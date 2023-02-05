You are here

SADAFCO receives ISO certificate for CSR policy

Based in Jeddah, SADAFCO is a leader in the UHT milk and tomato paste markets.
Based in Jeddah, SADAFCO is a leader in the UHT milk and tomato paste markets.
Updated 05 February 2023
Arab News

Based in Jeddah, SADAFCO is a leader in the UHT milk and tomato paste markets.
Updated 05 February 2023
Arab News

SADAFCO has received the ISO 26000:2010 conformance certificate for its strategic integration of corporate social responsibility policies into how the company operates. The announcement comes six months after the company’s board of directors recommended its CSR policy, which was subsequently approved by the general assembly on June 28, 2022.
The company received the certificate after putting into place the necessary structures, systems and governance to oversee the implementation of the policy.
“Receiving this certificate is another testament of SADAFCO’s commitment to making meaningful contributions and playing an active role in the countries it operates in,” the company said in a statement.

A dedicated task force has already been assigned to track the progress of SADAFCO’s CSR plans and programs on a periodic basis.

Patrick Stillhart, CEO of SADAFCO, said: “We are all very proud at SADAFCO to receive this certificate. It’s another major milestone for us as part of our ESG ambitions. CSR at SADAFCO is ingrained into the company culture and we look forward to continue having a leading role in supporting our people, environment and society.”
The company’s CSR policy outlines five key areas of focus:
• Supporting programs of charity and civil societies in the countries where the company operates.
• Cooperating with universities and academic institutions, supporting education programs and research aimed at adding value for the company and society.
• Participating in and supporting the establishment and operation of social, charitable and health centers.
• Sponsoring educational, health, economic and environmental events, programs and activities.
• Managing the environment, health, safety and security of the employees in accordance with the highest international practices and standards.
A dedicated task force has already been assigned to track the progress of SADAFCO’s CSR plans and programs on a periodic basis. In the last year alone, the company made some sizable contributions that resulted in meaningful impact across various initiatives such as COVID-19-related contributions, career fairs, sporting competitions, awareness initiatives, volunteering efforts and elderly care.
The company announced last year the signing of two strategic CSR agreements. The first was with Jeddah’s Social Responsibility Association and the second was with Future Industrial Strategies Initiatives. Both agreements were signed with a vision of long-term engagement.
SADAFCO’s CSR policies and approach are fully aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and the Kingdom’s National Transformation Program, which is part of Saudi Vision 2030.

 

Updated 05 February 2023
Arab News

Updated 05 February 2023
Arab News

Etihad Etisalat, popularly known as Mobily, will participate as a digital partner in the second edition of LEAP 2023 International Technology Conference, which will take place in Riyadh from Feb. 6 to 9, under the theme “Towards New Horizons.”
The conference brings together more than 100,000 technological innovators and experts from all over the world to discover pioneering ideas, build new partnerships, communicate with investors and thought leaders, and fly toward new horizons to build a more innovative future.
Through its participation in the international conference of decision-makers and technology enthusiasts, Mobily seeks to discuss the most critical challenges that our world is witnessing at the present time and how to overcome them considering the unmatched revolution of the digital innovation and artificial intelligence sector. These efforts are in line with the company’s objectives to enable the digital economy in the Kingdom and provide capabilities and opportunities for individuals to achieve their ambitions.

100k

Technological innovators and experts from all over the world will attend LEAP 2023 to discover pioneering ideas and build new partnerships.

Salman Al-Badran, CEO of Mobily, said: “LEAP conference is the most important event of its kind in the region, as it brings together technology industry experts, decision-makers, and stakeholders under one roof to exchange ideas and discuss mutual objectives that lead to a better technological future for all.”

Mobily is keen to reaffirm its leading role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s ambition and its Vision 2030 for a brighter and more innovative digital future, says Salman Al-Badran, CEO of Mobily

He added: “Mobily is keen to reaffirm its leading role in supporting the Kingdom’s ambition and its Vision 2030 for a brighter and more innovative digital future. During the conference, Mobily will also offer a range of distinguished services and advanced digital solutions that meet the needs of users and provide them with an exceptional experience.”
Mobily will offer a variety of technological solutions, including the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, smart cities, and many more. By providing a digital experience like no other, Mobily aims for a more vibrant and connected future.
The Saudi company, which launched commercially in May 2005. provides integrated services for three main sectors — individuals, businesses and carriers. It has one of the largest wireless networks by coverage in Saudi Arabia and the region, and one of the widest FTTH networks, in addition to one of the largest data center systems worldwide.

