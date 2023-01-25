You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Ukraine confirms its troops withdrawal from Soledar

Medics of Ukrainian Army evacuate a wounded soldier on a road not far of Soledar, Donetsk region (AFP)
AP

  • Moscow has portrayed the battle for Soledar, which lies near the city of Bakhmut, as key to capturing the entire Donbas
  • Ukraine’s military said its fierce defense of the eastern stronghold helped tie up Russian forces.
AP

KYIV: Ukrainian forces have conducted an organized retreat from a town in the eastern region of the Donbas, an official said Wednesday, in what is a rare but modest battlefield triumph for the Kremlin after a series of setbacks in its invasion that began almost 11 months ago.
The Ukrainian army retreated from the salt-mining town of Soledar to “preserve the lives of the personnel,” Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s forces in the east, told The Associated Press.
The soldiers pulled back to previously prepared defensive positions, he said.
Moscow has portrayed the battle for Soledar, which lies near the city of Bakhmut, as key to capturing the entire Donbas.
The accomplishment takes the Russian forces a step closer to Bakhmut, but military analysts say capturing Soledar is more symbolic than strategic.
Ukraine’s military, which has held out in Soledar against a monthslong onslaught of superior Russian forces, has said its fierce defense of the eastern stronghold helped tie up Russian forces.
Russia claimed almost two weeks ago that it had taken Soledar, but Ukraine denied it.
Many of Russia’s troops around Soledar belong to the private Russian military contractor Wagner Group, and the fighting reportedly has been bloody.
Since its invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has prioritized taking full control of the Donbas — a region made up of the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces, where it has backed a separatist insurgency since 2014. Russia has seized most of Luhansk, but about half of Donetsk remains under Ukraine’s control.
Taking control of the town would potentially allow Russian forces to cut supply lines to Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut, though the strength of Ukraine’s new defensive positions was not known.
The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank in Washington, said earlier this month that the fall of Soledar wouldn’t mark “an operationally significant development and is unlikely to presage an imminent Russian encirclement of Bakhmut.”
The institute said Russian information operations have “overexaggerated the importance of Soledar,” which is a small settlement. It also argued that the long and difficult battle has contributed to the exhaustion of Russian forces.
Perhaps more worrying for Moscow, Western military help for Ukraine is now being stepped up with the delivery of tanks.
Elsewhere, Russian forces have continued to pummel Ukrainian areas, especially in the south and east.
Russian strikes wounded 10 civilians in the eastern Donetsk province on Tuesday, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the provincial governor, said.
Five were wounded when Russian shells slammed into apartment blocks, he said.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Wednesday that over the previous 24 hours Russian forces had launched four missile strikes, 26 airstrikes and more than 100 attacks from rocket salvo systems.
Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on establishing control over Donetsk province, conducting offensive operations around the embattled cities of Bakhmut, Lyman and Avdiivka, and the village of Novopavlivka, according to spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun.
In addition to Donetsk, the Russian attacks struck settlements in the country’s northeastern Kharkiv and Sumy, northern Chernihiv, easternmost Luhansk, southeastern Zaporizhzhia, and southern Kherson provinces.
Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukraine president who has gone from professional comedian to an internationally recognized wartime leader, turned 45 Wednesday.
His wife, first lady Olena Zelenska, said that though he is the same person as when they met at 17, “Something has changed: You smile much less now.”
“I wish you to have more reasons for smiling. And you know what it takes. We all do,” she wrote in a tweet.

Arab News

  • Afghan, Syrian, Iranian refugees set for removal under govt plans
Arab News

London: Almost half of asylum seekers in the UK facing deportation to Rwanda are married, including a significant number from Afghanistan, Iran, Sudan, and Syria, The Guardian reported.

More than one-fifth also have children, the survey by charity Care4Calais found.

The study was published by charity coalition Together With Refugees, a group of more than 500 British organizations.

