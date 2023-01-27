US raid in Somalia kills senior Daesh figure, 10 others: US officials

You are here

US President Joe Biden ordered a military raid in Somalia that killed a key regional leader of the Daesh group, Bilal Al-Sudani. (AP)
  • Al-Sudani and 10 other Daesh fighters were killed during a gunfight after US troops descended on a mountainous cave complex
WASHINGTON: A US military raid in Somalia ordered by President Joe Biden killed a key regional leader of the Daesh group, Bilal Al-Sudani, US officials said Thursday.
Sudani was killed during a gunfight after US troops descended on a mountainous cave complex in northern Somalia hoping to capture him, according to US officials.
Around 10 of Sudani’s Daesh associates at the scene were killed, but there were no American casualties, the officials said.
“On January 25, on orders from the president, the US military conducted an assault operation in northern Somalia that resulted in the death of a number of Daesh members, including Bilal Al-Sudani,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement.
“Al-Sudani was responsible for fostering the growing presence of Daesh in Africa and for funding the group’s operations worldwide, including in Afghanistan,” Austin said.
From his mountain base in northern Somalia, he provided and coordinated funding for Daesh branches, not only in Africa but also Daesh Khorasan, the arm operating in Afghanistan, a US official said on condition of anonymity.
Ten years ago, before he joined the Daesh, Sudani was involved in recruiting and training fighters for the extremist Al-Shabab movement in Somalia.
“Sudani had a key operational and financial role with specialized skills which made him an important target for US counterterrorism action,” the official said.

The operation had been prepared over a period of months, with US forces rehearsing at a site built to replicate the terrain where Sudani was hiding.
Biden authorized the strike earlier this week after consulting with top defense, intelligence and security officials, the official said.
“An intended capture operation was ultimately determined to be the best option to maximize the intelligence value of the operation and increase its precision in challenging terrain,” another administration official said.
However, “the hostile forces’ response to the operation resulted in his death,” the official said.
The only injury to an American in the raid was that one serviceperson was bitten by a US military service dog, the official added.
“This operation and all others, President Biden has made it very clear that we are committed to finding and eliminating terrorist threats to the United States and to the American people, wherever they are hiding, no matter how remote,” the official said.
US forces have long operated in Somalia in coordination with and on behalf of the government, mostly conducting regular aerial strikes to support official forces fighting Shabab rebels.
Some of those are believed to be conducted out of a US base in Djibouti north of Somalia.
US aerial strikes in Somalia surged to dozens a year during 2017-2020, but also included two to four ground operations in each year.
Since Biden became president in 2021, the aerial strikes have fallen off, to just 16 in 2022, and no ground strikes have been recorded, according to data compiled by New America, a national security think tank.
 

Shamima Begum talks to BBC about her family’s reaction after she joined Daesh

Shamima Begum talks to BBC about her family’s reaction after she joined Daesh
  • Begum suggested her family was partly to blame for the media storm that erupted when her actions were revealed
  • BBC says its podcast is ‘not a platform for Shamima Begum to give her unchallenged story’ but a ‘robust, public-interest investigation’
LONDON: Shamima Begum has spoken of the first time she talked to her mother after leaving the UK in 2015, at the age of 15, to join Daesh in Syria.

“The first time I called my mum she was just crying. I felt like she was trying to make me feel guilty,” she told journalist Joshua Baker during an interview for the second series of the BBC podcast “I’m Not A Monster,” which began this month.

“I don’t know, maybe it was just emotions but I just didn’t say anything to her, I let her cry. I just kept telling her I was OK.”

Baker asked her what she had said when her mother pleaded with her to come home, to which she replied she “just said no.”

Begum, now 23, added that although she had not yet fully committed to her decision to join the extremist group at that point, she did not want to give her mother false hope because she did not know whether she would be able to leave.

Baker then asked Begum how she felt when she heard her sister publicly beg her to leave Daesh.

“I couldn't believe it,” she said. “I couldn’t believe that my sister would travel all the way to Turkey thinking that she could save me.”

Begum even suggested her family were “responsible” for the media storm that erupted around her when her journey to Syria was revealed, because of their emotional pleas for her return.

“But I don’t think they knew how far it would go and how big it would become,” she added. “I blame the media for obsessing over my friends and I so much.”

The podcast series, new episodes of which are released each Wednesday, also revealed information about people smuggler Mohammed Al-Rasheed, who helped Begum travel to Syria while he was also working as an agent for Canadian intelligence services.

The BBC has faced a public outcry this month over the podcast series, which focuses on Begum’s case and in which she defends her actions. The UK’s public service broadcaster responded by saying the series is “not a platform for Shamima Begum to give her unchallenged story” but rather a “robust, public-interest investigation” into her case.

