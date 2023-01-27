You are here

Reed fares better than McIlroy after delayed start in Dubai
Patrick Reed of the US plays his second shot on the 8th hole during the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic Thursday in Dubai. (AP)
Reed fares better than McIlroy after delayed start in Dubai
  • Three English players — Matthew Jordan, Daniel Gavins and Oliver Wilson — held the clubhouse lead after shooting rounds of 4-under 68
DUBAI: Patrick Reed fared better than Rory McIlroy after some pre-tournament friction as the Dubai Desert Classic got off to a wet start Thursday with only 11 players managing to finish their weather-affected first rounds.

Play only began at the European tour event after a delay of six hours caused by heavy overnight rain that left the course unplayable at Emirates Golf Club.

By the time the siren sounded to suspend play because of fading light, Reed was 4 under par after 16 holes and top-ranked McIlroy was 2 under having played 15 holes.

Thomas Pieters was leading on 5 under, though he also had three holes to play. Three English players — Matthew Jordan, Daniel Gavins and Oliver Wilson — held the clubhouse lead after shooting rounds of 4-under 68.

“It’s certainly strange around here,” Jordan said of the wet conditions, “to see water hazards and stuff in places that you don’t expect it to be.”

Reed and McIlroy traded verbal blows Wednesday after an interaction — of sorts — at the practice range on Tuesday that saw McIlroy snub Reed, who had gone over to wish the Northern Irishman a happy new year. Reed walked away before tossing a tee — featuring a logo of his 4 Aces team in the LIV Golf league — in the direction of McIlroy, one of the most vocal critics of the global series.

Reed said it was “unfortunate” that McIlroy didn’t shake his hand and was quoted as describing McIlroy as “an immature little child.”

It has set the scene for a potential on-course head-to-head in Dubai between two of golf’s most high-profile players. It didn’t come Thursday, with McIlroy starting at No. 10 in his first event of 2023 and Reed opening at the first hole.

McIlroy bogeyed two of his first six holes after leaving chips from the fringe short. He got up and down from a greenside bunker for birdie at No. 18, picked up more shots at No. 2 and 3, and was lining up a birdie putt from inside 4 feet on No. 7 when the siren went off.

Reed birdied three of his first five holes and rebounded from a bogey at No. 10 by holing short birdie putts at Nos. 12 and 14.

Tommy Fleetwood (15 holes) and Victor Perez (16 holes), who won the Abu Dhabi Championship last week, were also on 4 under when they had to leave the course.

Half the field had yet to get on the course and will start their first rounds on Friday. Players were informed in the early hours of Thursday morning that Emirates Golf Club was “inaccessible” and told not to travel to the course due to several roads being flooded following heavy rain.

Play finally got underway following a few hours of dry weather and a massive clean-up operation by ground staff.

“It’s tough,” Jordan said. “I mean, it was nice to see that at 5.20 a.m. I could roll back over in bed and have a lie-in. So that was nice.”

Ryder extends Farmers lead to 3, Rahm gets hot on windy day

Ryder extends Farmers lead to 3, Rahm gets hot on windy day
Updated 19 min 43 sec ago
AP

Ryder extends Farmers lead to 3, Rahm gets hot on windy day

Ryder extends Farmers lead to 3, Rahm gets hot on windy day
  • Ryder survived both the Santa Ana wind and the tougher South Course with just one bogey to reach 12-under 132
Updated 19 min 43 sec ago
AP

SAN DIEGO: Sam Ryder extended his lead to three shots in the Farmers Insurance Open with a 4-under 68 in challenging wind in the second round Thursday on Torrey Pines’ South Course while Jon Rahm had an eagle and three straight birdies late in his 5-under 67 on the easier North Course to get under the cut line.

Ryder survived both the Santa Ana wind and the tougher South Course with just one bogey to reach 12-under 132 and take a three-stroke lead over Brendan Steele, who shot a 70 on the South Course. Tano Goya was two more shots back after a 67 on the North Course.

The Santa Ana wind blowing out of the desert and down the mountains raked the course most of the day, with gusts up to 30 mph. It sent leaves, branches and even a tumbleweed onto greens, and cardboard trash cans tumbling down hillsides.

“Yesterday was very easy, today was very hard,” said Rahm, who took his first tour win here in 2017 and then won the 2021 US Open on the blufftop municipal course overlooking the Pacific Ocean. “It’s never easy out here on either one of the courses, especially the South, and when you get poa annua bumpy greens with this wind, it can be a bit of a nightmare, so glad I made a few.”

Rahm, ranked No. 3 in the world and looking to win for the third time three starts this year, rebounded from an opening 73 on the South Course by getting hot on his back nine. He eagled the par-5 fifth and then had three straight birdies. He had another eagle chance on the par-4 seventh but his long putt caught the left edge and skidded about a foot away.

After his frustrating opening round, “anything in the 60s would have been amazing,” Rahm said. “What I shot today, man, I’m going to be skipping out of the golf course today because it’s a great round of golf.”

Rahm, who won The American Express last weekend, started on the back nine and opened with consecutive birdies but bogeyed his third and ninth holes. He was even going into the par-5 fifth, when he started his run with an eagle.

