You are here

  • Home
  • Giroud to fore as Milan end 7-game winless run against Torino 

Giroud to fore as Milan end 7-game winless run against Torino 

Giroud to fore as Milan end 7-game winless run against Torino 
AC Milan's Olivier Giroud, left, and Torino's Wilfried Singo during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan on Feb. 10, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zfvbw

Updated 11 February 2023
AP

Giroud to fore as Milan end 7-game winless run against Torino 

Giroud to fore as Milan end 7-game winless run against Torino 
  • It was Milan’s first win since January 4. The Italian giants next host Tottenham in the Champions League on Feb. 14
Updated 11 February 2023
AP

MILAN, Italy: AC Milan’s seven-game winless run across all competitions ended after Torino was beaten 1-0 by an Olivier Giroud goal in Serie A on Friday.

The visitors failed to close down Theo Hernandez on the wing and the French left back crossed for his compatriot Giroud to score with a glancing header inside the far post in the 62nd minute. Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic was powerless to stop it.

Hernandez should have made it 2-0 minutes later but scuffed his shot wide in front of an open goal.

Still, the defending league champions will be relieved to end their negative run after four straight defeats.

Torino created more chances in the first half but the home team stepped up a gear in the second and missed a couple of opportunities before Giroud scored.

Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic remained on the substitutes’ bench after returning to the team for the first time since his knee operation in May.

It was Milan’s first win since Jan. 4. The Italian giants next host Tottenham in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Topics: Olivier Giroud AC Milan Serie A Torino

Related

Martinez scores again as Inter beat Milan in Serie A derby
Sport
Martinez scores again as Inter beat Milan in Serie A derby
Napoli down Sampdoria 2-0 to stretch Serie A lead as Milan draw
Sport
Napoli down Sampdoria 2-0 to stretch Serie A lead as Milan draw

Messi, Mbappe and Benzema battle for FIFA Best Player award

Messi, Mbappe and Benzema battle for FIFA Best Player award
Updated 11 February 2023
AP

Messi, Mbappe and Benzema battle for FIFA Best Player award

Messi, Mbappe and Benzema battle for FIFA Best Player award
  • In the Best Women’s Player award, Beth Mead of England, Alex Morgan of the US and Spain’s Alexia Putellas were on the shortlist
Updated 11 February 2023
AP

ZURICH: It’s Lionel Messi vs. Kylian Mbappe again, this time for the FIFA Best Men’s Player award for 2022.

Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain and France’s superstar forward head the three-player shortlist announced by FIFA on Friday, eight weeks after leading their teams in an epic final in Qatar.

Karim Benzema completed the top three in the voting by a global panel of national team captains and coaches plus selected journalist in each of FIFA’s 211 member countries, as well as fans voting online.

In the Best Women’s Player award, Beth Mead of England, Alex Morgan of the US and Spain’s Alexia Putellas were on the shortlist voted for by a separate global voting panel.

The winners will be announced at a Feb. 27 ceremony in Paris.

Messi edged Mbappe for the Golden Ball awarded by FIFA as the best player at the World Cup. Croatia captain Luka Modric placed third in that contest.

Another duel is expected for the Paris Saint-Germain teammates with Messi favored to get a seventh win in FIFA’s annual individual prize. Mbappe seeks his first.

Messi won his six previous awards when it was called the FIFA World Player of the Year (2009), the FIFA Ballon d’Or in each year from 2010-12 and again in 2015, then in the current title of Best FIFA Men’s Player for 2019

Mbappe makes the shortlist for the first time though he was fourth in voting for the 2018 award. The 24-year-old has been sixth, seventh and eighth in past three years.

Robert Lewandowski won the FIFA award for the past two years.

The more prestigious Ballon d’Or award organized by France Football magazine was won in October by Karim Benzema ahead of the World Cup. The France forward missed the tournament because of an injury. Messi was not on the long list of Ballon d’Or candidates announced in August.

The Best Women’s Player award for 2021 was won by Putellas and the Barcelona playmaker made the top three again despite being injured days before the European Championship and missing the tournament for Spain.

