Two dead in knife attack on northern German train

Police and rescue services are on duty at a level crossing near Brokstedt station in Brockstedt, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP)
Police and rescue services are on duty at a level crossing near Brokstedt station in Brockstedt, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP)
AFP

  • The stabbings occurred on a train traveling between the cities of Hamburg and Kiel
  • Seven people were injured, three of them seriously, a police spokesman said
AFP

BERLIN: Two people were killed and several others wounded in a knife attack on a regional train in northern Germany Wednesday, police said, announcing that the alleged assailant had been captured.
The stabbings occurred on a train traveling between the cities of Hamburg and Kiel, a spokesman for the federal police force said.
Seven people were injured, three of them seriously, a police spokesman said.
The suspect, aged between 20 and 30, was taken into custody at the railway station in the town of Brokstedt and had sustained injuries.
The spokesman said the investigation of a motive was focused on “all directions” including possible extremism or psychological problems on the part of the assailant.
Regional interior minister Sabine Suetterlin-Waack said she was “shocked” by the attack and that her “thoughts were with the families and loved ones of the victims.”
She added that federal and state police were “working closely together” to determine a motive.
“For me it is clear that this horrific act was against any humanity,” she said, adding that she was heading to the scene of the crime.
Police and emergency workers established a wide security perimeter around the Brokstedt station while helicopters circled overhead.
The daily Bild said that passengers who witnessed the attack broke out in panic on the train and that the suspect had wounds on both hands when he was detained.

Germany’s national rail company said some trains on the line between Hamburg and Kiel had been canceled to allow police to conduct their investigation.
Germany has been hit in recent years by several deadly knife attacks, some carried out by extremists and others by people suffering from serious psychological problems.
A Syrian extremist was given a life sentence in May 2021 for stabbing a German man to death and severely wounding his partner in a homophobic attack in the eastern city of Dresden.
Last June a 30-year-old woman died from her injuries after an apparently random knife attack on students at a university campus.
In September 2022, a knife-wielding man wounded two people in Ansbach, a Bavarian town close to Nuremberg, before being fatally shot by police who said they were investigating a possible “Islamist or terrorist context.”
A German court in December sentenced a Syrian-born man to 14 years in prison for a knife attack on a train in which he injured four passengers.
Last year a German court committed a Somali man to a psychiatric hospital after he stabbed three people to death in the southern city of Wuerzburg in 2021.

Topics: Germany Brokstedt

Despite concerns, US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

Despite concerns, US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine
AP

  • The US decision came on the heels of Germany agreeing to send 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from its own stocks
  • The $400 million package announced Wednesday also includes eight M88 recovery vehicles
AP

WASHINGTON: The US will send 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, senior administration officials said Wednesday, reversing months of persistent arguments by the Biden administration that the tanks were too difficult for Ukrainian troops to operate and maintain.
The US decision came on the heels of Germany agreeing to send 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from its own stocks. Germany had said the Leopards would not be sent unless the US put its Abrams on the table, not wanting to incur Russia’s wrath without the US similarly committing its own tanks.
Since then, both sides had participated in “good diplomatic conversations” that had made the difference and were part of the “extraordinary shift in Germany’s security policy” over providing weapons to Ukraine since Russia invaded 11 months ago, said a senior administration official, who briefed reporters Wednesday on the condition of anonymity to describe the new tank package in advance of the announcement.
The $400 million package announced Wednesday also includes eight M88 recovery vehicles — tank-like tracked vehicles that can tow the Abrams if it gets stuck.
Altogether, France, the UK, the US, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden will send hundreds of tanks and heavy armored vehicles to fortify Ukraine as it enters a new phase of the war and attempts to break through entrenched Russian lines.
But there were few answers about what US tanks would be sent — whether they would be pulled from the existing stockpile of more than 4,000 Abrams and retrofitted, or whether the US would use the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative to buy new systems to possibly backfill allies who send their own or buy new systems outright for Ukraine.
Either way, using the assistance initiative funding route means that while Abrams have now been promised to Ukraine, it will likely be many months before the tanks are actually on the battlefield, and not in time for Russia’s anticipated Spring offensive.
Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev on Wednesday called Berlin’s decision to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine “extremely dangerous.”
Nechayev said in an online statement that the move “shifts the conflict to a new level of confrontation and contradicts the statements of German politicians about their reluctance to get involved in it.”
“We’re seeing yet again that Germany, as well as its closest allies, is not interested in a diplomatic resolution of the Ukraine crisis, it is determined to permanently escalate it and to indefinitely pump the Kyiv regime full of new lethal weapons,” the statement read.
Until now, the US has resisted providing its own M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, citing extensive and complex maintenance and logistical challenges with the high-tech vehicles. Washington believes it would be more productive to send German Leopards since many allies have them and Ukrainian troops would need less training than on the more difficult Abrams.
Just last week, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl told reporters that the Abrams is a complicated, expensive, difficult to maintain and hard to train on piece of equipment. One thing Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been very focused on, he said, “is that we should not be providing the Ukrainians systems they can’t repair, they can’t sustain, and that they, over the long term, can’t afford, because it’s not helpful.”
For the Abrams to be effective in Ukraine, its forces will require extensive training on combined arms manuevuer — how the tanks operate together on the battlefield, and on how to maintain and support the complex, 70-ton weapon. The Abrams tanks use a turbine jet engine to propel themselves that burns through at least two gallons a mile regardless of whether they are moving or idling, which means that a network of fuel trucks is needed to keep the line moving.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict US M1 Abrams tanks

