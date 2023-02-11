US says it shot down car-sized UFO over Alaska

You are here

A US Air Force F-22 Raptor has reportedly shot down an unidentified flying object over the far northeastern part of Alaska near the Canadian border on Feb. 10, 2023. (AP)
  • President Joe Biden ordered the shootdown of the object, which was about the size of a small car, according to the Pentagon
  • The action comes just a week after another US fighter jet shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina 
WASHINGTON: A US F-22 fighter jet on Friday shot down an unidentified object flying over Alaska, US officials said, less than a week after the military brought down a Chinese balloon that had flown across the United States.
A sidewinder missile brought down the object, which was about the size of a small car, said US Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon’s chief spokesperson.
President Joe Biden ordered the shootdown, which was announced from the White House — rare presidential level involvement given initial accounts suggesting the object did not pose a military threat and was fairly rudimentary.
On Feb. 4, another US F-22 fighter jet shot down what the US government called a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina following its week-long journey across the United States and portions of Canada.
Republicans and even some of Biden’s fellow Democrats criticized the president for waiting before he acted against that first balloon. The incident set off a diplomatic crisis between the world’s two largest economies and caused US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a planned trip to Beijing.
The Pentagon and the White House declined to give a detailed description of the latest object to be shot down, saying only that it was far smaller than the Chinese balloon. The Pentagon said it was flying at about 40,000 feet (12,190 meters), posing a risk to civilian air traffic.
“We don’t know who owns this object,” said White House spokesperson John Kirby.
The object was shot down over the far northeastern part of Alaska near the Canadian border where it had been traveling in northeasterly direction. The Pentagon said it was first detected on Feb. 9 using ground radars. Fighter jets were then sent to investigate further.
Ryder said American pilots who flew alongside it determined that no human was aboard. He added it was incapable of maneuvering and did not resemble an airplane. Ryder and other officials would not say whether it could simply be a weather balloon or another type of balloon.
“It wasn’t an aircraft per se,” Ryder told a news briefing.
The F-22 shot down the object at 1:45 p.m. EST.
Asked why Biden’s authorization was necessary, Ryder acknowledged that the US military commander overseeing North American airspace had the authority to shoot down objects that posed a military risk or risk to the American people.
“In this particular case, it was determined that this posed a reasonable threat to air traffic,” Ryder said.
Since the 200-foot-tall (60-meter-high) Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon was shot down, US officials have been scouring the ocean to recover debris and the undercarriage of electronic gadgetry.
Ryder told reporters “a significant” amount of the balloon had already been recovered or located, suggesting American officials may soon have more information about any sophisticated Chinese espionage capabilities aboard the vessel.
“That will be very beneficial to us learning more about it,” Ryder said. 

  • Zemfira, an ethnic Volga Tatar born in the central Russian region of Bashkortostan, began performing in 1998 and gained popularity in Russia and other ex-Soviet states
MOSCOW: Russia’s Justice Ministry on Friday placed Zemfira, one of post-Soviet Russia’s most popular singers, on a list of foreign agents on grounds that she supported Ukraine and criticized Russia’s “special military operation” in that country.
Tass news agency quoted a ministry statement as saying that Zemfira, whose full name is Zemfira Ramazanova, “openly supported Ukraine, held concerts in unfriendly countries while speaking against the special military operation and received support from foreign sources.”
Zemfira, an ethnic Volga Tatar born in the central Russian region of Bashkortostan, began performing in 1998 and gained popularity in Russia and other ex-Soviet states. She was known to oppose the conflict with Ukraine and for a time, her website featured the slogan “No to war.”
She is reported by numerous websites to have left Russia to settle in France after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Russians labelled foreign agents have often been subjected to police searches and other punitive measures. Many have left the country in the past year.
The ministry noted other Russian nationals had also been labelled a foreign agent on Friday, including opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov.

 

  • Relations between the Western Hemisphere’s two largest democracies had been lukewarm under Lula’s far-right predecessor Bolsonaro
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will hold face-to-face talks at the White House on Friday with Brazil’s leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a reboot of US-Brazilian relations after the end of Donald Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro’s stormy rule.
The two leaders are expected to focus on Brazilian democracy, climate change and Lula’s effort to re-engage with the global community in their late-afternoon session in the Oval Office.
“The two presidents are going to talk about how we can advance our shared commitment to promote, strengthen and defend democracy, not just in our respective countries but in the hemisphere and the world,” a senior Biden administration official told reporters ahead of the talks.
Relations between the Western Hemisphere’s two largest democracies had been lukewarm under Lula’s far-right predecessor Bolsonaro.
Bolsonaro flew to Florida two days before his term ended on Jan. 1, having challenged the results of the Oct. 30 runoff election that he narrowly lost to Lula. Days later a violent movement of election-denying Bolsonaro supporters stormed Brazil’s presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court.
Lula will visit the White House after he meets Senator Bernie Sanders and Democratic lawmakers in the morning.
Brazil’s foreign ministry said support for democracy, human rights and the environment will be at the center of Lula’s agenda in Washington.
Brazil is also eager for more countries to contribute to the Amazon Fund started by Germany and Norway to back protection of the rainforest and sustainable development projects.
The Biden administration is looking into joining the $1.3 billion fund, the two US officials confirmed to Reuters.
A US contribution to the Brazilian-administered fund would underline the resetting of ties between the two countries after the recent period of frosty relations.
Lula traveled to Washington with Environment Minister Marina Silva, who is expected to meet with Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry. The ministers of foreign relations, finance and racial equality are also part of the delegation.
Brazil reinforced its commitment to protecting the Amazon rainforest this week by launching by an enforcement operation against illegal gold miners that have devastated the Yanomami indigenous reservation in northern Brazil.
Lula’s predecessor relaxed environmental protections, encouraging mining and logging in the Amazon and allowing deforestation in the region to hit a 15-year high.