Begum was born in the UK to parents of Bangladeshi origin and citizenship. She was living with her family in the Bethnal Green area of London when she left for Syria. Shortly after arriving in the war-torn country she married Dutch-born Yago Riedijk. In the years that followed, she gave birth to three children, all of whom died young. In 2019, she was discovered living in a refugee camp in northern Syria. The UK government revoked her British citizenship and said she would not be allowed to return to the country.

EU dangles visa threat over nations refusing to take back migrants

EU dangles visa threat over nations refusing to take back migrants
  • EU has applied the visa-restriction tool against only Gambia so far
STOCKHOLM: EU interior ministers reached “consensus” Thursday to warn outside countries refusing to take back irregular migrants they risked tighter visa restrictions to Europe, Sweden’s migration minister said.
Ministers agreed that the tool, in place since 2020, “should be fully used” to boost the number of migrants returning to their home countries after their asylum applications failed, Maria Malmer Stenergard told journalists.
Sweden chaired the Stockholm meeting as it currently holds the EU presidency.
“Should intensified political and diplomatic efforts not produce the desired results, member states call on the (European) Commission to come back to the (European) Council with proposals on visa restrictions,” Malmer Stenergard said.
That tougher line was reflected in a letter Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen sent to leaders of EU countries on Thursday, ahead of a February 9-10 summit that will discuss the issue.
Von der Leyen said EU member states could sign up to a pilot scheme over the first half of this year to speed up screening and asylum procedures for eligible migrants — and “immediate return” for those not deemed to qualify.
She also said she wanted the EU to draw up a list of “safe countries of origin,” and for the bloc to strengthen border monitoring on the Mediterranean and Western Balkans routes migrants use to get to Europe.


The EU planned to put in place migration deals with countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Nigeria “to improve returns... and to prevent departures,” said Von der Leyen.
In Stockholm, EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson stressed that many European Union countries were under “huge pressure,” receiving nearly one million asylum applications last year.
Capacity was further stretched by the EU hosting nearly four million Ukrainian refugees who had fled Russia’s war in their country, she said.
European Commission statistics show a low rate of effective returns.
In 2021, out of 340,500 orders for migrants to be returned to their countries of origin, only 21 percent were carried out.
The EU funds various reintegration programs in countries that readmit their citizens who have been denied asylum in Europe.
These are separate from deportations or forced returns based on a court or administrative order, which are often carried out under escort and typically do not include in-country assistance.
Sweden — whose government relies on a far-right party, the Sweden Democrats, to stay in power — wants EU countries to leverage visas, foreign policy and development aid to press outside countries on the returns issue.


So far, the EU has applied the visa-restriction tool against only one country: The Gambia, for whose citizens getting a Schengen visa is more difficult and costly.
The commission in 2021 proposed the mechanism be extended to Bangladesh and Iraq, but that has not happened.
Johansson said after a November visit to Bangladesh that the threat of the visa sanctions had prompted Dhaka to become more “politically open” to accepting irregular migrants back from Europe.
The overall tone on migration has hardened in Europe since 2015-2016, when it took in over a million asylum-seekers, most of them Syrians fleeing the war in their country.
The bloc in 2016 struck a deal with Turkiye to prevent much of the onward passage of irregular migrants into Europe.
Austria backs the strengthening of a fence built along the border of EU member Bulgaria with Turkiye to further reduce the flow of asylum-seekers.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Monday, during a visit to that border region, that the fence would cost around two billion euros, and called on the European Commission to fund it.
The commission has been reluctant to do that, emphasising instead the role of Frontex, the bloc’s border patrol agency, which EU member states can call on.
“It’s about strengthening the fence that is there,” Nehammer told reporters in Vienna on Thursday.
“The commission categorically says, ‘No, there is no money for fences’. That can’t be the final word” on this issue, he added.
The current system to manage asylum and the visa-free Schengen zone had failed, he insisted.
Johansson said she objected to the fence proposal on financial grounds, pointing out that the European Council representing member states had cut her department’s budget for the 2021-2027 cycle.

