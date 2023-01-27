You are here

  • Home
  • Disappointment for captain Ronaldo as Al-Nassr lose 3-1 to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Super Cup semi

Disappointment for captain Ronaldo as Al-Nassr lose 3-1 to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Super Cup semi

Disappointment for captain Ronaldo as Al-Nassr lose 3-1 to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Super Cup semi
1 / 2
Al-Ittihad took the lead after 15 minutes with almost their first attack of the game. (@ittihad) 
Disappointment for captain Ronaldo as Al-Nassr lose 3-1 to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Super Cup semi
2 / 2
Al-Ittihad will meet Al-Feiha, who recorded a surprise 1-0 victory over Al-Hilal earlier in the day, in the final on Sunday. (@ittihad) 
Short Url

https://arab.news/g5y8m

Updated 11 sec ago
John Duerden

Disappointment for captain Ronaldo as Al-Nassr lose 3-1 to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Super Cup semi

Disappointment for captain Ronaldo as Al-Nassr lose 3-1 to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Super Cup semi
  • The winners will face Al-Feiha, who recorded a surprise 1-0 victory over Al-Hilal in day’s other last-four clash, in Sunday’s final
  • Al-Hilal will now shift their focus to the opening game of their FIFA Club World Cup campaign, against Wydad AC of Morocco, on Feb. 4
Updated 11 sec ago
John Duerden

Cristiano Ronaldo will have to wait a while to lift his first Saudi silverware, after Al-Nassr fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Al-Ittihad in their Saudi Super Cup semi-final on Thursday. The victors will meet Al-Feiha, who recorded a surprise 1-0 victory over Al-Hilal earlier in the day, in the final on Sunday.

Ronaldo, who was handed the captain’s armband for his second game with the league leaders, could have no complaints about the result. Al-Ittihad scored twice during an impressive first-half performance, and Nuno Santo’s side managed to hold on fairly comfortably after Anderson Talisca pulled one back for Al-Nassr midway through the second half.

Al-Ittihad took the lead after 15 minutes with almost their first attack of the game. Abdulrahman Al-Aboud exchanged passes with Abderrazak Hamdallah on the left side and then delivered a perfect low cross that Romarinho slotted home past goalkeeper Agustin Rossi, on loan from Boca Juniors and making his debut as a stand-in for the injured David Ospina.




Romarinho celebrates scoring his team’s first goal. (@ittihad) 

The Tigers visibly grew in confidence following the goal and looked like adding to their lead as they cut through the Al-Nassr back line time and time again. The Riyadh side struggled to bring Ronaldo into the game but then, just before the half-time, it looked as if the former Real Madrid star would open his Al-Nassr account.

A cross from the right found the skipper in the area and though he climbed high above the Al-Ittihad defense, his header from close range was straight at goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe.

Seconds later, Al-Ittihad extended their lead. Pity Martinez was robbed of possession on the right side and Romarinho broke free to float a perfect cross to the far side of the area. Hamdallah sent an equally perfect header back the way the ball had come and into the corner of the net.

Al-Nassr improved in the second half but still struggled to create clear chances. Ronaldo came close after 65 minutes but the five-time Ballon D’or winner sent his free-kick from just outside the left corner of the penalty area narrowly over the bar.

Shortly thereafter, Talisca put the Riyadh side back in the game as he fired home Luiz Gustavo’s low cross from the left. The Al-Nassr onslaught that might have been expected following the goal never really materialized, however, and Al-Ittihad sealed their place in the final in injury time thanks to a breakaway goal from Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti.

In May Al-Hilal lost the King’s Cup final to Al-Feiha after a penalty shootout. In Thursday’s game they did not even get that close.

The only goal of the game came after 21 minutes. Victor Ruiz had the ball in the middle of the Al-Hilal half and his perfect reverse through-pass split three defenders allowing Paulinho to run into the area, where the Brazilian calmly placed the ball to the left of goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf.




Paulinho celebrates the winning goal against Al-Hilal.  (@Alfaihaclub)

Just four minutes later, Al-Hilal were handed a perfect chance to get back on level terms. Abdullah Al-Hamdan, given a rare start by coach Ramon Diaz, dribbled into the right corner of the penalty area, where he was tripped by Ricardo Ryller. Up stepped Salem Al-Dawsari but he slammed his shot against the base of the left-hand post, though goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic, who did so much to help his team to victory in the King’s Cup, seemed to suggest he got a hand to it.

Al-Hilal had perhaps an even better opportunity immediately after the restart but, with the goal at his mercy, Al-Hamdan lifted the ball over from the edge of the six-yard box. Shortly after, the unmarked Saleh Al-Shehri headed wide from a good position. The blue wave continued to push forward but to no avail.

