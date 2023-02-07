You are here

Saudi firms among global leaders in adopting cutting edge technology: KPMG report 
Titled “Tech Survey Saudi Arabia 2022,” the report was launched during LEAP 2023, the annual tech convention being held in Riyadh (Shutterstock)
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi organizations are demonstrating they are not risk averse in adopting tech at the cutting edge, and in some cases are moving farther and faster than their peers, according to a report by KPMG.

The findings – based on surveys of more than 2,200 executives around the world, including 51 in the Kingdom – show that almost 66 percent of Saudi-based respondents believe their organizations are either extremely or very effective at using tech to advance their business strategies.  

This marks the highest confidence level in this research series, supported by a high return on investment and indicating that effective digital transformation is less of a differentiator than in previous years. 

Titled “Tech Survey Saudi Arabia 2022,” the report was launched during LEAP 2023, the annual tech convention being held in Riyadh.

“Our latest global tech report finds a resilient, forward-looking attitude among technology professionals in the Kingdom and their peers globally,” commented Robert Ptaszynski, head of digital and innovation at KPMG in Saudi Arabia. 

Some 18 percent of the respondents have extremely effective transformation programs that have generated at least an 11 percent uplift in profit or company performance.  

The survey also showed that 80 percent of organizations in the Kingdom are at an advanced stage of their digital transformation strategies, with the leadership support and funding required to drive their program forward.  

Although 41 percent admit that progress is slower than expected, in general, digital transformation programs have put Saudi organizations in the Kingdom in an advantageous position to embrace new technologies.  

Moreover, the expected timeframe for most Saudi organizations to invest in quantum computing is two years, with 70 percent of businesses suggesting they have advanced in their adoption of data and analytics systems. 

Almost 53 percent of executives in Saudi Arabia find security and compliance requirements to be the top challenge their organization faces in their cloud journey. In comparison, 63 percent of organizations plan to increase investment in application security, which is 20 percent more than the global average.  

Cybersecurity teams are under pressure to keep up with evolving threats, with cultural obstacles and limited funding getting in the way of security efforts.

Nonetheless, most Saudi organizations are confident of their ability to prevent or mitigate security risks. 

Topics: LEAP 2023 KPMG

RIYADH: Global tech firm Microsoft announced its plans to invest in a new cloud data center region in Saudi Arabia in response to growing customer demand for cloud services and data residency in the Kingdom. 

A region is a set of collaborating zones or data centers grouped together based on their geographical proximity. 

Announced during the LEAP 2023 international technology conference, the company said the new cloud data center region will offer enterprise-grade reliability and performance combined with customer privacy, data residency, and high-speed latency standards in Saudi Arabia. 

“This new data center region will provide organizations, enterprises, and developers in the Kingdom and around the world with access to scalable, highly available, and resilient cloud services while addressing their data residency, security, privacy, and compliance needs,” said Samer Abu-Ltaif, corporate vice president and president, Microsoft Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa. 

Microsoft said its cloud region in Saudi Arabia will play a significant role in driving economic growth. Citing an IDC study, the company added that its partners, and cloud-using customers will together generate around $24 billion in new revenues above the 2022 level over the next four years.  

“Today’s announcement reflects Microsoft’s longstanding commitment to Saudi Arabia and its ambitions for digital transformation,” said Thamer Alharbi, president, Microsoft Arabia.  

He added that their data center region will enable even more enterprises and industries in Saudi Arabia to benefit from a trusted cloud framework that protects the privacy of organizations’ data to the highest standard.” 

Saudi Vice Minister of Communications and Information Technology Haitham bin Abdul Rahman Al-Ohali said: “This important step is consistent with the steps taken by the Kingdom to accelerate its digital transformation and strengthen its position as an innovation hub.” 

He said the data center will also provide huge opportunities for startups and small and medium enterprises looking to enhance their competitiveness and leverage the advancements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to develop innovative solutions.   

“This supports the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal of strengthening the role of the communications and information technology sector in creating a digital society, digital government, a thriving digital economy, and an innovative future for the Kingdom,” added Al-Ohali.  

Topics: Saudi Microsoft Investment datacenter

RIYADH: The Saudi National Bank reported a 46.7 percent surge in annual profits in 2022 on the back of a rise in operating income.  

Annual net profits of SNB reached SR18.6 billion ($5 billion) at the end of last year compared to SR12.7 billion in 2021, according to a bourse statement.  

It indicated that the bank saw a 16.9 percent increase in operating profit in 2022 compared to the year before.  

Operating income yielded profit as a result of an 18.4 percent increase in net special commission income, and a 21.1 percent increase in money from banking service fees.  

Additionally, other operating expenses fell by 12.4 percent, and the total operating expenses – including credit losses – fell by 15.2 percent in 2022.  

This was driven by a 13.5 percent drop in other general and administrative expenses, as well as a 57.4 percent drop in the net provision for expected credit losses. 

In 2022, the SNB’s assets reached SR945 billion showing a 3.4 increase, revealed the bourse statement.  

The bank’s earnings per share amounted to SR4.06 last year compared to SR2.99 the year before.  

SNB’s net provision for expected credit losses plummeted by 57.45 percent – from SR3.96 billion in 2021 to SR1.69 billion in 2022.  

