UN says threat from Daesh remains high

Under-Secretary for the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office, Vladimir Ivanovich Voronkov, poses for a photo in Nairobi. (AFP file photo)
Updated 33 sec ago
AP

  • Daesh continues to use the internet, social media, video games and gaming platforms to extend the reach of its propaganda to radicalize and recruit new supporters
NEW YORK: The threat posed by Daesh extremists remains high and has increased in and around conflict zones, and the group’s expansion is “particularly worrying” in Africa’s center, south and Sahel regions, the UN counterterrorism chief said.
Undersecretary-General Vladimir Voronkov told the UN Security Council that the group continues to use the internet, social media, video games and gaming platforms “to extend the reach of its propaganda to radicalize and recruit new supporters.”
“Daesh’s use of new and emerging technologies also remains a key concern,” he said, pointing to its continuing use of drones for surveillance and reconnaissance as well as “virtual assets” to raise money.
Voronkov said the high level of threat posed by Daesh and its affiliates, including their sustained expansion in parts of Africa, underscores the need for multifaceted approaches to respond – not just focused on security but on preventive measures including preventing conflicts.
Daesh declared a self-styled caliphate in a large swath of territory in Syria and Iraq that it seized in 2014. The extremist group was formally declared defeated in Iraq in 2017 following a three-year bloody battle that left tens of thousands dead and cities in ruins, but its sleeper cells remain in both countries.
Some 65,600 suspected Daesh members and their families — both Syrians and foreign citizens — are still held in camps and prisons in northeastern Syria run by us-allied Kurdish groups, according to a Human Rights Watch report released in December.
Voronkov said the pace of repatriations remains too slow “and children continue to bear the brunt of this catastrophe.”
At the same time, he said, “foreign terrorist fighters” who joined the extremist group are not restricted to Iraq and Syria and “move between different theaters of conflict.”
Voronkov, who heads the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, said “foreign terrorist fighters with battlefield experience relocating to their homes or to third countries further compounds the threat” from Daesh.
Weixiong Chen, acting head of the Security Council CounterTerrorism Committee’s executive directorate, told members that the failure to repatriate foreign nationals from the camps provides Daesh “with ongoing opportunities to recruit from camps and prisons and facilitate radicalization to violence and the spread of terrorism.”
He said the threat from Daesh “presents a complex, evolving and enduring threat in both conflict and non-conflict zones.”
Chen pointed to Daesh’s continued exploitation of “local fragilities and intercommunal tensions” particularly in Iraq, Syria and parts of Africa and the expansion of its affiliates notably in parts of central, southern and western Africa.
He also cited Daesh’s revenue generation and fundraising through a wide range of ways “including extortion, looting, smuggling, taxation, soliciting donations and kidnapping for ransom” as well as its use of social media and gaming platforms. Daesh’s dominant means of moving money continues to be unregistered informal cash transfer networks and mobile money services, he said.
Daesh’s access to conventional and improvised weapons, “including components of unmanned aircraft systems and information and communications technologies continue to contribute to the terrorist menace,” Chen said, pointing to its use of improvised, stolen or illegally trafficked weapons to launch lethal attacks against a range of targets.

 

Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

  • Missile strikes hit power grid
KYIV: Russia launched a long-awaited new military offensive in eastern Ukraine on Friday two weeks before the anniversary of Moscow’s invasion.

Ukraine’s air force said 61 out of 71 Russian cruise missiles had been shot down, but Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko admitted that power facilities in six regions had been hit with missiles and drones, causing blackouts across most of the country.

Asked on Ukrainian television if the Russian offensive had begun, Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Krylenko said: “Yes, definitely.”

British Defense Ministry analysts said Russian forces had made some advances near Vuhledar, a Ukrainian bastion at the intersection of the southern and eastern fronts.

However, they said the limited Russian gains had come at a high cost in inexperienced units, including at least 30 armored vehicles abandoned in one failed assault.

The attacks on Vuhledar have been branded a costly fiasco by some pro-war Russian military bloggers. One of them, Grey Zone, said: “A disaster is unfolding around Vuhledar, and it is unfolding again and again.”

Russia has also repeatedly attacked civilian infrastructure far from the front lines over the past four months, leaving millions of urban Ukrainians without power, heat or water for days at a time in the middle of winter.

The barrages have often followed Ukrainian diplomatic or battlefield advances. This one came as President Volodymyr Zelensky ended a tour of London, Paris and Brussels with standing ovations ringing in his ears, though no public promises of the fighter jets he was asking for.

Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said 10 Russian missiles had been shot down over the Ukrainian capital after air raid sirens blared across the country during the morning rush hour and officials urged weary civilians to heed them and shelter.