“Losing and saying goodbye to our chances of winning the Saudi Super Cup is painful,” said Al-Hilal striker Moussa Marega. “We must learn from the defeat and put it right in the future.”

Al-Feiha now have a chance to claim their second major silverware, while Al-Hilal must quickly shift their focus to another knockout tournament; the Asian champions will kick off their FIFA Club World Cup campaign against African title-holders Wydad AC of Morocco on Feb. 4.

Topics: Saudi Super Cup Al-ittihad Al-Nassr Al-Hilal

Related

Expanded Saudi Super Cup offers Ronaldo and co chance of mid-season glory
Sport
Expanded Saudi Super Cup offers Ronaldo and co chance of mid-season glory
Ahmed Hegazi goes zero-to-hero as Al-Ittihad earn SPL draw with Al-Shabab
Sport
Ahmed Hegazi goes zero-to-hero as Al-Ittihad earn SPL draw with Al-Shabab

Record-chasing Mbappé has Cavani’s PSG mark in his sights

Record-chasing Mbappé has Cavani’s PSG mark in his sights
Updated 10 sec ago

Record-chasing Mbappé has Cavani’s PSG mark in his sights

Record-chasing Mbappé has Cavani’s PSG mark in his sights
Updated 10 sec ago
PARIS: Kylian Mbappé can close in further on Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time scoring record when his team host Reims on Sunday.
Mbappé’s tally of 196 goals for PSG means he is only four behind Edinson Cavani’s record for the club. Cavani is still idolized by fans, many of whom were angry at the club for letting him leave in 2020.
Mbappé has taken longer to win PSG’s supporters over, especially when relations became frosty during the on-off transfer saga with Real Madrid.
But his exploits for France at the World Cup in Qatar increased his popularity all over the country, and since returning he’s been applauded at every away ground — although that might not be the case when PSG visit bitter rival Marseille twice next month.
The World Cup’s top scorer is in clinical form heading into Saturday’s match at Parc des Princes after netting five goals in a French Cup win on Monday, albeit against an amateur side.
Mbappé’s attitude in that game stood out along with his crisp finishing. He took the match very seriously and spoke of his respect for the non-league teams afterward.
“It’s a reminder for us that we all come from amateur football and it’s important to keep this link,” he said. “Even if it’s only for one game.”
Neymar has been largely anonymous for PSG since his World Cup heartbreak with Brazil, so PSG coach Christophe Galtier needs Mbappé to maintain his form.
“Kylian is among the greatest strikers, the world class strikers. He’s one of the best,” Galtier said. “He’s conditioned to score. That’s Kylian, a man of statistics and numbers. I don’t even need to encourage for him to break records.”
He is the league’s top scorer with 13 goals this season, one more than Lorient’s Terem Moffi and Lille’s Jonathan David, and it’s only a matter of time before Cavani’s record tumbles.
In far quicker time, too.
While Cavani notched his 200 goals in 301 games, Mbappé has taken just 241 matches to reach 196.
While his best season’s haul of 42 goals overall is less than Cavani’s best total of 49, Mbappé is already on 25 goals in 24 games so far in this campaign.
With half of the league campaign still to play, he could realistically hit 50 if PSG goes far in the Champions League and the French Cup.
That might be tough, however, since PSG face Bayern Munich in the round of 16 and are away to Marseille in the cup’s last 16.
A hectic schedule sees PSG playing seven games next month, including a league game at third-place Marseille that promises to be intense, and eight if they reach the cup quarterfinals.
Mid-table Reims are a hard team to beat, too, and are on an 11-match unbeaten run which includes holding PSG to a 0-0 draw at home in October.
PSG’s away form have been a concern recently, with consecutive defeats at Lens and Rennes allowing second-place Lens to close the gap to three points after 19 rounds.
So, PSG need a morale-boosting home win to get their confidence back, and help Mbappé close the gap on Cavani.

