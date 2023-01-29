You are here

  • Home
  • Prince Khaled bin Sultan Al-Faisal outlines 20-year program to build ‘new ecosystem’ for Saudi motorsports

Prince Khaled bin Sultan Al-Faisal outlines 20-year program to build ‘new ecosystem’ for Saudi motorsports

Special Prince Khaled bin Sultan Al-Faisal outlines 20-year program to build ‘new ecosystem’ for Saudi motorsports
Saudi Arabia plans to build its own race vehicles and teams. (AN Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5jzcr

Updated 20 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi 

Prince Khaled bin Sultan Al-Faisal outlines 20-year program to build ‘new ecosystem’ for Saudi motorsports

Prince Khaled bin Sultan Al-Faisal outlines 20-year program to build ‘new ecosystem’ for Saudi motorsports
  • The president of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation was speaking at Formula E’s Diriyah E-Prix double-header
Updated 20 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi 

RIYADH: The president of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, Prince Khaled bin Sultan Al-Faisal Al-Saud, has revealed that a long-term vision for building a new ecosystem for the Kingdom’s motorsports will be launched soon.

Prince Khaled spoke during a press conference hosted on the sidelines of the Diriyah E-Prix double-header, which represented rounds two and three of the ninth season of the FIA Formula E World Championship.

“We have in the federation a 20-year program that we are going to launch hopefully soon, as we want to have mechanics, we want to have engineers, we want to bring the know-how to Saudi,” he said. “We want to build cars and, hopefully, we can have engineers and team managers, race drivers. So, hopefully, by 15 years, 20 years from now we can have all of that.”

Prince Khaled added: “Our ambition is not to just host events, we want to inspire, and we want to have a bigger role and engagement with the events.”

The 20-year program aims to propel the Kingdom’s motorsports sector by training and equipping a new generation of Saudi youths to become leaders in the industry. The program also intends to build wider strategic partnerships with many of the major players in motorsports.

“We want to see a Saudi racing team, we want to see a car that is being produced, and now we see partnerships,” Prince Khaled said. “This is our ambition. We want to be more involved and inspire and allow people to showcase themselves in such events.”

He singled out the plan to build a car manufacturing hub in King Abdullah Economic City as a key part of the “complete ecosystem” coming to Saudi Arabia, pointing out that “we are attracting the racing teams that are building rally cars.”

The federation president explained that the first steps of the program revolve around building infrastructure. He highlighted that the Diriyah racetrack is a temporary street circuit and that there is a large project in the pipeline in Qiddiya.

“We want to start building the infrastructure so hopefully, when Qiddiya is completed, we can have at least drivers that are 12, 13, 14 years old that we can put them in single-seaters or motorbikes and, in school, they will give special courses and we will send them to the Formula E management,” Prince Khaled said.

The program aims to empower the future of Saudi motorsports by beginning with the youth. It will create the infrastructure to support not only future race car drivers but also organizers and team principals. This support will start in schools, engaging with students and facilitating training programs across the Kingdom.

“We want to speak to them about aerodynamics and engineering, we are targeting now from the grassroots,” Prince Khaled said.

He also highlighted that the federation launched the Saudi star program last year using electric cars, attracting many children from the ages of five to 12 years. Alongside this, a portable training school is being used. This project started in Jeddah and will later be moved to Riyadh and then the Eastern Province.

Many of the steps that make up the 20-year program are already underway, but the ambitious plan will take time.

“What we are doing now is we have the support from governments and we have been allocated lands in different regions of Saudi Arabia, and we have reached out to sponsors and local companies. We are putting plans and building academies and go-karting tracks for karts and motorbike tracks for the bikes,” Prince Khaled said.

He also highlighted the advances made in Saudi motorsports since the initial Diriyah E-Prix in 2018. He said that, five years ago, the organization of the event relied heavily on assistance from Bahrain, which had been hosting an F1 grand prix for many years, but the race is now 100 percent Saudi-run.

“Our ambition is we want to see a Saudi lady or a Saudi man on top of the podium, or a Saudi racing team or a team principal, that is what we want to do,” Prince Khaled said.