“Holes five through nine, with or without wind is where you can take advantage of the course,” the Spanish star said. “Luckily, I’ve been hitting it really good. There’s no difference between those holes or any other five, four holes you can pick throughout the round, it’s just kind of guessed with the wind right in all of them. I think maybe I was a little more aggressive after that second shot on 6 and got in the mentality of making birdies instead of being a little tentative, which is easy to do when it’s blowing as hard as it was blowing today.”

Rahm, who went from tied for 116th on Wednesday to tied for 14th, said the cut line never came to mind.

“I was playing with the mindset of catching up to the leaders as much as possible, that’s it.”

Ryder, a 33-year-old who has never won on the PGA Tour, opened some distance after sharing the first-round lead with Aaron Rai and Brent Grant. Grant was in a group of six at 6 under.

“Yeah, it feels great. The thing I’ve been kind of telling myself is to just try and embrace it,” Ryder said. “It’s not a position that I’ve been in a lot, you know, so just trying to enjoy it. It’s kind of why we play, so just trying to look around and enjoy the moment.

“And I’m just doing everything pretty solid. It starts off the tee for me, I’m driving it well. My iron play is really good, so I feel like if I put it in the fairway, I can attack. And I don’t think I really missed many shots today. I missed a couple fairways, but the irons have been really good.”

Will Zalatoris, ranked No. 7 in the world, missed the cut after shooting 5-over 77 on the South Course.

The final two rounds will be on the South Course.

Andrew Johnston and Good Good Guys triumph at Pro-Am Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Andrew Johnston and Good Good Guys triumph at Pro-Am Hero Dubai Desert Classic
Andrew Johnston and Good Good Guys triumph at Pro-Am Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Andrew Johnston and Good Good Guys triumph at Pro-Am Hero Dubai Desert Classic
  • The 33-year-old, representing Falcon 3 Team, impressed alongside the popular content creators
DUBAI: England’s Andrew Johnston teamed up with world-renowned content creators the Good Good Guys to claim victory on the first day of the Pro-Am Hero Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament.

Representing Falcon 3 Team, the 33-year-old took to the course on Tuesday, joining Stephen Castaneda, Luke Kwon and Matt Scharff, who are part of the Good Good Guys. Together they impressed, registering a score of -36.

Johnston said: “I’m happy to be back out on the golf course. I feel my game is at a pretty decent place and I had a blast today. I went to tee and my group hadn’t turned up yet so had to wait a little bit but it has been a blast and I had so much fun. It was really good preparation for the week ahead.”

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, which takes place from Thursday to Sunday this week, has attracted some of the biggest names in golf including world No. 1 and four-time major champion Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Ryan Fox.

The tournament is renowned as a family friendly event, with entertainment for all ages.

Golf Saudi ambassadors to tee it up at season-opening PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens

Golf Saudi ambassadors to tee it up at season-opening PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens
Golf Saudi ambassadors to tee it up at season-opening PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens

Golf Saudi ambassadors to tee it up at season-opening PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens
  • Kevin Na, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Jason Kokrak and Talor Gooch confirmed for Asian Tour’s flagship $5m PIF Saudi International
  • The four Golf Saudi ambassadors join a strong field, featuring World No. 3 Cameron Smith and defending champion Harold Varner III
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY: Kevin Na, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Jason Kokrak and Talor Gooch have been confirmed for the Asian Tour’s flagship $5 million PIF Saudi International, powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers, which will take place at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club from February 2-5.

The four Golf Saudi ambassadors join a strong field, featuring World No. 3 Cameron Smith and defending champion Harold Varner III, who memorably secured a thrilling last-gasp victory with an unforgettable 90-foot eagle putt on 18 last year. The Asian Tour’s top 30 players at the close of the 2022 season have also earned a spot at the big-money event.

Kokrak secured three PGA Tour titles, the CJ Cup, Charles Schwab Challenge and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, in a 13-month period from 2020-2021, while evergreen golfer Kevin Na has five PGA Tour wins, including the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2021, and one Asian Tour victory — the Volvo Masters of Asia — under his belt in a long and storied career.

American star Gooch, 31, won the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic in 2021, and Spaniard Lopez-Chacarra reached No. 2 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking system before turning professional and claiming his first tournament win in just five starts last season.

Na, who finished T28 at least year’s PIF Saudi International, said: “I really enjoyed playing the Royal Greens course last year, it was a real challenge and I am looking forward to playing here again in the PIF Saudi International this year, it is the perfect tune-up for the coming season.”

Kokrak, who also finished in the top 50 at Royal Greens last time out, added: “The PIF Saudi International is a highly regarded event which always draws a strong field and it is a great privilege to be teeing it up in the tournament again this year.”

Cameron Smith joins list of top names to play in Saudi International golf championship

Cameron Smith joins list of top names to play in Saudi International golf championship
Australian golf superstar Cameron Smith. Supplied
Cameron Smith joins list of top names to play in Saudi International golf championship

Cameron Smith joins list of top names to play in Saudi International golf championship
  • The event will be hosted by the Royal Greens in King Abdullah Economic City between Feb. 2 and 5 and will have a total prize pool of $5 million
Riyadh: Australian professional golfer Cameron Smith has joined a growing list of top international players confirming their participation in the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers.