Ukraine has been bracing itself for a new Russian offensive in the belief that, after months of reverses, President Vladimir Putin wants to tout a battlefield success before the anniversary of the invasion on Feb. 24.

Putin will give his delayed annual showcase address to parliament on Feb. 21, the date last year when he recognized the breakaway Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent, a prelude to invading.

The complete capture of those provinces, among four that Russia subsequently claimed to have annexed, would enable Putin to say that one of his main priorities had been achieved.

Updated 7 min 7 sec ago
AFP
Reuters

  • Pilot projects relying on the EU’s border patrol, asylum and police cooperation agencies will look to instil fast and fair asylum procedures at the bloc’s external borders
BRUSSELS: EU leaders have agreed tougher rules aimed at making it easier to expel asylum-seekers whose refugee applications are denied, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.
The measures are a response to increasing European concern over rising irregular immigration that has become a hot-button issue in several member countries.
That problem is “a European challenge that requires a European response,” EU leaders said in a final document at the end of a 16-hour summit looking at that and other topics.
The low numbers of failed asylum-seekers being returned to their home countries is a central preoccupation for the EU.
The bloc is already hosting millions of refugees from conflicts in Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan, while facing asylum claims from citizens of safer countries such as Bangladesh,Turkiye and Tunisia, many of whom end up being deemed economic migrants ineligible for asylum.
Von der Leyen said “pilot projects” relying on the EU’s border patrol, asylum and police cooperation agencies would look to instil “fast and fair asylum procedures” at the bloc’s external borders.
The EU leaders called on the commission “to immediately mobilize substantial EU funds” to reinforce that external border with “protection capabilities and infrastructure, means of surveillance, including aerial surveillance, and equipment,” according to the summit document.
That decision came after some EU countries, notably Austria, had pushed the commission to pay for reinforced fences designed to keep irregular migrants crossing from neighboring non-EU nations such as Turkiye.
Von der Leyen has repeatedly said EU funds would not pay for fences.
But EU officials and diplomats pointed out that, if Brussels paid for cameras, watch towers and other infrastructure along the external border, that would free up countries to pour their national budgets into paying for fences.
The summit also reached agreement on a “principle” under which one EU country can use a court decision in another EU member state to return an irregular migrant to their home country.
That would try to prevent “asylum shopping” whereby migrants go to a different country to apply to stay after being turned down in an initial one.
The EU leaders also agreed “to increase the use of the safe-country concepts” that will open the way to the bloc formulating a common list, von der Leyen said.
Her remarks came as Britain and its former Mediterranean colony Malta signed a wide-ranging cooperation agreement covering areas including security and defense, migration, education, health and trade.
The agreement was signed during a short visit to the island by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who met Foreign Minister Ian Borg.
Britain and Malta have worked together on migration.
Malta is on the main migration route across the Mediterranean from Libya to Europe, with many migrants then attempting to carry on to the UK.
“We want to prevent people traffickers from harvesting money from some of the most desperate people in the world,” Cleverly said.

 

Updated 10 February 2023
Reuters

  • The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), said the decision was made after an "in-depth" consultation with its 40,000 rail staff members
  • The RDG had described its offer as "best and final"
LONDON: Britain’s biggest railway workers’ union rejected the latest pay offers from train companies on Friday, signalling more pain for commuters who have been disrupted by sporadic strikes since last summer.
The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), said the decision was made after an “in-depth” consultation with its 40,000 rail staff members.
“The message we have received loud and clear (from our members) is to reject these dreadful offers,” RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said, adding they did not meet members’ expectations on pay, job security or working conditions.
Separately, the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA), which represents train drivers, said “thousands” of workers will be given a vote on offers from their employers, but it did not formally recommend that its members accept or reject the offers.
The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents train operators, said passengers and RMT members would be “deeply dismayed” that the union rejected its offer without a full members’ vote.
The RDG had described its offer as “best and final,” saying it would improve services in exchange for pay rises of 5 percent and 4 percent to cover 2022 and 2023, respectively. It said on Friday it remained “willing to engage” further.
Hundreds of thousands of workers, many from the public sector, have been going on strike
across Britain over the past year as they demand pay rises from employers that take into account the worst inflation in four decades.
“Our industrial campaign will continue for as long as it takes to get a negotiated settlement that meets our members reasonable expectations on jobs, pay and working conditions,” Lynch said.
The TSSA said the offers it received represented progress in some areas, but that it would continue to ballot for further industrial action and that the dispute remained ongoing.