Finally, he outlined that through the dedicated and detailed plan for the future, Saudis that are passionate about the motorsports sector will have the opportunities to progress.

“We are moving there and that is why it is a 20-year program. Hopefully, by 20 years from now, we (will) have a Saudi champion or a Saudi winning team of completely 100 percent racing cars produced in Saudi Arabia. It’s ambitious and hopefully we can see it very soon,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) Diriyah E-Prix 2023 Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Faisal Al-Saud

Related

Wehrlein takes double at 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix and championship lead
Sport
Wehrlein takes double at 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix and championship lead
US singer John Legend closes out Diriyah E-Prix 2023 with a bang 
Lifestyle
US singer John Legend closes out Diriyah E-Prix 2023 with a bang 

Djokovic wins Australian Open to equal Nadal’s Grand Slam record

Djokovic wins Australian Open to equal Nadal’s Grand Slam record
Updated 29 January 2023
AFP

Djokovic wins Australian Open to equal Nadal’s Grand Slam record

Djokovic wins Australian Open to equal Nadal’s Grand Slam record
  • Djokovic defeated the Greek third seed Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5) at the Rod Laver Arena
  • The Serb’s dominant win drew him level with Nadal on a record 22 Slams, two clear of now-retired Roger Federer
Updated 29 January 2023
AFP

MELBOURNE: An emotional Novak Djokovic called it “the biggest victory in my life” after sweeping past Stefanos Tsitsipas to win a 10th Australian Open title and equal Rafael Nadal’s 22 Grand Slam crowns on Sunday.
The Serb will return to world number one as he overcame a hamstring injury and off-court drama to defeat the Greek third seed 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5) on Rod Laver Arena.
The 35-year-old climbed to his player’s box afterwards to embrace his mother and broke down in uncontrollable tears, collapsing to the ground sobbing.
His father Srdjan was again missing after he sparked controversy by posing with a fan carrying a Russian flag featuring Vladimir Putin’s face following his son’s quarter-final win.
The emphatic victory over Tsitsipas capped a remarkable return for Djokovic to Melbourne Park, having missed last year’s tournament when he was deported over his Covid vaccination stance.
“I have to say this has been one of the most challenging tournaments I’ve ever played considering the circumstances, not playing last year, coming back this year,” he said, wearing a jacket with 22 emblazoned on it.
“I want to thank all the people that made me feel welcome, comfortable, to be in Melbourne.
“I try to pinch myself and really live through these moments, it’s a long journey,” added Djokovic, who was more emotional than usual.
“Only my team and family know what we have been through in the last four or five weeks and this is why I’d probably say this is the biggest victory in my life considering the circumstances.”
There had been an air of inevitability about Djokovic triumphing once more.
After his three-year ban from Australia was lifted, he won the lead-up Adelaide International before reinforcing his status as an all-time great in Melbourne.
His dominant win drew him level with Nadal on a record 22 Slams, two clear of now-retired Roger Federer.
The Spanish great made a second-round exit with a hip injury, one of a series of shocks which upended the men’s and women’s draws during the first major of the year.
“I guess we always find the A-game on the Slams,” Djokovic said of equalling his old rival Nadal. “This is what I feel both Nadal and myself probably still fight for.
“It is still what motivates us the most, winning the biggest titles in our sport and trying to keep up with the young guns.
“Tennis is in good hands,” he added. “But we’re still not going anywhere.”
Nadal and Djokovic have won 16 of the last 19 Slams.
The 36-year-old Spaniard though is set to slide down the rankings when they are released on Monday, in contrast to Djokovic.
The Serb will dethrone Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz and return to the top for the first time since June. Tsitsipas will climb one place to three.
Both men were back on a court that helped them rise to stardom.
Djokovic won his first Grand Slam in 2008 on Rod Laver Arena while Tsitsipas burst on the scene in 2019 when he stunned defending champion Federer in the last 16.
Moving freely with only minimal strapping on his troublesome left hamstring, Djokovic opened with a comfortable hold after being greeted by huge cheers.
He worked two break points on Tsitsipas’s opening serve, to no avail, but kept probing and the Greek handed him a break for 3-1 with a careless double fault.
Tsitsipas, 24, in only his second Grand Slam final to Djokovic’s 33rd, appeared nervous, losing the first set.
But he battled back into contention in a much closer second set as his confidence grew, earning his first break point — and set point — when Djokovic blasted a backhand wide.
But the Serb clung on to keep the set on serve and it went to a tiebreak, where his greater experience roared to the fore.
Against the odds, Tsitsipas broke for the first time on Djokovic’s opening serve in set three, only to relinquish the advantage immediately after a gripping rally.
It again went to a tiebreak, where Djokovic once again raised a level.
“I’ve had the privilege to play a lot of difficult, high-intensity matches, but I would like to say one more time Novak brings the best out in me,” said Tsitsipas, who is still yet to win a major.
“He’s the greatest that has ever held a tennis racquet, for sure.
“I don’t think there’s any reason for me to be affected by today’s loss,” he added.
“It is a step forward. I’m looking forward to scoring more points during this season, making bigger results, fighting for bigger trophies.”