 

Murali S., Managing Director at Al-Futtaim. (Photo/Social media)
Murali S., Managing Director at Al-Futtaim. (Photo/Social media)
Updated 05 February 2023
Arab News

Murali S., Managing Director at Al-Futtaim. (Photo/Social media)
Updated 05 February 2023
Arab News

Al-Futtaim Engineering and Technologies, part of Al-Futtaim Group, held the first-ever joint seminar in Saudi Arabia with long-term partner Dahua Technology, to showcase their smart integrated solutions in the domain of security and surveillance systems.
At the seminar, AFET introduced its infrastructure services division’s strong competencies to deliver Dahua Technology’s surveillance solutions across various sectors. These sectors include smart city surveillance, road and transport security and surveillance systems, education smart surveillance monitoring solution, hospitality surveillance systems, and multilocation monitoring and recording solutions.
Organizations have been embracing digital transformation to improve customer experience and enhance infrastructure, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals to build a futuristic city by harnessing data. There has also been a rising demand for cutting-edge surveillance technology and better control of network devices, without compromising on privacy. Understanding this, AFET is bringing its portfolio of infrastructure technology services and solutions to offer end-to-end IT services in the Kingdom.

This strategic partnership will further strengthen and support our cyber resilience capabilities and offerings to the Saudi market.

Murali S., Managing Director at Al-Futtaim Engineering and Technologies

Murali S., managing director at Al-Futtaim Engineering and Technologies, said: “This strategic partnership will further strengthen and support our cyber resilience capabilities and offerings to the Saudi market. Our expertise in providing holistic 360-degree solutions to the building and high technology industries, perfectly complement Dahua Technology’s focus on world-leading video-centric smart IoT solutions and services. We look forward to introducing our smart integrated security and surveillance and are confident that this will be a mutually beneficial relationship to enable a safer society and smarter living in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
Gary Li, general manager at Dahua Technology Saudi Arabia, said: “Today, modern security and surveillance needs are expanding, and our customers’ requirements have shifted from simple security and surveillance products to smart technology.”

 Working with Al-Futtaim Engineering and Technologies allows us to access and understand the technical knowhow while also integrating these smart solutions to exceed our client expectations. As a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, we are proud to work with Al-Futtaim Engineering and Technologies to provide innovative and reliable products to their business units in Saudi Arabia.”
Through a shared vision of using premium quality products and holistic solutions, both companies have a proven track record of enabling their customers to grow their businesses and create value for end users.

 

Updated 04 February 2023
Arab News

Updated 04 February 2023
Arab News

Arabian Oud is participating as a strategic partner in the Saudi International golf tournament, presented by the Public Investment Fund. The event is currently underway in King Abdullah Economic City in Jeddah.

Saudi International is one of the most prominent golf tournaments in Asia, and many global stars of the game participate in it.

Arabian Oud’s participation in this event is part of its strategy that aims to spread its aromatic culture derived from the Arab identity, around the world.

At the tournament, the company showcased its “Arabian Mix” perfumes, derived from the Arab culture in its spirit and composition. The perfumes are quintessentially Arab in identity, represented by their display in an Arabian tent along with sand and stones. The fragrances have been named after mountains from the Arabian Peninsula, which have history and stories immortalized in the memory of the Arab conscience, namely, Jabal Al-Nour, Jabal Al-Lawz, Jabal Al-Tubad, Jabal Al-Fil, Jabal Cotton and Jabal Tamiya.

Omar bin Abdulaziz Al-Jasser, CEO of Arabian Oud, said: “Arabian Oud, by participating in such global events, seeks to deliver its aromatic message for its fans from different countries of the world, who make up the bulk of this great sporting event.”

Arabian Oud has a presence in more than 36 countries around the world, and its participation in this event is consistent with its ambitious strategy of growth and global expansion.

Updated 04 February 2023
Arab News

Updated 04 February 2023
Arab News

At its core, the annual World Cancer Day, marked every year on Feb. 4, aims to prevent millions of deaths each year by raising awareness and education about cancer under the slogan “Close the care gap,” so that more people have access to better cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment. 

With over 27,000 new cancer cases recorded in Saudi Arabia in 2020 alone, there has never been a more pressing time to ensure all those who need it receive the most specialized and advanced cancer care possible.

