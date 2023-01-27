You are here

Saudi heritage event in ancient Uqair port attracts more than 60,000 visitors

Saudi heritage event in ancient Uqair port attracts more than 60,000 visitors
The event was organized by the Saudi Heritage Commission in cooperation with the Culture and Arts Association in Al-Ahsa. (SPA)
The event was organized by the Saudi Heritage Commission in cooperation with the Culture and Arts Association in Al-Ahsa. (SPA)
The event was organized by the Saudi Heritage Commission in cooperation with the Culture and Arts Association in Al-Ahsa. (SPA)
The event was organized by the Saudi Heritage Commission in cooperation with the Culture and Arts Association in Al-Ahsa. (SPA)
The event was organized by the Saudi Heritage Commission in cooperation with the Culture and Arts Association in Al-Ahsa. (SPA)
The event was organized by the Saudi Heritage Commission in cooperation with the Culture and Arts Association in Al-Ahsa. (SPA)
RIYADH: The “Uqair Inscriptions” event held along the banks of the ancient seaport city in Al-Ahsa in the Eastern Province concluded on Wednesday with more than 60,000 visitors attending, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The event, organized by the Kingdom’s Heritage Commission in cooperation with the Culture and Arts Association in Al-Ahsa, included heritage and folklore performances and traditional handicrafts unique to Al-Ahsa through dramatized scenes of life from the past in the historic port.
The scenes also depicted its position as an important commercial gateway on the coast of the Arabian Gulf, from the arrival of sailboats to the port to loading the camel convoys with goods headed toward Al-Ahsa and Najd.
The event also included a photographic exhibition displaying pictures of the founding king in Uqair in 1915.
Uqair is the first seaport in the east of the Kingdom on the Arabian Gulf coast, the economic gateway since the beginning of the establishment of the state, and the main port to reach the east and center of the Kingdom.
During that time, the state worked to develop the port by establishing customs, passports, a principality building, and fortress, and goods and foodstuffs were brought to the heart of the Arabian Peninsula and the capital, Riyadh, through this port.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Fayyadh Al-Ruwaili on Thursday began an official multi-day visit to Italy, where he is scheduled to hold talks with a number of high-ranking Italian officials.
Upon arrival at Ciampino Military Airport in Rome, he was received by the Italian Chief of the Defense Staff, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone.
Al-Ruwaili met with Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto and discussed bilateral cooperation and opportunities to bolster joint military coordination.
Al-Ruwaili visited the headquarters of the Defense Staff, where he met with Dragone and discussed a number of topics and means to enhance that cooperation.
The Saudi commander then met with Secretary General of Defense and National Armaments Director Lt. Gen. Luciano Portolano.
During a meeting with Gen. Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, commander of Italian Joint Operations Headquarters, Al-Ruwaili also discussed bilateral relations as well as means to enhance defense cooperation with him.
He also toured several companies linked to the Italian defense industry, including Fincantieri shipbuilding company, electronic-warfare specialist Elettronica, Leonardo Defense, and European multinational developer and manufacturer of missiles MBDA, where he was briefed about their military and defense products.

Entertainment authority announces Riyadh Calendar activities

Entertainment authority announces Riyadh Calendar activities
RIYADH: Riyadh Season 2022 and its wide range of entertainment options in the capital may have come to an end, but there are reasons to be happy following the General Entertainment Authority’s launch of the Riyadh Calendar.

In a statement to Arab News, the GEA said that Riyadh Calendar activities and entertainment zones will continue until mid-March.

The Groves, Boulevard World, Boulevard Riyadh City and other zones will feature a variety of activities, with different dates and opening times.

Expected events include “Earth Voice Night” on Feb. 1, in honor of the late artist Talal Maddah, at Mohammed Abdo Theater in Boulevard Riyadh City.

Visitors can book for events through the Enjoy platform on the link: https://enjoy.sa/en/

Riyadh Season 2022 kicked off on Oct. 21 with more than 8,500 activities, under the slogan “Beyond Imagination.”

The Groves, Boulevard World, Boulevard Riyadh City and other zones will feature a variety of activities, with different dates and opening times. (GEA)

The third season offered visitors a wide range of entertainment options across 15 zones, each characterized by a variety of activities and events, including stores, cafes, restaurants, games, theaters, and a number of new global experiences.

The zones include Boulevard World, Boulevard Riyadh City, Winter Wonderland, Al-Murabaa, Sky Riyadh, Via Riyadh, Riyadh Zoo, Little Riyadh, The Groves, Imagination Park, Al-Suwaidi Park, Souq Al-Zel, Qariat Zaman, Fan Festival and Riyadh Front.

The Groves zone inside the Diplomatic Quarter offers visitors the experience of living in the North Pole through the ice lounge, the first of its kind in the Kingdom, with temperatures as low as minus 18 C.

Food, fashion and family fun are also available in the zone. Visitors can book tickets via the app.

A 35-meter-tall Light Ball, another highlight of Riyadh Season 2022, has become a new landmark in the capital and is the largest illuminated LED ball in the world, according to Guinness World Records.

Former Saudi national guardsman adds string to bow with archery medals

Former Saudi national guardsman adds string to bow with archery medals
RIYADH: A former soldier in the Saudi Arabian National Guard has become a professional archer, winning a number of competitions and awards despite competing with a disability sustained in a terror attack.

Mohammed Al-Shami picked up the sport of archery after losing his right hand in a terrorist attack in 2007 that forced his retirement.

He was treated at King Saud Medical City and was sent to the Rehabilitation Hospital at King Fahd Medical City in Riyadh.

But Al-Shami’s physical disability failed to dent his positive outlook on life.

Ambition cannot stop in the face of “minor problems,” he told Arab News. Instead, Al-Shami believes that problems can give purpose and make people stronger.