Topics: Australian Open Novak Djokovic Stefanos Tsitsipas

Related

Novak Djokovic gets warm Australian Open welcome, then wins
Sport
Novak Djokovic gets warm Australian Open welcome, then wins
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time at ATP Finals
Sport
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time at ATP Finals

Golf Saudi eyes rapid growth with new CEO appointment

Golf Saudi eyes rapid growth with new CEO appointment
Updated 29 January 2023
Arab News

Golf Saudi eyes rapid growth with new CEO appointment

Golf Saudi eyes rapid growth with new CEO appointment
  • Noah Alireza will build on the recent success of the sport in the Kingdom with focus on maximizing domestic interest
Updated 29 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Golf in the Kingdom is set to embark on the next phase of its growth with the appointment of Noah Alireza as new CEO of Golf Saudi, who succeeds Majed Al-Sorour.

 

Alireza, a former member of the Saudi Arabian national team who has represented his country at the Asian Games, has a wealth of experience. He has also been a strategy adviser to some of Saudi Arabia’s most influential public and private entities, is a lifelong student of the game, and a graduate of Brown University.

“I’m honored to start this role and be part of the future of the Golf ecosystem in Saudi,” said Alireza. “Golf Saudi is set to deliver significant initiatives and programs aligned with the objectives of Vision 2030 to improve quality of life and sports mass participation. My goal is to ensure that the acceleration and activation of these create a highly significant impact on the nation.”

“The task at hand is to further enhance the country’s masterplan for golf and, in hand with private- and public-sector bodies, create an unparalleled ecosystem which derives incredible value for the people of Saudi Arabia and visitors from around the world.

“I appreciate the trust of Golf Saudi’s board for giving me this opportunity, and I would like to thank my predecessor, Mr. Majed Al-Sorour, for his role during the foundational phase of the organization.”

Al-Sorour, whose four years at the helm saw unprecedented progress in Saudi Arabia’s golfing landscape, will remain as board member of Golf Saudi, board member and deputy chairman of the Saudi Golf Federation and secretary of the Arab Golf Federation.

Since its formation in 2018, Golf Saudi has created opportunities for more people to experience the benefits of golf. In the last year alone, over 50,000 individuals have been introduced to golf through a wide variety of activities.

The organization has placed equal emphasis on the development of a sustainable ecosystem for the sport, creating the world’s first National Sustainability Strategy for golf, centered on environmental, social and economic impacts.

This has included alignment with the United Nations’ Sport for Climate Action Framework and the creation of higher education programs in collaboration with the Club Managers’ Association of Europe and the National Training Center for Facilities and Hospitality Management.

The announcement comes on the cusp of an historic season, with no fewer than four international men’s and women’s events set to take place in Saudi Arabia in 2023, starting next week at the PIF Saudi International, powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers.

