You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi king issues order promoting 148 members of Public Prosecution

Saudi king issues order promoting 148 members of Public Prosecution

Saudi king issues order promoting 148 members of Public Prosecution
Short Url

https://arab.news/gtrrp

Updated 31 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi king issues order promoting 148 members of Public Prosecution

Saudi king issues order promoting 148 members of Public Prosecution
Updated 31 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has issued a royal order promoting 148 members of the Public Prosecution in various ranks, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mujib praised the order, and said that it comes within the framework of the support provided by the king and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the Public Prosecution and their constant keenness to achieve further development and prosperity, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Public Prosecution Royal Orders

Related

Mazen bin Hamad Al-Himali hołd talks with Faris Asad in Makkah. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Foreign Ministry director-general receives US consul general
Saudi minister of health at the opening of Arab Health 2023 in Dubai
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister of health at the opening of Arab Health 2023 in Dubai

Saudi Cabinet calls for revival of Israel-Palestinian peace talks

Saudi Cabinet calls for revival of Israel-Palestinian peace talks
Updated 3 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Cabinet calls for revival of Israel-Palestinian peace talks

Saudi Cabinet calls for revival of Israel-Palestinian peace talks
  • Ministers called on the international community to step up and play its part in the process, protect Palestinians by putting pressure on Israeli authorities to halt attacks
  • They also discussed the preparations for the Kingdom’s participation at this year’s G20 meetings, and approved a number of international cooperation agreements
Updated 3 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday reiterated the need to revive the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, and called on the international community to live up to its responsibilities in relation to this and to help end the occupation, stop Israeli attacks, and ensure civilians are protected.

It came during the weekly meeting of the Council of Ministers at Irqah Palace in Riyadh, presided over by King Salman, during which members discussed the latest regional and international developments, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

At the start of the session, the Cabinet was briefed on a message sent to the king by the Algerian president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and a telephone call Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received from the Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

Ministers then discussed the preparations for the Kingdom’s participation at this year’s G20 meetings, in light of its desire to develop initiatives and solutions that can help address the challenges facing the global economy.

These include a joint framework initiative for debt treatment, and Saudi Arabia’s role in the implementation of the Financial Intermediary Fund for Health Security, including financial support of $50 million, to help prevent pandemics.

They also include the Kingdom’s work in cooperation with the Indonesian presidency of the G20 last year to develop a response to the global food-security crisis, and the implementation of those initiatives in partnership with India, which holds the presidency of the G20 this year.

Acting Minister of Media Majid Al-Qasabi said the Cabinet also reiterated the Kingdom’s condemnation of the burning of copies of the Qur’an in a number of European capitals.

Ministers welcomed the signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding during the Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit last week, he added, as well as discussions during the event that focused on developments in the sector, investment opportunities, and ways to consolidate and enhance the Kingdom’s leading position in this field, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to diversify the national economy through research and the development of scientific knowledge.

The Cabinet also noted the outcomes of the Municipal Investment Forum in Riyadh last week, during which investment portals were launched for Saudi cities, and 125 contracts and agreements worth more than SR12 billion ($3.1 billion) were signed, offering more than 5,000 investment opportunities for the private sector. During the event, about 200 projects for entrepreneurs were reviewed, and the largest investment opportunity of its kind in the outdoor advertising sector was launched.

Ministers approved a cooperation agreement between the Saudi and Uzbekistan ministries of energy, and another one between the Saudi Ministry of Education and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Higher and Secondary Specialized Education.

They authorized the minister of culture to sign a draft memorandum of understanding for cultural cooperation with the Ministry of Crafts, Culture, Hotel Industry and Tourism in Mali, and approved a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi and Senegalese governments for cooperation to encourage direct investment.

The Cabinet also approved a MoU on desalination cooperation between the Saudi Saline Water Conversion Corporation and the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research, and authorized the minister of health to sign a draft MoU for cooperation with the Tunisian Ministry of Health.

