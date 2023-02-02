You are here

Cremonese pull off another Italian Cup shock to beat Roma

Cremonese pull off another Italian Cup shock to beat Roma
Cremonese’s Cyriel Dessers scores a goal against AS Roma during an Italian Cup soccer match Wednesday at Olympic Stadium in Rome. (AP)
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

Cremonese pull off another Italian Cup shock to beat Roma

Cremonese pull off another Italian Cup shock to beat Roma
  • Wednesday’s match at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico was Cremonese’s first quarterfinal since 1997
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

MILAN: Hapless in Serie A, Cremonese pulled off another shock in the Italian Cup on Wednesday by beating Roma 2-1 to reach the semifinals for only the second time in their history — and the first in 36 years.

Last-place Cremonese, without a win in the league, followed up their cup victory at Napoli in the last round by eliminating Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

It will face Fiorentina in their first semifinal since 1987. The other semifinal pits holders Inter Milan against either Juventus or Lazio.

Cremonese’s win at Napoli was coach Davide Ballardini’s first match in charge and he followed that up with a draw at Bologna and a narrow loss to Inter in Serie A.

Wednesday’s match at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico was Cremonese’s first quarterfinal since 1997 but the players didn’t let the occasion get to them and impressed from the start.

Roma defender Marash Kumbulla was partly to blame for the opener, however, as he took too long on the ball, allowing Cyriel Dessers to steal it off him on the halfway line and sprint downfield into the area where he was brought down by goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Dessers dusted himself down and fired a precise penalty into the top left corner to give the visitors a 28th-minute lead.

Mourinho rang the changes at halftime but Cremonese doubled their advantage four minutes after the break. David Okereke raced down the right flank and rolled the ball across for Charles Pickel, who tried to flick it on to Frank Tsadjout but it was deflected into his own net by Roma defender Mehmet Çelik to send the 200 traveling fans wild.

Andrea Belotti pulled one back for Roma in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Fiorentina avenged its league loss Torino by beating it 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

After chances for both teams in Florence, the breakthrough was made in the 65th minute. A corner was taken short to Aleksa Terzic, who whipped in a cross for Luka Jovic to head in at the far post.

Jonathan Ikone sealed the result — and a place in the final four — with a fine strike into the bottom right corner in the final minute after good work from Arthur Cabral.

Cabral also hit the crossbar in stoppage time before Yann Karamoh pulled one back for Torino to set up a nervy final three minutes.

Torino had won 1-0 at Fiorentina in Serie A less than two weeks ago.

Topics: Cremonese Italian Cup AS Roma

Lewandowski scores as Barça beat Betis to improve league lead

Lewandowski scores as Barça beat Betis to improve league lead
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

Lewandowski scores as Barça beat Betis to improve league lead

Lewandowski scores as Barça beat Betis to improve league lead
  • Lewandowski sealed Barcelona’s sixth straight victory in all competitions with his first league goal since October
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

MADRID: Robert Lewandowski ended his scoring drought in the Spanish league to help Barcelona defeat Real Betis 2-1 and increase their lead over Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Lewandowski sealed Barcelona’s sixth straight victory in all competitions with his first league goal since October. He is the league’s leading scorer with 14 goals. The Poland striker was making his return from a three-game suspension for disrespecting a referee in a match last year.

Raphinha opened the scoring for Barcelona, which now are eight points ahead of second-place Real Madrid ahead of the rival’s home match against Valencia on Thursday.

Both midweek games were postponed from January because of the teams’ participation in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Barcelona defeated Betis in a penalty shootout in the semifinals before eventually winning the final against Madrid. Madrid played Valencia in the other semifinal, also advancing in a shootout.

It was Betis’ sixth straight league loss at home against Barcelona, who have won seven straight if counting the shootout win over Betis in the Super Cup.

Betis stayed in sixth place in the league, 19 points behind Barcelona. They are three points behind fourth-place Atletico Madrid in the final Champions League place. Manuel Pellegrini’s team has won one of its last five games in all competitions.

Raphinha put Barcelona ahead with a touch from close range after a left-flank low cross by Alejandro Balde in the 65th minute. Lewandowski added to the lead with a shot from inside the area in the 80th, and Betis got on the board with an own-goal by Barcelona defender Jules Koundé in the 85th.

Lewandowski has five goals in his last five matches in all tournaments.

The win came after Barcelona closed the winter transfer window without any signings to boost their squad. It saw forward Memphis Depay move to Atletico and Hector Bellerin join Sporting Lisbon. Veteran defender Gerard Pique retired.

Betis lost defender Alex Moreno to Arsenal and forward Loren Moron to Las Palmas, but it signed former Leicester forward Ayoze Perez.

