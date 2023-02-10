Review: Apple TV+ comedy ‘Shrinking’ has pitfalls, but bags of promise 

LONDON: For much of its first episode, “Shrinking” is trading on its (admittedly strong) premise alone – that of a bereaved therapist waking up one day and deciding to tell his clients how it is, rather than what might be considered professionally astute. Because, frankly, the opening installment of Apple TV+’s new comedy is a bit of a mess. Therapist Jimmy (series co-creator Jason Segel) has been widowed for a year when he suddenly decides to address his self-destructive spiral, pay more attention to his daughter, and begin blindsiding his patients with a unique brand of tough love.
Patiently waiting for Jimmy to straighten himself out are his fellow therapist Gaby (“Love Life” star Jessica Williams) and boss Paul (a wonderful Harrison Ford), who fluctuate between sympathizing with his bereavement and chiding him for his unethical new approach to therapy. Once the clumsy, rather contrived scene-setting of episode one is out of the way, these supporting characters come into their own, and “Shrinking” begins to flex its creative clout. Segel’s co-creators are Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein — of “Scrubs” and “Ted Lasso” fame respectively — so there’s no shortage of comedic muscle on display here and, for the most part, “Shrinking” is every bit as charming as its soccer-based predecessor.
Where it begins to falter a little is with its lead. Unlike Ted Lasso, or even JD from “Scrubs,” Jimmy just isn’t particularly nice, despite Segel’s best efforts. It’s hard for the audience to feel much sympathy for a character who has done very little to warrant it. Nonetheless, there’s some very good gags to be had in his scorched-earth approach to therapy, Williams is effortlessly charismatic, and Ford’s turn as the curmudgeonly mentor/friend/boss might already be one of 2023’s best new characters.
There’s definitely enough here to give “Shrinking” the benefit of the doubt for now, then. Let’s hope that the show, and Jimmy himself, prove worthy of a little more patience.
Moner Bondhu is a startup founded in Bangladesh that provides mental health and well-being services with a focus on garment factory workers, women and youth.
US-Somali model Halima Aden was a judge for this year’s competition alongside Hilfiger; Katrin Ley, managing director of Fashion for Good; and Adrian Johnson, professor of entrepreneurship at INSEAD business school.
The annual program, in its fourth outing, aims to discover and accelerate the work of innovative and impactful fashion startups. Through mentoring and financial support, the company seeks to help the best ideas break through.
According to the brand’s website, the program offers opportunities to individuals from “historically underrepresented communities, including black, indigenous, people of color, people with disabilities and women.”
“I am here in Amsterdam, supporting the one and only Tommy Hilfiger with the Fashion Frontier Challenge,” Aden said in a short video shared on the brand’s Instagram Stories section. “I am so proud of our five finalists. They are making the fashion industry a more inclusive, sustainable environment and I am just so happy to be here in Amsterdam supporting their work.”
The final event took place at the Tommy Hilfiger global headquarters in Amsterdam.
TIME100 Impact Awards recognizes leaders from across the globe who, “through sustained effort, have done extraordinary work to shape the future of their industries and the world at large,” the website says.
Idris, the Emmy and Golden Globe winner, and his wife are supporting causes like fighting world hunger and climate change.
The invite-only gala dinner will also see A-list celebrities, artists and athletes from around the world.
The guest list includes will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas fame, Egyptian actors Salma Abu Deif, Amr Youssef and Shereen Reda, Turkish German actress Meryem Uzerli, Nigerian singer Omah Lay, Tunisian artist eL Seed and Lebanese basketball player Fadi Al-Khatib.
Idris is spending some time in Dubai this month. He is set to headline the Dubai edition of the global techno and house music festival Elrow XXL on Feb. 17.
Idris has performed at venues across the world, including Coachella, Sound in Los Angeles and Output in New York. His UK appearances include the Ministry of Sound in London, as well as both the Creamfields and Glastonbury festivals.
His appearance at the Elrow XXL marks his first time performing in the Middle East.
Elrow XXL will be held at Dubai Design District on Feb. 17 and 18.
The festival has previously been staged in 84 cities across 34 countries, including London, Barcelona, Ibiza, Amsterdam, Madrid, Las Vegas, Antwerp, Frankfurt and New York.
Gigi Hadid joined by sister Bella in new season of ‘Next in Fashion’
Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: The much-anticipated trailer for Netflix’s “Next in Fashion,” which Part-Palestinian catwalk star Gigi Hadid co-hosts alongside British TV personality Tan France, is out.
The streaming service released the official trailer for the second season of the show, set for release on March 3, on Thursday.
In the trailer, Hadid is seen alongside A-list guest stars including her supermodel sister Bella Hadid, Italian designer Donatella Versace, US model Hailey Bieber, French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing, South African model Candice Swanepoel, “Emily in Paris” star Ashley Park, Danish model Helena Christensen and US internet personality Emma Chamberlain.
“Season 2 of Next in Fashion drops on Netflix March 3rd with some MAJOR guest judges, looks, and laughs,” Hadid captioned the trailer post she shared on Instagram. “Can’t wait for you to see and fall in love with the competing designers, just as we did.”
