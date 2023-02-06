You are here

  • Home
  • Putin promised not to kill Zelensky: Former Israeli PM
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Putin promised not to kill Zelensky: Former Israeli PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during their meeting, in Sochi, on October 22, 2021. (AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during their meeting, in Sochi, on October 22, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5t3f8

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Putin promised not to kill Zelensky: Former Israeli PM

Putin promised not to kill Zelensky: Former Israeli PM
  • Bennett said that during his mediation, Putin dropped his vow to seek Ukraine’s disarmament and Zelensky promised not to join NATO
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

TEL AVIV, Israel: A former Israeli prime minister who served briefly as a mediator at the start of Russia’s war with Ukraine says he drew a promise from the Russian president not to kill his Ukrainian counterpart.
Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett emerged as an unlikely intermediary in the war’s first weeks, becoming one of the few Western leaders to meet President Vladimir Putin during the war in a snap trip to Moscow last March.
While Bennett’s mediation efforts appear to have done little to end the bloodshed that continues until today, his remarks, in an interview posted online late Saturday, shed light on the backroom diplomacy and urgent efforts that were underway to try to bring the conflict to a speedy conclusion in its early days.
In the five-hour interview, which touched on numerous other subjects, Bennett says he asked Putin about whether he intended to kill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“I asked ‘what’s with this? Are you planning to kill Zelensky?’ He said ‘I won’t kill Zelensky.’ I then said to him ‘I have to understand that you’re giving me your word that you won’t kill Zelensky.’ He said ‘I’m not going to kill Zelensky.’”
Bennett said he then called Zelensky to inform him of Putin’s pledge.
“’Listen, I came out of a meeting, he’s not going to kill you.’ He asks, ‘are you sure?’ I said ‘100 percent he won’t kill you.’“
Bennett said that during his mediation, Putin dropped his vow to seek Ukraine’s disarmament and Zelensky promised not to join NATO.
There was no immediate response from the Kremlin, which has previously denied Ukrainian claims that Russia intended to assassinate Zelensky.
Reacting to Bennett’s comments in his widely reported interview, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote Sunday on Twitter: “Do not be fooled: He is an expert liar. Every time he has promised not to do something, it has been exactly part of his plan.”
Bennett, a largely untested leader who had served as prime minister for just over six months when the war broke out, unexpectedly thrust himself into international diplomacy after he had positioned Israel into an uncomfortable middle ground between Russia and Ukraine. Israel views its good ties with the Kremlin as strategic in the face of threats from Iran but it aligns itself with Western nations and also seeks to show support for Ukraine.
An observant Jew and little known internationally, he flew to Moscow for his meeting with Putin during the Jewish Sabbath, breaking his religious commitments and putting himself at the forefront of global efforts to halt the war.
But his peacemaking efforts did not appear to take off and his time in power was short-lived. Bennett’s government, an ideologically diverse union that sent current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into a brief political exile, collapsed in the summer over infighting. Bennett stepped away from politics and is now a private citizen.

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Israeli premier says willing to mediate between Ukraine and Russia, if asked
World
Israeli premier says willing to mediate between Ukraine and Russia, if asked
UN urges end to ‘illogical escalation’ between Israel, Palestine
Middle-East
UN urges end to ‘illogical escalation’ between Israel, Palestine

Mali junta expels UN mission’s human rights chief: govt

Mali junta expels UN mission’s human rights chief: govt
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Mali junta expels UN mission’s human rights chief: govt

Mali junta expels UN mission’s human rights chief: govt
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

BAMAKO: Mali’s ruling junta said Sunday that it was expelling the head of the human rights division of MINUSMA, the UN mission there, giving him 48 hours to leave the country.
The decision comes after a Malian rights activist last month denounced the security situation in the country in a speech to a UN gathering, and accused the regime’s new Russian military partners of serious rights violations.