To meet this growing need, Almana Group of Hospitals, the first private general hospital established in the Eastern Province and one of the oldest and largest medical companies in the Kingdom, has now opened a new dedicated Oncology Center in Dammam. The center will give access to the latest cancer care treatment to thousands more patients across the Kingdom. 

With over 73 years of providing exceptional medical care, Almana has not only cemented its expertise in oncology in the region but continues to make an impact to provide the best possible care for its patients. 

The hospital group has now expanded its already successful oncology offering to create a holistic space where patients can receive individualized and tailored treatment in a centralized and fully fledged unit. 

Almana recognizes that more than any other disease, cancer is highly individualized. Each patient is on their own unique journey and deserves to be treated with the utmost compassion and care. Providing this human-centered care is central to Almana’s DNA.

With every diagnosis different from the last, treating cancer needs to have a high degree of multifactorial diagnosis from specialists who have a long-established successful track record of treating cancer. No matter what a patient faces, Almana’s team of 70 specialized medical oncologist experts have likely seen it before and know the most effective way to treat it.

When it comes to treatment, Almana’s team understands the complexity of cancer. That’s why they’ve developed new state-of-the-art treatment methods precision-fit for specific types of cancer to provide personalized treatments to achieve the best outcomes.

Fully equipped with unique image-guided radiotherapy and precision therapy, the four new dedicated oncology clinics within the center specialize in treating a range of cancer conditions and offer chemotherapy, cancer diagnostics, screening, therapeutic services, and surgical services as well as palliative care, and much more.

As well as providing exceptional treatment for patients, Almana focuses on preventive cancer care measures, such as free year-round breast cancer screenings at all hospital branches in Dammam, Alkhobar, Al-Ahsa, Jubail and Rakah.

Known for being pioneers in healthcare in the region, the hospital group has continuously advanced its services to meet the growing needs of its communities and support Saudi Vision 2030 to transform healthcare in the Kingdom. Dammam’s new oncology center is the latest addition to its existing footprint of eight hospitals and clinics spread over Alkhobar, Dammam, Jubail and Al-Ahsa.

The Oncology Center in Dammam is open six days a week from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. For more information on the center, please visit https://www.almanahospital.com.sa/ or call 920033440. 

 

 

Updated 01 February 2023
Arab News

Updated 01 February 2023
Arab News

Altawkilat Universal Motors, Chevrolet’s dealer partner in Saudi Arabia, signed a deal with Sixt Rent A Car to onboard 25 Chevrolet Bolt EUVs to their fleet. The deal marks the first for a Chevrolet electric vehicle in the Kingdom, and reinforces General Motors’ “EVerybody In” strategy, which aims to deliver the broadest range of EVs in the region across the Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac brands, from accessible motors to luxury vehicles.

It also comes in the backdrop of Chevrolet’s constant efforts to drive awareness toward the adoption of electric vehicles. 

The deal is in line with Saudi Vision 2030, which supports the conversion to clean and renewable energy sources, and the encouragement given to companies to adopt policies and provide products and solutions aimed at reducing carbon emissions and using sustainable means of transportation. Echoing the Kingdom on this bold ambition, General Motors aims to launch 13 EV models in the Middle East by 2025, bringing more options to encourage drivers to shift to electric.

The final fleet of Chevrolet Bolt EUVs were handed over to Sixt during a ceremony at Altawkilat headquarters in Jeddah, in the presence of Khaled Abu Shaaban, general manager of Altawkilat Universal Motors — Chevrolet and GMC, and Adie Younis, director of supply chain and corporate projects at Sixt Saudi Arabia. 

Commenting on the agreement, Abu Shaaban said: “We are committed to delivering sustainable and dependable transport solutions across Saudi Arabia, which is one of the most important strategic markets for General Motors in the Middle East. We are proud that this deal is the first for a Chevrolet EV model in Saudi Arabia, demonstrating our commitment to providing clean transport to our customers with no compromise on performance.”

Meanwhile, Younis said: “In line with our strategic initiatives toward serving our clients by providing means of transportation with zero-carbon emissions, the Chevrolet brand and its Bolt EUV model have been chosen, being one of the prominent brands with excellent reputation and well-known reliability. It is also represented by one of the first and most prestigious automotive dealerships in Saudi Arabia.”

The Chevrolet Bolt EUV is distinguished by providing a lot of space for passengers and cargo in a region defined by its love for big vehicles. Offering class-leading electric range on a full charge, the Bolt EUV needs to be recharged about as often as a petrol car needs to refuel, making it the ideal EV for all types of lifestyles.

