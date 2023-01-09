You are here

Napoli down Sampdoria 2-0 to stretch Serie A lead as Milan draw
Napoli's Macedonian midfielder Eljif Elmas shoots to score a penalty during the Italian Serie A football match between Sampdoria and Napoli Sunday at the Luigi-Ferraris stadium in Genoa. (AFP)
Updated 09 January 2023
AP

  • Empoli scored two late goals to stun their hosts and snatch a 2-2 draw at Lazio
MILAN: Despite missing an early penalty, Napoli bounced back from their first league defeat of the season to beat 10-man Sampdoria 2-0 and extend their lead at the top of Serie A on Sunday.

In an emotional match at Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Victor Osimhen opened the scoring in the 19th minute after Matteo Politano had seen his penalty saved. Any chance Sampdoria had of getting back into the match diminished when Tomas Rincon was sent off shortly before halftime and Napoli sealed the result with another penalty.

Napoli moved seven points clear of second-placed Juventus and defending champion AC Milan, who were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Roma following two late goals from the visitors.

Clashes took place earlier in the day between Roma fans traveling to Milan and Napoli supporters heading to Genoa. Around 300 fans were involved, throwing flares, stones and other objects at each other, causing part of the motorway to be closed and lengthy lines to form.

There were video tributes before the match to former Sampdoria players Gianluca Vialli and Sinisa MiHajjlovic, who both died recently. There were also plenty of banners in the stands dedicated to them and chants throughout the match.

The Sampdoria players warmed up wearing special jerseys with Vialli’s name on as well as the number nine he wore when he played for the team. Flowers were also laid by the side of the field by members of the Sampdoria staff and the Italy players from Napoli.

Vialli, who died on Friday, helped Sampdoria to its only Serie A title and three Italian Cups as well as the European Cup final during an eight-year stint.

MiHajjlovic played and coached Sampdoria and his three children stood on the side of the field holding up a team jersey with his name on the back during a minute’s silence for him and Vialli.

Napoli were looking to recover from a 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan on Wednesday, when the league resumed after a 7 ½-week break.

It seemed set to get off to the perfect start when Samp defender Nicola Murru was adjudged to have fouled Andre Anguissa in the penalty area but Politano saw his spot kick turned onto the right post by goalkeeper Emilio Audero.

Napoli did break the deadlock when Mario Rui was given space on the left to bend a ball into the area for Osimhen to rush in and fire into the back of the net.

Samp’s problems deepened six minutes from the break when Rincon was shown a straight red card for a cynical foul on Osimhen.

However, it took the league leader until the 82nd minute to secure the match when Elmas fired a powerful penalty into the top left corner following a Ronaldo Vieira handball.

MILAN HELD

Milan appeared to be heading for a comfortable win the were leading 2-0 with three minutes remaining after goals from Pierre Kalulu and Tommaso Pobega in either half.

But Roma pulled one back with their first effort on target when Roger Ibañez headed in a corner and Jose Mourinho’s team incredibly leveled in stoppage time through Tammy Abraham.

LATE RESCUE

Empoli also scored two late goals to stun their hosts and snatch a 2-2 draw at Lazio.

Lazio seemed to have the match won when Mattia Zaccagni doubled theirlead early in the second half, following a header by Felipe Anderson with less than two minutes on the clock.

However, Francesco Caputo pulled one back for the visitors seven minutes from time and Razvan Marin netted a surprise equalizer in stoppage time.

Lazio were three points behind fourth-placed Inter Milan, who were held to a 2-2 draw at Monza on Saturday.

Spezia inched four points clear of the relegation zone with a 0-0 draw at home to Lecce, while Salernitana drew 1-1 against Torino.

Topics: Napoli Serie A Sampdoria

Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout

Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout
Updated 8 min 14 sec ago
AP

Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout

Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout
  • The Spaniard now has won in each of his seven full years on the PGA Tour
  • It was the second such collapse by Morikawa in a little more than a year
Updated 8 min 14 sec ago
AP

KAPALUA: Jon Rahm began the bold new year on the PGA Tour by coming from seven shots behind to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday with plenty of help from Collin Morikawa, who had a spectacular wipeout even by Maui standards.

Rahm was six shots behind on the 13th hole at Kapalua when he ran off three straight birdies and a 12-foot eagle putt, and his final birdie gave him a 10-under 63.

