Aramco's Wa'ed Ventures leads $14m bridge funding round for Japan's Terra Drone   

Aramco’s Wa'ed Ventures leads $14m bridge funding round for Japan’s Terra Drone   
Terra Drone plans to utilize its acquired investment to start a new subsidiary in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Updated 18 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri  

Aramco’s Wa'ed Ventures leads $14m bridge funding round for Japan’s Terra Drone   

Aramco’s Wa'ed Ventures leads $14m bridge funding round for Japan’s Terra Drone   
Updated 18 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri  

CAIRO: Saudi Aramco’s venture capital arm Wa'ed Ventures is leading a $14 million bridge funding round for Japan-based Terra Drone to boost its expansion into the Kingdom.  

One of Japan’s leading drone and urban air mobility technology companies, Terra Drone plans to utilize its acquired investment to start a new subsidiary in Saudi Arabia. 

The Tokyo-based firm, which serves the oil, gas, chemical, and construction industries, wants to localize drone services in the Kingdom as it continues to serve the global autonomous vehicles market which is expected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2040, according to Morgan Stanley. 

“Saudi Aramco's investment in Terra Drone through its VC arm Wa’ed Ventures is another example of the global recognition for our achievements, which raises the expectations for our team as we continue to push forward and lead Terra Drone to the forefront of the global innovation track,” said Toru Tokushige, founder and CEO of Terra Drone.  

Terra Drone is the first Asian company to receive funding from Wa’ed Ventures after the venture capital firm expanded its mandate to target global companies back in the third quarter of 2022.  

“Supported by the global track record of Terra Drone, our investment represents Wa’ed’s commitment towards building the urban air mobility ecosystem in the Kingdom, one that circles around a sustainable economy,” said Fahad Alidi, managing director at Wa’ed Ventures.  

He added that Terra Drone is well-positioned to localize its proprietary technology across the Middle East region and cater to an expected rapid adoption of drone services, starting with the Kingdom.  

Established in 2016, Terra Drone has a presence in over 10 countries worldwide providing its drone hardware and software solutions in over 1,000 projects. The company managed to raise over $80 million in its previous funding rounds from leading investors like Mitsui & Co and SBI Investments Co. 

Founded in 2013, Wa’ed Ventures is a $200 million institutional venture capital firm wholly owned by Saudi Aramco and currently manages a portfolio of over 50 startups.  

Wa’ed Ventures participated in a $108 million series B funding round for France-based quantum computing company PASQAL on Jan. 24.  

Topics: Saudi Aramco drone Japan

Saudi Arabia's NDMC closes issuance of sukuk worth $920m

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes issuance of sukuk worth $920m
Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes issuance of sukuk worth $920m

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes issuance of sukuk worth $920m
Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has closed the issuance of SR3.466 billion ($920 million) riyal-denominated sukuk for January 2023, according to a recent statement.

The sukuk offering was divided into two tranches, with the first at SR1.266 billion and set to mature in 2030.

The second tranche for January was SR2.200 billion, which will mature in 2035.

NDMC noted that the total value of bids stood at SR8.835 billion.

Sukuk, also called an Islamic bond, is a debt product issued according to Shariah or Islamic laws.  

In January, NDMC’s riyal-denominated sukuk Program showed a closing of SR1.233 billion less than in December.

In December 2022, NDMC closed the issuance of SR4.699 billion, which also came in two tranches.

The Saudi Riyal Local Sukuk Program is one of the Kingdom’s financing tools where the Ministry of Finance issues local instruments that are then organized by the NDMC and later divided into monthly tranches for investors.

Earlier in January, S&P Global predicted that global sukuk issuances are expected to continue declining in 2023 to about $150 billion compared to $155.8 billion in 2022 and $170.4 billion in 2021.

According to the S&P Global analysis, a decline in total sukuk issuances happened in most core Islamic finance countries, with only a few exceptions such as Malaysia and Turkiye which saw marginally higher numbers.