The minister of media, and chairman of the board of directors of the General Authority for Audiovisual Media, was authorized to sign a draft MoU with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in India, and the president of the Islamic University of Madinah to sign a draft MoU with the Islamic Development Bank Group.

Topics: Israeli-Palestinian Peace Plan Israeli aggression Saudi Council of Ministers King Salman Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Related

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Pakistan on victims of mosque attack
Saudi Arabia
Saudi leaders offer condolences to Pakistan on victims of mosque attack
Saudi king issues order promoting 148 members of Public Prosecution
Saudi Arabia
Saudi king issues order promoting 148 members of Public Prosecution

Weather alert warns of thunder, dust storms and snow across Saudi Arabia this week

Weather alert warns of thunder, dust storms and snow across Saudi Arabia this week
Updated 01 February 2023
Arab News

Weather alert warns of thunder, dust storms and snow across Saudi Arabia this week

Weather alert warns of thunder, dust storms and snow across Saudi Arabia this week
  • Surface winds were expected to reach speeds of more than 60 kilometers per hour
  • Tides could rise in some areas, reaching more than 2.5 meters
Updated 01 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia have issued a weather alert covering most regions of the Kingdom until Friday, warning of high winds and dust storms, thunderstorms of varying intensity, snow, drops in temperature and frost, and rising tides, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Surface winds were expected to reach speeds of more than 60 kilometers per hour and could cause dust storms resulting in little or no visibility in parts of Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders Region, Hail, Al-Qassim, the Eastern Province, Riyadh, Makkah and Madinah. Tides could rise in those areas, reaching more than 2.5 meters.

Moderate to heavy thunderstorms, accompanied by torrential rain and hail were expected on Wednesday in the regions of Tabuk (affecting Tabuk, Haql, Al-Wajh, Duba, Umluj, Neom, Sharma and Taima), the Northern Borders Region (Rafha, Arar and Turaif), Al-Jawf (Sakaka, Dumat Al-Jandal, Al-Qurayyat and Tabarjal), the Eastern Province (Hafar Al-Batin, Al-Khafji, Al-Nairyah and Al-Olaya village), and most parts of Hail and Al-Qassim.

Light to medium rain was forecast for Wednesday in Makkah Province (including Makkah city, Jeddah, Rabigh, Taif, Jamum, Al-Kamil, Khulais and Bahra), Madinah (Ais, Badr, Yanbu, AlUla, Khaybar Madinah, Al-Mahd, Wadi Al-Fara and Al-Hanakiya), the Eastern Province (Qatif, Dammam, Dhahran, Al-Khobar, Abqaiq and Al-Ahsa) and Riyadh (the capital, Al-Kharj, Al-Muzahimiyah, Al-Quwayiyah Al-Majma’ah, Al-Zulfi, Al-Ghat, Shaqra, Ramah, Al-Dawadmi and Afif).

Forecasters said there was a chance of snow on Wednesday on peaks in Tabuk region (at Jabal Al-Lawz, Alaqan, Al-Dhuhr), and temperatures would drop from Wednesday in the regions of Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, Hail and the north of Madinah. Minimum temperatures were expected to reach between 0 and 4 degrees Celsius, with a chance of frost in some areas. In Al-Qassim, Riyadh and the north of the Eastern Province, temperatures were expected to fall to between 4 and 7 C from Thursday.

The National Center for Meteorology advised the public to check official channels for updates to the forecasts, and urged them to follow any instructions from authorities.

Topics: Saudi Arabia weather warning Saudi National Center for Meteorology rain dust storms snow

Related

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Pakistan on victims of mosque attack
Saudi Arabia
Saudi leaders offer condolences to Pakistan on victims of mosque attack
Saudi king issues order promoting 148 members of Public Prosecution
Saudi Arabia
Saudi king issues order promoting 148 members of Public Prosecution

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Pakistan on victims of mosque attack

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Pakistan on victims of mosque attack
Updated 01 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Pakistan on victims of mosque attack

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Pakistan on victims of mosque attack
  • A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a crowded mosque killing 100 people
Updated 01 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences to Pakistani President Arif Alvi over victims of the terrorist attack at a mosque in Peshawar that killed 100 people, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Wednesday.