Morikawa had gone 67 holes without a bogey on the Plantation Course when it all fell apart with his wedges and his putter, the two areas that had carried him to a six-shot lead at the start of the day.

From 25 yards short of the 14th green, he blasted out of a bunker and over the green. He muffed a wedge from a tight lie with the grain of grass into him on the par-5 15th. His wedge to the 16th didn’t go far enough and rolled some 60 feet back into the fairway.

Morikawa looked to be in a state of shock as he walked down the 17th fairway, leading by as many as seven shots during the final round and suddenly finding himself two shots behind and running out of hope.

He wound up tying a PGA Tour record for losing the largest 54-hole lead at six shots. Seven other players have done that, most recently Dustin Johnson in the fall of 2017 at the HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

Rahm finished at 27-under 265 to win by two shots over Morikawa, who birdied the 18th hole — his first birdie since No. 6 — to close with a 72.

It was the second such collapse by Morikawa in a little more than a year. He closed out 2021 at the Hero World Challenge and had a five-shot lead with a chance to reach No. 1 in the world with a victory. He shot 76 and finished fifth.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler had a chance to return to No. 1 this week if he finished in a two-way tie for third or better. He had to settle for a 70 and tied for seventh.

It was a small measure of redemption for Rahm, who last year finished at 33-under par at Kapalua which was a PGA Tour record for that lasted only a few seconds. Cameron Smith finished at 34 under to win by one.

Rahm now is 60 under in his last two appearances at Kapalua. The victory was his ninth on the PGA Tour and 17th worldwide, and assure he will be back on Maui to start 2024.

Rahm now has won three times in his last six starts worldwide — he won in Spain and Dubai late last year — and he goes home with $4.2 million.

Rahm won $2.7 million from the $15 million purse at Kapalua, the first of the “elevated” events on the PGA Tour schedule. He also gets 25 percent of his Player Impact Program bonus money — he finished No. 5 in the PIP for $6 million.

The Spaniard now has won in each of his seven full years on the PGA.

Tom Hoge had a 64 and tied for third with Max Homa (66). Hoge headed for the airport to go to Los Angeles to watch his school, TCU, playing for the national championship against Georgia. Hoge then will go back to Hawaii for the Sony Open.

Topics: PGA cup golf

Mbappe defends Zidane after Le Graet’s comments cause a stir

Mbappe defends Zidane after Le Graet’s comments cause a stir
Updated 09 January 2023
AP

Mbappe defends Zidane after Le Graet’s comments cause a stir

Mbappe defends Zidane after Le Graet’s comments cause a stir
  • Le Graet has faced claims of sexual harassment and the FFF has been the target of an investigation ordered by Oudea-Castera
Updated 09 January 2023
AP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe stepped in to defend Zinedine Zidane following dismissive comments toward the France great from French Soccer Federation President Noel Le Graet on Sunday.

The World Cup star Mbappe posted a message on his Twitter account late Sunday saying ” Zidane is France, you don’t disrespect a legend like that.”

The former playmaker Zidane is considered among the greats of world soccer and led Les Bleus to their first World Cup title in 1998 and starred again when they won the European Championship in 2000. He scored in two World Cup finals and was on the losing side once, just like Mbappe has been.

Le Graet, who recently extended current France coach Didier Deschamps’ contract until July 2026, was a guest on RMC radio’s talk show on Sunday. He was asked about rumors linking Zidane to take over the vacant Brazil coaching role from the departing Tite.

“I’d be surprised if he went there. But he can do what he likes, it doesn’t concern me. I’ve never met with him (Zidane), and we (the FFF) never considered parting ways with Didier,” Le Graet told RMC. “Would it upset me that (Zidane) went there? I couldn’t care less. He can go where he likes, to a big team, a national team ... Did Zidane try to contact me? Certainly not, I wouldn’t even have picked up the phone.”

France’s sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera, who reportedly has tense relations with Le Graet, went a step further than Mbappe, whose tweet didn’t refer to Le Graet by name. She asked Le Graet to apologize to Zidane. She even used inverted commas to address him as president.

