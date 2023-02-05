SADAFCO receives ISO certificate for CSR policy

SADAFCO has received the ISO 26000:2010 conformance certificate for its strategic integration of corporate social responsibility policies into how the company operates. The announcement comes six months after the company’s board of directors recommended its CSR policy, which was subsequently approved by the general assembly on June 28, 2022.
The company received the certificate after putting into place the necessary structures, systems and governance to oversee the implementation of the policy.
“Receiving this certificate is another testament of SADAFCO’s commitment to making meaningful contributions and playing an active role in the countries it operates in,” the company said in a statement.
HIGHLIGHT
A dedicated task force has already been assigned to track the progress of SADAFCO’s CSR plans and programs on a periodic basis.
Patrick Stillhart, CEO of SADAFCO, said: “We are all very proud at SADAFCO to receive this certificate. It’s another major milestone for us as part of our ESG ambitions. CSR at SADAFCO is ingrained into the company culture and we look forward to continue having a leading role in supporting our people, environment and society.”
The company’s CSR policy outlines five key areas of focus:
• Supporting programs of charity and civil societies in the countries where the company operates.
• Cooperating with universities and academic institutions, supporting education programs and research aimed at adding value for the company and society.
• Participating in and supporting the establishment and operation of social, charitable and health centers.
• Sponsoring educational, health, economic and environmental events, programs and activities.
• Managing the environment, health, safety and security of the employees in accordance with the highest international practices and standards.
A dedicated task force has already been assigned to track the progress of SADAFCO’s CSR plans and programs on a periodic basis. In the last year alone, the company made some sizable contributions that resulted in meaningful impact across various initiatives such as COVID-19-related contributions, career fairs, sporting competitions, awareness initiatives, volunteering efforts and elderly care.
The company announced last year the signing of two strategic CSR agreements. The first was with Jeddah’s Social Responsibility Association and the second was with Future Industrial Strategies Initiatives. Both agreements were signed with a vision of long-term engagement.
SADAFCO’s CSR policies and approach are fully aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and the Kingdom’s National Transformation Program, which is part of Saudi Vision 2030.