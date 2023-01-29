UAE’s Blackpink fans enjoy birthday surprise at Abu Dhabi concert  

DUBAI: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was spotted on Friday at a restaurant called Somewhere in AlUla, and fashion lovers on Twitter have once again gone wild over a vest that he wore.
The crown prince championed the Italian brand Brunello Cucinelli’s zip-up gilet in white and beige. The straight hem vest, with a high neck, had two side-slit pockets.
The vest retails for around $6,900 on luxury application FarFetch.
Fans quickly started looking for websites selling the jacket at a lower price.
“For people who liked the jacket of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and are not able to (buy it) because of the price, this jacket is similar to it and has a number of colors and all sizes and a cheaper price,” wrote one user.
Another user noticed that the website ShopStyle increased the price of the vest after it was worn by the crown prince.
“The crown prince’s jacket was priced at $3,850, and now its price has increased (to $4,524),” he wrote on Twitter, while another user said: “High demands on the crown prince’s jacket.”
“Someone find us a similar jacket on Shein,” joked another user.
Videos on social media showed the crown price accompanied by the crown princes of Jordan and Oman.
The videos shared on social media showed people posing for pictures with the Saudi crown prince.
“I am proud to meet His Highness, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, may God protect him, and His Excellency Badr Al-Asaker in the city of AlUla,” tweeted one user sharing his pictures with the crown prince.
It is not the first time that the Saudi crown prince has sparked a style storm online.
In 2022, a cohort of fashion lovers on Twitter went wild over a pair of dark brown Oxfords, called Hallam, from British footwear label Crockett & Jones, that retailed for about $560.
In 2021, he was photographed wearing a quilted gilet while chairing a board meeting of the Public Investment Fund.
The prince showed off a $6,551 casual sleeveless vest by UK luxury cashmere brand Franck Namani.
In 2019, he attended the Formula E races in Riyadh wearing a navy-colored Barbour jacket worn over a crisp white thobe that immediately sent the internet into overdrive.
The outerwear item by the British heritage brand sparked its own Arabic hashtag on Twitter — that translated to “crown prince’s jacket” — with many taking to the social media platform to admire the look.