“A shameful lack of respect, which hurts us all, toward a legend of our sport,” Oudea-Castera wrote on Twitter. “A ‘president’ of the top sporting federation in France should not say that. Apologies, please, for going too far on Zidane.”

Le Graet has faced claims of sexual harassment and the FFF has been the target of an investigation ordered by Oudea-Castera.

Topics: Kylian Mbappé Zinedine Zidane

Dembele earns Barca La Liga advantage in tense Atletico triumph

Dembele earns Barca La Liga advantage in tense Atletico triumph
Updated 09 January 2023
AFP

Dembele earns Barca La Liga advantage in tense Atletico triumph

Dembele earns Barca La Liga advantage in tense Atletico triumph
  • Capitalising on champions Real Madrid’s defeat by Villarreal, Barcelona set out to make a statement victory at the Metropolitano
Updated 09 January 2023
AFP

MADRID: Ousmane Dembele’s strike sent Barcelona three points clear at the top of La Liga with a tense 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday.
Capitalising on champions Real Madrid’s defeat by Villarreal, Barcelona set out to make a statement victory at the Metropolitano.
Shorn of suspended top scorer Robert Lewandowski, Xavi selected Ansu Fati up front in his place, but it was Dembele who made the difference, finishing a slick move in the 22nd minute.
Atletico ramped up the pressure, with the superb Ronald Araujo clearing off the line from Antoine Griezmann at the death, but Diego Simeone’s side could not find an equalizer.
Both teams finished with 10 men after Ferran Torres and Stefan Savic were sent off for brawling with each other on the floor as tempers soured.
Defeat means Atletico languish in fifth, 14 points behind leaders Barcelona.
Youngster Fati had an early effort brilliantly blocked by the sprawling Jose Gimenez, as Barcelona dominated the opening exchanges.
The coach opted to play with four midfielders instead of his usual three, starting with both Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong as well as youngsters Pedri and Gavi.
Xavi said on Saturday Atletico barely have any gaps in their defense but Pedri uncovered one to create the opening goal.
The midfielder burst forward in the 22nd minute to capitalize on space in front of the box, before feeding Gavi, who teed up Dembele to clinically slot home.
Pedri could have doubled the lead moments later when Atletico foolishly gifted him the ball with a poor pass-back, but he delayed his finish too long and Nahuel Molina denied him.
Marcos Llorente had Atletico’s first decent opportunity after half an hour when Griezmann scooped a ball delicately over the defense to set him in, but Araujo deflected his effort into the side netting.
Gimenez headed narrowly wide with Marc-Andre ter Stegen rooted to the spot as the hosts began to wrestle back control.
The German goalkeeper made a superb save at full stretch to deny the pink-haired Griezmann, who was becoming increasingly influential against his former side.
Griezmann whipped a strike high over the crossbar as Atletico began the second half in determined fashion, pushing Barca deeper and deeper.
Only his compatriot Dembele offered the leaders an outlet on the break and he had a drive deflected into the side-netting.
Xavi brought on Franck Kessie for De Jong and it helped steady the ship, with Barcelona managing some stretches of possession which frustrated the home fans and took the sting out of the game.
Red cards for Torres and Savic reignited the game in stoppage time and Griezmann might have snatched a point for his team but for Araujo’s crucial clearance on the line.
The victory earns Xavi some breathing room after criticism and fills Barcelona’s sails with wind ahead of the imminent Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: La Liga Ousmane Dembele Barca

Green Falcons ready for crunch Arabian Gulf Cup clash with Iraq

Green Falcons ready for crunch Arabian Gulf Cup clash with Iraq
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

Green Falcons ready for crunch Arabian Gulf Cup clash with Iraq

Green Falcons ready for crunch Arabian Gulf Cup clash with Iraq
  • It is the Green Falcon's second Group A match in the tournament, which will be held at a full Basra International Stadium
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

BASRA: Saudi Arabia concluded on Sunday preparations for their match against Iraq in the second round of matches at the Arabian Gulf Cup on Monday.

It is the Green Falcon's second Group A match in the tournament, which will be held at Basra International Stadium.

The training session was held at Al-Fayhaa Stadium in Basra, under the supervision of coach Saad Al-Shehri and technical staff.

Assistant technical director Ahmed Al-Ruwaie explained during a press conference after the session that the Saudi players will be used to the hostile and partizan atmosphere from Iraq fans in what is expected to be a full stadium.