More than 80 percent of asylum seekers questioned in the survey — who are facing removal to Rwanda under government plans — hail from countries that the UK recognizes as legitimate refugee sources.

At least 82 percent of respondents from Afghanistan, Eritrea, Iran, Sudan, and Syria — who made up 72 percent of the survey sample — have successful asylum applications in the UK but are still facing deportation.

Two-thirds of those sampled claimed asylum on account of being victims of modern slavery or torture.

A poll released by analytics firm YouGov found that just 10 percent of the British public view the Rwanda plan as a viable strategy to deal with the UK’s migrant crisis.

Together With Refugees spokesperson and Safe Passage chief executive officer, Beth Gardiner-Smith, said: “This scheme is not just morally wrong; it’s expensive and unworkable.

“If our government were serious about tackling smuggling and saving lives at sea, they would scrap this plan and urgently expand safe routes for refugees.”

Care4Calais founder, Clare Moseley, said: “This brutal policy will not end small-boat crossings, it won’t stop people smugglers, and it won’t keep refugees safe.

“There is a kinder and more effective option: Give safe passage to refugees in Calais.”

A British Home Office spokesperson said: “Everyone in scope for relocation to Rwanda will be individually assessed, and no one will be relocated if it is unsafe or inappropriate for them.

“If an individual’s circumstances change after receipt of a notice of intent, this should be communicated to us at the earliest opportunity and their case will be reviewed.”

AFP

  • The man, a Spanish citizen, was detained in the northern town of Miranda del Ebro
AFP

MADRID: Spanish police have arrested a man suspected of being behind a recent letter bombing campaign that targeted the prime minister and the Ukrainian embassy, the interior ministry said Wednesday.
A 74-year-old Spanish citizen was arrested in Miranda de Ebro in northern Spain and the ministry said police were searching the man’s home.
Nobody was killed by the six letter bombs sent in late November and early December to various sites in Spain, but an employee of the Ukrainian embassy was lightly injured while opening one of the packages.
Among the sites targeted was the official residence of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Spain’s defense ministry and an air base near Madrid from where weapons donated by Spain are sent to Ukraine.
Kyiv ramped up security at its embassies abroad after the embassy in Madrid was targeted by a letter bomb.
The arrest comes after the New York Times reported Sunday that Russian military intelligence officers had directed associates of a white supremacist militant group based in Russia to carry out the campaign in Spain.
US officials told the newspaper that the Russian officers who directed the campaign appeared intent on “keeping European governments off guard” and “may be testing out proxy groups in the event Moscow decides to escalate a conflict.”
In addition to sending arms to help Ukraine after Russia sent troops into the country in February last year, Spain is also training Ukrainian troops as part of a European Union program and providing humanitarian aid.

AFP

AFP

NAGANGO: Tourists revelled in wintry scenes across Japan on Wednesday, as much of the country was blanketed by snow in a cold snap that has killed at least one person and disrupted travel.
“These temperatures are some of the coldest we’ve seen in a decade,” Japan Meteorological Agency official Takafumi Umeda said.
Record lows were logged in several locations, including one area of southern Kumamoto, where the mercury hit -9 degrees Celsius, the coldest logged there since 1977 when that observation site began keeping track.
Top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said one person had died in the cold snap, while meteorologists warned of blizzards, high waves and traffic snarl-ups due to icy roads.
Authorities were also investigating whether two other deaths were related to the freezing weather across much of the archipelago, Matsuno told reporters.
Hundreds of flights were canceled due to the snowstorm, while delays and cancelations disrupted both local trains and long-distance Shinkansen services. Vehicles on major roads in several locations were left stranded, local media said.
At the seventh-century Zenkoji Temple in the mountainous region of Nagano, north of Tokyo, a chilly calm descended with trees, old-fashioned lamp posts and the place of worship itself covered in layers of powdery snow.
Visitors included some who were there for skiing but had been forced off the slopes by blizzard conditions.
“I came to ski, but the snow was incredibly heavy so I cut my plan short and instead decided to do a bit of sightseeing,” 30-year-old Akiko Sotobori said.
“The blizzard (at the ski resort) was such that I couldn’t see anything three meters ahead.”
There were picturesque scenes in the former capital, tourist favorite Kyoto, where the shining walls of the famous Golden Pavilion contrasted with the temporary bright-white brilliance of its tiered roofs.
The country’s Sea of Japan coast was hit hardest by the overnight blizzard, with Tokyo and its surrounding regions spared the snow but seeing unseasonably low temperatures.