The first season of the fashion competition show, which premiered in January 2020, featured 18 designers who faced weekly design challenges to win a $250,000 prize and a chance to have their collection sold on Net-a-Porter.
This season will feature a group of up-and-coming talents who will compete to win $200,000, a launch of their collection on Rent the Runway and “the chance to share their designs with the world,” the streaming service said.
The selection of up-and-coming designers includes Amari Carter, Bao Tranchi, Courtney Smith, Danny Godoy, Deontre Hancock, Desyrée Nicole, Eliana Batsakis, James Ford, Megan O’Cain, Nigel Xavier, Qaysean Williams and Usama Ishtay.
The streaming service released the first teaser on Jan. 27. “So excited to join Tan France,” Hadid said in an Instagram post at the time. “We had the most special and fun time with these designers and can’t wait for you to meet them!”
The supermodel first announced that she will take part in the new season in February 2022.
Filming for the show began in April 2022, according to the model.
Hadid took to Instagram to share her excitement over the upcoming episodes at the time and talk about her co-host, calling the British reality television star her “brother” and saying that shooting the new show together has been “a joy of my life.”
France also lauded his “Next in Fashion” co-host and dubbed her an “amazing mom.”
Sheikha Hoor Al-Qasimi discusses this year’s Sharjah Biennial
Postcolonial themes run throughout this year’s edition of the biennial, inspired by the work of the influential late Nigerian curator Okwui Enwezor
Updated 10 February 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: This year’s Sharjah Biennial, which began Feb. 7, marks the events 30-year anniversary — highlighting the emirate’s longstanding cultural significance, both regionally and internationally.
The biennial has, throughout its existence, challenged postcolonial artistic and curatorial discourse and this year’s edition, SB15, maintains the biennial’s signature trajectory of providing a platform to examine artistic and cultural thought through decentralized, experimental displays of contemporary art.
This year, the Sharjah Art Foundation — responsible for the staging of the biennial — has brought together more than 150 artists and collectives from around the world under the banner, “Thinking Historically in the Present.”
It is curated by Sharjah Art Foundation director Sheikha Hoor Al-Qasimi, but the theme was originally conceived by the late Nigerian curator, writer, art critic and historian Okwui Enwezor to reflect on the past 14 editions of the Sharjah Biennial and to examine the future of the art biennial model.
“Enwezor’s curation of Documenta11 (an art fair in Kassel, Germany) in 2002 had a major impact on my own curatorial consciousness, especially as it relates to the biennial model and its potential as a platform for knowledge accumulation, creative experimentation and social impact,” Al-Qasimi told Arab News.
“When I became director of the Sharjah Biennial the following year, Enwezor’s example was a formative influence on the institutional trajectory we mapped out for this platform. The 2003 edition of the biennial broke from the national pavilion model and focused instead on the liminal spaces of contemporary life along borders and in between cultures — a kind of decentralization that defined Enwezor’s curatorial intervention in Documenta11.”
Born in Calabar, Nigeria in 1963 and known for organizing large-scale exhibitions that challenged European and Western modes of representation, Enwezor was globally acclaimed for his groundbreaking approach to his work. He was Documenta’s first non-European artistic director and later curated “All The World’s Futures” — the 56th Venice International Art Biennale in 2015. He died of cancer in 2019.
In his New York Times obituary for Enwezor, art critic Jason Farago called him the “curator who remapped the art world” for his ability to challenge the status quo and give exposure to previously unheard voices — something SB15 celebrates and further examines.
“Okwui’s legacy of advocating for postcolonial perspectives — through his curation, writing and larger body of work — is arguably unparalleled,” Al-Qasimi said. “He is widely known as the most visible, influential, and respected curator to bring these perspectives into the broader global dialogue. His vision may be more relevant today than ever, as current social movements have caused renewed interest in embracing postcolonial perspectives and histories. Okwui was a key initiator of this — and put the foundations in place for all of us to carry forward this crucial discourse.”
Enwezo understood the influence of the Sharjah Art Foundation and Biennial “within the larger project of advancing a postcolonial arts ecosystem and worldview,” Al-Qasimi said.
“In 2005, he first introduced to us to the phrase ‘Thinking historically in the present,’ which eventually became this edition’s guiding principle,” she added. “He believed that the ‘dislocation of belonging’ and the ‘disjunction of time’ were feelings that the postcolonial world, across different territories, had in common.”
Al-Qasimi says she asked Enwezor to curate SB15 because it would address ideas and experiences related to postcolonialism.
“We had many conversations before he passed away in which he made it clear that he wanted me build on the groundwork he’d laid out,” she adds. “Though we’ve expanded on his initial premise, it was important to me that this edition continued to be anchored in his decolonizing methodologies.”
As you might expect, this year’s biennial has a strong African focus, due to Enwezor’s influence and the foundation’s strong links to African art and culture.
“The foundation has a long-standing history of collaborations with pan-African networks, which was formalized in 2018 with the opening of the Africa Institute, an interdisciplinary academic research institute dedicated to the study, research and documentation of Africa and the African diaspora — the only one of its kind in West Asia, a historical nexus of African-Arab cultural exchange,” Al-Qasimi explained.
