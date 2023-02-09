Egyptian Canadian star Mena Massoud to produce first non-English adaptation of Stephen King novel in Farsi

DUBAI: “Aladdin” star Mena Massoud is ready to revolutionize content from the Middle East as he announces the first slate of projects out of his company Press Play Productions, which aims to bridge the gap between Hollywood and the Middle East and North Africa.
One of the said projects involves the first non-English adaptation of a Stephen King book.
Adapting “The Doctor’s Case” and titled “The Last King,” the short film will be performed entirely in Farsi and will star an all-Iranian cast, including Maz Jobrani, Sheila Ommi, Marshall Manesh, and Tara Grammy.
Set in Iran, the film reflects the country’s ongoing “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement.
The company’s other announced titles include Canadian TV series “Evolving Vegan,” as well as the films “In Broad Daylight” and festival title “Spaceman.”
“Evolving Vegan” is slated to debut this spring in Canada. It’s a six-part food, travel and adventure series that explores the exploding plant-based food scene across North America.
Press Play is currently in post-production on Massoud’s Arabic-language debut film “In Broad Daylight,” set for a theatrical release later this year. The Egyptian film is centred on a young man who, after leaving his homeland as a young boy, comes back to Egypt as a trained agent to carry out the most dangerous mission of his life.
“Spaceman,” directed by Dan Abramovici, stars Massoud, J.K. Simmons, and one of Canada’s prolific mimes, Trevor Copp.
“In the 1970s, Egypt was the third largest film industry in the world and continues to cultivate a rich and thriving industry for the whole region,” said Massoud in a statement, according to Deadline.
“Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the UAE, and now Saudi Arabia are all breeding grounds for some of the best content in and around the African continent. Press Play will be a driving force in bringing those stories to the West. We have some really exciting projects releasing this year and in the pipeline and I’m thrilled to be bridging the gap between the MENA region and Hollywood.”
With offices in Dubai and Los Angeles, Press Play was founded by Massoud and producing partner Ali Mashayekhi, who heads content development in North America.
Review: ‘Pamela, a Love Story’ paints an endearing but incomplete picture of a Hollywood superstar
Updated 8 min 59 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran
CHENNAI: Despite her carefully cultivated image, Hollywood bombshell Pamela Anderson comes across as a gentle soul, humble and brutally frank in her new documentary “Pamela, a Love Story,” now on Netflix.
Directed by Ryan White and produced by her son Brandon Tommy Lee, the documentary is an unabashed look at the life of one of the entertainment industry’s most famous stars.
We learn how an early photoshoot with notorious magazine Playboy earned her the lifelong tag of a “sex bomb,” despite her on-screen talent. In cult classic TV show “Baywatch,” in which she plays C.J. Parker, the camera exploited her physique in no uncertain terms, but it is clear that she was a decent actress — expressive and emotional.
Sadly, Pamela's life has had more downs than ups and despite penning two New York Times-bestselling books among other triumphs, the “bimbo” image has come to define her.
The director elicits information about some of the painful, lesser-known details of Anderson’s youth, including multiple sexual assaults during early adolescence.
Sadly, there is more — an alcoholic father who abused her mother and, later, a tape of her most intimate moments with her husband, Tommy Lee, that was stolen and widely circulated, much to their discomfort.
The new documentary also includes the actress’s reaction to 2022 Hulu series “Pam & Tommy,” which is based on the fallout from the theft of her and Tommy Lee’s honeymoon tape. She told White the new series “felt like rape” in one of the more telling moments of the new feature, in which her feelings toward to rumbling Hollywood machine are clear.
“Pam & Tommy” was widely denounced by Anderson at the time of its release and it does seem as though this new documentary, as well as her newly published memoir “Love, Pamela,” is a bold attempt to reclaim her narrative.
However, when she speaks to the camera in the documentary, I did not feel any bitterness. She keeps her cool when talking about the sex tapes, which boosted Tommy’s career. There is no apparent rancour on display here, and no sourness when she mentions her other three husbands, who came and went. All in all, it paints an image of a woman who has been through a media firestorm and survived.
However, Ryan White’s documentary — with extensive interviews conducted at her lakeside property in Vancouver — is a tad shallow, even incomplete. For other than her sons, Brandon and Dylan, nobody key is interviewed. This is a rather lazy — or highly controlled — way of building a documentary.
Also, I felt that with her boys present, Pamela was a bit circumspect and appears to have built a wall between herself and the interviewer.
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival announces 2023 dates
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: After a successful run in December 2022, the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) has confirmed the third edition of the annual event will take place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 9, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The second edition was widely applauded for significantly expanding the industry and events program alongside presenting 143 films from 66 countries to 39,410 filmgoers and 4,345 film professionals, media members and students.
Shining a light on films from Saudi Arabia, the Arab world, Asia, and Africa, the festival’s film competition saw Academy Award-winning filmmaker Oliver Stone at the helm of the jury panel who presented 13 Yusr Awards to filmmakers.