Topics: Saudi Arabia golf Vision 2030

Related

Golf Saudi ambassadors to tee it up at season-opening PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens photos
Sport
Golf Saudi ambassadors to tee it up at season-opening PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens
Cameron Smith joins list of top names to play in Saudi International golf championship
Sport
Cameron Smith joins list of top names to play in Saudi International golf championship

UAE Pro League: Stalemates at the top as Shabab Al-Ahli maintain lead

UAE Pro League: Stalemates at the top as Shabab Al-Ahli maintain lead
Updated 29 January 2023
Matt Monaghan

UAE Pro League: Stalemates at the top as Shabab Al-Ahli maintain lead

UAE Pro League: Stalemates at the top as Shabab Al-Ahli maintain lead
  • Leaders draw 0-0 in Sharjah, while Al-Wahda and Al-Wasl play out 3-3 cracker
Updated 29 January 2023
Matt Monaghan

 

DUBAI: Spoils were shared in contrasting meetings when the ADNOC Pro League’s top four all clashed, and fallen giants Al-Nasr recorded a vital victory in their shock fight against relegation.

Saturday’s helter-skelter matchweek 14 finale witnessed Al-Wahda and Al-Wasl play out a thrilling 3-3 draw, settled in the final throes by UAE veteran Sebastian Tagliabue’s penalty for the hosts.

A more mundane affair had played out in Friday’s goalless summit meeting between second-placed Sharjah and leaders Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club.

At the opposite end of the table, Morocco playmaker Adel Taarabt headed home the only goal when third-bottom Al-Nasr beat second-bottom Al-Dhafra to open up a four-point buffer to safety.

Gaston Alvarez’s wonder strike earned a 2-1 triumph for the 10-men of Baniyas at a sodden Khor Fakkan; Ittihad Kalba — who had Abdulaziz Al-Hamhami dismissed — collapsed to a 2-2 draw versus promoted Al-Bataeh courtesy of two late spot-kicks; and Al-Jazira icon Ali Mabkhout converted from 12 yards as they edged bottom-placed Dibba Al-Fujairah 1-0.

Inconsistent holders Al-Ain exhibited the imperious form of old in their 5-1 dismantling of Ajman, fuelled by braces from Ukraine maestro Andriy Yarmolenko and unstoppable Togo striker Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action.

 

Player of the Week — Fabio De Lima (Al-Wasl)

A big performance, in a big match, from the peerless Fabio De Lima.

The UAE forward produced a pair of equalizers to make it 2-2 in Abu Dhabi. A scruffy first was indebted to a generous deflection off Al-Wahda goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Shamsi’s legs, but his athletic jump and precise header for the second spoke of innate ability.

He then teed up ex-Argentina youth international Tomas Chancalay moments later for his superb 83rd-minute effort from distance. This season’s fourth-placed dark horses believed they had gained an epic victory, only for Tagliabue’s penalty 10 minutes later to put paid to that thought.

However, it should not detract from another sublime display by one of the professional era’s defining players.

De Lima was an unknown Brazilian attacker, barely out of his teens, when he joined Al-Wasl on loan in July 2014.

He now stands as an established, 29-year-old UAE international, with 141 top-flight goals in 181 run-outs. Only Mabkhout (196), Tagliabue (176) and fellow Al-Wasl legend Fahd Khamees (175) have registered more.

Few predicted a title chase for Al-Wasl when 2022-23 began with a torrent of stellar signings, across the division. Yet, the Dubai club’s summer hire of ex-Saudi Arabia tactician Juan Antonio Pizzi looks the most astute.

De Lima is, unquestionably, the fulcrum during this unlikely pursuit of a first top-flight title in 16 years.

 

Goal of the Week — Gaston Suarez (Baniyas)

A reminder of enduring class, propelled from 30 yards.

Ninth-placed Baniyas’ innocuous season has owed much to perennial failings at center forward. Plus, surprising anonymity from their typically influential Argentines.

Nicolas Gimenez and Gaston Suarez helped fuel the 2020-21 campaign’s unforeseen near miss for the title, then were rare beacons of light in the dreary season which followed. They had both, though, been dragged back to the median this term.

It was not the case at Saqr bin Mohammed Al-Qassimi Stadium where Jimenez scored a penalty and Suarez struck from range.