Vinicius effigy hung from bridge before Madrid derby

Vinicius effigy hung from bridge before Madrid derby
Updated 26 January 2023
AFP

Vinicius effigy hung from bridge before Madrid derby

Vinicius effigy hung from bridge before Madrid derby
  • The Vinicius effigy was described as a "racist attack" and "serious threat" against the Brazilian forward by Spanish media
  • Police sources told AFP they were investigating the incident, without offering further details
Updated 26 January 2023
AFP

MADRID: A dummy dressed in a Vinicius Junior shirt was hung from a bridge near Real Madrid’s training ground ahead of the Copa del Rey quarter-final clash against Atletico Madrid on Thursday.
“Madrid hates Real,” read a banner draped on the bridge close to Valdebebas overnight Wednesday.
The Vinicius effigy was described as a “racist attack” and “serious threat” against the Brazilian forward by Spanish media.
Police sources told AFP they were investigating the incident, without offering further details.
The slogan is one which has been used by Atletico Madrid ultras in the past.
“Such acts are absolutely repugnant and inadmissible and shame society,” said Atletico in a statement.
“Our condemnation of any act that attacks the dignity of persons or institutions is categorical and unreserved.”
Atletico fans were filmed aiming racist chants at Vinicius in September before the Madrid derby at the Wanda Metropolitano in La Liga.
However, in December Spanish prosecutors closed an investigation into the chants, saying it was not possible to identify those culpable.
“We condemn the hateful actions against Vinicius,” wrote La Liga on Twitter.
“Intolerance and violence do not fit within football.”
Real Madrid’s 22-year-old winger is a divisive figure in Spanish football, with opponents sometimes angered by his flair and playing style, and his propensity to go to ground easily.
On the other hand, Vinicius is often targeted and hacked by opposition defenders to try and put him off his game, with no player in Europe fouled more this season.
“We have to protect him,” urged Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti on Wednesday in a news conference.
“Football needs him, he’s got an extraordinary talent and we have to protect him physically and in a mental aspect too.”
Real Madrid host rivals Atletico at the Santiago Bernabeu later on Thursday.

Topics: real madrid Atletico Madrid Vinicius Junior hate

Related

Vinícius Júnior thanks Ancelotti for success at World Cup
Sport
Vinícius Júnior thanks Ancelotti for success at World Cup
Spain opens probe into racist chants about Vinicius Junior
Sport
Spain opens probe into racist chants about Vinicius Junior

‘New teams, new brand’: Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle looks ahead to Diriyah E-Prix double-header

‘New teams, new brand’: Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle looks ahead to Diriyah E-Prix double-header
Updated 26 January 2023
Ali Khaled

‘New teams, new brand’: Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle looks ahead to Diriyah E-Prix double-header

‘New teams, new brand’: Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle looks ahead to Diriyah E-Prix double-header
  • Reigle talks exclusively to Arab News about Season 9, the new Gen3 car and what the future holds for the all-electric series
Updated 26 January 2023
Ali Khaled

In the end, it proved all right on the night.

Almost 40,000 raucous fans turned up to welcome Formula E’s Gen3 era in Mexico City two weeks ago, and this weekend Riyadh will host the Diriyah E-Prix double-header.

“Mexico was fantastic,” Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle said. “I guess I have to start by saying there’s no denying that there was a pretty high degree of anxiety as we came into the race, for a host of reasons. First of all, it’s the first race to the season, so inevitably it’s a mix of excited emotions and anxious emotions.

“We’re talking top tier sport drivers, team principals, the manufacturers that want to win — so good that sense of anticipation, but this year that was ramped up, because it’s a brand new car, Gen3, which is a big leap forward.

“And we really push the limits in terms of the car,” he added. “We reduced the weight by 60 kg, we increased the power by 100 kilowatts, a lot of changes under the hood, so to speak, as well as new tires and a new battery. So there were some pretty well cataloged challenges that the teams faced in the testing period.”

After four successful years of Gen2, Formula E seems to have been given a reboot.

“From a purely commercial perspective, we launched our new brand identity,” Reigle said. “We had three new teams coming in, you had Maserati joining, in partnership with Monaco Sports Group, you had McLaren coming in, and then Cupra, coming back with the ABT team. New teams, new brands, just everything was new, and it was really successful.”

On Friday and Saturday the action moves to Saudi Arabia with rounds 2 and 3 of Formula E Season 9 taking place under the lights in Diriyah, increasingly a favorite destination for the drivers.

“I was at dinner last night — we did a charity fundraiser, gala dinner, and I was at the table with Andre Lotterer (of Avalanche Andretti),” said Reigle. “I wasn’t trying to tee him up. We had a group of guests and I asked ‘Andre, so what’s your favorite circuit in Formula E and motorsport?’ This guy has won Le Mans three times and raced in a lot of places. Without skipping a beat, he said Diriyah. It’s fast, high-speed corners, it’s really challenging to drive. The setting is amazing and it’s a night race, and sport, especially the electric cars and motorsport, just looks cool at night.

“The drivers love it.”

Reigle’s first race as CEO was Diriyah in 2019, and he has overseen the sport’s growth in the ensuing three years, which, of course, included the COVID-19 pandemic.