“We strongly condemn this criminal act and we send to your excellency, the families of the deceased and the Pakistani people, our deepest and sincere condolences,” the king said, wishing the injured a speedy recovery and affirming the Kingdom’s stand with Pakistan.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to President Alvi.

A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a crowded mosque in a highly fortified security compound in Peshawar on Monday, the latest in a string of attacks targeting police.

Police said the attacker appeared to have passed through several barricades manned by security forces to get into the Red Zone compound that houses police and counter-terrorism offices in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

A police chief said Tuesday that the blast was a targeted revenge attack.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Pakistan

Related

49 boys drown in Pakistan boating accident
World
49 boys drown in Pakistan boating accident
Afghan cancer patients who died in Pakistan jail were denied treatment, envoy says
World
Afghan cancer patients who died in Pakistan jail were denied treatment, envoy says

FIFA president tours ‘Saudi House’ hosting AFC meeting in Bahrain

FIFA president tours ‘Saudi House’ hosting AFC meeting in Bahrain
Updated 01 February 2023
Arab News

FIFA president tours ‘Saudi House’ hosting AFC meeting in Bahrain

FIFA president tours ‘Saudi House’ hosting AFC meeting in Bahrain
Updated 01 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Tuesday visited the “Saudi House” in the Bahraini capital, Manama, which is hosting the 33rd Asian Football Confederation Congress that began on Monday and will continue until Wednesday evening, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

 

 

Infantino toured the “Saudi House” and was briefed on the most pillars of the Kingdom’s hosting of the 19th Asian Cup, under the slogan “Forward for Asia.”

Infantino was given a briefing on the stadiums proposed to host games and the Saudi national team’s history in the Asian Cup, including the Green Falcons winning the championship three times in 1984, 1988, and 1996.

 

 

Topics: Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Gianni Infantino FIFA Saudi House

Related

Mawhiba's Secretary-General Amal Al-Hazzaa thanked Prince Saud for sponsoring the Ibdaa 2023’s finals and closing ceremony. (SPA
Saudi Arabia
Ibdaa 2023 finalists to represent Saudi Arabia in US
Saudi minister of health at the opening of Arab Health 2023 in Dubai
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister of health at the opening of Arab Health 2023 in Dubai

Islamophobia has reached ‘alarming’ levels: OIC

Islamophobia has reached ‘alarming’ levels: OIC
Updated 31 January 2023
Nada Hameed

Islamophobia has reached ‘alarming’ levels: OIC

Islamophobia has reached ‘alarming’ levels: OIC
  • Organization holds meeting in response to desecration of the Holy Qur’an
Updated 31 January 2023
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation convened an open-ended extraordinary meeting of its executive committee at its headquarters in Jeddah on Tuesday.

The meeting was held to express the organization’s common stance against the recent desecration of the Holy Qur’an in Sweden, the Netherlands and Denmark as well as to discuss possible actions that the OIC might take against the perpetrators of the Islamophobic attacks.

The incidents occurred earlier this month, when Rasmus Paludan, a far-right activist who holds both Danish and Swedish citizenship, received permission from the police to stage a protest outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, where on Jan. 21 he burned the Qur’an. Days later, Edwin Wagensveld, Dutch leader of the far-right Pegida movement in the Netherlands, tore pages out of a copy of the Qur’an near the Dutch Parliament and stomped on them.

In response, several regional and international organizations, including the OIC, issued statements strongly denouncing the incident.

During the meeting, Saleh Hamad Al-Suhaibani, Saudi representative to the OIC, said that the Kingdom strongly condemns the desecration of the Qur’an, which urges love, goodness, justice and equality.