With the rain bucketing down, Suarez took one touch to tee himself up 30 yards from goal and unleashed a firecracker which swerved into the top corner.

This was a vital intervention. Full-back Joao Victor was soon sent off and Angola striker Fabio Abreu netted to give the hosts hope.

 

Coach of the Week — Goran Tomic (Al-Nasr)

It was a case of “better late than never” for Al-Nasr’s Croatian supremo.

Tomic, finally, tasted top-flight victory at the fifth time of asking, in a contest from which the UAE’s oldest club could not countenance defeat.

Such a reversal would have sent them tumbling into the relegation places. Even a draw would have kept the gap at an increasingly uncomfortable one point to a Al-Dhafra side who appear inspired by the January additions of Bulgaria midfielder Georgi Milanov and bustling Brazilian center forward Tiago Leonco.

But a disciplined Al-Nasr appeared at a nervous Al-Maktoum Stadium. They restricted the visitors to zero shots on target and 43 percent possession, with this first league clean sheet of Tomic’s era gaining full reward after Taarabt’s fortuitous effort.

Ailing Ajman and Khor Fakkan are up next, before next mid February’s Bur Dubai Derby with Al-Wasl. Momentum must be turned into more points.

 

Are we belatedly beginning to see the real Yarmolenko?

It is not unfair to say the season has not turned out as expected for both champions Al-Ain and their marquee pre-season addition.

Global headlines were written when Yarmolenko reunited with compatriot Serhiy Rebrov in the Garden City. This closed the chapter — for now — on a European club career spent at Dynamo Kiev, Borussia Dortmund and West Ham United.

It also began a flood of incredible additions by UAE clubs.

The enigmatic Yarmolenko had, however, failed to convert reputation into consistent excellence during the first half of an often-troubled season. Disquiet was posted by venting fans online and rumors emerged of interest from Turkish Super Lig winners Trabzonspor.

But a sea change appears under way for 2023. It is one which could yet turn his procurement into a bountiful success.

His brace versus Ajman made it three strikes in two matches — one fewer than his total from the preceding 12 top-flight run-outs. That is now eight goals in two games from Al-Ain, who have emphatically snapped a draining three-match run of draws.

This round’s pair of stalemates at the top show there is no clear title favorite. Could an improved Yarmolenko inspire Al-Ain to strike from sixth, now just four points off the pace?

Topics: UAE Pro League

Related

UAE Pro League: Shabab Al-Ahli soar as league action returns following World Cup break
Sport
UAE Pro League: Shabab Al-Ahli soar as league action returns following World Cup break
UAE Pro League review: Al-Wahda down Al-Jazira to lead table going into World Cup break
Sport
UAE Pro League review: Al-Wahda down Al-Jazira to lead table going into World Cup break

Prince Khaled launches skating world championships in Sharjah

Prince Khaled launches skating world championships in Sharjah
Updated 29 January 2023
Arab News

Prince Khaled launches skating world championships in Sharjah

Prince Khaled launches skating world championships in Sharjah
  • The street and park events taking place at Aljada Skate Park act as qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games
  • 450 skaters from around the world are participating, including 12 medalists from the Tokyo Olympics
Updated 29 January 2023
Arab News

SHARJAH: The Street World Championship 2022 today kicks off at Aljada Skate Park in Sharjah after the opening ceremony on Saturday night was attended by some of the world’s best skaters and Prince Khaled bin Al-Waleed bin Talal, vice chairman of Arada, developers of the competition’s spectacular new venue.

The competition runs until Feb. 5 and will immediately be followed by the Park World Championship 2022 from Feb. 5-12. Both act as qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“Over the next two weeks, Aljada Skate Park will be hosting the biggest-ever international skateboarding event that has been organized by the sport’s governing body, World Skate,” said Prince Khaled, a long-time supporter of the development of the sport in the Arab world. “Over 460 elite athletes from 63 countries are coming to Sharjah to showcase their skills in one of the planet’s fastest-growing sports.”

