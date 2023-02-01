Andrew Tate loses appeal in Romania, to be held 30 more days

BUCHAREST, Romania: Andrew Tate lost his appeal at a Romanian court and will be held for a further 30 days, an official said Wednesday.
Tate, a divisive influencer and former professional kickboxer, is detained on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking.
Tate lost his appeal at the Bucharest Court of Appeal against a judge’s Jan. 20 decision to extend his arrest a second time for 30 days, said Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency DIICOT.
Tate, 36, a British-US citizen who has nearly 5 million followers on Twitter, arrived at the Bucharest Court of Appeal on Wednesday handcuffed to his brother Tristan, who is held in the same case along with two Romanian women.
The court rejected all four appeals and will remain in custody until Feb. 27 as prosecutors continue investigating the case.
