You are here

  • Home
  • Man United beat Forest 3-0, closes in on League Cup final

Man United beat Forest 3-0, closes in on League Cup final

Man United beat Forest 3-0, closes in on League Cup final
Rashford, center, opened the scoring for United after six minutes. (Action Images via Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zmwyg

Updated 36 sec ago
AP

Man United beat Forest 3-0, closes in on League Cup final

Man United beat Forest 3-0, closes in on League Cup final
  • Wembley final against Newcastle or Southampton awaits United
Updated 36 sec ago
AP

Manchester United’s Premier League title hopes may be fading, but a first final under Erik ten Hag is now in sight.
A 3-0 away win in the first leg of the League Cup semifinals against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday put United in control ahead of the return fixture at Old Trafford next week.
Goals from Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes at the City Ground went some way toward easing the disappointment of the late 3-2 loss to Arsenal on Sunday, which dented United’s challenge at the top of the league.
Ten Hag, however, has moved a step closer to the club’s first silverware for six years.
A Wembley final against Newcastle or Southampton awaits United unless Forest can mount an unlikely fightback.
Newcastle leads Southampton 1-0 after the first leg.
“We have to play one game, we have to do the same,” Ten Hag said. “We have to prepare, make good game plan and the players have to be focused.”
Rashford opened the scoring for United after six minutes with a run from the halfway line before bursting past Joe Worrall and Remo Freuler in the box and finishing clinically.
It was the in-form England forward’s 10th goal in as many games since returning from the World Cup and his fifth in the League Cup this season. No player from Europe’s big five leagues has scored as many over that period.
Sam Surridge had a goal ruled out by VAR for offside before Weghorst, who signed on loan from Burnley this month, scored his first for his new club in the 45th.
Antony’s shot from the edge of the box was only parried by Forest goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and Weghorst reacted sharply to convert the rebound.
Fernandes rounded off the scoring in the 89th and likely ended Forest’s slim hopes of a comeback.
“We’ve put ourselves in this situation and we have to deal with it next week,” Forest manager Steve Cooper said.
United hasn’t won a trophy since 2017 when Jose Mourinho’s team lifted the League Cup and Europa League in his first season in charge.
Ten Hag is aiming to replicate that feat by delivering a trophy in his debut campaign after being appointed at the end of last season.
The former Ajax coach spoke this week of the importance of picking up silverware in his bid to return United to its former glories.
He questioned his players’ winning mentality after the defeat to Arsenal left his team 11 points off the league leader, but got the desired response against Forest.
“We lost the last game so we had to produce now and as a team we did,” United defender Lisandro Martinez said. “You can see when we do the right things we don’t concede goals. We controlled the game, but we still have many things to improve on and we have to keep going.”

Topics: Man United

Related

Rashford earns Man Utd derby triumph over Man City
Sport
Rashford earns Man Utd derby triumph over Man City
Man United beats Bournemouth 3-0, Rashford scores again
Sport
Man United beats Bournemouth 3-0, Rashford scores again

IOC seeks pathway to let Russians compete at Paris Olympics

IOC seeks pathway to let Russians compete at Paris Olympics
Updated 12 min 54 sec ago
AP

IOC seeks pathway to let Russians compete at Paris Olympics

IOC seeks pathway to let Russians compete at Paris Olympics
  • The IOC cited the example of Yugoslavians competing at the 1992 Barcelona Games — as “independent athletes”
Updated 12 min 54 sec ago
AP

GENEVA: The IOC made clear Wednesday it wants Russians to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics as neutral athletes, in defiance of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call to exclude them entirely.

Citing a “unifying mission” during a time of war, the International Olympic Committee said no athlete should face discrimination based only on the passport they held.

“A pathway for athletes’ participation in competition under strict conditions should therefore be further explored,” the IOC said in a statement published after an executive board meeting. IOC President Thomas Bach did not hold his usual news conference after the meeting.

Russia was not directly condemned in the statement though athletes who have been “actively supporting the war in Ukraine” face being excluded from the Paris Olympics that open in 18 months’ time, the IOC said.

The IOC cited the example of Yugoslavians competing at the 1992 Barcelona Games — as “independent athletes” while the nation was under United Nations sanctions during a civil war.

The willingness of Olympic leaders to involve Russia and its military ally Belarus is likely to be met with dismay and anger in Kyiv.