Prince Khaled highlighted the caliber of the 450-strong field that includes the likes of Momiji Nishiya, who won the first-ever gold medal in the women’s street skateboarding at the 2020 Olympics aged just 13; and Rayssa Leal, the 15-year-old Brazilian skateboarder with 6.4 million Instagram followers who won silver in the women’s street skateboarding also at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“Taking place over 12 days, these two back-to-back events are an important part of the qualifying process for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which is why all 12 medal winners from the most recent Olympic Games in Tokyo have flown into the UAE to take part,” Prince Khaled said.

The ceremony was also attended by Sabatino Aracu, president of World Skate, and was presented by journalist Maya Hojeij to the backdrop of traditional Emirati performances.

“A huge amount of preparation has gone into this event, and it’s great to be here on the ground today and watch the world’s top skaters in action,” Prince Khaled added.

Quarterfinals for the park event will take place on Friday, Feb. 3, with the semifinals on Feb. 4 and the final the following day. Quarterfinals for the street event will take place on Friday, Feb. 10, followed by the semifinals on Feb. 11, and the final on Sunday. Qualifiers for each event will take place during the week.

The two competitions in Sharjah represent the first time skateboarding events of this size and importance have been held anywhere in the Middle East.

“The events have the biggest prize pot of any world skate event so far, with $500,000 to be shared between the winning skaters,” said Prince Khaled.

“This is also one of the few locations in the world where both disciplines, street and park, can be held in the same place, which is why the events are being held back-to-back between Jan. 29 and Feb. 12 in Aljada, Sharjah.”

Hosting tournaments of this stature, Prince Khaled says, should also benefit skaters from the region and other nations where the sport is still nascent.

“The fact that Sharjah is playing host to this event means more opportunities for skaters from countries where the sport is not so established to take part. We’re seeing great representation from the Middle East, with skaters from Bahrain, Oman and Morocco all taking part, and it’s also the first time that athletes from Zambia and Mozambique compete at this level.”

Since its opening, Aljada Skate Park has already become a major attraction for hundreds of skateboarding enthusiasts from the UAE who participate in weekly local competitions. It is a central feature in Madar, the Aljada community’s entertainment district, which has been designed by Zaha Hadid Architects.

“Aljada Skate Park is not just the biggest park in the Middle East, more importantly, it’s the most creative and best-designed,” said Prince Khaled. “The whole complex is located on a 90,000 square foot area, spread over six separate parks, including Olympic-standard street and park sections.

“These include a whole range of features taken from some of the most famous parks in the world, from the US to Australia, and including the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo where the Olympic Games were held,” he added. “In short, there’s something for every skater, with beginner…and intermediate sections as well as the prophase of the park.”

“It’s the ideal place for skaters of all ages to have the freedom to enjoy and express themselves in a safe, purpose-built environment. This approach is in line with Arada’s overarching aim, which is to deliver communities that have truly world-class facilities that inspire both residents and visitors.”

Topics: Skating Sharjah The Street World Championship 2022

Related

Ten million Americans tune in to watch Olympic figure skating drama
Media
Ten million Americans tune in to watch Olympic figure skating drama

Embiid leads 76ers over Nuggets, Celtics outlast Lakers in overtime

Embiid leads 76ers over Nuggets, Celtics outlast Lakers in overtime
Updated 29 January 2023
AFP

Embiid leads 76ers over Nuggets, Celtics outlast Lakers in overtime

Embiid leads 76ers over Nuggets, Celtics outlast Lakers in overtime
  • Embiid, who also missed out on selection as an All-Star Game starter this week, downplayed the idea of a personal rivalry with Jokic
Updated 29 January 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Philadelphia 76ers big-man Joel Embiid outdueled Denver’s two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic and the Boston Celtics edged the Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 in overtime as rivalries took center stage in the NBA on Saturday.

Embiid, who finished runner-up to Jokic in voting for Most Valuable Player honors the past two seasons, poured in 47 points to lead the 76ers to a 126-119 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Cameroon’s Embiid also grabbed 18 rebounds to help the Sixers erase a 15-point halftime deficit on the way to a seventh straight victory.

