tip-off in Florida as they prepared to face the Eastern Conference leaders and most bookmakers’ favorites for this year’s NBA crown.

But Adebayo stepped up with a 30-point performance as Miami sent Boston spinning to a second straight loss following Monday’s reverse to Orlando.

Adebayo’s haul included a crucial contribution down the stretch as Miami overturned a 10-point deficit with just over eight minutes remaining to close out a hard-fought victory.

The Celtics looked set for a morale-boosting road win as they opened up an 87-77 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

But back-to-back three-pointers from Haywood Highsmith got Miami to within four points.

Adebayo then delivered a hook shot and a dunk in quick succession to make it 87-87 and then scored the go-ahead basket to give Miami a lead they would not relinquish.

“Everybody has to take a bigger responsibility, everybody’s got more added to their plate,” Adebayo said.

“This team is built for that. We’ve had guys in and out of the rotation, injured or not. Just having that willingness to win, that’s all I can ask for from my team-mates.”

Miami’s other main scoring contributions came from Highsmith, with 15 points off the bench, Max Strus (13 points) and Victor Oladipo (12).

Boston’s scoring was led by Jayson Tatum with 31 points while Derrick White added 23 points.

The Celtics welcomed back Robert Williams from injury but were missing defensive stalwart Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Malcolm Brogdon.

Miami improved to 27-22 and are sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Nikola Jokic returned from a two-game injury absence to lead the Denver Nuggets to a nail-biting 99-98 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jokic drained a jump shot with 16.9 seconds remaining to give Denver a one-point lead — and victory — after a battling Pelicans fightback in the fourth quarter.

At Madison Square Garden, meanwhile, a 36-point performance from Julius Randle helped the New York Knicks to a 105-103 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen scored 24 points each for the Cavs, but the Knicks dug in for a win that keeps them firmly in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt, one win adrift of Miami.

Topics: basketball NBA