Topics: La Liga Robert Lewandowski Barca Real Betis

Mbappe misses penalty, comes off injured in PSG win

Mbappe misses penalty, comes off injured in PSG win
Updated 17 min 2 sec ago
AFP

Mbappe misses penalty, comes off injured in PSG win

Mbappe misses penalty, comes off injured in PSG win
  • PSG host Bayern in Paris on February 14, with the second leg in Germany on March 8
Updated 17 min 2 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain extended their lead at the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-1 win at Montpellier on Wednesday but their evening was overshadowed by an injury to Kylian Mbappe, who had earlier missed a penalty.
The France superstar had an eighth-minute spot-kick saved by Montpellier’s Benjamin Lecomte and then remarkably saw his second attempt turned onto the post by the goalkeeper after the referee ordered a retake.
Mbappe then limped off with what looked like a hamstring injury midway through the first half, raising the alarm for PSG with the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich now less than two weeks away.
Speaking after the game, coach Christophe Galtier suggested the injury was down to a knock rather than a muscle problem.
“He took a knock to the back of the knee or the back of the thigh, so we’ll see,” Galtier told broadcaster Canal Plus.
PSG host Bayern in Paris on February 14, with the second leg in Germany on March 8. They are desperate to avoid a repeat of last season when they were knocked out at the same stage of the Champions League by Real Madrid.
After winning just one of their last four league games, Wednesday’s awkward trip for PSG saw them also lose Sergio Ramos to injury and have two goals disallowed before Fabian Ruiz put them ahead 10 minutes into the second half.
Ruiz then set up Messi to make it 2-0 with a deft finish in the 72nd minute, the Argentine scoring his 14th club goal of the season.
Sixteen-year-old midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery made sure of the win in stoppage time after Arnaud Nordin — a friend of Mbappe’s from their time together at France’s national training academy — had pulled one back.
PSG, who were without the rested Neymar, extended their lead at the top of the table from three to five points after Lens lost 1-0 at home to Nice.
“It was a good performance in general,” Galtier said.
“There was an incredible scenario in the first half with the retaken penalty, we hit the post, had goals disallowed and two injuries because Sergio Ramos was involved in a collision and on falling he hurt his adductor, but apparently it is nothing serious.”
The win for PSG came after a frustrating end to the January transfer window on Tuesday as they failed to process the paperwork to complete the loan signing of Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea after the Moroccan winger had passed a medical.
Gaetan Laborde scored the only goal of the game for Nice as Lens dropped points at home for the first time this season after winning all 10 previous matches there.
Marseille climbed above Lens into second place thanks to a 2-0 victory at Nantes earlier, secured by an own goal from Joao Victor and then a late strike by Azzedine Ounahi, the Moroccan World Cup star making his debut after signing in the January window.
Monaco in fourth beat Auxerre 3-2, while fifth-placed Rennes eased to a 3-0 win against struggling Strasbourg.
On-loan Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun followed up his last-gasp equalizer against PSG at the weekend by netting a hat-trick as Reims came from two goals down to beat Lorient 4-2 and extend their unbeaten run to 15 games.
Bottom side Angers suffered a new French top-flight record 13th consecutive defeat as they conceded in stoppage time to lose 2-1 at home to Ajaccio.
That result leaves them 11 points from safety.

Topics: PSG Kylian Mbappé Ligue 1 Montpellier

Al-Ahly sweep aside Auckland City in Club World Cup opener

Al-Ahly sweep aside Auckland City in Club World Cup opener
Updated 19 min 15 sec ago
AFP

Al-Ahly sweep aside Auckland City in Club World Cup opener

Al-Ahly sweep aside Auckland City in Club World Cup opener
  • Hussein El Shahat hammered in a long-range drive in first-half stoppage time for Al-Ahly, who added to their lead with goals from Mohamed Sherif and Percy Tau
Updated 19 min 15 sec ago
AFP

TANGIERS, Morocco: Egyptian giants Al-Ahly brushed past New Zealand’s Auckland City 3-0 on Wednesday in the opening round of the Club World Cup in Morocco.

Hussein El Shahat hammered in a long-range drive in first-half stoppage time for Al-Ahly, who added to their lead with goals from Mohamed Sherif and Percy Tau.

El Shahat’s strike put him in elite company as the fourth player to score at three different editions of the Club World Cup — joining Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

Auckland, the Oceania champions appearing at the tournament for a record 10th time, had defender Adam Mitchell sent off in the closing moments.

Al-Ahly, runners-up to tournament hosts Wydad Casablanca in last year’s CAF Champions League, play the Seattle Sounders on Saturday with the winners advancing to meet Real Madrid.