Embiid, who also missed out on selection as an All-Star Game starter this week, downplayed the idea of a personal rivalry with Jokic, saying the contest was about the 76ers testing themselves against the Western Conference’s top team.

“I love the big fella,” he told broadcaster ABC of Jokic. “I’m a big fan.”

“I think he’s more of a motivation to go out and try to win the whole thing,” Embiid said. “I guess that’s the only way I’m probably going to get that respect.”

Embiid was everywhere in the second half, his step-back jumper knotting the score at 110-110 with 5:48 remaining.

After his block on Jamal Murray, Embiid scored on the fastbreak to put the 76ers up for good, and he drained a step-back three-pointer over Jokic that pushed Philadelphia’s lead to 125-117 with 30.1 seconds to play.

Jokic led the Nuggets with 24 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

The 76ers improved to 32-16, and they were two and a half games behind the league-leading Celtics after Boston rallied to beat the Lakers in a game that featured 19 lead changes.

The Lakers led by seven midway through the fourth quarter, but Jaylen Brown converted a three-point play to tie it up at 105-105 with 4.1 seconds left.

He went on to score 11 points in the extra session after LeBron James’s drive to the basket at the end of regulation ended in a miss, with James and the Lakers pleading for a foul call after Jayson Tatum appeared to brush his arm.

The call didn’t come and Boston prevailed, withstanding a 41-point performance from James to end a three-game skid.

“The best player on Earth can’t get a call – it’s amazing,” said Lakers coach Darvin Ham, who spoke of the “agony” of losing such a huge game.

“I don’t understand it,” James said, adding that he didn’t think it was the first time a non-call proved costly to the Lakers this season.

Brown preferred to focus not on officiating or the rivalry but on Boston’s quest to remain the dominant team in the East.

“It was a much-needed win,” he said. “We lost the last three, so we wanted to come out and get a win today.”

Ham noted that any game between the Celtics and Lakers — who have faced each other a record 12 times in the NBA Finals — is “always hotly contested.”

Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said that “generational” rivalry made his team’s crosstown rivalry with the New York Knicks look puny — an impression that only increased when the Nets notched a ninth straight win over the Knicks, 122-115.

With superstar Kevin Durant and teammate Ben Simmons sidelined by injury, Kyrie Irving scored 32 points, coming alive with 21 fourth-quarter points as the Nets held on, even after the Knicks — who trailed by as many as 19 — cut the deficit to three points with 3:07 to play.

Irving posted his sixth straight game of 30 or more points.

Elsewhere, Chris Paul scored 31 points and Mikal Bridges added 25 as the Phoenix Suns spoiled San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich’s 74th birthday with a 128-118 overtime victory over the Spurs.

Phoenix never trailed, but the Spurs forced overtime with a late surge in regulation before Bridges and Paul scored eight points apiece in the extra session and the Suns escaped.

In Atlanta, Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and Paul George added 23 to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a fifth straight victory, 120-113 over the Hawks.

Topics: NBA Denver Nuggets Boston Celtics

Related

Celtics down Warriors in NBA Finals rematch, Bulls shine in Paris
Sport
Celtics down Warriors in NBA Finals rematch, Bulls shine in Paris
Knicks edge Celtics in overtime thriller, Doncic hurt in Mavs win
Sport
Knicks edge Celtics in overtime thriller, Doncic hurt in Mavs win

follow us

Latest updates

At least 50 killed in twin transport mishaps in Pakistan 
At least 50 killed in twin transport mishaps in Pakistan 
Taliban raise concerns over ‘problems’ faced by Afghan refugees in Iran 
Taliban raise concerns over ‘problems’ faced by Afghan refugees in Iran 
Jeddah Islamic Port receives 3 ship-to-shore cranes
Jeddah Islamic Port receives 3 ship-to-shore cranes
Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index inches up 0.16% to close at 10,839.49
Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index inches up 0.16% to close at 10,839.49
Djokovic wins Australian Open to equal Nadal’s Grand Slam record
Djokovic wins Australian Open to equal Nadal’s Grand Slam record

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.