Updated 10 February 2023
Reuters

  • The woman will also be tried for membership of a terrorist organisation along with 11 other women
  • It is the first time Dutch prosecutors have brought a case for crimes against humanity committed against Yazidis
THE HAGUE: Prosecutors in the Netherlands on Friday announced they plan to put a Dutch woman who joined Daesh on trial for crimes against humanity for enslaving a Yazidi woman in Syria in 2015.
The woman, identified by Dutch media as Hasna Aarab, will also be tried for membership of a terrorist organization along with 11 other women who were repatriated to the Netherlands in November last year from camps for Daesh members in Syria.
It is the first time Dutch prosecutors have brought a case for crimes against humanity committed against Yazidis, an ancient religious minority who combine Zoroastrian, Christian, Manichean, Jewish and Muslim beliefs, the prosecution service said in a news release.
In neighboring Germany, several former Daeshh members have already been convicted for crimes, including genocide, against Yazidis.
Daesh, which views the Yazidis as devil worshippers, have killed more than 3,000 of them, enslaved 7,000 Yazidi women and girls and displaced most of the 550,000-strong community from its ancestral home in northern Iraq.
Under Dutch universal jurisdiction laws, national courts can try suspects for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed on foreign soil as long as the accused reside in the Netherlands.
A trial date has not yet been set.

Updated 10 February 2023
Reuters

  • The move cranks up the pressure on IOC that is desperate to avoid the sporting event being torn asunder by the bloody conflict unfolding in Ukraine
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took part in the online meeting attended by 35 ministers to discuss the call for the ban
VILNIUS: A group of 35 countries, including the United States, Germany and Australia, will demand that Russian and Belarusian athletes are banned from the 2024 Olympics, the Lithuanian sports minister said on Friday, deepening the uncertainty over the Paris Games.
The move cranks up the pressure on an International Olympic Committee (IOC) that is desperate to avoid the sporting event being torn asunder by the bloody conflict unfolding in Ukraine.
“We are going in the direction that we would not need a boycott because all countries are unanimous,” Jurgita Siugzdiniene said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took part in the online meeting attended by 35 ministers to discuss the call for the ban, pointing out 228 Ukrainian athletes and coaches died as a result of the Russian aggression.
“If there’s an Olympics sport with killings and missile strikes, you know which national team would take the first place,” he told the ministers.
“Terror and Olympism are two opposites, they cannot be combined.”
British sports minister Lucy Frazer said on Twitter that the meeting was very productive.
“I made the UK’s position very clear: As long as Putin continues his barbaric war, Russia and Belarus must not be represented at the Olympics,” she wrote.
Lee Satterfield, Assistant Secretary of State who leads the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, also participated in the meeting.
“The Assistant Secretary outlined that the United States will continue to join a vast community of nations in our unwavering support for the people of Ukraine and hold the Russian Federation accountable for its brutal and barbaric war against Ukraine, as well as the complicit Lukashenka regime in Belarus,” a US Department of State spokesperson said.
“We will continue to consult with our independent National Olympic Committee — the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee — on next steps, and look forward to greater clarity by the IOC on their proposed policy toward Russia and Belarus.”
With war raging in Ukraine, the Baltic States, Nordic countries and Poland had called on international sports bodies to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in the Olympics.
Russia launched a wave of attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure in the cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia on Friday morning as Ukrainian officials said a long-awaited Russian offensive was under way in the east.
“We know that 70 percent of Russian athletes are soldiers. I consider it unacceptable that such people participate in the Olympic Games in the current situation, when fair play obviously means nothing to them,” Czech foreign minister Jan Lipavsky said after meeting the heads of the Czech IOC and the national sports agency.
BOYCOTT
Ukraine has threatened to boycott the games if Russian and Belarusian athletes compete and Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has said Russians will win “medals of blood, deaths and tears” if allowed to take part.
Such threats have revived memories of boycotts in the 1970s and 1980s during the Cold War era that still haunt the global Olympic body today, and it has called on Ukraine to drop them.
However, Polish Sports Minister Kamil Bortniczuk said that a boycott was not on the table for now.
“It’s not time to talk about a boycott yet,” he told a news conference, saying there were other ways of putting pressure on the IOC that could be explored first.
He said that most participants had been in favor of an absolute exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes.
“Most voices — with the exception of Greece, France, Japan — were exactly in this tone,” he said.
He said that creating a team of refugees that would include Russian and Belarusian dissidents could be a compromise solution.
The IOC has opened the door for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals. It has said a boycott will violate the Olympic Charter and that its inclusion of Russians and Belarusians is based on a UN resolution against discrimination within the Olympic movement.
Some 18 months before the competition is due to start, the IOC is desperate to calm the waters so as not to jeopardize the Games’ message of global peace and deliver a huge hit to income.
While Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of host city Paris, said Russian athletes should not take part, Paris 2024 organizers, who last week said they would abide by the IOC’s decision on who would take part in the Games, declined to comment.
The Russian sports ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment. An IOC spokesperson said they would not comment “on interpretations from individual participants of a meeting whose overall content is unknown.”