BACKGROUND

The incidents occurred earlier this month, when Rasmus Paludan, a far-right activist who holds both Danish and Swedish citizenship, received permission from the police to stage a protest outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, where on Jan. 21 he burned the Qur’an. Days later, Edwin Wagensveld, Dutch leader of the far-right Pegida movement in the Netherlands, tore pages out of a copy of the Qur’an near the Dutch parliament and stomped on them.

The Kingdom rejects all extremism and hatred, he added, and instead calls for the dissemination of Islamic values based on dialogue and coexistence.

“These despicable acts blatantly contradict the human, moral and religious principles and values of all nations who respect peace and coexistence. The repetition of the action raises many questions about the complacency of some governments in curbing the phenomenon of Islamophobia and their failure to take the necessary measures to stop provocations and punish the perpetrators under the pretext of freedom of expression,” he said.

Islamophobia is defined as the fear or hatred of Islam, which often translates into intolerant gestures, deliberate discrimination and outright attacks against Muslims.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha said that these actions are not simply irresponsible but rather criminal acts targeting Muslims. “The governments concerned must take strict punitive measures, especially given the frequency of such provocative acts by the same people,” he said.

“The outrageous actions…are further evidence of the alarming levels reached by the phenomenon of Islamophobia, hate crimes, intolerance and xenophobia.

“This makes us believe that we must take urgent measures to prevent the recurrence of such provocative incidents in the future.”

Taha said that a strong message must be sent to all governments, institutions and individuals to clarify that these actions are not justifiable under freedom of expression. He highlighted that many international laws, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, clearly stipulate that freedom of expression is not an unlimited right, as it involves special duties and responsibilities.

Mehmet Metin Eker, the permanent representative of Turkey to OIC, said that Turkey strongly condemns the recent aggressions against the Holy Qur’an.

“Unfortunately, the failure of the Swedish authorities to take the necessary precautions against the attack on the Holy Qur’an on Jan. 21 has encouraged several attacks in the Netherlands and Denmark afterward. We also expect the Swedish, Dutch and Danish authorities to take the necessary measures against the perpetrators of these hate crimes,” he said.

Hatred against Islam has reached an alarming level in many parts of the world, particularly in Europe, he said, citing statistics related to violent, Islamophobic acts by European activists since 2019.

“We observe with great concern, how far-right politicians use anti-Islam and xenophobic rhetoric...Resorting to such populism paves the way for racist attacks against Muslims,” Eker said, referencing the massacre in New Zealand in 2019, in which 51 Muslims were killed in a terrorist attack on two mosques.  

Eker added: “In this context, an important measure to be taken within the OIC, we think, is to strengthen the Islamophobia observatory in order to more efficiently engage with international partners, as well as better follow-up efforts in Western countries to confront rising Islamophobia.”

The OIC condemns attempts to spread ideas that mock, insult or defame holy books, symbols, and sacred figures of any religion. The organization will work to raise concerns whenever the Holy Qur’an is violated or the sacred figures of Islam are insulted with the intention of inciting hatred against the religion or its followers.

 

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) India Sweden

Related

Appointment of first-ever anti-Islamophobia advisor for Canada an ‘important step’: PM Trudeau
World
Appointment of first-ever anti-Islamophobia advisor for Canada an ‘important step’: PM Trudeau

Latest updates

Saudi Cabinet calls for revival of Israel-Palestinian peace talks
Saudi Cabinet calls for revival of Israel-Palestinian peace talks
US and allies mark anniversary of Myanmar coup with more sanctions
US and allies mark anniversary of Myanmar coup with more sanctions
Israeli premier says willing to mediate between Ukraine and Russia, if asked
Israeli premier says willing to mediate between Ukraine and Russia, if asked
Abbas succession battle could ‘collapse’ Palestinian Authority: think tank
Abbas succession battle could ‘collapse’ Palestinian Authority: think tank
Iraqi PM says banking reforms reveal fraudulent dollar transactions
Iraqi PM says banking reforms reveal fraudulent dollar transactions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.