Mead led England to the Euro 2022 title as the tournament’s joint top scorer and was named its best player. She suffered a serious knee injury in November playing for Arsenal and could miss the Women’s World Cup that starts in July, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Morgan, who was second in the 2019 vote to teammate Megan Rapinoe, was player of the tournament when the US won the CONCACAF W Championship last year. She was also the joint top scorer.

Topics: Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappé FIFA Karim Benzema

Related

Scaloni, Ancelotti, Guardiola on FIFA coach award shortlist
Football
Scaloni, Ancelotti, Guardiola on FIFA coach award shortlist
FIFA rules panel to debate more stoppage time in games
Football
FIFA rules panel to debate more stoppage time in games

Tatum powers Celtics over Hornets, Butler seals Heat win

Tatum powers Celtics over Hornets, Butler seals Heat win
Updated 11 February 2023
AFP

Tatum powers Celtics over Hornets, Butler seals Heat win

Tatum powers Celtics over Hornets, Butler seals Heat win
  • Philadelphia 76ers avenged a humbling Sunday defeat in New York City with a 119-108 home triumph over the Knicks
Updated 11 February 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Jayson Tatum’s 41 points and Boston’s 25 three-pointers propelled the league-leading Celtics to a 40th win of the NBA season on Friday, 127-116 over the Charlotte Hornets.

Tatum posted his eighth 40-point game of the season. But with Jaylen Brown sidelined by a facial fracture and Al Horford out with a sore knee he didn’t have to carry the offensive load alone.

Derrick White scored a career-high 33 points and handed out 10 assists. His output included eight of the Celtics’ 25 three-pointers, which came on 55 attempts.

“Shot was feeling good,” White said. “I was getting some good looks and just letting it fly.”

Less than a minute into the contest Sam Hauser and White drilled back-to-back three-pointers and the Celtics cruised from there.

They had a franchise-record 16 three-pointers in the first half, and even when the Hornets put together a 15-0 scoring run in the third quarter the Celtics’ lead remained in double digits.

Tatum drained five from beyond the arc, and became the first NBA player to make 1,000 three-pointers before his 25th birthday.

“He’s locked in,” White said of his 24-year-old teammate. “He took his game to another level this season. It’s been fun to see, fun to play with. He just makes the right play every time down.”

Things were much closer in Miami, where Jimmy Butler jammed home the game-winner with three-tenths of a second remaining in the Heat’s 97-95 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Tyler Herro led the Heat with 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, Bam Adebayo added 20 points and Butler scored 16 — but the Heat looked in danger of losing to the league-worst Rockets when they trailed by five with 3:40 remaining.

Two free throws from Butler trimmed the deficit and the Heat led 93-91 after an Adebayo steal and Herro three-pointer. The Rockets, however, kept responding. Houston guard Jalen Green’s driving layup with seven-tenths of a second left knotted the score at 95-95, but on Miami’s ensuing inbounds Gabe Vincent found Butler for the alley-oop dunk.

It went to double-overtime in Detroit, where the Pistons edged the San Antonio Spurs 138-131.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 32 points and Jalen Duren added 30 and 17 rebounds for the Pistons.

Elsewhere, Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler scored 23 points apiece to help the Utah Jazz erase a 12-point deficit with 4:53 remaining in a 122-116 victory over the Raptors in Toronto.

Collin Sexton added 22 points for the Jazz, who ended a three-game losing streak.

Pascal Siakam scored 35 points for Toronto, but the Raptors couldn’t hold off Utah’s late surge. Markkanen’s three-point play put Utah up 115-114 with 2:07 remaining and they pulled away for the win.

The Philadelphia 76ers avenged a humbling Sunday defeat in New York City with a 119-108 home triumph over the Knicks.

Philadelphia’s star center Joel Embiid scored 35 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Tyrese Maxey added 27 points off the bench as the Sixers rallied from 13 down to win.

Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson scored 30 points apiece for the Knicks, Brunson pouring in 20 in the first quarter alone.

But the 76ers turned the tide in the third quarter and trailed by just one going into the final period, when they out-scored the Knicks 27-15.

