Saudi economy minister, World Customs Organization chief discuss cooperation

Saudi economy minister, World Customs Organization chief discuss cooperation
The meeting also discussed issues of mutual interest. (SPA)
Updated 8 sec ago
SPA

Saudi economy minister, World Customs Organization chief discuss cooperation

Saudi economy minister, World Customs Organization chief discuss cooperation
Updated 8 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim on Thursday met the Secretary-General of the World Customs Organization Kunio Mikuriya on the sidelines of the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Conference in Riyadh.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation opportunities between Saudi Arabia and the organization, in addition to other issues of mutual interest.

 
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia World Customs Organization

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Fun, creativity at Riyadh's Costume Festival

Fun, creativity at Riyadh’s Costume Festival
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Costume Festival returns on Thursday and Friday at Boulevard Riyadh City, and will allow free entry for those who wear the outfits of horror and superhero characters.

The biggest festival of its kind in the Kingdom is expected to see many participants wearing innovatively designed outfits, based on their favorite movies and international novels.

Participants of all ages also play the roles of these characters in various fun and interactive activities.

The festival is part of Riyadh Season that offers a host of events throughout the year, including concerts.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Boulevard Riyadh City costumes

International conference on justice to be organized in Riyadh 

International conference on justice to be organized in Riyadh 
Updated 19 min 43 sec ago
SPA

International conference on justice to be organized in Riyadh 

International conference on justice to be organized in Riyadh 
  • The event will be held in the presence of legal experts from around the world to exchange knowledge, discuss opinions and enhance relations in the field of justice
Updated 19 min 43 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Justice has announced it will hold the International Conference on Justice in Riyadh from March 5-6.

The event will be held in the presence of legal experts from around the world to exchange knowledge, discuss opinions and enhance relations in the field of justice. 

Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani extended gratitude to the Saudi leadership for its support and empowerment of the justice sector. He added that the ministry is holding the conference as part of its endeavors to develop the legal field and technologies related to it.

Titled, “We facilitate access to justice with digital technologies,” the conference will discuss challenges and solutions to improve the quality of services provided to beneficiaries and ways to render justice accessible through the use of technology.

The conference will see over 4,000 participants, over 50 speakers, 15 panel discussions and workshops, an exhibition on justice technologies, and accompanying events that will enable participants to discuss digital transformation and artificial intelligence strategies in the legal sector.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Justice International Conference on Justice

Liberia official praises Saudi Arabia’s efforts to facilitate pilgrims

Liberia official praises Saudi Arabia’s efforts to facilitate pilgrims
Updated 22 min 46 sec ago
SPA

Liberia official praises Saudi Arabia's efforts to facilitate pilgrims

Liberia official praises Saudi Arabia’s efforts to facilitate pilgrims
Updated 22 min 46 sec ago
SPA

MAKKAH: Sheik Abdulah Kromah, chairman of the Hajj and Umrah Committee in Liberia, has commended the facilities and services offered by Saudi Arabia to Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

Following a recent meeting with the Chairman of the Mutawwifin Company for pilgrims of non-Arab African countries, Ahmad Sindi, Kromah said the mega projects at the two Holy Mosques and other holy sites represent clear evidence for the attention paid by the Saudi government to care for pilgrims, which highlight the government’s keenness to offer more services every year to ensure that pilgrims and Umrah performers complete their rituals with ease.

The official also praised the services provided by Hajj companies.

 

 
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Liberia hajj

Tawal signs strategic partnership with Electromin

Tawal signs strategic partnership with Electromin
Updated 33 min 6 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi 

Tawal signs strategic partnership with Electromin

Tawal signs strategic partnership with Electromin
  • Partnership aims to revolutionize e-mobility solutions in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 33 min 6 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi 

RIYADH: Tawal, an ICT infrastructure service provider, signed a strategic partnership with Electromin, a technology-driven electronic vehicle solutions and services provider, during the second edition of the LEAP tech conference with the aim of enhancing the Kingdom’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

“We are pleased to launch this partnership with Electromin, a leading mobility solutions provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We seek to launch initiatives and programs that help mitigate the negative effects of environmental challenges and contribute to the Saudi Green Initiatives in achieving net zero emissions by 2060,” said TAWAL CEO Mohammed Alhakbani.

“Through this partnership, Tawal is committed to building ICT solutions for national and global development and moving to carbon neutrality. Creating future-ready infrastructure is a key element of our sustainability strategy,” he added.

The agreement was signed during the four-day conference to further expand the installation of EV charging stations in the Kingdom.

These EV charging stations will be powered by Tawal’s network of towers spread across the Kingdom.

“The collaboration between Electromin and Tawal can revolutionize e-mobility solutions in Saudi Arabia. By combining our companies’ unique capabilities — from innovative e-mobility technology to cutting-edge integrated ICT infrastructure — we can create a positive impact within the Kingdom’s constantly evolving ecosystem,” said Kalyana Sivagnanam, CEO of Electromin.