India-Saudi security and defense cooperation continues to develop and grow

India-Saudi security and defense cooperation continues to develop and grow
N. Ram Prasad

  • As India celebrates 75 years of diplomatic relations with the Kingdom, security and defense remains a key pillar of bilateral relations
  • Goodwill visits by Indian ships have been a major component of recent defense cooperation, with seven Indian Navy and Coast Guard vessels arriving at Saudi ports in 2022
N. Ram Prasad

Cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia in the realms of security and defense continues to increase as these regional powers explore new avenues to cement their growing partnership, with a focus on making the world a safer and more secure place.

Last year we saw a number of high-level bilateral visits and meetings, beginning in February with the first-ever official visit to India by Lt. Gen. Fahd bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair, commander of Royal Saudi Land Forces. The matters discussed during his visit included a review of ongoing defense cooperation and initiatives. He also visited India’s National Defense College, where he met faculty members and student officers.

The fifth meeting of the Indian-Saudi Joint Committee on Defense Cooperation took place in July in New Delhi. The Saudi delegation, which was led by Ahmed A. Aseeri, the deputy minister of defense for strategic affairs, also met representatives of Indian defense companies at the offices of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Goodwill visits by Indian ships have been a major component of recent defense cooperation, with seven Indian Navy and Coast Guard vessels arriving at Saudi ports in 2022. The visit of ships belonging to India’s First Training Squadron to Jeddah, along with the three-masted sail training ship “Tarangini,” were important milestones in Naval cooperation.

The Royal Saudi Naval Forces participated in Milan 2022, an Indian multinational naval exercise, in February and March, at the Admiral’s Cup regatta in December, and in a number of seminars and workshops. Meanwhile, officers from Royal Saudi Armed Forces and Indian Armed Forces are undergoing training at various military institutes.

This year, we expect further exchanges and training activities involving forces from the two friendly countries. Areas for new or expanded military cooperation are being mutually identified, including intelligence sharing, counterterrorism, artificial intelligence, electronic warfare, and cybersecurity.

Efforts were made last year to introduce the Indian defense industry to Saudi Arabia under the auspices of the Indian government’s “Make in India” initiative and Saudi Vision 2030. In March, 10 Indian companies took part in the World Defense Show in Riyadh. Meanwhile, an eight-member Saudi delegation made the trip to India for Defense Expo 2022 at Gandhinagar in October.

In addition, high-level bilateral discussions took place about cybersecurity and intelligence sharing, and Indian experts shared their views and expertise with participating agencies at the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh in November.

As India celebrates 75 years of diplomatic relations with the Kingdom, security and defense remains a key pillar of bilateral relations. King Salman provided a major impetus for bilateral defense relations in 2014, while he was crown prince and defense minister, when he elevated collaboration to a new level by signing the Memorandum of Defense Cooperation. His vision for such cooperation in this realm has subsequently benefited from numerous positive initiatives under his guidance and the direction of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

India and Saudi Arabia are now natural defense partners, given their roles as major regional players and their shared security concerns. We are confident that this relationship will continue to grow.