WASHINGTON: The FBI discovered an additional document with classified markings at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home during a search Friday, following the discovery by his lawyers last month of sensitive government documents there.
Pence adviser Devin O’Malley said the Department of Justice completed “a thorough and unrestricted search of five hours” and removed “one document with classified markings and six additional pages without such markings that were not discovered in the initial review by the vice president’s counsel.”
The search, described as consensual after negotiations between Pence’s representatives and the Justice Department, comes after he was subpoenaed in a separate investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election and as Pence contemplates a Republican bid for the White House in 2024.
Pence is now the third current or former top US official, joining Trump and President Joe Biden, to have their homes scoured by FBI agents for classified records. The willingness of Pence and Biden to permit the FBI to search their homes, and to present themselves as fully cooperative, reflects a desire by both to avoid the drama that enveloped Trump last year and resulted in the Justice Department having to get a warrant to inspect his Florida property.
Police blocked the road outside Pence’s neighborhood in Carmel, just north of Indianapolis, on Friday afternoon as the FBI was inside the home. They were seen leaving shortly after 2 p.m. Pence and his wife were out of state, visiting family on the West Coast following the birth of their second and third grandchildren.
A member of Pence’s legal team was at the home during the search and the FBI was given what was described as unrestricted access to search for documents with classified markings, documents that could be classified but without markings and any other documents subject to the Presidential Records Act.
O’Malley said Pence has directed his legal team to continue to cooperate with the DOJ and “to be fully transparent through the conclusion of this matter.”
The FBI had already taken possession of what Pence’s lawyer previously described as a “small number of documents” that had been “inadvertently boxed and transported” to Pence’s Indiana home at the end of the Trump administration.
The Justice Department did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
Separate special counsels have been investigating the discovery of documents with classification markings at Biden’s home in Delaware and his former Washington office, as well as Trump’s Florida estate. Officials are trying to determine whether Trump or anyone on his team criminally obstructed the probe in refusing to turn over the documents before the FBI seizure. The FBI recovered more than 100 documents marked classified while serving a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago last August.
In yet another document development, emails released late Friday revealed that after the National Archives became aware of the discovery of the classified papers at Biden’s former Washington office, Archives officials requested and received papers that had been shipped to a law office in Boston by the president’s personal attorney.
No classified documents were believed to be in the Boston documents.
The circumstances of the Biden and Pence cases are markedly different from that of Trump.
Pence, according to his lawyer Greg Jacob, had requested a review by his attorneys of records stored at his home “out of an abundance of caution” during the uproar over the discovery of classified documents at Biden’s home and former private office. When the Pence documents were discovered on Jan. 16 among four boxes that had ben transferred to Pence’s home during the transition, Jacob said, they were secured in a locked safe and reported to the National Archives. FBI agents then collected them.
Material found in the boxes came mostly from the Naval Observatory residence where Pence lived while he was vice president. Other material came from a West Wing office drawer.
Pence has said he was unaware the documents had been in his possession.
“Let me be clear: Those classified documents should not have been in my personal residence,” Pence said recently at Florida International University. “Mistakes were made, and I take full responsibility.”
“We acted above politics and put national interests first,” he said.
The National Archives last month asked former US presidents and vice president s to recheck their personal records for any classified documents following news of the Biden and Pence discoveries.
The Presidential Records Act states that any records created or received by the president while in office are the property of the US government and will be managed by the Archives at the end of an administration.

  • More than 24,000 cases of violation and abuse of Filipino workers were reported in Kuwait in 2022
  • This week, the Philippine government halted the deployment of first-time workers to Kuwait
MANILA: Overseas Filipino workers called on the Philippine president on Friday to implement measures that would improve their safety and safeguard their rights and welfare in Kuwait after mounting reports of abuse, including murder.

More than 268,000 Filipinos, mostly women, live and work in Kuwait, where 35-year-old maid Jullebee Ranara was killed and her charred body found abandoned in a desert in late January.

The killing sent shockwaves across the Philippines, sparking calls for a deployment ban until a review of bilateral labor agreements. On Wednesday, the Philippine government halted the deployment of first-time workers to Kuwait, days after suspending the accreditation of new recruitment agencies in the Gulf country.