S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Mohamed Damak expects “lower and more expensive global liquidity, increased complexity, and reduced financing needs for issuers in some core Islamic finance countries to deter the market.”

He added: “However, we see some supportive factors in other areas.”

According to the S&P Global report, corporate firms are expected to contribute to issuance volumes, particularly in countries like Saudi Arabia where economic transformation programs are progressing steadily.

“The sukuk market seems to be lagging the conventional one when it comes to automation and issuance of digital instruments, which could accelerate growth and make the process more appealing,” added Damak.

Topics: National Debt Management Center (NDMC) Sukuk

Saudi Arabia's oil exports value rises 11.8% in November 2022: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s oil exports value rises 11.8% in November 2022: GASTAT
Updated 25 January 2023
  Nirmal Narayanan 

Saudi Arabia’s oil exports value rises 11.8% in November 2022: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s oil exports value rises 11.8% in November 2022: GASTAT
Updated 25 January 2023
  Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s oil export value rose by 11.8 percent to SR9.5 billion ($2.53 billion) in November 2022, compared to the same month in 2021, according to the latest data released by the General Authority for Statistics. 

In its report, GASTAT noted that the Kingdom’s overall merchandise exports increased 3.6 percent year-on-year in November 2022. 

The total value of overall merchandise exports in November 2022 amounted to SR12.8 billion, up from SR108.8 billion in the same month of the previous year.  

“The share of oil exports in total exports increased from 74.0 percent in November 2021 to 79.8 percent in November 2022,” said GASTAT in the report. 

According to the report, Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports including re-exports decreased by 19.7 percent to SR22.7 billion in November 2022, compared to the same month in 2021. 

The GASTAT report further pointed out that the Kingdom’s non-oil exports excluding re-exports also decreased by 18 percent year-on-year in November 2022.  

The report added that Saudi Arabia’s overall merchandise imports increased by 26.5 percent to SR62.7 billion in November 2022. 

The GASTAT report revealed that the most imported merchandise in November were machinery, mechanical appliances, and electrical equipment parts, which accounted for 20.4 percent of total merchandise imports.

In November 2022, exports to China amounted to SR20.6 billion or 18.3 percent of total export, making the Asian giant the main destination for exports from Saudi Arabia, the report added. 

China was followed by Japan and India with SR11.7 billion and SR10.3 billion of the total exports, respectively.

South Korea, the US, the UAE, Egypt, the Netherlands, Poland, and Bahrain were the other countries included in the top 10 list for Saudi Arabia’s exports. 

As for Saudi imports, China also took the lead with its imports amounting to 23 percent of the total during that period reaching SR14.4 billion.

The US followed with imports at SR6.2 billion, or 9.8 percent of Saudi imports, in November 2022. The UAE came in third with SR3.3 billion worth of imports accounting for 5.3 percent of the total, showed the report.  

Jeddah Islamic Sea Port topped the list of ports through which goods reached the Kingdom at a value of SAR16.8 billion, corresponding to 26.8 percent of the total imports. 

Topics: Saudi Oil GASTAT

Oil Updates — Crude rebounds; US crude inventories up 3.4m barrels last week

Oil Updates — Crude rebounds; US crude inventories up 3.4m barrels last week
Updated 25 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude rebounds; US crude inventories up 3.4m barrels last week

Oil Updates — Crude rebounds; US crude inventories up 3.4m barrels last week
Updated 25 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Crude oil prices rebounded on Wednesday as demand recovery hopes in top importer China following its exit from COVID-19 pandemic curbs provided support after prices dropped in the previous session on concerns about global economic growth.

Brent crude futures gained 26 cents, or 0.30 percent, to $86.39 per barrel at 08.00 a.m. Saudi time after falling 2.3 percent in the previous session. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 20 cents, or 0.25 percent, to $80.33 per barrel, having dropped 1.8 percent on Tuesday.