The event will be hosted by the Royal Greens in King Abdullah Economic City between Feb. 2 and 5 and will have a total prize pool of $5 million.

Smith, the third-ranked Australian winner of the 2022 PGA Championship, and The Open champion will take part alongside a group of elite golfers including American Harold Varner, winner of last year’s tournament, and the top 30 players from the Asian Tour.

Although he finished fourth last year, Smith has been tipped as a title contender this year following his victory in The Open, held at St. Andrews, in Scotland in July.

Smith said: “The Saudi International championship is one of the tournaments that includes the biggest names in the season, and it is great to participate in a tournament of this size.

“I am looking forward to meeting some familiar faces alongside the stars of the Asian Tour. My experience was distinguished at the Royal Greens last year,” he added.

Last year, Golf Saudi entered a 10-year partnership with the Asian Tour. As a result of that alignment, the $5 million PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers has become the opening event on the Asian Tour’s annual calendar.

Jon Rahm outlasts rookie Davis Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

Jon Rahm outlasts rookie Davis Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke
Jon Rahm outlasts rookie Davis Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

Jon Rahm outlasts rookie Davis Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke
  • The Spanish star finished 27-under 261 and won for the ninth time on the PGA Tour
LA QUINTA, California: While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right fist after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express.

The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year.

“I’m, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it went,” Rahm said. “I’ve enjoyed some runaway victories, I’ve enjoyed some comebacks, but today was certainly a struggle. Out of the five birdies I made, what is it, one, two, three of them were tap-ins and the other two were basically 6-footers. So that tells you the story.”

Rahm pumped his fist a final time after tapping in for a two-putt par on No. 18 at PGA West’s Stadium Course.

Rahm and Thompson were tied with three holes to play when Thompson, who led through 36 holes and shared the lead with Rahm going into Sunday, pulled his drive into a deep fairway bunker on the par-5 16th and wound up with par. Rahm made birdie to take the lead.

On the par-3 17th, Thompson chose to leave the pin in for his 50-foot birdie putt on the island green, and the ball squarely hit the pin and rolled away. The 23-year-old from Georgia dropped his putter and put his hands to his face. As he walked to the 18th tee after tapping in for par, he pulled his shirt up over his mouth in frustration.

“I usually always leave the stick in from a long distance,” Thompson said. “I feel like it helps me with my speed. I’ll probably play the ‘what if’ game in my head for a long time, unfortunately. I had a great read. I probably hit it too firm. If it had great speed it would have just hit the flag and dropped. But we’ll never know. I’m proud of myself for this week.”

Rahm hit his tee shot into a bunker on 18 but recovered nicely with a shot to 15 feet and pumped his fist. Thompson’s drive found the fairway but his approach bounced on the green and ran down the slope behind it. The rookie hit a bold flop shop that settled a foot to the right of the hole. He shot 69.

“I had a great week,” said Thompson, who made five eagles through the first two rounds, tying the PGA Tour record for eagles in a 72-hole event. “Competing against the best in the world is my dream and I did that today and proved that I can hang with ‘em. It was a lot of fun. A lot of nerves and I hit a lot of quality golf shots under pressure, which was really cool.”

Rahm finished 27-under 261 and won for the ninth time on the PGA Tour. He moves up one spot to No. 3 in the world. He is playing next week at Torrey Pines, while world No. 1 Rory McIlroy makes his 2023 debut in Dubai on the European tour.

“Heck of a start,” said Rahm, who won the Sentry Tournament of Champions two weeks ago at Kapalua. “Obviously Sentry and this one are very, very different golf courses and very different golf. You still have to go low in both of them. So luckily the mentality is the same.

“Body’s been feeling great. My swing’s been feeling really, really good. And it shows, right?” he added. “Even when I’m saying I may not be as comfortable as I would like, I’m shooting 64s because everything is just firing when it needs to.”

Rahm opened with two birdies to take the lead, but Thompson eventually caught up to him when Rahm’s par putt lipped out on No. 13.

Rahm got his share of breaks. From the middle of the fairway on the 16th, Rahm had his hands on his hips as he watched his second shot head toward the deep bunker down the left side. It hit in the dormant rough and stayed in the fairway. That left a pitch to just inside 10 feet, and his birdie putt for the lead swirled into the cup.

Rahm now has won four of his last six starts — he won twice on the European tour at end of last year. This was his seventh straight top 10 worldwide, a streak that began after the Tour Championship in late August.

Xander Schauffele, two weeks after he withdrew because of back pain, closed with a 62 and finished two behind with Chris Kirk (64).

Taylor Montgomery was challenging Rahm and Thompson until he put his tee shot into the water on the 17th. He closed with a 66 and finished fifth.

Scottie Scheffler closed with a 67 and tied for 11th. He narrowly missed a birdie putt on the final hole that would have allowed him to return to No. 1 by a fraction of a point over McIlroy. Scheffler is not playing next week.