During Friday’s media forum in Manila, Migrante International presented a series of protection demands to the Philippine government and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., including the provision of immediate legal, medical and financial assistance to all distressed OFWs in shelters in Kuwait and Middle East, and support to their families.

The group is the main organization representing over 2 million overseas Filipino workers, whose remittance inflows account for about 9 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

“The government must publicly release reports on the conditions of distressed OFWs in Kuwait and other Gulf states on the reported cases of rights violations and abuse, report on actions taken by the Philippine government, report on the status of cases and accountability,” Joanna Concepcion, Migrante International chairperson, said.

“(It must also) uphold the rights of OFWs pursuant to international labor standards and agreements and implement stronger protection, monitoring and enforcement mechanisms and policies that proactively uphold the rights of OFWs and effectively regulate recruitment and deployment industry.”

The media forum featured voices of Filipinos who joined online from Kuwait.

One of them, who identified herself as Ester from Surigao Del Sur province, has been working as a household helper for the past 10 months.

“Within those ten months, I have never had a day off. They also took my passport and civil ID. I only have five hours of rest,” she said. “I hope the president will look into the woes of Filipino domestic helpers here in Kuwait.”

Another Filipina, Analyn, was only waiting to be able to go home, but her employer had refused to return her to her recruitment agency until she paid back what had already been spent on bringing her to Kuwait.

“We don’t have a day off, we are overworked. My employer would even send me to another house to work,” she said. “My body is about to give up. I hope someone can help me.”

There were more than 24,000 cases of violation and abuse of Filipino workers in Kuwait in 2022 according to Philippine Department of Migrant Workers data — a significant increase from 6,500 such cases in 2016.

In 2018, the Philippines imposed a worker deployment ban to the Gulf country, after the body of Filipina domestic helper Joanna Daniela Demafelis was found in a freezer at an abandoned apartment.

The ban was partially lifted that same year after the two countries signed a protection agreement for workers.

But it was again introduced in January 2020, after the 2019 killings of Filipina maid Constancia Lago Dayag and Jeanelyn Villavende, who was tortured to death by her employer.

The ban was lifted when Kuwaiti authorities charged Villavende’s employer with murder and sentenced her to hanging.

 

 

  • Daesh continues to use the internet, social media, video games and gaming platforms to extend the reach of its propaganda to radicalize and recruit new supporters
NEW YORK: The threat posed by Daesh extremists remains high and has increased in and around conflict zones, and the group’s expansion is “particularly worrying” in Africa’s center, south and Sahel regions, the UN counterterrorism chief said.
Undersecretary-General Vladimir Voronkov told the UN Security Council that the group continues to use the internet, social media, video games and gaming platforms “to extend the reach of its propaganda to radicalize and recruit new supporters.”
“Daesh’s use of new and emerging technologies also remains a key concern,” he said, pointing to its continuing use of drones for surveillance and reconnaissance as well as “virtual assets” to raise money.
Voronkov said the high level of threat posed by Daesh and its affiliates, including their sustained expansion in parts of Africa, underscores the need for multifaceted approaches to respond – not just focused on security but on preventive measures including preventing conflicts.
Daesh declared a self-styled caliphate in a large swath of territory in Syria and Iraq that it seized in 2014. The extremist group was formally declared defeated in Iraq in 2017 following a three-year bloody battle that left tens of thousands dead and cities in ruins, but its sleeper cells remain in both countries.
Some 65,600 suspected Daesh members and their families — both Syrians and foreign citizens — are still held in camps and prisons in northeastern Syria run by us-allied Kurdish groups, according to a Human Rights Watch report released in December.
Voronkov said the pace of repatriations remains too slow “and children continue to bear the brunt of this catastrophe.”
At the same time, he said, “foreign terrorist fighters” who joined the extremist group are not restricted to Iraq and Syria and “move between different theaters of conflict.”
Voronkov, who heads the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, said “foreign terrorist fighters with battlefield experience relocating to their homes or to third countries further compounds the threat” from Daesh.
Weixiong Chen, acting head of the Security Council CounterTerrorism Committee’s executive directorate, told members that the failure to repatriate foreign nationals from the camps provides Daesh “with ongoing opportunities to recruit from camps and prisons and facilitate radicalization to violence and the spread of terrorism.”
He said the threat from Daesh “presents a complex, evolving and enduring threat in both conflict and non-conflict zones.”
Chen pointed to Daesh’s continued exploitation of “local fragilities and intercommunal tensions” particularly in Iraq, Syria and parts of Africa and the expansion of its affiliates notably in parts of central, southern and western Africa.
He also cited Daesh’s revenue generation and fundraising through a wide range of ways “including extortion, looting, smuggling, taxation, soliciting donations and kidnapping for ransom” as well as its use of social media and gaming platforms. Daesh’s dominant means of moving money continues to be unregistered informal cash transfer networks and mobile money services, he said.
Daesh’s access to conventional and improvised weapons, “including components of unmanned aircraft systems and information and communications technologies continue to contribute to the terrorist menace,” Chen said, pointing to its use of improvised, stolen or illegally trafficked weapons to launch lethal attacks against a range of targets.

 