US crude inventories up 3.4 million barrels last week: API

Meanwhile, a report from American Petroleum Institute showed that US crude inventories rose by 3.378 million barrels during the week ended Jan. 20.

The crude build happened as refiners slowed down the output of fuel products, amid an unseasonably warm winter.

The inventory report by API suggested a 0.620-million-barrel rise in gasoline stocks for last week and a 1.929-million-barrel deficit in distillate stockpiles.

BNP Paribas to slash oil lending by 80 percent by 2030, fund renewables

French bank BNP Paribas on Tuesday pledged to slash the money it has outstanding with the oil extraction and production industries to less than one billion euros ($1.1 billion) by 2030, an 80 percent decline from its current balance of five billion euros.

The lender said it stopped financing oil projects back in 2016, but Tuesday’s commitment will accelerate the pace at which it reduces outstanding financing for oil extraction and production as part of its efforts to curb carbon emissions and meet climate goals.

It also hiked its target for outstanding financing for the production of “low-carbon, primarily renewable, energies” to 40 billion euros by 2030, up from an earlier goal of 30 billion euros by 2025.

The bank will also cut outstanding financing for gas extraction and production by more than 30 percent by 2030, BNP Paribas said in a press release.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC API

Saudi energy minister meets Bahraini minister of oil and environment

Saudi energy minister meets Bahraini minister of oil and environment
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi energy minister meets Bahraini minister of oil and environment

Saudi energy minister meets Bahraini minister of oil and environment
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman held a meeting with Bahrain’s Minister of Oil and Environment and the Special Envoy for Climate Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Daina, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between their two countries and followed up on the progress of their work on common issues in the energy field.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bahrain Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Daina energy

Brazil wheat making strides in global markets amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Brazil wheat making strides in global markets amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
Updated 25 January 2023
Reuters

Brazil wheat making strides in global markets amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Brazil wheat making strides in global markets amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
  • Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Sudan buy around 50 percent of Brazilian wheat exports
Updated 25 January 2023
Reuters

SAO PAULO: Brazil is poised to register record wheat shipments for January as local suppliers continue to fill the void left by major exporters Russia and Ukraine because of the ongoing war, industry sources told Reuters.
The combination of a bumper harvest and production hiccups in Argentina due to a drought also bolstered Brazilian exporters, particularly in Rio Grande do Sul, the country’s biggest wheat producer, they said.
Based on shipping schedules, the National Association of Cereal Exporters (Anec) projected wheat exports at 803,800 tons for January.
If confirmed, the volume will represent a new historic high for the month, compared to the previous record of 695,900 tons registered in January 2022, according to Anec data.
“Brazil is a big producer and exporter of grains. As you earn credibility from the soybean trade, you begin to expand to other products,” Anec Director-General Sergio Mendes told Reuters.
According to Mendes, grain importers see Brazil as a reliable supplier, and this favors exporters.
Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Sudan buy around 50 percent of Brazilian wheat exports. Vietnam is also a prominent buyer, Mendes noted.
“The maintenance of shipments to these countries with whom we maintain good commercial relations leads to the belief that things are progressing,” Mendes said about Brazil’s inroads in global markets.
StoneX, a consultancy, projects Brazilian shipments of 3 million tons of wheat for the 2022/23 season, from August 2022 to July this year, stable from the previous cycle’s record.
Brazil’s growing wheat exports, however, still pale in comparison to Ukraine’s 13 million ton export estimated by United States Department of Agriculture for the 2022/2023 season.
Over the entire 2022/23 July-June marketing season, world top exporter Russia faced complications to sell wheat because of Western sanctions.
But despite Russia’s involvement in the war, its wheat export forecast for 2022/2023 is estimated at 44.1 million tons, representing a 10 million ton rise from the previous cycle, according to SovEcon agriculture consultancy.

Topics: Brazil wheat Russia-Ukraine Conflict wheat export