In Memphis, Ja Morant scored 32 points with nine rebounds and nine assists and Desmond Bane added 20 in the Grizzlies’ comfortable 128-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Phoenix downed Indiana 117-104, fueled by 22 points and 11 rebounds from Deandre Ayton and 21 points from Devin Booker.

Topics: Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics Charlotte Hornets Miami Heats Jimmy Butler Houston Rockets

Related

Tatum leads Celtic rout of Nets, Sixers bounce back against Magic
Sport
Tatum leads Celtic rout of Nets, Sixers bounce back against Magic
Tatum stars as Celtics hold off Bulls, Nuggets and Grizzlies triumph
Sport
Tatum stars as Celtics hold off Bulls, Nuggets and Grizzlies triumph

Amid Man City financial row, Eddie Howe applauds prudent approach of Newcastle owners

Amid Man City financial row, Eddie Howe applauds prudent approach of Newcastle owners
Updated 11 February 2023
Arab News

Amid Man City financial row, Eddie Howe applauds prudent approach of Newcastle owners

Amid Man City financial row, Eddie Howe applauds prudent approach of Newcastle owners
  • The head coach said Newcastle’s Saudi owners have been sensible about club finances since they took over in October 2021
  • ‘I’ve always said that Financial Fair Play is real for us … and I think it will continue to be there for us unless we can dramatically change our revenue streams,’ he added
Updated 11 February 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe believes Newcastle United’s Saudi owners have been proved correct in their decision to take a totally different approach to financing the club, compared with that of sanctions-threatened, Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City.

This week, the Premier League charged City with breaking its Financial Fair Play rules about 100 times over a nine-year period. The club is accused of breaching the regulations between 2009 and 2018, during which time it won the Premier League title three times. If found guilty, Man City face a fine, in the best-case scenario, or possible relegation from the top flight, in the worst.

The financial situation at Newcastle is totally different, however. While cash has been thrown at Man City hand over fist since it came under Emirati ownership in 2008, Newcastle’s new owners adopted a more conservative approach when they took over in October 2021. As such, it is unlikely the Magpies will be drawn into the FFP controversy.

While he would naturally like to see more investment in his team — what manager would not — Howe understands exactly why the Saudi Public Investment Fund and the club’s other, minority, owners decided to shun the Man City model and forge their own financial path.

“Yes, they have (been sensible),” Howe said of the club’s owners. “The conditions we face mean we have to be. Hopefully it does gives a greater understanding of our methods and what we are trying to do — and me in press conferences trying to explain it.

“It’s very difficult to explain it unless you’ve got all the numbers sitting in front of you. I can’t fully give you the explanation but the way we have reacted in the transfer market, hopefully it makes sense.

“I’ve always said that Financial Fair Play is real for us. I’m not there doing the figures and the numbers, and I don’t quite understand how it fully works — I’m obviously led by the people above me at the club to say what we can and can’t do.

“But certainly it’s been there and I think it will continue to be there for us unless we can dramatically change our revenue streams. That’s the way football is going.”

One major part of the club’s off-the-pitch redevelopment plans was revealed this week, with the news that the club has bought back land behind the Gallowgate Stand, known as Strawberry Place. Former owner Mike Ashley sold it to property developers before he exited the club, severely limiting the potential for expansion of the 52,000-capacity stadium.

However, after negotiations led by PCP Capital Partners’ Mehrdad Ghodoussi, the Magpies have reacquired the plot, reviving the prospect of stadium expansion at a time when demand for tickets is at an all-time high.

“I think I’ve said many times that St James’ Park is an unbelievable place to play football, and to be part of that experience every week is a brilliant thing,” said Howe.

“Anything we can do to enhance that for the supporters, I’m fully behind. If there is an opportunity to expand and make it bigger, I don’t think we’ll have an issue selling the tickets, currently, and make the atmosphere and opportunity for people even better to come and watch us.”

Howe takes his United side on a trip to former club Bournemouth on Saturday as they look to get back to winning ways after a frustrating run of draws. It is the first time he has taken a team to his old stomping ground, where he led the Cherries from the bottom tier to the Premier League.

“From the emotional side, it’s difficult to predict how I’ll feel walking out at a stadium I know so well and (where there are) so many people I know so well,” he said.