 

Topics: mali United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA)

Related

Saudi development fund chief meets Senegalese, Malian officials
Saudi Arabia
Saudi development fund chief meets Senegalese, Malian officials
Israel FM: Fully normalized ties with Sudan later this year
Middle-East
Israel FM: Fully normalized ties with Sudan later this year

Ukraine to replace defense minister after corruption scandals: MP

Ukraine to replace defense minister after corruption scandals: MP
Updated 24 min ago
AFP

Ukraine to replace defense minister after corruption scandals: MP

Ukraine to replace defense minister after corruption scandals: MP
  • "Time and circumstances require reinforcement and regrouping", Ukranian lawmaker says
Updated 24 min ago
AFP

KYIV: Ukraine’s defense minister will be preplaced by the chief of the military intelligence ahead of an expected Russian offensive and following corruption scandals, a senior lawmaker said on Sunday.
“Kyrylo Budanov will head the defense ministry, which is absolutely logical in wartime,” said senior lawmaker David Arakhamia, referring to the 37-year-old chief of the military intelligence.
Reznikov, 56, will be appointed minister for strategic industries, the lawmaker said without specifying a timeline for the planned re-shuffle.
“War dictates personnel policies,” added Arakhamia.
“Time and circumstances require reinforcement and regrouping. This is happening now and will continue to happen in the future,” he added.
“The enemy is preparing to advance. We are preparing to defend ourselves.”
One of the best-known faces of Ukraine’s war effort, Reznikov was appointed defense minister in November 2021 and has helped secure Western weapons to buttress Ukrainian forces.
But his ministry has been beset by corruption scandals.
Reznikov’s deputy was forced to resign in late January after the ministry was accused of signing food contracts at prices two to three times higher than current rates for basic foodstuffs.
Speaking to reporters earlier Sunday, Reznikov did not say if he planned to stay on at the ministry.
But he added that only President Volodymyr Zelensky, who last week stepped up efforts to clamp down on corruption, could decide his fate.
“The stress that I have endured this year is hard to measure precisely. I am not ashamed of anything,” Reznikov said. “My conscience is absolutely clear.”

Topics: Ukraine

Related

Fierce fighting in north of Ukraine’s Bakhmut, says Russian head of Wagner militia
World
Fierce fighting in north of Ukraine’s Bakhmut, says Russian head of Wagner militia
Ukraine, Russia swap prisoners; bodies of British volunteers returned
World
Ukraine, Russia swap prisoners; bodies of British volunteers returned

Republicans criticize Biden for waiting to shoot down Chinese balloon

Republicans criticize Biden for waiting to shoot down Chinese balloon
Updated 05 February 2023
Reuters

Republicans criticize Biden for waiting to shoot down Chinese balloon

Republicans criticize Biden for waiting to shoot down Chinese balloon
  • “China had too much respect for ‘TRUMP’ for this to have happened, and it NEVER did,” Trump wrote on social media
Updated 05 February 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Republican US lawmakers on Sunday criticized President Joe Biden for waiting days to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floated over the United States, accusing him of showing weakness toward China and initially trying to keep the breach of US airspace undisclosed.
A US Air Force fighter jet on Saturday shot down the balloon off the coast of South Carolina, a week after it first entered US airspace near Alaska, triggering a dramatic spying saga that has further strained American-Chinese relations.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday the US military was able to collect “valuable” intelligence by studying the balloon, and that three other Chinese surveillance balloons had transited the United States during Donald Trump’s administration — a disclosure the Republican former president denied.
“We should have shot this balloon down over the Aleutian Islands. We should never have allowed it to transit the entire continental United States,” said Republican Senator Tom Cotton, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, referring to the chain of small islands that arc off the coast of mainland Alaska.
Cotton told the “Fox News Sunday” program that he believed Biden had waited to disclose the penetration of US airspace because he wanted to salvage Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned diplomatic trip to Beijing, which ultimately was postponed.
“I think part of it is the president’s reluctance to take any action that would be viewed as provocative or confrontational toward the Chinese communists,” Cotton added.
Biden said on Saturday he issued an order on Wednesday to down the balloon after it crossed into Montana, but the Pentagon had recommended waiting until it could be done over open water to protect civilians from debris crashing to Earth from nearly twice the altitude of commercial air traffic.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said of the Republican criticisms: “they are premature and they are political.”
The Defense Department in the coming week will brief the Senate on the suspected Chinese spy balloon and Chinese surveillance, Schumer told a news conference on Sunday.
NUCLEAR MISSILE SITES
Republican Representative Mike Turner, chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, said the panel also was set to receive a briefing on the spy balloon this week, though the exact timing has not been determined.
Turner said the balloon traveled unhindered over sensitive US nuclear missile sites, and that he believed China was using it “to gain information on how to defeat the command and control of our nuclear weapons systems and our missile defense systems.”
“The president has allowed this to go across our most sensitive sites and wasn’t even going to tell the American public if you hadn’t broken the story,” Turner told NBC’s “Meet the Press” program. “There was no attempt to notify Congress, no attempt to put together the Gang of Eight (a bipartisan group of congressional leaders). I think this administration lacks urgency.”
Republican US Senator Marco Rubio, vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told the ABC News program “This Week” that he would ask administration officials what future preparations have been made to prevent such an incident.
Rubio also said China was trying to send a message that it could enter US airspace, adding that he doubted that the balloon’s debris would be of much intelligence value.
Trump on Sunday disputed Austin’s statement that Chinese government surveillance balloons transited the continental United States briefly three times during his presidency.
“China had too much respect for ‘TRUMP’ for this to have happened, and it NEVER did,” Trump wrote on social media.
Speaking on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” show, Trump’s former director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, also denied such balloon incidents.
China on Sunday condemned the US action against what Beijing called an airship used for meteorological and other scientific purposes that had strayed into US airspace “completely accidentally” — claims rejected by US officials.
“China had clearly asked the US to handle this properly in a calm, professional and restrained manner,” China’s foreign ministry said in a statement. “The US had insisted on using force, obviously overreacting.”

