UK aid agency workers killed in Syria earthquake

LONDON: Action For Humanity, the UK based-parent charity of Syria Relief, confirmed that two of its staff members were killed in Idlib, Syria, after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the country on Monday.
According to a statement released by AFH, the group was unable to name the staff members, as their families were yet to be notified, but confirmed one was a doctor working in one of the organization’s mobile health clinics.
The medic’s child was also killed in the quake.
Othman Moqbel, AFH’s Chief Executive Officer said: “We are sad to confirm a member of the Action For Humanity team has lost her life, as has her child.”
He continued: “She was a doctor who was motivated with saving the lives of people impacted by the crisis in Syria, sadly, she has lost her life. If she hadn’t she would be there now trying to help as many people as possible, just like the rest of her colleagues.”
The earthquake hit a wide area in south-eastern Türkiye and Northern Syria, killing thousands of people. Reports of new deaths and injuries are being confirmed on the hour.
Meanwhile, international NGO World Vision also expressed concern about the fate of children caught up in the disaster.
“In the middle of a harsh winter, already incredibly vulnerable children and families have now been shaken to their core by this devastating earthquake, which is likely to affect thousands in Northern Syria and southern Turkiye,” said Johan Mooij, Response Director for World Vision’s Syria Crisis Response.
“I am devastated by this sad news, and we will do everything we can to help those who were affected.
“As well as rapidly assessing how we can support the relief effort, we are also confirming the wellbeing of our staff in Turkiye and Syria – all of whom are safe. It is a reminder of how challenging these situations can be for all involved,” he added.