“But for the moment, we’re preparing as we would for any other Premier League game to make sure we get our players ready for what will be a really tough game. I know from the other side, preparing for a game as Bournemouth manager, it’s a special place to play football when it’s rocking. We need to be ready for that kind of atmosphere.”

On the selection front, Alexander Isak is expected to be fit and take a place on the bench for United at the Vitality Stadium.

Topics: football Newcastle Newcastle United

Related

Still time for Newcastle to strike January deals, says Howe
Sport
Still time for Newcastle to strike January deals, says Howe
Newcastle rue missed opportunity in West Ham draw
Sport
Newcastle rue missed opportunity in West Ham draw

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler leads WM Phoenix Open

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler leads WM Phoenix Open
Updated 11 February 2023
AP

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler leads WM Phoenix Open

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler leads WM Phoenix Open
  • Scheffler had a two-stroke lead over Rahm and Adam Hadwin when play was suspended because of darkness
Updated 11 February 2023
AP

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona: Defending champion Scottie Scheffler took the lead into the weekend in the WM Phoenix Open, with local favorite Jon Rahm right behind at TPC Scottsdale.

The second-ranked Scheffler played 25 holes Friday, completing a 3-under 68 in the first round and shooting a bogey-free 64 in the second to get to 10 under. He had a two-stroke lead over Rahm and Adam Hadwin when play was suspended because of darkness.

Rahm, the former Arizona State star ranked No. 3, also returned early to finish the first round. He shot 68-66 to possibly set up a Super Bowl weekend showdown with Scheffler for the No. 1 ranking.

“That would be a lot of fun,” Scheffler said. “It looks like right now we’re 1 and 2, but we’ll see how things shake out. A lot of guys still have a lot of golf out there to play. Should be a fun weekend.”

Hadwin had eight holes left when play was suspended. None of the afternoon starters were able to finish the round.

Last year, Scheffler beat Patrick Cantlay in a playoff for his first PGA Tour title. Scheffler added victories in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, WGC-Match Play and Masters and was the PGA Tour’s player of the year.

The Texan has hit 20 of 28 fairways and 27 of 36 greens in regulation.

“Around this place when you’re hitting fairways and you’re hitting it well the golf course can kind of open up for you,” Scheffler said. “But the opposite can happen in a hurry because there’s trouble lurking on basically every hole.”

After a frost delay and gusting wind Thursday, the players faced a lighter breeze that shifted frequently.

“The wind was really moving around,” Scheffler said. “It could be difficult to judge at times. But it was nice and warm, so it was good.”

Rahm opened the year with consecutive victories in the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. He had his best finish at TPC Scottsdale in 2015, when he tied for fifth as an amateur.

Rahm played a four-hole stretch in 4 under on his first nine in the second round. He birdied the par-5 13th, holed out of a greenside bunker for eagle on the par-5 15th and made a 7-footer for birdie on the par-3 16th.

“I hit a lot of great tee shots today,” Rahm said. “A lot of good iron shots that ... didn’t end up in great spots.”

His mother and 87-year-old grandmother, visiting from Spain, watched him on No. 16.

“Unexpected. Very unexpected,” Rahm said. “I’m glad I didn’t know until I hit the shot, honestly, because otherwise I think I would have tried too hard for my grandma to hit a good shot.”

While Scheffler and Rahm topped the leaderboard, top-ranked Rory McIlroy had to rally after an opening 73 in the toughest conditions Thursday. He had four birdies in a five-hole stretch and was 3 under overall when play was suspended.

McIlroy is trying to make it three wins in a row on the PGA Tour after taking the Tour Championship in August and The CJ Cup in October. He also won two weeks ago in Dubai on the European tour in his first start of the year.

Wyndham Clark was 7 under after rounds of 68 and 67. Sungjae Im also was 7 under with six holes left.

Jason Day was 6 under, finishing off a 65 to take the first-round lead and adding a 71.

“I’m glad I’m in the house,” Day said. “I’m just going to go rest up.”