“Our joint alliance is therefore aligned with national priorities for progress and prosperity,” added Sivagnanam.

On the sidelines of the LEAP tech conference, Alhakbani said: “We are very delighted to be participating for the second year in a row. It’s a good gathering to network and to meet all stakeholders and industry leaders and to celebrate the achievement that has been done so far in the Kingdom, as well as to look at the prospect and the future of digitization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“With Tawal being the leading ICT infrastructure service provider in the region, we are here to reinforce our position and showcase several of our new and innovative products,” he said.

The CEO explained that, during LEAP, they have signed five memorandums of understanding with end customers and with technology service providers.

“We’re signing multiple MoUs and agreements with various entities, be it government entities, private sector or mega-city developers, the likes of NEOM, Saudi downtown, as well as, for example, the Dakher, where we are providing them with solutions and infrastructure that could help them in their business as well,” he said.

Alhakbani highlighted the company’s strategy, with the Kingdom moving towards 5G and smart cities: “We’re focusing on the local market for serving all operators as we signed MSA’s (Master Services Agreement) with each and every mobile operator in the Kingdom, as well as helping them in enhancing their coverage of 5G coverage through different products. 

“We are also focusing on the region as well. So we started our operation in Pakistan as well as we are prospecting for different opportunities in the region.”

Tawal has over 16,000 towers across Saudi Arabia and aims to further expand its know-how to roll out infrastructure and increase the coverage of 5G.

“So the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision is very clear. One of the important pillars is the digital economy and the digital infrastructure. And we saw that very clearly during the pandemic where having a reliable and sustainable infrastructure was extremely important for the community as well as for the economy,” Alhakbani said, adding: “We are doing it in an efficient way by also taking into consideration sustainability and trying to reduce carbon emission as much as possible.”

Topics: tawal Electromin Saudi Green Initiative Mohammed Alhakbani

Saudi Arabia showcases culture, heritage in India roadshow 

Saudi Arabia showcases culture, heritage in India roadshow 
Updated 09 February 2023

Saudi Arabia showcases culture, heritage in India roadshow 

Saudi Arabia showcases culture, heritage in India roadshow 
  • Saudi Tourism Authority participates in major industry events across India in February
  • India has been the Kingdom tourism’s ‘key source market’ over the past 18 months 
Updated 09 February 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Saudi tourism authorities and stakeholders showcased on Thursday the Kingdom’s travel potential at India’s biggest industry exhibition in their ongoing roadshow to draw visitors from the South Asian country. 

Since the beginning of February, the Saudi Tourism Authority has been participating in a series of travel and trade events across India, including the One World Travel Market in Mumbai and the South Asian Travel and Tourism Exchange, which runs in Noida in the Indian capital region from Feb. 9 through Feb. 11.

The roadshow is expected to provide a platform for industry players to engage directly with Saudi stakeholders, as developing tourism in the Kingdom is part of its Vision 2030 to establish a thriving economy through diversification. 

The STA, a government body promoting the Saudi travel and hospitality sector, aims to deepen relations with India, its fourth-largest trading partner, which it said has been a “key source market” over the past 18 months. 

“The strategy follows Saudi Tourism Authority’s (STA) ongoing efforts to increase awareness about Saudi as a unique, diverse, authentic tourism destination and ultimately, drive visits, as one of the key priority source markets for the country,” the STA said in a statement on Thursday. 

 

 

The current engagements with India, it said, are critical in helping the authority achieve its goals and “drive volume and growth.” 

At the South Asian Travel and Tourism Exchange — Asia’s leading platform for the tourism and hospitality industry — the STA established a huge pavilion promoting not only traditional religious tourism destinations like Makkah and Madinah but also the Kingdom’s ancient sites and futuristic projects. 

“We see lots of potential in the South Asian Travel and Tourism Exchange and in the Indian market. We see the Indian market as important for us,” Elodie Azar, deputy general manager of Saudi-based travel operator Kurban Tours, told Arab News. 

“We get lots of queries regarding Saudi Arabia and how they can send clientele from India to Saudi Arabia. We have both kinds of people — those who want to come for Hajj and those who want to come for leisure.” 

Another Saudi participant in the exhibition, Kizan Tourism, came to present its offer at the South Asian Travel and Tourism Exchange as it is one of the world’s largest tourism shows. 

“Our expectation is that we will receive the largest number of visitors by participating in this event,” the tour operator’s representative, Faisal Al-Essa, told Arab News. 

“We expect to connect with other businesses based in India and grow the Saudi tourism market through this connection and platforms.” 

Topics: Art and Culture Saudi Tourism Authority travel and tourism