Topics: Joe Biden Chinese balloon

Related

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning attends a news conference in Beijing, China, February 3, 2023. (REUTERS)
World
China plays down Blinken’s canceled visit over balloon

UK prime minister prepared to withdraw from ECHR amid strictest immigration law yet

UK prime minister prepared to withdraw from ECHR amid strictest immigration law yet
Updated 05 February 2023
Arab News

UK prime minister prepared to withdraw from ECHR amid strictest immigration law yet

UK prime minister prepared to withdraw from ECHR amid strictest immigration law yet
  • Government is pushing the ‘boundaries’ of what is possible within international law
  • Sunak is prepared to withdraw from the convention if European courts strike down his new bill
Updated 05 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is ready to withdraw his country from the European Convention on Human Rights as he finalizes plans for the UK’s strictest immigration legislation yet, The Times reported on Sunday.

Official estimates warned that 65,000 illegal migrants are expected to arrive in the UK this year, representing a nearly 50 percent increase over last year. 

Sunak’s legislation, which will be unveiled in the coming weeks, will prohibit claiming asylum in the UK for those who enter illegally, The Times reported. It will outline plans for deportation within “days or weeks” rather than “months or years” to their country of origin or to Rwanda, with which the UK has an agreement.

Furthermore, the new laws will also revise some of the UK’s modern slavery rules, which are used by eight out of 10 asylum-seekers entering the country. They also include provisions to establish new detention centers.

Government officials say they are seeking to push the “boundaries” of what is possible within international law. 

“The PM is as frustrated as the public that the number of people arriving here illegally in small boats has risen fourfold in the last two years,” a senior figure told The Times.

The senior figure continued: “He wants to go as far as legally possible to fix the issue — and he is not afraid to push the limits of the refugee convention or ECHR to prevent our country from being exploited by organized crime gangs and those that would skip the queue.

“If people crossing the Channel know that when they arrive in the UK they will be put in detention, their claims will be processed in a matter of days or at most weeks, and then they will be flown to a safe country like Rwanda, they will stop coming.”

Another senior official familiar with Sunak’s thinking told The Times that the government is confident that the new legislation will be upheld in court. 

However, they noted that if the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg finds that the new plans are unlawful, Sunak will consider withdrawing from the convention.

“If this legislation gets onto the statute book and is found to be lawful by our domestic courts, but it is still being held up in Strasbourg, then we know the problem is not our legislation or our courts,” they said.

“If that’s the case, then of course he will be willing to reconsider whether being part of the ECHR is in the UK’s long-term interests,” they added.

Senior figures said if the European court rules against his plans, Sunak is prepared to withdraw from the convention before the general election, The Times reported. However, this would have to pass both Houses of Parliament before the election in 2024.

Polling and conservative focus groups reveal that immigration is one of the top three issues for voters, with strong concerns even in areas of the country where it has little impact, The Times reported.