Topics: WM Phoenix Open Jon Rahm Scottie Scheffler

Related

Tiger Woods returns to Riviera to play first event of the year
Sport
Tiger Woods returns to Riviera to play first event of the year
Scheffler makes a late bid to return to No. 1 
Sport
Scheffler makes a late bid to return to No. 1 

Tiger Woods returns to Riviera to play first event of the year

Tiger Woods returns to Riviera to play first event of the year
Updated 11 February 2023
AP

Tiger Woods returns to Riviera to play first event of the year

Tiger Woods returns to Riviera to play first event of the year
  • That Woods can play next week is an encouraging sign that he will return to the Masters in April
Updated 11 February 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Tiger Woods is returning to competition for the first time without the use of a cart since July, announcing Friday he will play at the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles.

Woods was hopeful of playing next week’s tournament at Riviera, where he is the host of an event that typically had the strongest field of the West Coast swing even before it became elevated with a $20 million purse.

The uncertainty came from a bout with plantar fasciitis as he was preparing to play in December. That kept him from playing in his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. He played a made-for-TV exhibition over 12 holes and the PNC Championship with his son. Both times he was allowed to ride in a cart.

Carts are not allowed on the PGA Tour — Casey Martin used one under the Americans with Disabilities Act — and Woods has said he was not interested in using one to play at the highest level.

“I’m ready to play an ACTUAL PGA Tour event next week,” Woods said on Twitter, a reference to playing only three majors last year.

It will be his first regular PGA Tour event since Oct. 25, 2020, when he tied for 72nd against a 78-man field in his title defense of the Zozo Championship. The tournament had moved that year from Japan to Sherwood Country Club in California because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Woods has said he can hit all the shots, “I just can’t get from Point A to Point B.”

“That’s awesome,” Max Homa said of the news after his second round in the Phoenix Open. “I imagine we’ll be carrying him down the hill on 1 and up it on 18, which no one would mind. But it’s awesome. I’m really glad he’s back. I think we’re privileged any time he plays now.”

That Woods can play next week is an encouraging sign that he will return to the Masters in April, although missing the Bahamas was an indication Woods doesn’t entirely control when his legs and feet will act up.

“Any time Tiger can be present on the golf course playing makes the tournament even better,” Jon Rahm said at the Phoenix Open. “So, I’m hoping he can play comfortably and I’m hoping he can play well.”

Woods was recovering from a fifth back surgery in February 2021 when he crashed his SUV on a coastal road in Los Angeles two days after the Genesis Invitational, suffering multiple fractures of his right leg and ankle.

Woods missed 14 months, and it was remarkable that he returned to the Masters last April and made the cut. He also made the cut in the PGA Championship, only to withdraw after the third round of Southern Hills with a severe limp. He skipped the US Open to make sure he was ready for St. Andrews, but missed the cut in the British Open.

“It’s great,” Justin Thomas said at the Phoenix Open. “Any time he is on property, let alone playing, is great for the event.”

Riviera is where Woods made his PGA Tour debut as a 16-year-old amateur in 1992, and remains the one course he has never quite mastered. He played 11 times at Riviera as a pro, the most of any course without winning.

Topics: Tiger Woods Genesis Invitational Riviera PGA Tour

Related

Tiger Woods limping in a tournament he wouldn’t dare miss
Sport
Tiger Woods limping in a tournament he wouldn’t dare miss
Tiger Woods withdraws from his tournament with foot injury
Sport
Tiger Woods withdraws from his tournament with foot injury

follow us

Latest updates

Future of Saudi Arabia’s culture industry is ‘extremely bright,’ says leading entertainment entrepreneur
Future of Saudi Arabia’s culture industry is ‘extremely bright,’ says leading entertainment entrepreneur
Messi, Mbappe and Benzema battle for FIFA Best Player award
Messi, Mbappe and Benzema battle for FIFA Best Player award
Tatum powers Celtics over Hornets, Butler seals Heat win
Tatum powers Celtics over Hornets, Butler seals Heat win
UN draft resolution: Any peace must keep Ukraine intact
UN draft resolution: Any peace must keep Ukraine intact
Aid trickles in as Turkiye-Syria quake toll passes 24,000
Aid trickles in as Turkiye-Syria quake toll passes 24,000

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.