The future, he says, “is electric.”

Reigle added: “If you think about sports that didn’t exist 20, 30 years ago, and are big today, there’s very, very few. There’s really only one that has broken into the top, top tier, and it’s probably UFC. It was started in the 90s, kind of bubbled around, and then it got bigger and bigger.

“And Formula E has that opportunity,” he added. “We’ve got the top drivers, we’ve got a lot of the top manufacturers and teams — all the conditions are there. We’ve got these great venues. The question is do we have the fan base?”

The turnout in Mexico — “a big moment” — as well as the Gen3 car and changes in racing format, would suggest that increasingly, Formula E does.

Then there is the stellar lineup of drivers.

“People want to watch the best compete against the best,” Reigle said. “The good news for Formula E is that we already have a very high caliber of stars. Because of the way we grew up, we don’t have pay drivers, we don’t have guys whose dad owns the team. It’s all top tier professionals — guys who have won Le Mans, who have been in Formula One, who have won in DTM and who built their careers in Formula E.”

Reigle highlighted the career path of Dutch driver Nyck De Vries — Formula E champion in 2021 and now signed to Formula One’s Scuderia AlphaTauri — as an example of the high standards in electric racing. Other examples are Mitch Evans and Jake Dennis, the winner in Mexico City.

“Last year we did Indonesia for the first time and we had 60,000 people,” said Reigle. “MotoGP, that’s their only really international sporting event, now we’re adding to that. So you’ve got these big opportunities in emerging markets.

“This year we’re adding Hyderabad, Cape Town — we’re heading to Sao Paulo and Portland. Those are big markets that we’re going to open up, which is really exciting.

“If in three years, we’re not adding a few more cities, I’ll be disappointed.”

Topics: Formula E Diriyah E-Prix 2023

Related

Formula E stars meet top footballers from Saudi champions Al-Hilal ahead of Diriyah E-Prix
Sport
Formula E stars meet top footballers from Saudi champions Al-Hilal ahead of Diriyah E-Prix
Formula E Diriyah E-Prix 2023 tickets open for sale
Saudi Sport
Formula E Diriyah E-Prix 2023 tickets open for sale

Making Miracles to miss out on Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup

Making Miracles will miss out on The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup 2023
Making Miracles is one of the favorites for Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup 2023
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

Making Miracles to miss out on Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup

Making Miracles will miss out on The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup 2023
  • Horse with an impressive track record in the Saudi field has claimed five titles
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Making Miracles, slated as one of the favorites to win The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup 2023, will now not take part in the race.

Thanks to his experience in the Saudi races and becoming a remarkable asset of the White and Blue Stable owned by Prince Saud bin Salman. Making Miracles was initially expected to particpate in this year’s renewal of the cup, which will take place at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Janadriyah next Friday and Saturday.

The British horse was born in 2015, and when he turned four began to write a rich history for his stable.

Making Miracles previously claimed three international class 2 cups, including two races at Hajjduk track and Handicap track, alongside winning a round in the “At the Races” event in 2018. His most famous win was The Chester Handicap in 2019.

Making Miracles gained his fame in the Saudi races after he claimed five titles, including three rounds in the first-class races, winning the Open race of The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup 2022 and the Crown Prince Cup two times in a row.

Making Miracles also came fourth in The Saudi Cup 2022 and was placed second in The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup 2021 before finishing second in The Jockey Club Cup in the same season.

The British horse currently has a rating of 114 degrees and is also one of the favorite horses of veteran rider Alexis Mourinho, who last year led him to win The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup. Total career winnings for Making Miracles have reached $2.13 million (SR 8 million).

Prince Saud bin Salman’s stable includes the biggest and most expensive Saudi Cup championships. He managed in record time to win the Founder’s Cup three times in a row, The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup and The Crown Prince Cup twice in a row, the King Fahd Cup, King Faisal Cup and Prince Muhammad bin Saud Cup.

Topics: The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup 2023 Horse Racing Saudi Arabia

Related

Kings and Princes Cups Festival: a tribute to royal involvement in Saudi horse racing
Sport
Kings and Princes Cups Festival: a tribute to royal involvement in Saudi horse racing
Zedan has two major bullets to fire in the Saudi Cup
Saudi Sport
Zedan has two major bullets to fire in the Saudi Cup

Man City face Arsenal showdown, Liverpool eye revenge in FA Cup

Man City face Arsenal showdown, Liverpool eye revenge in FA Cup
Updated 26 January 2023
AFP

Man City face Arsenal showdown, Liverpool eye revenge in FA Cup

Man City face Arsenal showdown, Liverpool eye revenge in FA Cup
  • Arsenal are riding high after victories over Tottenham and Manchester United in the league, while City stayed in touch after responding to a blast from Pep Guardiola 
Updated 26 January 2023
AFP

LONDON: Manchester City and Arsenal take a break from an intense Premier League title race this weekend —- only to face each other in a heavyweight FA Cup clash at the Etihad.