 

Topics: United Kingdom UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak illegal immigration

Related

UK’s Sunak defends handling of ethics breaches in government
World
UK’s Sunak defends handling of ethics breaches in government
UK PM Sunak gets fined by police for failing to wear seat belt
World
UK PM Sunak gets fined by police for failing to wear seat belt

India hails ‘significant’ initiative with UAE, France on energy, climate change 

The Al-Dhafra Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Independent Power Producer project can be seen in Abu Dhabi on January 31, 2023. (AFP)
The Al-Dhafra Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Independent Power Producer project can be seen in Abu Dhabi on January 31, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 05 February 2023

India hails ‘significant’ initiative with UAE, France on energy, climate change 

The Al-Dhafra Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Independent Power Producer project can be seen in Abu Dhabi on January 31, 2023. (AFP)
  • Three countries also agreed to boost defense cooperation 
  • France’s participation appears substantial, experts say
Updated 05 February 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India said on Sunday that its new trilateral framework with the UAE and France was significant, adding that the initiative can improve synergy among the countries, as they agreed to work together and undertake energy projects, fight climate change and protect biodiversity.

India, the UAE and France agreed through a phone call on Saturday to establish a trilateral initiative to boost cooperation, including on nuclear and solar power, as well as sustainable projects, and to align their policies with the objectives of the Paris Agreement, the countries said in a joint statement.

They will organize trilateral events in the framework of the Indian presidency of the Group of 20 and the UAE’s hosting of COP28 climate negotiations this year.  

The trilateral initiative was “very significant,” said Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir.

“India has very strong relations with the UAE as well as France,” he told Arab News.

“There are numerous synergies that can be brought out even better in a trilateral framework. That is the whole idea behind it.”

The initiative will also make use of existing programs, such as the Mangrove Alliance for Climate led by the UAE and the Indo-Pacific Parks Partnership led by India and France.

The move follows a rising trend of countries forming multilateral groupings, and France’s participation appears substantial, former Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Suri told Arab News.

“When I look at the emerging diplomatic architecture, what you are seeing is the rise of multilateral groupings, such as the Indo-Pacific partnership for example...then this trilateral framework with France and UAE,” said Suri, who is also a distinguished fellow at the Delhi-based think tank Observer Research Foundation.

“I think this trilateral initiative is very important. France will bring a lot of weight to it, and new areas of collaboration will emerge, including defense.”

India, the UAE and France also agreed to boost defense cooperation, with plans to undertake efforts “to further promote compatibility, and joint development and co-production,” their joint statement read.

“These are three countries that have special relationships with each other,” Suri added.

“What the trilateral initiative does is that it allows like-minded countries to get together and promote shared interests in areas that they agree upon.”

This multilateral framework benefits each country, said Prof. Sujata Ashwarya of the Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, as it comes at a time in which India holds the G20 presidency and the UAE hosts the COP28, while France seeks to boost its role in the region.

“France is testing the waters for greater influence and intervention in this region as the center of political gravity shifts to Asia with the rise of a powerful China,” Ashwarya told Arab News.

“France’s collaboration with India and the UAE is an attempt to soft-land its presence,” she said.

But the initiative is also a vehicle to maintain momentum in the fight against climate change, which Ashwarya said is “the most pressing issue of our time.”

“Such frameworks allow Indian leaders to highlight India’s commitment to climate change mitigation during India’s presidency of the G20 and portray the country positively.” 

Topics: UAE France India energy climate change

Related

People visit the Jama Masjid complex in the walled city area of New Delhi, India on Nov. 26, 2022. (AFP)
World
How centuries of Middle Eastern influence shaped Indian architecture
Indian state arrests 1,800 people in child marriage crackdown
World
Indian state arrests 1,800 people in child marriage crackdown

Latest updates

Putin promised not to kill Zelensky: Former Israeli PM
Putin promised not to kill Zelensky: Former Israeli PM
Mali junta expels UN mission’s human rights chief: govt
Mali junta expels UN mission’s human rights chief: govt
The changing landscape of the Saudi design industry
The initiative aims to encourage up-and-coming designers to highlight the role of design in resolving global issues. (Supplied)
Saudi FM meets Omani counterpart in Muscat
Saudi FM meets Omani counterpart in Muscat
Ukraine to replace defense minister after corruption scandals: MP
Ukraine to replace defense minister after corruption scandals: MP

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.