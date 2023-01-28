Troops block roads to stop rival rallies in Beirut port blast case

BEIRUT: Lebanese army commandos were deployed on Saturday to block roads in sensitive areas after calls for rival rallies in front of the Justice Palace in Beirut circulated on social media.

The first rally was announced by families of the victims of the Beirut port blast to support investigating judge Tarek Bitar and denounce his dismissal.

A second protest was called by a group of victims’ relatives who broke away from the families’ movement after being pressured by Hezbollah and the Amal Movement. Their march was to support prosecutor general judge Ghassan Oueidat, who has brought charges against Bitar over his handling of the inquiry.

A security source told Arab News that “these proactive measures aim to reassure people in anticipation of any attempt to destabilize security.”

On Oct. 14, 2021, the area witnessed bloody events reminiscent of Lebanon’s civil war. Demonstrators supported by Hezbollah and the Amal Movement headed to the Justice Palace to protest against Bitar, where clashes with a rival group resulted in six deaths.

On Saturday, activists gathered in front of the Justice Palace, holding banners demanding politicians stop interfering with the judiciary and calling for the removal of Oueidat.

They also demanded that the judicial formations decree be signed and the legal provisions obstructing the investigation into the port explosion be amended.

Until now, no indictment has been issued, as Bitar was removed from the case following complaints filed against him by politicians charged in the case with “possible intentional killing” and “functional negligence.”

Bitar on Monday resumed the investigation based on his legal interpretation, following a 13-month halt over legal challenges raised by politicians accused in the probe. He also charged more than a dozen senior political, judicial and security officials, including Oueidat.

The recent developments have led to a standoff between the two judges, crippling Lebanon’s judiciary, while the country’s cash-strapped institutions continue to decay.

Families of the blast victims immediately issued a statement warning against “calls aiming to cause violence and bloodshed in the streets.”

A legal source following up on the case of the victims’ families told Arab News that these calls for protest aimed to create confrontation between the families, “so we avoided falling into the trap.”

Nizar Saghieh, Lebanese lawyer and executive director of Legal Agenda, said: “Since the moment Bitar decided to resume his work based on a legal study he conducted, he knew that he will be confronting everyone. He decided to break his silence so he could issue his indictment in the crime.”

Saghieh said that it was weird how security authorities threatened them with civil war whenever they wanted to hold any powerful figure accountable. “We, the people, will remain victims if no one is held accountable.”

Saghieh added: “What is clear now is that judge Bitar is fighting back. They accused Bitar of receiving directions from foreign embassies; however, judge Oueidat was the one to release a US detainee. They accused Bitar of not prosecuting any judge; however, he prosecuted four judges, including judge Oueidat. All the accusations against Bitar have fallen. So what excuses are they going to use to remove him from the case?”

On Wednesday, Oueidat ordered the release of all suspects detained in the investigation into the blast and filed charges against Bitar.

Among those released by Oueidat was Beirut port head of security Mohammed Ziad Al-Ouf, a dual-American Lebanese citizen who eventually left for the US.

Meanwhile, 41 opposition MPs released a statement on Friday denouncing Bitar’s dismissal as lead investigator in the case. The statement is seen as a challenge to Hezbollah and Amal, which support Bitar’s dismissal.

The MPs rejected any “prejudice to the prerogatives of the judicial investigator, by appointing any substitute judge.” They also called for “the resumption of the investigation from the point it reached, as well as a quick issuance of the indictment and its referral to the Judicial Council.”

MP Halima Kaakour said: “The problem is that the political power is interfering with the judiciary, which leads to the degradation of the judicial system, followed by a complete collapse of the state.”

Kaakour added: “Oueidat should be held accountable for his illegal actions aiming to obliterate the investigation.”

MP Bilal Abdallah defended Oueidat, denouncing “any attack against him.”

He said: “Iqlim El-Kharoub, Oueidat’s hometown, will not remain silent against the attacks, accusations and distrust to which he has been subjected.”