Every day, Al-Shami, who usesa prosthetic hand, wakes up with a smile and spreads positivity.

His journey in archery commenced when he registered for the Kingdom Marathon at King Saud University.

“Captain Mishaal Al-Otaibi was explaining to visitors how to shoot … so I went to him and told him I wanted to try it. He looked at me and said ‘come later,’” Al-Shami said.

After waiting for three hours, Al-Shami again went to the captain, who told him to return once more after two hours.

When Al-Shami went back for the second time, he asked the captain: “Can handicapped people throw arrows or not?”

Al-Otaibi then gave a bow and arrow to the former guardsman and told him: “Go ahead, shoot.”

Al-Shami said: “I put the bowstring between my teeth, pulled it and threw it hard, and it settled in the middle of the target, in the bullseye. The captain was impressed. He then taught me how to develop my abilities.”

During the course of his rigorous training, Al-Shami shot 1,000 –1,200 arrows per day to improve his accuracy and technique.

He took part in the 2017 World Championships in Athletics for People with Disabilities at the Dubai Club for People of Determination, winning a gold medal.

Al-Shami also won gold and silver medals at the Sheikh Fazza Championship in the UAE in 2019.

His determination earned him third place in archery in the Kingdom’s My Disability Distinguishes evemt in 2022.

Al-Shami said that archery is the only sport that gives him determination and strengthens his focus.

In the future, he aspires to establish a charitable sports center for archery and taekwondo, where people of all ages can learn the basics of the sports and build bright futures for themselves.

“My biggest professional project is to help put Vision 2030 into action by building the biggest and most ambitious investment and charitable sports center. This will be a one-of-a-kind project with the goal of spreading and graduating professional teams in archery and taekwondo.”

Al-Shami hailed a 2019 decision by the Saudi Paralympic Committee to promote archery for people with disabilities around the Kingdom.

Saudi ministries launch national cultural skills contest

Saudi ministries launch national cultural skills contest
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is to stage its first national cultural skills competition — with a prize-money pot of SR5 million ($1.33 million).

The initiative was launched on Wednesday by officials from the Saudi ministries of culture and education.

Noha Kattan, the Ministry of Culture’s deputy minister of national partnerships and development, and Dr. Mohammed Al-Meqbel, Ministry of Education undersecretary for educational programs, announced details of the contest at a press conference.

Kattan said the competition would cover multiple tracks in various cultural sectors including short films, Arabic calligraphy, visual arts, music, theater, manga and short stories, and folk dance.

Divided into seven stages, the scheme will start by identifying talent in public schools, honing their skills and knowledge, providing online training, and then running a series of competitions.

Finalists will showcase their art or skill at a closing ceremony, which will be subject to voting.

The winners of each sector will receive SR100,000, with runners-up getting SR75,000, and SR50,000 going to those coming third.

Al-Meqbel said the competition aimed to discover and develop the skills of male and female students in the cultural and artistic fields to help preserve the Kingdom’s cultural heritage.

Investing in talented students would empower them through the different stages of the competition, he added.

The contest is part of an ongoing working relationship between the two ministries under a cultural capacity development strategy.

It has been designed to increase the cultural and artistic development of public-school students in the Kingdom, pinpoint their skills, and work to enhance them and encourage new creative energies that contribute to the effectiveness and enrichment of the Saudi cultural sector.

HADAF, NIDLP sign agreement to support Saudization in industrial, logistics sectors

HADAF, NIDLP sign agreement to support Saudization in industrial, logistics sectors
RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund, known as HADAF, concluded a cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Development and Logistics Program in Riyadh on Thursday, Jan. 26, to support the training and recruitment of national cadres in opportunities generated by program’s initiatives.

In a joint statement, the two sides agreed to contribute to the development of human capital in support of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiatives.

The agreement was signed by Turki Al-Jawini, director-general of HADAF, and Suliman Al-Mazroua, CEO of NIDLP. 

The agreement aims to transform the Kingdom into a leading industrial power and an international logistics platform in several promising areas, focusing on the application of 4G technologies for industry. It will also contribute to the creation of employment and training opportunities for national cadres.

The agreement’s provisions include cooperation in the exchange of information, the transfer of expertise and the implementation of joint projects. 

The parties also agreed to establish a joint working group to provide periodic reports on the progress of work.

HADAF revealed that in 2022 it supported the employment of 400,000 citizens in private-sector enterprises through the fund’s programs and initiatives.

Al-Jawini said that the fund has undergone many transformations over the past year and is presently working in partnership with various government and private-sector companies to empower Saudis with job opportunities.

The number of people who benefitted from the fund’s training and counseling services in the past year exceeded 1.49 million, he added, while the number of enterprises that benefitted from the fund’s services during the same period exceeded 138,000.

Total disbursements on training and support programs over the past year reached SR6 billion ($266 million), Al-Jawini said.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched in October 2022 the National Industrial Strategy, which aims to drive growth in the sector and increase the number of factories to 36,000 by 2035, SPA reported.

The strategy also aims to develop an industrial economy that attracts investment and contributes to achieving economic diversification and sustainable growth by developing domestic products and non-oil exports in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia is seeking to triple manufacturing by 2030, to create tens of thousands of high-quality jobs and to increase the value of industrial exports to SR557 billion, the total additional investments in the sector to SR1.3 trillion and the export of advanced technology products sixfold.

Through the strategy, the Kingdom aims to empower the private sector, increase the flexibility and competitiveness of the industrial sector, lead the regional industrial integration of value chains and achieve global leadership by investing in promising new technologies.

Saudi Arabia is currently the fourth largest manufacturer of petrochemical products in the world, while its industrial outputs contribute to global supply and manufacturing chains.