The Golden Yusr for Best Feature Film was awarded to “Hanging Gardens” directed by Ahmed Yassin Al-Daradji and the Film AlUla Audience Award for Best Saudi Film was won by “How I Got There,” directed by Zeyad Al-Husaini.
In a statement, CEO Mohammed Al-Turki said, “Our second edition was a huge success and signified that the Red Sea International Film Festival is evolving into a global event that we are very proud of and grateful to everyone who supported us. We are still navigating our way being a young festival and film industry but have been delighted with the feedback from the local community, regional and international guests.
“We were honoured to welcome some of the leading voices in Hollywood, Bollywood, South Korea, Africa and Arab cinema, sharing their journeys to the big screen with a new generation of Saudi creatives who are capturing the attention of the global film industry. Throughout the year, we will continue to support emerging filmmakers, welcome productions to shoot against our extraordinary landscapes and plan for our third edition as we continue to make our mark on the Festival circuit,” he added.
Sotheby’s Dubai to exhibit 80 works by Mideast artists from private Gulf collection before London auction
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: This Spring, Sotheby’s Dubai will offer over 80 works of art from the collection of Abdulrahman Al-Zayani, one of the leading collectors in the Middle East.
The first unveiling of the collection will take place at Sotheby’s Dubai from Feb. 28 to March 3. This will be followed by an exhibition of the collection in its entirety in London from Apr. 21 to 25, ahead of the live auction on Apr. 25.
Hailing from Egypt, Turkey, Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and North Africa, the artists in the collection represent the vast artistic production created over the last century in the Middle East. Exploring myriad themes and mediums, each work represents a different aesthetic whilst tying into a rich thread of cultural heritage.
In recent years, Al-Zayani has also launched A2Z, a luxury advisory service for private clients in New York, London and the Gulf who want to expand their jewelry and collections.
Said Al-Zayani in a statement, “As I open the doors to my collection, the overarching sense is that these pieces were acquired with love, and I am excited for them to go to new homes where they will be discovered and appreciated anew. As with all journeys, new pathways must be travelled, and so with this auction I am opening a new chapter of both my story and the story of these timeless artworks.”
“The world of Middle Eastern art has transformed since I first started almost two decades ago, and I am proud to witness and be a part of that evolution, living in a region that is now becoming one of the cultural hubs of the world,” he added.
Works by Abdel Hadi El-Gazzar, Hassan Hajjaj, Fahrelnissa Zeid, Hatem El-Mekki, Mahmoud Moussa, Mohammed Melehi, Fouad Kamel, Gazbia Sirry, Farid Belkahia, Behjat Sadr and Taner Ceylan will go on view to the public, alongside worldwide auction highlights including jewellery, watches and arts of the Islamic world and India.
Rare artworks by Picasso and UAE royal family member to go under the hammer in Dubai
Updated 22 min 12 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Three rare artworks by renowned Spanish painter Pablo Picasso and a painting by a member of the ruling family of the Emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah in the UAE are set to be auctioned on Feb. 12.
Picasso’s work will be auctioned online on The Rare Antiquities’s website, a platform that brings museums and galleries to the metaverse, while Emirati artist Noora Alredhwan’s work will be presented at a private event on Sunday at the Sama Al-Ain Gallery in Jumeriah Beach Residence, Dubai.
One of the works at auction features a lithography that Picasso created a few years after the end of the second world war, in 1949. Picasso was particularly passionate about this technique, where stone or metal are treated in a way that it can be painted or printed on.
Another of the Picasso paintings was created in 1945, using the gouache technique with opaque watercolor and ink on paper. The third artwork in the onlinr auction is “Like an Animal,” which he created in 1957.
The auction will also present artwork by Alredhwan, the mother of Sheikh Humaid Bin Khalid Al-Qasimi from the ruling family of Ras Al-Khaimah.
The work is dedicated to the UAE’s 50-year anniversary. It was displayed for six months at the UAE pavilion during EXPO 2020 Dubai and is now available to the public for the first time.
“For us, art is an important channel to connect with society,” said Sheikh Al-Qasimi in a released statement. “It is about accessibility. One aspect of this initiative is that sharing our own artwork with the people brings us closer to the public. Another aspect is that technology enables shared ownership, which allows for more people to access this art.”
Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi fights to keep her country’s cinema alive
Artist fled Afghanistan after US withdrawal, Taliban takeover
Cultural expression is critical to advocate for change, she says
Updated 09 February 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
ROME: Just over one-and-a-half years ago award-winning Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi, known for her poignant portrayal of her countrywomen, had to flee her home in Kabul when the US withdrew its troops on Aug. 30, 2021, and the Taliban regained control of the country.
Since the Taliban returned to power, despite the group’s pledges that this time would be different — particularly for women, education and cultural expression — the country has plunged into an even darker repressive rule. Now women are fiercely controlled, and education and freedom of expression is limited. In December, the Taliban ordered an indefinite ban on university education for Afghan women, among a host of repressive measures, sparking international condemnation and widespread despair among people both inside and outside the country.