Reuters

  • Pressure has been building on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government to send the tanks
  • Germany would in a first step provide 14 Leopard 2 tanks from military stocks
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany will supply its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, it announced on Wednesday, overcoming misgivings about sending heavy weaponry that Kyiv sees as crucial to defeat the Russian invasion but Moscow cast as a needless provocation.
Pressure has been building for weeks on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government to send the tanks and allow other NATO allies to do the same ahead of expected spring offensives by both sides that could help turn the tide of the war.
Scholz’s government had stalled on the decision, wary of moves that could prompt Russia to escalate or suck the NATO alliance into becoming party to the conflict.
Germany’s decision paves the way for other countries such as Poland, Spain and Norway to supply their stocks of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.
“This decision follows our well-known line of supporting Ukraine to the best of our ability. We are acting in a closely coordinated manner internationally,” Scholz said in a statement.
The goal was to quickly establish two battalions with Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine, the statement said, adding Germany would in a first step provide 14 Leopard 2 tanks from military stocks.
Training of Ukrainian troops in Germany will begin soon, and Germany will also provide logistics and ammunition, it said. Germany will issue the appropriate transfer permits to partner countries that want to quickly deliver Leopard 2 tanks from their stocks to Ukraine, it said.

AFP

  • Experts suggested that North Korea’s largest city is likely dealing with the re-emergence of COVID-19
AFP

SEOUL: North Korea has ordered a five-day lockdown in the capital over “respiratory illness,” a report said Wednesday, in what appears to be the first citywide restrictions since the country declared victory over COVID-19 in August 2022.
Residents of Pyongyang have been ordered to stay in their homes from Wednesday to Sunday and must submit to multiple temperature checks each day, Seoul-based specialist site NK News reported, citing a government notice.
The notice did not mention COVID-19 but said that the illnesses currently spreading in the capital included the common cold, the report said.
The government order comes a day after NK News, citing sources in Pyongyang, reported that people in the city appeared to be stocking up on goods in anticipation of a lockdown.
It is unclear if other areas have imposed similar lockdowns and state media has not announced any new measures.
Experts suggested that North Korea’s largest city is likely dealing with the re-emergence of COVID-19.
“Covid is disappearing and reappearing depending on the temperature, not just in North Korea but around the world,” said Go Myong-hyun, a researcher at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies.
The Korean peninsula is currently in the grip of what weather forecasters have described as a Siberian cold snap, with temperatures in Pyongyang dropping as low as -22 degrees Celcius.
“It was quite premature for North Korea to celebrate its victory over the virus... with the drop in temperature, Covid has re-emerged,” Go told AFP.
“North Korea must have prepared for it to some extent, but it seems that the virus reappeared a little sooner than they thought.”
North Korea’s neighbor and key trading partner China recently abandoned its zero-Covid policies, and battled a wave of infections that overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.
North Korea has maintained a rigid blockade since the start of the pandemic, but does allow some trade with China.
In May last year, North Korea officially acknowledged its first COVID-19outbreak but declared victory over the virus just three months later, calling it a “miracle.”
Experts, including the World Health Organization, have long questioned Pyongyang’s Covid statistics and claims to have brought the outbreak under control.
North Korea has one of the world’s worst health care systems, with poorly equipped hospitals, few intensive care units and no COVID-19 treatment drugs, experts say.
It is not believed to have vaccinated any of its 25 million people, although reports indicate it may have received some vaccines from China.