“We started working directly for (Monday’s) match, which undoubtedly will not be easy, given that the Iraqi national team is technically strong, and has the ground and the support,” Al-Ruwaie said. “But in modern football, technical readings and analysis is involved, so we will be fully prepared,” he added.

He also spoke about correcting technical errors that Saudi Arabia showed at times during the last match against Yemen, adding: “Certainly, work is always done to correct errors and avoid falling into them, which is something that occurs in football, we take it step by step.”

Player Saad Al-Nasser explained during the press conference that the Green Falcons squad are looking forward to the match with Iraq, and praised the hospitality and good reception he and his teammates have received and welcome from the Iraqi fans.

Topics: 25th Arabian Gulf Cup Arabian Gulf Cup 2023 Gulf Cup Saudi Arabia Iraq

Pep Guardiola tells Chelsea to back under-fire Graham Potter after 4-0 FA Cup rout

Pep Guardiola tells Chelsea to back under-fire Graham Potter after 4-0 FA Cup rout
Updated 09 January 2023
AFP

Pep Guardiola tells Chelsea to back under-fire Graham Potter after 4-0 FA Cup rout

Pep Guardiola tells Chelsea to back under-fire Graham Potter after 4-0 FA Cup rout
  • Mahrez’s late spot-kick capped Chelsea’s first FA Cup third round exit since 1998
  • Chelsea have won only three of their last 12 games in all competitions, but Guardiola came to Potter’s aid
Updated 09 January 2023
AFP

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola told Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly to back under-fire boss Graham Potter after Manchester City thrashed the Blues 4-0 in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.
Potter’s troubled side were beaten by City for the second time in four days as their hopes of winning a domestic cup this season came to a painful end.
Already knocked out of the League Cup by City in November and defeated 1-0 by the Premier League champions on Thursday, Chelsea’s turbulent season was pushed deeper into crisis as Guardiola’s men ran riot at the Etihad Stadium.
Riyad Mahrez started the demolition with a fine free-kick before Julian Alvarez’s penalty and a Phil Foden strike made it 3-0 before half-time.
Mahrez’s late spot-kick capped Chelsea’s first FA Cup third round exit since 1998 after they had finished runners-up in the competition for the last three years.
With Chelsea languishing in 10th place in the Premier League — 10 points adrift of the top four — Potter is already beginning to feel the heat just four months after replacing the sacked Thomas Tuchel.
The former Brighton manager will hardly have been comforted by the sound of Chelsea fans chanting Tuchel’s name and sarcastically shouting “shoot” whenever they embarked on a rare attack during their latest abject defeat.
Chelsea have won only three of their last 12 games in all competitions, but Guardiola came to Potter’s aid as he urged the Blues hierarchy to give him time to make his methods work.
“I would say to Todd Boehly, give him time. I know in big clubs, results are important but I’d say give him time,” Guardiola said.
“What he’s done at Brighton is outstanding, but we need time in the first season. I had (Lionel) Messi in Barcelona my first season so I didn’t need two seasons because Messi was there.”
Chelsea did not muster a single shot in a first half even Potter described as “painful.”
Potter could point to an injury crisis which kept nine players sidelined and led to teenager Bashir Humphreys making his senior debut in defense.
But the 47-year-old conceded performances must improve quickly.
“The results in a small space of time are not positive. You can make excuses and look for reasons or say it isn’t good enough. Both of those answers are correct,” Potter said.
“We have to keep improving and stick together because clearly we are suffering as a football club and it’s not nice at all. But that’s where we are at the moment.
“We can’t do anything apart from do our jobs better and work harder. You understand the supporters’ frustration, we respect that. But our job is to do our job and keep working.”
Insisting he still has the backing of his players, Potter added: “I think there is support in the dressing room.
“We are just going through a bad moment. We have to stick together and keep working.”
Meanwhile, the Football Association will investigate alleged incidents of homophobic chanting by City fans.
“We strongly condemn the use of the term ‘rent boy’ and we are determined to drive it out of our game,” an FA spokesperson said.
“We continue to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as the UK Football Policing Unit, in relation to the use of this term.”

Topics: football soccer Manchester city Chelsea FA Cup Pep Guardiola