  • N. Ram Prasad is deputy chief of mission at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh.
Topics: Republic Day India Saudi Arabia

Biden calls leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy on Ukraine aid: W.House

Biden calls leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy on Ukraine aid: W.House
AFP

  • Biden discussed "our close coordination on support for Ukraine" with European allies
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday spoke with key European allies about supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russian invasion, the White House said.
Biden discussed “our close coordination on support for Ukraine” with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict US President Joe Biden European

UK Home Office rules on asylum seekers branded ‘ludicrous’ by Labour MP

UK Home Office rules on asylum seekers branded ‘ludicrous’ by Labour MP
Arab News

  • Tens of thousands unable to receive application outcomes while stuck in temporary shelters
  • Up to 45,000 have yet to find permanent accommodation, costing the UK millions
Arab News

LONDON: The UK is unable to tell thousands of asylum seekers in temporary accommodation whether or not their applications have been approved or rejected because of rules branded “totally ludicrous” by a senior Labour MP.

A report by The Independent revealed UK Home Office rules prevent asylum seekers in hotels from receiving information on the outcome of their cases “until they have been moved from initial accommodation.”

The UK is facing a backlog in processing cases, with more than 140,000 people awaiting decisions. Home Secretary Suella Braverman has blamed delays on an increase in migrants crossing the English Channel illegally in small boats last year combined with “low productivity” in the civil service.

It has led to private landlords and companies being asked to provide shelter, with hotels and holiday parks repurposed to house people from as far afield as Syria and Afghanistan, with the two countries making up the largest asylum seeker cohorts.

Asylum seekers are meant to spend just a month in the shelters, but there are about 45,000 people who have yet to have been moved to more permanent locations.

Some have been waiting for well over a year for an outcome despite approval rates at nearly 98 percent for Afghans and Syrians, with asylum seekers left unable to work until their applications are approved.

They are forced to rely on the state for shelter and food, receiving additional support of as little as £8 ($9.85) a week, costing the UK taxpayer about £7 million every day.

Yvette Cooper, Labour’s shadow home secretary, told The Independent: “This is just increasing the costs to the taxpayer, too, as thousands of people are stuck in hotels, because the Home Office can’t get a grip.”

Dame Diana Johnson, chair of the House of Commons’ Home Affairs Select Committee, told the newspaper: “The government’s slow asylum processes have left some individuals waiting years for their claim to be decided. The result is an enormous backlog of asylum claims, a huge hotel bill for the public purse and people left in limbo — unable to move forward with their lives.

“The prime minister (Rishi Sunak) has publicly pledged to clear the asylum backlog by the end of this year. It is concerning to hear of yet another potential blockage in Home Office processes undermining this promise. We need urgent clarification from the government on this.”

Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, told The Independent: “The Home Office’s failure to communicate its decisions on people’s asylum claims in a timely manner is deeply damaging to men, women and children who have lost everything.

“Refugees who are stuck in limbo in our asylum system have gone through extremely traumatic experiences and all they want is to feel safe and be able to integrate in the UK.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) asylum seekers Suella Braverman

Japan holds symposium to celebrate relations with UAE, Oman and Bahrain

Japan holds symposium to celebrate relations with UAE, Oman and Bahrain
Arab News Japan

  • Hayashi emphasized the importance of cooperation on security and defines with the three countries
  • “We have also been working on improving the investment environment,” he said
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan celebrated establishing diplomatic relations with three important Middle East countries – the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain – in 2022 and to commemorate this achievement a symposium was held in Tokyo on Wednesday with contributions from Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and other dignitaries.
Hayashi emphasized the importance of cooperation on security and defines with the three countries: “Bilateral security dialogue has taken place between Japan and Bahrain and with the UAE, we agreed in principle on the Agreement Concerning the Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology last September with the aim of contributing together for peace and stability in the Middle East region.”
He also spoke of the importance of cooperation with the three countries in the fields of renewable energy, infrastructure, environment and science technology and education, and said that Japan expects to cooperate in a wide range of areas going forward.
“We have also been working on improving the investment environment,” he said in his remarks. “Once the Japan-Bahrain Investment Agreement that was signed last June comes into effect, we will have investment agreements with all three countries.”
While exchanges with each country were temporarily suspended due to the pandemic of COVID-19, Hayashi said that such exchanges can take place once again: “We strongly hope that these exchanges, including at business and private sector levels, will further strengthen the relationship between Japan and the three countries.”
“At today’s symposium, I hope lively discussions will be made on measures and proposals to further expand cooperation and strengthen trust toward the next 50 years. I would like to close my remarks by wishing the people of Bahrain, Oman and the UAE – friends of Japan – continued health and long-lasting development of relations with Japan.”
The symposium included discussions on Japan’s bilateral relations with the three countries, the regional situation, and areas of future collaboration.
In March, there will be cultural events to promote each country’s traditions, food culture, tourist attractions, and more.

 

Topics: Japan UAE Oman Bahrain