Topics: Club World Cup 2023 Al Ahly Auckland

Man Utd finish off Forest to cruise into League Cup final

Man Utd finish off Forest to cruise into League Cup final
Updated 43 min 13 sec ago
AFP

Man Utd finish off Forest to cruise into League Cup final

Man Utd finish off Forest to cruise into League Cup final
  • United book their place in a first League Cup final for six years
Updated 43 min 13 sec ago
AFP

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Manchester United will meet Newcastle at Wembley on February 26 in the League Cup final after a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest sealed a 5-0 semifinal aggregate victory.
Anthony Martial and Fred scored the goals for Erik ten Hag’s men in the final 17 minutes as United booked their place in a first League Cup final for six years.
The damage was done for the Red Devils in last week’s 3-0 win at the City Ground in the first leg as Ten Hag was able to rotate his squad with United still involved in four competitions.
Ten Hag made six changes from the side that beat Reading 3-1 in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday with Marcus Rashford among those left on the bench, but Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes did start despite the heavy schedule.
United failed to reach the heights of their first leg performance but were let off the hook by Forest in the first half as Brennan Johnson and Emmanuel Dennis missed big chances to reduce the visitors’ arrears in their first major cup semifinal since 1992.
Wout Weghorst opened his account for United when the sides last met and the giant Dutch striker was inches away from his first goal at Old Trafford as he headed Casemiro’s cross off the post just before half-time.
Ten Hag was handed a limited budget in the January transfer window after spending over £200 million ($247 million) in the summer with just the loan signings of Weghorst, Marcel Sabitzer and Jack Butland.
But the return of Jadon Sancho comes at just the right time to bolster United’s attacking options.
The England international had been sidelined since October due to a combination of mental and physical issues, but made his return just after the hour mark.
Rashford and Martial were introduced alongside Sancho and made an instant impact.
The Frenchman slotted home after Rashford’s initial effort was blocked to open the scoring.
Three minutes later it was 2-0 as this time Rashford teed up Fred for the simplest of finishes into an empty net.
A much tougher test lies ahead for Ten Hag’s men against high-flying Newcastle, but the former Ajax boss is just one game away from his first goal of ending United’s six-year trophy drought.

Topics: English League Cup Manchester United Nottingham Forest

World No. 3 Cameron Smith praises Saudi Arabia's growth ahead of Asian Tour flagship event

World No. 3 Cameron Smith praises Saudi Arabia’s growth ahead of Asian Tour flagship event
Updated 01 February 2023
Arab News

World No. 3 Cameron Smith praises Saudi Arabia’s growth ahead of Asian Tour flagship event

World No. 3 Cameron Smith praises Saudi Arabia’s growth ahead of Asian Tour flagship event
  • Three NFL stars join Wednesday’s PIF Saudi International for Pro-Am and special charity match
Updated 01 February 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Reigning Open Champion Cameron Smith has praised Saudi Arabia’s growth since his first visit in 2021 as he prepares to kick off his golf season at the $5 million PIF Saudi International powered by Softbank Investment Advisers.

After enjoying the off-season back home, the Australian is ready to launch is 2023 campaign.

“It feels really good to be getting the season started,” Smith said. “The course here is a really good test. Usually gets quite gusty and really windy around here, so you have to really control your ball. And the course looks fantastic as well.”

He added: “It’s nice to get out and see different parts of the world to help grow the game. This is my third time here, and you can see what’s been done just in those three years. It’s awesome.”

The world No.3 will hope to improve on his past two visits to Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, a course he has previously found challenging in the wind.

“It’s a really tough golf course, I think, off the tee,” he said. “That’s probably where I struggle the most in my game. When it gets a little breezy, those fairways become pretty tight, and there’s a couple of shots out there that are really uncomfortable for me.

“I spent a little bit of time today focusing a bit more on the driver, and seeing some shapes and maybe some lower shots with 3-wood just to get the ball in play,” said Smith. “It’s a really solid golf course. You obviously have to play well to win, but you have to navigate your way around and hole some putts.”

Three legends of the NFL were also enjoying their first visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the PIF Saudi International this week.

Brice Butler, Patrick Peterson and Eric Ebron played in the Pro-Am on Wednesday alongside 2011 Masters Champion Charl Schwartzel and also competed in a three-hole charity match against defending champion Harold Varner, raising money for Al-Iman Association and the Saudi Cancer Foundation.

Following the charity match Peterson said: “Golfing with Harold was awesome. I appreciate the invitation and being able to play with some friends that I’ve known for a while. It’s awesome, I’m looking forward to tomorrow. The course was awesome.”

Ebron added: “Great fun, had an awesome opportunity to come out here to Saudi to play some golf with Harold and my friends. It’s my first time over here and it’s been an awesome experience.”

Topics: Cameron Smith Asian Tour PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers

