SADAFCO receives ISO certificate for CSR policy

Almana Group of Hospitals opens first dedicated oncology center in Eastern Province

At its core, the annual World Cancer Day, marked every year on Feb. 4, aims to prevent millions of deaths each year by raising awareness and education about cancer under the slogan “Close the care gap,” so that more people have access to better cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

With over 27,000 new cancer cases recorded in Saudi Arabia in 2020 alone, there has never been a more pressing time to ensure all those who need it receive the most specialized and advanced cancer care possible.

To meet this growing need, Almana Group of Hospitals, the first private general hospital established in the Eastern Province and one of the oldest and largest medical companies in the Kingdom, has now opened a new dedicated Oncology Center in Dammam. The center will give access to the latest cancer care treatment to thousands more patients across the Kingdom.

With over 73 years of providing exceptional medical care, Almana has not only cemented its expertise in oncology in the region but continues to make an impact to provide the best possible care for its patients.

The hospital group has now expanded its already successful oncology offering to create a holistic space where patients can receive individualized and tailored treatment in a centralized and fully fledged unit.

Almana recognizes that more than any other disease, cancer is highly individualized. Each patient is on their own unique journey and deserves to be treated with the utmost compassion and care. Providing this human-centered care is central to Almana’s DNA.

With every diagnosis different from the last, treating cancer needs to have a high degree of multifactorial diagnosis from specialists who have a long-established successful track record of treating cancer. No matter what a patient faces, Almana’s team of 70 specialized medical oncologist experts have likely seen it before and know the most effective way to treat it.

When it comes to treatment, Almana’s team understands the complexity of cancer. That’s why they’ve developed new state-of-the-art treatment methods precision-fit for specific types of cancer to provide personalized treatments to achieve the best outcomes.

Fully equipped with unique image-guided radiotherapy and precision therapy, the four new dedicated oncology clinics within the center specialize in treating a range of cancer conditions and offer chemotherapy, cancer diagnostics, screening, therapeutic services, and surgical services as well as palliative care, and much more.

As well as providing exceptional treatment for patients, Almana focuses on preventive cancer care measures, such as free year-round breast cancer screenings at all hospital branches in Dammam, Alkhobar, Al-Ahsa, Jubail and Rakah.

Known for being pioneers in healthcare in the region, the hospital group has continuously advanced its services to meet the growing needs of its communities and support Saudi Vision 2030 to transform healthcare in the Kingdom. Dammam’s new oncology center is the latest addition to its existing footprint of eight hospitals and clinics spread over Alkhobar, Dammam, Jubail and Al-Ahsa.

The Oncology Center in Dammam is open six days a week from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. For more information on the center, please visit https://www.almanahospital.com.sa/ or call 920033440.