Zelensky addressed the issue Tuesday after speaking with French President Emmanuel Macron, who helped campaign for the Paris Olympics when it was a bid candidate in 2017.

“I particularly emphasized that athletes from Russia should have no place at the Olympic Games in Paris,” Zelensky wrote on his Telegram account of his talks with Macron.

Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said in a statement later Wednesday that “the voice of common sense has been heard.”

“The priority for us remains the same — to secure the rights and interests of our athletes,” Pozdnyakov said.

The IOC board met to formalize a position after rounds of conference calls last week with global groups of Olympic officials, sports governing bodies, IOC members and athlete representatives.

Despite some pushback in those calls, including from the Ukrainian Olympic body, the IOC claimed Wednesday its stated aims were backed by a “vast majority” of those who took part.

Russians would be classed as “neutral athletes” and “in no way represent their state or any other organization in their country,” the IOC said. Russian athletes have not competed under their country’s name at any Olympics since the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games because of the fallout from a prolonged doping scandal.

While Russian athletes are banned from most international sports, tennis has been the highest profile example in the past 11 months of Russians continuing to compete without symbols of national identity such as flags and anthems.

However, tensions have flared at the Australian Open with provocative flags, chants and t-shirts in support of players from Russia advancing to the semifinals this week. The IOC noted Wednesday that its advice was to prevent such displays across “the entire venue.”

One point raised in Ukraine as a sensitive issue is that some Russian athletes are funded and supported by the military and have been awarded ranks.

The Olympic statement suggested responsibility would lie with individual sports governing bodies to ensure that any Russian athlete supporting the war is removed from competition, suspended and reported to the IOC for further action.

One possible route for Russians trying to qualify for Paris is competing in Asia rather than Europe where they would face boycotts and hostility from other athletes. The IOC said it “welcomed and appreciated the offer from the Olympic Council of Asia,” though did not commit yet to the plan.

The Olympic body did also call on sports bodies to strengthen “full and unwavering commitment to solidarity with the Ukrainian athletes” preparing for the Paris Games.

Topics: Paris Olympics Russia

Related

Olympic skateboarders set for Street and Park World Championships at Sharjah’s Aljada Skate Park
Sport
Olympic skateboarders set for Street and Park World Championships at Sharjah’s Aljada Skate Park
Undocumented workers from Paris 2024 Olympic sites speak out
Sport
Undocumented workers from Paris 2024 Olympic sites speak out

Reyna again rescues Dortmund with late winner against Mainz

Reyna again rescues Dortmund with late winner against Mainz
Updated 26 January 2023
AP

Reyna again rescues Dortmund with late winner against Mainz

Reyna again rescues Dortmund with late winner against Mainz
  • Reyna also scored Dortmund’s late winner in a 4-3 win against Augsburg on Sunday
  • Union Berlin came from behind to beat Werder Bremen 2-1 away
Updated 26 January 2023
AP

BERLIN: Gio Reyna again came off the bench to score a late winner for Borussia Dortmund, securing a 2-1 victory at Mainz in the Bundesliga on Wednesday.

Reyna also scored Dortmund’s late winner in a 4-3 win against Augsburg on Sunday, and repeated the feat in Mainz after coming on with just under half an hour remaining.

Fellow substitute Sebastien Haller headed on a free kick for Reyna to sweep home in the third minute of injury time. The American ran toward the corner flag pointing to the sky with his right index finger. After celebrating with teammates, he faced fans with his fists to his ears, as if showing he’s blocking out the fallout from his family’s dispute with former US coach Gregg Berhalter that has led to turmoil at the US Soccer Federation.

Reyna’s goal, his fourth of the season, keeps Dortmund’s winning start to 2023 intact and moves the team five points behind league leader Bayern Munich, who have two draws since returning from the winter break.

“We’re happy to come out of the starting blocks like that into the new year,” Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said. “We know we have a lot of work in front of us.”

It wasn’t pretty or convincing, and Dortmund had to rely on luck at times.

“We have to believe we can win a game in the 90th minute,” said Julian Brandt, who delivered the free kick before the goal. ”It’s something to build on, that at some point we’ll play the beautiful football that’s dormant within us.”

Emre Can started in place of the suspended Jude Bellingham, while Niklas Süle came in for Mats Hummels, who dropped to the bench. Julian Ryerson started at right back again for the second game since his transfer from Union Berlin.

Lee Jae-Sung got Mainz off to a great start in the second minute with a header to a corner. Ryerson had allowed the South Korea midfielder too much space, but he atoned two minutes later with the equalizer after seeing his shot from distance take a deflection.

Dortmund had a couple of good chances early on but that was it as each team canceled out the other in midfield.

Terzic reacted in the 62nd by bringing on three forward — Haller, Reyna and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens — at once. Haller was making his second appearance after treatment for testicular cancer.

“People always talk about his tumor and not the fact he makes us better,” Brandt said of the Ivory Coast striker’s first assist for Dortmund.

Union Berlin came from behind to beat Werder Bremen 2-1 away and move second, just three points behind Bayern, thanks to goals in each half from Janik Haberer and Kevin Behrens. New signing Josip Juranovic delivered the corner for Behrens to head in the winner.

Union coach Urs Fischer started with the Bremen-born Behrens rather than Jordan Pefok, but brought the American on for the final 15 minutes as the club completed its best opening half to the season by far with 33 points from 17 games.

Union, who were only promoted in 2019, next visit Hertha Berlin for the derby.

Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt drew 1-1, with Freiburg’s Matthias Ginter canceling out the in-form Randal Kolo Muani’s first-half strike for the visitors.

Bayer Leverkusen defeated Bochum 2-0 to leave the visitors in the relegation zone and Mergim Berisha’s late goal was enough for Augsburg to beat visiting Borussia Monchengladbach 1-0.

Topics: Gio Reyna Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Mainz

Related

Dortmund beat Augsburg on Haller’s return from cancer
Sport
Dortmund beat Augsburg on Haller’s return from cancer
Bayern stretches Bundesliga lead ahead of World Cup break
Sport
Bayern stretches Bundesliga lead ahead of World Cup break

Barcelona beat 10-man Sociedad 1-0 to reach Copa semifinals

Barcelona beat 10-man Sociedad 1-0 to reach Copa semifinals
Updated 49 sec ago
AP

Barcelona beat 10-man Sociedad 1-0 to reach Copa semifinals

Barcelona beat 10-man Sociedad 1-0 to reach Copa semifinals
  • Barcelona has won four matches in a row, including the Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia
  • It was Sociedad’s 27th straight loss to Barcelona as a visitor. It hasn’t won at the Catalan club in 31 matches, dating to 1991
Updated 49 sec ago
AP

MADRID: Ousmane Dembélé’s goal early in the second half helped Barcelona defeat 10-man Real Sociedad 1-0 at home on Wednesday to reach the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.
The result ended a nine-game winning streak for Sociedad, which played a man down from the 40th minute after Brais Méndez was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets.
It was Sociedad’s 27th straight loss to Barcelona as a visitor. It hasn’t won at the Catalan club in 31 matches, dating to 1991.
The Basque Country side arrived as one of the hottest teams in Spain with 21 wins in 28 matches in all competitions this season, with 13 of those wins coming in away games. It had lost only four times overall and is third in the Spanish league, six points behind leader Barcelona.
Barcelona was in control for most of the match, though, and opened the scoring in the 52nd through Dembélé’s angled shot from inside the area after a pass into space by defender Jules Koundé.
Sociedad had a couple of good chances near the end but couldn’t capitalize on them, with Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen coming up with big saves.
Barcelona was eliminated in the round of 16 last season and won the Copa in 2021 for its last title before the departure of Lionel Messi. The Catalan club has won four matches in a row, including the Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia.
Barcelona coach Xavi had Robert Lewandowski back after the Poland striker couldn’t play against Getafe in the Spanish league because of a suspension.
Sociedad was without veteran playmaker David Silva because of a muscle injury.
Barcelona eliminated third-division club Ceuta in the round of 16, while Sociedad got past Mallorca.
Struggling Sevilla visits Osasuna in the other quarterfinal on Wednesday. Real Madrid hosts city rival Atletico Madrid on Thursday, and Athletic Bilbao visits Valencia.
The draw for the semifinals will be on Monday.

Topics: Copa del Rey Real Sociedad Barcelona FC Ousmane Dembele

Related

Benzema keeps on scoring, Madrid stay close to Barcelona
Sport
Benzema keeps on scoring, Madrid stay close to Barcelona
Real Madrid stun Villarreal with Spanish Cup comeback, Barcelona thrash Ceuta
Sport
Real Madrid stun Villarreal with Spanish Cup comeback, Barcelona thrash Ceuta

Sabalenka on cusp of Australian Open crown and all-Belarusian final

Sabalenka on cusp of Australian Open crown and all-Belarusian final
Updated 26 January 2023
AFP

Sabalenka on cusp of Australian Open crown and all-Belarusian final

Sabalenka on cusp of Australian Open crown and all-Belarusian final
  • Players from Russia and Belarus are competing at the Australian Open as independents under a neutral white flag because of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine
Updated 26 January 2023
AFP

MELBOURNE: Victoria Azarenka and Aryna Sabalenka will attempt on Thursday to set up an all-Belarusian final at the Australian Open, and in doing so give organizers a headache.
Two-time Melbourne champion Azarenka faces Elena Rybakina in the first women’s semifinal on Rod Laver Arena, with Sabalenka up against Poland’s unseeded Magda Linette after that.
Should Azarenka and Sabalenka progress to Saturday’s final, it will be the first time two Belarusian players have contested the championship match at a tennis major.
“I really want it to happen,” said Sabalenka, the fifth seed who is yet to drop a set in 2023 after winning the Adelaide International earlier this month.
“I know that Vika will do everything she can to make it happen. I will do everything I can to make it happen. That’s going to be history.”
It could pose a challenge, however, for organizers of the first Grand Slam of the year.
Players from Russia and Belarus are competing at the Australian Open as independents under a neutral white flag because of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
The flags of Russia and Belarus — a key Moscow ally — are banned at Melbourne Park.
Surprise-package Linette and Moscow-born Kazakh Rybakina will have no interest in Belarusian history lessons.
Sabalenka is the highest-ranked player left in the women’s draw at fifth in the world and is favorite to win her first Grand Slam.
But she will be wary of 45th-ranked Linette, who has already accounted for four seeds on her surprise journey into the last four.
The 33-year-old Azarenka is chasing a hat-trick of titles at Melbourne Park, 10 years after she won her second, but knows she similarly has her work cut out against the dangerous Rybakina.
The 22nd-seeded Rybakina has a huge serve and won Wimbledon last year.
She was awarded no ranking points for it because of Wimbledon’s ban on Russian and Belarusian players last year, otherwise she would have been in the top 10 now.
The 23-year-old defeated top seed and world number one Iga Swiatek in the fourth round.
“She’s a very good, solid player. Her ranking obviously doesn’t tell the full story,” said Azarenka, seeded 24.
“Very powerful. Big serve. She’s in the semifinal, so she’s obviously playing amazing,” Azarenka added.
 

Topics: Australian Open 2023 Aryna Sabalenka Victoria Azarenka

Related

Impressive Tsitsipas to face Khachanov in Australian Open semis
Sport
Impressive Tsitsipas to face Khachanov in Australian Open semis
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina eliminates No. 1 Swiatek from Australian Open
Sport
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina eliminates No. 1 Swiatek from Australian Open

Newcastle eye Carabao Cup title as Wembley beckons

Newcastle eye Carabao Cup title as Wembley beckons
Updated 26 January 2023
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle eye Carabao Cup title as Wembley beckons

Newcastle eye Carabao Cup title as Wembley beckons
  • Draw in second leg with Southampton needed
  • Eddie Howe’s not taking anything for granted
Updated 26 January 2023
Liam Kennedy

SOUTHAMPTON: Newcastle United have one foot in the final of the Carabao Cup after a Joelinton strike saw them emerge victorious in the first leg of their last-four tie at Southampton.

The Brazilian popped up with a second-half winner after a VAR-impacted encounter had seen two goals ruled out for handball.

The win means United just have to avoid defeat in the home return leg in seven days in order to make their first Wembley final since 1999.

Speaking after the encounter, head coach Eddie Howe said: “It was a tough game, both sides had their moments and had chances to win the game, but we know it’s only halftime and there’s a long way to go.

“We created chances today, we weren’t clinical until the goal.

“It’s been a good day but there’s still a long way to go in the tie. I can’t be critical in any way. We defended well, Nick made some big saves again.

“The two saves he made were big moments. (Che) Adams’ one-on-one was at a huge time in the game when they were growing into it and the crowd were getting up but Nick stepped up and kept us in it.

“He’s been outstanding for us this year, the defense has played very well in front of him but when called upon he’s delivered for us.

“Pleased to win, that was our aim but we know 1-0 is delicate, nothing is decided.

“We go back to St James’ with our fans behind us.”

Howe resisted the temptation to shuffle his pack after scoring just once in their last four games. He kept Alexander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin in reserve as he stuck with the same starting XI at St Mary’s.

Having drawn a blank in three of their last four Premier League games, the Magpies started this one in no mood to see that run continue. Finding spaces down the flanks, United caused the opposition all kind of problems. Sean Longstaff came closest to finding a man in the middle with a low, guided cross. Soon after, Joe Willock somehow misjudged the flight of a Kieran Trippier cross when it looked easier to score.

Same source and same end product on the half hour when Willock blazed over a volley from a Trippier cross. He had an age to line it up, a poor, poor finish from a player who is struggling in the final third this season.

Carlos Alcaraz tested Nick Pope’s palms from distance in what was the Saints’ only real challenge to United’s first-half dominance.

On the stroke of halftime the Magpies had a seemingly legitimate goal chalked off for handball as Joelinton turned in from close range after a Willock break down the left, however referee Stuart Atwell deemed the ball hit the Brazilian’s hand. Replays — and it took numerous angles to spot it — showed the slightest of touches on the arm.

After the break, it was all United again, but frustratingly their wasteful finishing continued as Joelinton skied a cross over with an open goal at his mercy, then Sven Botman did the same as a corner was only half cleared.

Dominant to that point, the balance of play then began to switch as Saints had an inevitable spell.

And it was then, and only then, the Magpies had to call on their ever-reliable last line of defense, Pope.

Che Adams broke the defensive line and looked set to curl into the bottom corner, but for the outstretched limb of the England keeper. Then again a swift Adams turn and shot was stopped by Pope.

In need of inspiration, Howe turned to his bench for matchwinners — and he found it in the shape of Saint-Maximin and Isak.

While the former spread the play and gave Saints problems in behind, Isak’s movement proved a stark contrast from the largely static and anonymous Callum Wilson.

It was an Isak spin, totally wrong-footing then out-pacing Lyanco, that opened up the opportunity for Joelinton to make up for his earlier miss and hammer home right in front of the 3,200 travelling Geordies.

Those celebrations, though, were muted rather swiftly when former United forward Adam Armstrong bundled home a cross from the right. However, as it had done with Joelinton’s earlier, the goal was ruled out by VAR for a handball by the eventual scorer.

The tricky Saint-Maximin’s pace and energy then saw the home side reduced to 10 as Duje Caleta-Car received his second booking for a foul on the Frenchman.

The tie could and should have been put to bed in the closing stages as Isak rounded Gavin Bazunu, but a deft touch by the keeper pushed him wide enough to make the finish near impossible. Again, the side-netting was ruffled.

One down, one to go. And these two will do it all again on January transfer deadline day, right as the buying window closes.

“It wasn’t lost on me when I saw the game fall on that day,” said Howe.

“I was thinking, ‘that’s potentially interesting.’ I tend to think the manager’s role in this is reduced, in the sense that you’re not necessarily in control of transfers. Well, you’re not in control of transfers, you’re hearing second- and third-hand what’s happening.

“In terms of meeting and greeting players, that can be done by other people. My focus that day will be solely on the game, and making sure we’re as prepared as we can be.”

United are understood to be exploring the possibility of signing Everton’s Anthony Gordon. Talks are taking place between the sides, with a fee yet to be agreed.

When asked about the deal, Howe said: “No. I don’t know. We are actively pushing, but I haven’t checked my phone.”

Topics: Newcastle United Carabao Cup Southampton

Related

Newcastle United face Carabao Cup semis, but eyes on Wembley final
Sport
Newcastle United face Carabao Cup semis, but eyes on Wembley final
Newcastle's head coach Eddie Howe (R) hugs Newcastle's Kieran Trippier (L) after the match with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Sport
Personal record no consolation for Eddie Howe as Newcastle drop points at Palace

follow us

Latest updates

IOC seeks pathway to let Russians compete at Paris Olympics
IOC seeks pathway to let Russians compete at Paris Olympics
Learning to lie: AI tools adept at creating disinformation
Learning to lie: AI tools adept at creating disinformation
Top UN woman urges Muslims: Move Taliban into 21st century
Top UN woman urges Muslims: Move Taliban into 21st century
Virginia school administration ignored warnings boy had gun before he shot teacher — lawyer
Virginia school administration ignored warnings boy had gun before he shot teacher — lawyer
Reyna again rescues Dortmund with late winner against Mainz
Reyna again rescues Dortmund with late winner against Mainz

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.