Holders Liverpool will look to avenge their chastening recent defeat at Brighton, while Harry Kane could become Tottenham's all-time top scorer.

Here are  some of the highlights ahead of this weekend's FA Cup fourth-round ties.

Unexpectedly trailing in Arsenal's wake in the Premier League, Manchester City have the chance to slow the leaders' momentum in their first meeting this season.

City are five points behind Arsenal, who have a game in hand, but the champions still have to play the Gunners twice in the league, making their FA Cup showdown a tantalizng appetiser ahead of the main course.

Arsenal are riding high after victories over Tottenham and Manchester United in the league, while City stayed in touch after responding to a blast from Pep Guardiola by beating Tottenham and Wolves.

"At halftime the other day, Pep told us what he wanted, what he wasn't happy with. As players we were not at our best and we had to correct that," City defender John Stones said of his side's fightback from two goals down to defeat Tottenham 4-2.

It would be a major statement of intent from Arsenal if they are able to put Guardiola in another grumpy mood with a victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp said he "couldn't remember a worse game" than Liverpool's woeful 3-0 defeat at Brighton, a performance so wretched that Jordan Henderson labelled it a "really low point" in an already traumatic season for the Reds.

It is safe to say Liverpool's trip to the Amex Stadium on January 14 left some painful scars on Klopp and company.

But the FA Cup offers them an unexpected chance to erase those bitter memories and get their campaign back on track.

Liverpool return to Brighton languishing ninth in the Premier League, 10 points adrift of the top four.

It is a remarkable fall from grace after they came within a whisker of winning an unprecedented quadruple last season.

Admitting Liverpool are still mentally fatigued from their bid for sporting immortality, Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara said: "It is not just about physical stuff, it is something psychological because we were so close to winning everything and we just touched it but sadly it went away."

Harry Kane would love the chance to become Tottenham's record goalscorer at Preston on Saturday.

Kane drew level with Jimmy Greaves on 266 Spurs goals when he netted with a superb strike in the team's Premier League win at Fulham on Monday.

Greaves' tally had stood untouched since 1970, but the England captain is now on the verge of sole possession of the record.

With fifth-placed Tottenham in the midst of a fight to climb back into the Premier League's top four, Antonio Conte could rest his stars against second-tier Preston.

But, mindful of Tottenham's surprise defeat at Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fifth round last season, Kane is keen to play.

"The FA Cup is important for us. It was disappointing to lose to Middlesbrough. We will see what the manager says but I will be ready," said Kane, who is still looking to win the first major trophy of his career.

Fixtures

Friday

Manchester City vs. Arsenal (2000 GMT)

Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated)

Accrington vs. Leeds (1230), Walsall vs. Leicester (1230), Blackburn vs. Birmingham, Bristol City vs. West Brom, Fulham vs. Sunderland, Ipswich vs. Burnley, Luton vs. Grimsby, Sheffield Wednesday vs. Fleetwood, Southampton vs. Blackpool, Preston vs. Tottenham (1800) Manchester United vs. Reading (2000)

Sunday

Brighton vs. Liverpool (1330), Stoke vs. Stevenage (1400), Wrexham vs. Sheffield United (1630)

Monday

Derby v West Ham (1945)

Topics: Manchester city Arsenal FA Cup

Related

Liverpool down Wolves 1-0, keep alive FA Cup title defense
Sport
Liverpool down Wolves 1-0, keep alive FA Cup title defense
Over 130 teams confirmed for Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi Cup in February   
Football
Over 130 teams confirmed for Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi Cup in February   

follow us

Latest updates

Saudi chief of the general staff meets number of officials in Italy
Saudi chief of the general staff meets number of officials in Italy
Disappointment for captain Ronaldo as Al-Nassr lose 3-1 to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Super Cup semi
Disappointment for captain Ronaldo as Al-Nassr lose 3-1 to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Super Cup semi
Record-chasing Mbappé has Cavani’s PSG mark in his sights
Record-chasing Mbappé has Cavani’s PSG mark in his sights
Where We Are Going Today: MYLK, café in Alkhobar
Where We Are Going Today: MYLK, café in Alkhobar
What We Are Reading Today: Empire of Ice and Stone
What We Are Reading Today: Empire of Ice and Stone

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.