“With the return of (the) Taliban to power, we lost everything,” Karimi told Arab News. “We lost almost every personal and collective achievement we gained over the past 20 years. We artists, filmmakers, are now trying to be active outside of Afghanistan.”
Culture can also be a casualty of war. Through her work abroad Karimi is trying to reverse this fate and keep the flame burning for Afghan culture even during some of the country’s darkest days.
“Afghanistan is a very complex country, and its struggles are complex too but one of the many main ways to help Afghanistan is through culture,” Karimi said. “We need to develop culturally through our films, our music, and art. We need our artists, and we need to tell our stories to educate people about their history and identity.”
Karimi — now based in Rome, Italy, where she is a visiting professor at the Rome National Film School while simultaneously working on her next film “Flight from Kabul” — was born and raised in Iran by Afghan refugee parents. In Iran, while studying mathematics and physics to become an engineer, she was discovered by an Iranian film director looking for a young Afghan actress. She was cast in her first movie and since then has dedicated herself to cinema.
Karimi then went on to receive her doctorate in cinema (Fiction Film Directing & Screenwriting) from the Film and Television Faculty of the Academy of Music and Performing Arts in Bratislava, Slovakia, and in August 2012 decided to return to Afghanistan. For Karimi, it was vital that she worked and filmed in her homeland so that she could shoot the country’s stories first-hand.
“We try to advocate for our athletes, for our cinema and our stories, and make, with the help from Western, European or American production houses, our films so that we can continue,” she said. “But it is not that easy because when you get cut off from your country of origin, it is very difficult to again find your way of storytelling and your way of doing your own cultural activities in (a) different country that has its own culture.”
Before the Taliban’s return to power, Kabul’s nascent art scene, which included the first-ever Afghanistan Cinema Festival on the country’s 100th Independence Day celebrations in 2020, has since the Taliban takeover in August gone largely underground due to new limits on creative expression. Karimi, the first-ever female head of Afghan Film, a state-owned institution, staged the festival, which was financed by the Afghan government and private sector, to revive cinema in the war-stricken nation. The festival showed a selection of 100 classic Afghan films through its duration.
“We were preparing the second edition when the Taliban returned and the collapse happened,” Karimi said.
Since then, plans for future editions of the festival have been halted.
“Unfortunately, when there are conversations about the future of Afghanistan, artists and culture worker(s) are not included or on the agenda,” she added. “Culture is missing, and this is a big mistake for Afghanistan because there can be no advocacy, no change without cultural change.”
“A film brings people together from various social and ethnic backgrounds in Afghanistan,” said Karimi. “It goes beyond just entertainment; cinema brings people together. We cannot save ourselves from conflicts, but if you read history, you find that it was culture that saved people from hopelessness.”
The staging of a film festival was historic for a country where following a relatively moderate period of rule, movie theaters were banned in Afghanistan during the Taliban’s reign from 1996-2001. When the Taliban fell, Afghan cinema flourished again. Although unlike its pre-war period, private media flourished in the country, largely due to international support.
But now the lights have dimmed again, the handful of cinemas that were operating in Kabul and throughout the country remain closed and Afghan actresses have very few rights if any.
Still Karimi, who was the first chairwoman of the Afghan Film Organization and spoke at the Culture Summit Abu Dhabi in October 2022, believes that no matter what happens it is crucial to keep the flame burning for Afghan art and culture. She has directed over 30 short films, three documentary films and the 90-minute fiction film titled “Hava, Maryam, Ayesha,” which premiered at the 76th Venice Film Festival in 2019. It was nominated for best fiction movie at the festival and tells the story of three pregnant Afghan women suffering in the aftermath of explosions and car bombings in Afghanistan. The film reveals what Karimi says are the “stories of war by women” that have rarely been told.
In her debut feature documentary “Afghan Women Behind the Wheel” that she released in 2009, Karimi examines how obtaining a driving license is a key factor for the personal freedom of Afghan women. In the film she asked whether Afghan society was ready for women drivers. The film features interviews with Afghan women of various backgrounds and ages. In 2014 it won the Women Filmmakers Section Award for Best Documentary at the Dhaka International Film Festival.
In 2016, Karimi released “Parlika,” a documentary examining the life of Suraya Parlika, one of the few Afghan women involved in the country’s politics. A fierce advocator for women’s rights, Parlika died of cancer in 2019. The film notably documents how the status of women changed in Afghanistan as the country transitioned from Taliban rule to that of a US-backed republic with a democratic system.
The fire and passion that Karimi gives to her work she says comes from Afghan women themselves. And while she still intends to share stories of women in Afghanistan, she is also covering those who are now living in exile.
“I am trying to keep the conversation alive about Afghan cinema and especially about the women of Afghanistan through film,” Karimi said. “I keep working; I don’t give up because I don’t believe in giving up. I want to advocate our stories through my films and through my photos so that people can keep talking and remembering Afghanistan. We must continue.”