“This edition builds on these longstanding relationships, while forging new ones with some of the most urgent artistic practitioners whose work engages with various facets of Africa’s past and future in relation to global dialogue.”
The biennial features more than 300 works displayed at 19 venues across the emirate, including many new commissions. Al-Qasimi mentions works by Brook Andrew and Isaac Julien reflecting upon museum objects and their restitution, and by Destiny Deacon, Robyn Kahukiwa and Tahila Mintz asserting the significance of indigenous identities and values as highlights.
Meanwhile, in the works of Gabrielle Goliath, Amar Kanwar, Wangechi Mutu and Carrie Mae Weems, “individual histories are interwoven with collective notions of memory, grief and transformation,” she said.
“Inspired by Enwezor’s curatorial model, my own approach has involved reconsidering Sharjah’s position within global discourse, speculating on what our biennial could offer as a non-Western centre for the circulation of people and ideas, and how it could grow into a critical alternative to entrenched institutional thought,” Al-Qasimi continued. “This edition more empathically embraces Enwezor’s collaborative ethos.”
‘It’s chaotic and messy, but there’s some kind of order’ — Dia Mrad’s new show captures the state of Beirut
With ‘Utilities,’ the Lebanese photographer examines some of the major contributors to the crises in his homeland
Updated 10 February 2023
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Whether he’s in France or Brazil, Lebanese photographer Dia Mrad is repeatedly asked the burning question, “What’s going on in Beirut?”
Over the past four years, Lebanon has been making international headlines for all the wrong reasons: the country’s 2019 uprising, the deadly Beirut Port explosion, government negligence, and skyrocketing inflation as part of a prolonged economic crisis — one the of world’s worst since the 1850s, according to the World Bank.
“With this exhibition, I set out to answer that question,” Mrad tells Arab News in Dubai, where his first solo exhibition in the UAE is on show at Zawyeh Gallery until Feb. 22. “My work is all about the built environment — anything to do with urban transformation. Beirut is always changing and developing. Sometimes stuff is falling apart or is blown up. You also have a lot of new construction and renovation. It was very apparent to me there’s something happening in the city — on a material level, there’s a change.”
The streets of Beirut are Mrad’s playground. He rides his Vespa through its neighborhoods —each distinguished with its own character, palette, and heritage, which he documents with his Fujifilm camera. He has become increasingly well-known as a result of his powerful images of the Beirut Port blast that were widely shared on social media.
Mrad’s new show is called “Utilities” and it focuses on three key sectors in Lebanon, all of which are facing their worst crises since the country’s civil war: water, electricity, and banking. Mrad has poignantly captured these aspects of daily life through an “ethnographic lens,” as he puts it, not necessarily focusing on people, but rather how they live through certain objects and activities.
Some of Mrad’s best shots were taken from above by a drone camera about the size of a pigeon – hovering over schools, hospitals, residential buildings, and ancient palaces. Recently, such facilities have installed (at their own expense) costly solar panels; a sustainable response to the country’s chronic power outages.
Elsewhere, there’s a detailed photograph called “Organized Chaos,” where we’re confronted with the insides of an electrical box, full of color-coded wires and buttons. “I felt it was very symbolic of Beirut,” Mrad explains. “It’s like Beirut in an electricity box. It’s chaotic and messy, but there’s some kind of an order to things.”
As for banking, Mrad went to ATM machines in the city on Sundays. For security reasons, there’s been a change to bank’s facades, using bland, grey metal instead of glass. Over the past few years, people have lost access to their savings. The situation has become so desperate that some have barged into banks with fake guns attempting to claim their money bank.
As Mrad shows, some machines work, while many don’t. Graffiti abounds — large dollar signs or “Enough is enough” in Arabic. ATMs have been encased in metal boxes, out of fear that users might dismantle them. A small sticker of a Lebanese flag on one machine is accompanied by the phrase “Kellon Yane Kellon” (All means All), a slogan of the 2019 uprising, which aimed to disempower Lebanon’s political elite.
“There’s a satirical aspect to it. It’s a bit absurd,” says Mrad. “I think it’s an interesting way of reaching people, because you can’t always show them something that’s very real and harsh. I mean, they’d understand it, but it would not stick in their mind. But this approach… there’s a wittiness to it.”
Mrad printed the images life-size on archival paper, so it feels like you’re standing right in front of the ATMs. “I had some people actually trying to put in a credit card,” Mrad says with a chuckle as he walks through his exhibition, which consists of around 30 photographs.
The show’s “Water” section includes shots of cars (one has been patched up several times with doors of different colors) carrying large water tanks. “(That car) has what I assume are bullet holes. Maybe it’s a witness to the civil war. But, it’s still going. It’s still doing its job,” Mrad says, again drawing parallels with Beirut itself.
So, to return to that opening question: What is going on in Beirut?
“I don’t know,” Mrad says. “I mean, you see a bit of hope, people overcoming difficulties, finding solutions, and doing whatever they can not to leave the city. I think it’s very commendable how people are managing on an individual level. With the banks, though, it’s a bit less hopeful.” He pauses. “There’s the good and the bad. That’s Beirut.”