New US race, ethnicity standards proposed; first since 1997

New US race, ethnicity standards proposed; first since 1997
  • A Middle Eastern and North African category would be added to US federal surveys and censuses
WASHINGTON D.C.: A Middle Eastern and North African category could be added to US federal surveys and censuses, and changes could be made to how Hispanics are able to self-identify, under preliminary recommendations released Thursday by the Biden administration in what would be the first update to race and ethnicity standards in a quarter century.
The federal government’s standards haven’t been changed since 1997, two decades after they were created as part of an effort to collect consistent race and ethnicity data across federal agencies when handling censuses, federal surveys and application forms for government benefits.
Questions about race and Hispanic ethnicity are asked separately using the 1997 standards. They would be combined into a single question under the initial proposals, which were made by a working group of representatives from different federal agencies convened by the Office of Management and Budget.
Some advocates have been pushing for combining the race and Hispanic origin questions, saying the way race is categorized often confuses Hispanic respondents who are not sure how to answer. Tests by the Census Bureau in the 2010 census showed that combining the questions yielded higher response rates.
Using the 1997 standards, US residents from Middle Eastern and North African countries were encouraged to identify as “white.” Under the new proposal, there would be a separate category for people often referred to by the “MENA” acronym. The Census Bureau recommended adding a MENA category to the 2020 census form, but the Trump administration dropped the idea.
According to a Federal Register notice that will be published by the Biden administration Friday, research suggests that many MENA respondents view their identity as distinct from white — and for over 30 years, stakeholders have advocated for collecting MENA information separate from the census’s “white” category.
Among the countries of origin that would get a check for the MENA category would be Lebanon, Iran, Egypt, Syria, Morocco and Israel, the notice said.
“This is a really big deal,” said Maya Berry, executive director of the Arab American Institute, a Washington-based civil rights group. “We have been working to get a checkbox to get better data about our community for decades.”
The proposals encourage the collection of more detailed race and ethnicity information by allowing respondents on government forms to list their country of origin when answering a question about their race or ethnicity. They also recommend striking from federal government forms the words “Negro,” “Far East” — and the use of the terms “majority” and “minority,” saying they can be considered pejorative or outdated, and that the standards need to be “respectful of how people refer to themselves.”
The need to update the standards was driven by increasing racial and ethnic diversity, a growing number of people who identify as more than one race or ethnicity, and changing immigration and migration patterns, according to the Federal Register notice.
The working group said their proposals were preliminary and that they don’t yet reflect the official standards of the federal government since they will continue to be hashed out with input from the public, which has until mid-April to submit comments. The goal is to ensure that that “the standards better reflect the diversity of the American people,” Karin Orvis, the US chief statistician, said in a blog post.
“As we consider these recommendations, we want to hear directly from the American people,” Orvis said.

France urges ‘immediate release’ of seven nationals jailed in Iran

France urges ‘immediate release’ of seven nationals jailed in Iran
PARIS: France has called for the “immediate release” of seven French nationals detained in Iran, denouncing an “unjustifiable and unacceptable” situation.

French “hostages” in Iran include 35-year-old Louis Arnaud, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre said.

Arnaud, whose name has just been made public, was arrested on Sept. 28 as he was traveling in Iran “for touristic reasons,” she said. 

He is being detained in “very difficult conditions” in the Tehran prison of Evin, where France’s ambassador to Iran was able to meet him on Dec. 11, she added.

Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on Wednesday discussed the issue in a phone call with her Iranian counterpart Hossein Hossein Amirabdollahian, the French Foreign Ministry said.

“We are especially worried about Bernard Phelan given his health condition,” Legendre said. The Foreign Ministry has said that the French Irish citizen, detained in Iran since October, needs “appropriate medical care that is not provided” in prison.

Iran has detained a number of foreigners and dual nationals over the years, accusing them of espionage or other state security offenses and sentencing them after secretive trials in which rights groups say they are denied due process.

Families and support committees of Arnaud and other French people jailed in Iran, including Fariba Adelkhah, Benjamin Briere and Cecile Kohler, have called for a gathering on Saturday in Paris.

A separate event has been organized in Paris that day in support for Belgian national Olivier Vandecasteele by Doctors Without Borders. 

The aid worker, who worked for the nongovernmental organization for many years, was arrested in Tehran in February last year. Doctors Without Borders says the conditions of his detention are putting his life at risk.

UK police charge man with terrorism after arrest at Leeds hospital

St James's University Hospital is pictured in Leeds, northern England. (File/AFP)
St James’s University Hospital is pictured in Leeds, northern England. (File/AFP)
  • Mohammed Farooq from Leeds was charged with preparation of a terrorist act and possession of an explosive substance and an imitation firearm
LONDON: British police on Thursday said a 27-year-old man has been charged with terrorism and other offenses after he was found last week with a suspicious device in the grounds of a hospital in Leeds, in northern England.
Mohammed Farooq from Leeds was charged with preparation of a terrorist act and possession of an explosive substance and an imitation firearm, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
Farooq, who was arrested last week, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, the CPS added.
Emergency services were called last Friday to St. James’s Hospital in Leeds after a suspicious package was found outside the maternity wing. Some people had been evacuated from the area.
“We are satisfied that there is currently no evidence of an increased risk to the public, within our communities or the UK hospital estate, in connection with this investigation,” James Dunkerley, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said in a statement.
Dunkerley said further enquiries since Farooq’s arrest had confirmed an initial assessment that it was an isolated incident.