Topics: SNB Saudi national bank Investment Tadawul

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia plans to increase the number of factories by 50 percent in the next five years and pump SR1.4 trillion ($370 billion) into the industrial sector, said the deputy minister of industry and mineral resources.

Speaking at the launch of the Sanaei platform at the second edition of the LEAP technical conference in Riyadh, Osama Al-Zamil said the Kingdom ultimately wants to see the current number of such facilities rise from 10,500 at present to 36,000 by 2035. 

He also said the Sanaei platform aims to facilitate the adoption of best practices fomenting the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“The level of reliance on skilled personnel will increase the competitiveness and operational efficiency of factories, present investment opportunities in the sector and provide incentives,” said the official added.

He stated that the “Future Factories Package” aims to transform 4,000 factories into operationally and technologically advanced facilities to raise digital maturity, operating efficiency and industrial capabilities, thereby promoting the development of exports, improving the work environment in factories, and providing attractive quality jobs by adopting the technologies of the 4IR.

The program focuses on two tracks. The first ensures new factories are designed and constructed according to high manufacturing and production efficiency standard, while the second transforms existing factories into facilities of operational excellence and advanced technologies.

Topics: LEAP 2023 Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR)

Saudi crown prince chairs Council of Economic and Development Affairs meeting

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chairs a meeting of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 2 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi crown prince chairs Council of Economic and Development Affairs meeting

  • During the meeting held at Al-Yamamah Palace, the council reviewed a number of economic and development matters
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired a meeting of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs in Riyadh on Tuesday.

During the meeting held at Al-Yamamah Palace, the council reviewed a number of economic and development matters including a presentation by the Ministry of Economy and Planning regarding local and global economic developments.

The presentation included details of the most important indicators related to the national economy, especially the growth witnessed by sectors of the national economy.

It also looked at the prospects of the global economy during the coming period and an analysis of the most prominent indicators.

The council also discussed a proposal submitted by its strategic management office regarding the governance of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the roles of supporting agencies.

It also reviewed a periodic presentation submitted by the Ministry of Health on the latest health developments related to the coronavirus pandemic, and another submitted by the project management office of the council’s secretariat regarding decisions and recommendations during the last quarter of 2022.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Council of Economic and Development Affairs

‘Clean’ energy technologies are not absolutely clean, says top expert at IAEE conference

Reina Takla
Nirmal Narayanan

‘Clean’ energy technologies are not absolutely clean, says top expert at IAEE conference

Reina Takla Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Clean energy technologies which include solar and wind power are not completely clean as there could be lifecycle emissions associated with these power generation methods, according to Shihab Elborai, partner at consulting business Strategy& Middle East.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the 44th conference of the International Association for Energy Economics, Elborai said that fossil fuels are required to develop solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, transformers and cables for the grid, which may create a spike in carbon emissions if clean energy technologies are being rolled out at an exponential speed all across the globe.

“There are lifecycle emissions associated with clean energy technology. So, clean energy technologies are not really absolutely clean. There are 50 grams of carbon dioxide equivalent per kilowatt produced from solar panels. Around 10 grams of CO2 per kilowatt hour are produced from wind turbines,” said Elborai.

He added: “If these (clean energy) technologies are deployed at an exponential rate without an equivalently rapid clean up of the supply chain, then we can end up with a situation where, in the short term, we have a spike of CO2 emissions, even though we are reducing emissions in the long term.”

According to Elborai, a large amount of carbon dioxide released while deploying clean energy technologies at a high pace will remain in the atmosphere, which will negatively impact the sustainable journey.

“Everybody understands the repercussions of acting too slow in the energy transition. There are impacts of also acting too fast,” he noted.

He added that the right rate of deployment is necessary for a smooth energy transition, void of unintended climate consequences.

During the talk, Elborai noted that technology has a huge role to play to reduce the carbon footprint in the supply chain.

Elborai further pointed out that the exact time required for energy transition cannot be determined, as the timeframe is dependent on several factors.

“I think this (time for energy transition) is something that needs to be studied and modeled. It is something that depends on the progress that is being made in developing technologies and in the deployment of carbon capture. It will change with time as these technologies evolve as well. So it’s something that needs to be constantly monitored and adjusted. It’s not a simple answer,” he said.

He also emphasized the role of recycling critical minerals to reduce emissions in the mining sector.

“There is also a role that recycling can play. If we are using materials that have already been mined, and we are closing the cycle at the end of life, then that can have a role to mitigate the impact. But really, the key measure that needs to be taken is to carefully think about the deployment of renewable technologies. Not too fast, not too slow, just right,” he added.

Elborai went on to say that carbon capture technology has a crucial role in accelerating energy transition in a sustainable manner.

“Using carbon capture as a means of removal or closing the cycle on the carbon is one of the very important measures for managing the spike in emissions during the transition,” added Elborai.

According to Elborai, Saudi Arabia has an advantaged position in both renewables and traditional sources of energy, as the world sails toward sustainability.

“The Kingdom is in a very advantaged position, as Saudi Arabia has a strong advantage in producing conventional (energy). It will be the last standing player or supplier of gas and oil. The Kingdom also has a huge advantage when it comes to solar, wind, and renewable resources,” said Elborai.

He added: “So, at every point in that transition, the Kingdom can actually produce the product that meets the requirements of the end users of energy globally. The Kingdom is definitely a winner when it comes to the energy transition.”

Topics: business IAEE23 #cleanenergy #renewables

