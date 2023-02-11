You are here

MENA research council heads develop joint regional plan at KACST meeting

MENA research council heads develop joint regional plan at KACST meeting
The heads of Regional Research Councils across MENA region at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology. (SPA)
Updated 11 February 2023
Arab News

MENA research council heads develop joint regional plan at KACST meeting

MENA research council heads develop joint regional plan at KACST meeting
  • Talks aimed to enhance influence of researchers, improve future activities of Global Research Council
Updated 11 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Heads of MENA region research councils met at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) to develop a common regional vision.
Under the chairmanship of Dr. Mounir bin Mahmoud Al-Desouki, KACST president and deputy chairman of Governors of Global Research Council (GRC), the meeting aimed to enhance the influence of research councils in the MENA region in the future activities of the GRC, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
During the meeting, council chairmen recommended the formation of a joint working group to prepare an executive plan to enhance the role of research councils in GRC activities in a way that meets the aspirations and priorities of joint regional research and innovation, and in line with the future vision of the GRC.
Participants also stressed the need for governance to coordinate between members, appoint a secretary-general to represent the region in GRC, develop Arab scientific media and launch an information base to serve researchers in the region.
KACST has taken part in the GRC since the council’s inception, and has chaired periodic regional meetings.

AlUla stuns with celebrations of its inaugural Arabian Leopard Week

AlUla stuns with celebrations of its inaugural Arabian Leopard Week
Updated 6 sec ago
Nada Al-Turki

AlUla stuns with celebrations of its inaugural Arabian Leopard Week

AlUla stuns with celebrations of its inaugural Arabian Leopard Week
  • The global campaign raises awareness, celebrates the endangered big cat
Updated 6 sec ago
Nada Al-Turki

ALULA: AlUla is celebrating the inauguration of Arabian Leopard Week with immersive and grand activities to raise awareness of the endangered big cat through public participation, adding to its existing efforts in conserving the species.

As Feb. 10 is known officially as Arabian Leopard Day, a global campaign has been launched to generate awareness of the animal’s dire state, from grassroots celebrations in Saudi Arabia to static billboards in London’s Piccadilly and New York City’s NASDAQ.

Dr. Stephen Browne, wildlife and natural heritage executive director at the Royal Commission for AlUla, told Arab News: “Leopard conservation combines the natural and cultural aspects of RCU’s regeneration of AlUla county as a leading global heritage destination. RCU’s events for Arabian Leopard Day 2023 will engage the community in celebrating the Arabian leopard as a cultural symbol that we will one day restore to its natural habitat.”

The Arabian Leopard is currently one of the rarest animals on the planet, classified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as critically endangered, and a growing decline could lead to extinction. (Supplied/RCU)

The first-ever Arabian Leopard Week in AlUla is bringing an array of activities, such as a digital exhibition running from Feb. 10-11 in collaboration with the Catmosphere foundation, taking visitors on a journey through the history of the endangered species.

Set across the majestic mountainous terrain of Ashar Valley, a story unfolds as a rawi, or storyteller, narrates its longstanding history in the region in a five–part experience that uses vivid, animated projections onto the crevices of the valley.

“The idea is to show the majesty of the Arabian leopard in the natural habitat to which it will one day return,” Browne said.

BACKGROUND

The Arabian leopard is currently one of the rarest animals on the planet, classified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as critically endangered, and a growing decline could lead to extinction.

While the Arabian leopard is still far too precious to be exposed to the public, visitors can still simulate the experience of viewing one in real life through a Snapchat filter. Augmented reality technology demonstrates a digital leopard roaming around Hegra’s landmark Tomb of Lihyan Son of Kuza, known as Qasr Al-Farid.

The city, in collaboration with Catmosphere, has installed a new 7 km permanent trail in AlUla’s Sharaan Nature Reserve. The Arabian Leopard Celebration Trail is open to the public on Feb. 11 and will be the first initiative to prompt a global network of Catwalk Trails.

The RCU has also launched a series of informative Deep Dive campaign videos in collaboration with Catmosphere highlighting the commission’s efforts in conserving the species.

To prepare for the eventual return of Arabian leopards to the wild, the RCU has reintroduced native species of vegetation and prey animals into its nature reserves, increased efforts to track and protect wild leopards, and regenerated natural areas managed by teams of trained experts.

Browne said: “This winter, RCU’s animal release program is returning more than 1,500 individual animals — Arabian gazelles, sand gazelles, Arabian oryx and Nubian ibex — to AlUla’s nature reserves.

The return of the Arabian leopard will be the final piece of a sensitive and complicated puzzle.

Dr. Stephen Browne, Wildlife and natural heritage executive director at the Royal Commission for AlUla

“The return of the Arabian leopard will be the final piece of a sensitive and complicated puzzle.”

Four new cubs were welcomed to life at the RCU’s Arabian leopard breeding center in Taif in the past 22 months, furthering the commission’s goal of boosting the big cat’s population in captivity. As a symbol of the hope to protect the future of the species within the region, one female cub was named Amal, the Arabic word for “hope.”

The Arabian leopard is currently one of the rarest animals on the planet, classified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as critically endangered, and a growing decline could lead to extinction.

There are fewer than 200 individuals living free in the Arabian Peninsula, which acts as a great motivator for building on Arabian Leopard Day and promoting conservation goals locally and globally.

“There are fewer Arabian leopards left in the wild than there are spots on a typical leopard’s coat. Safeguarding the future of the Arabian leopard is an objective closely linked with regional pride and identity. As more and more people become aware of the plight of the species and its role in our shared history, support for conservation efforts has grown across the region,” Browne said.

Saudi Coffee Festival in Jazan brews up a cultural carnival

Saudi Coffee Festival in Jazan brews up a cultural carnival
Updated 42 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Coffee Festival in Jazan brews up a cultural carnival

Saudi Coffee Festival in Jazan brews up a cultural carnival
  • Last year, UNESCO registered Saudi Khawlani coffee and the skills and knowledge associated with its cultivation to the List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity
Updated 42 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The 10th Saudi Coffee Festival opened in Jazan on Saturday. The 10-day festival has been organized by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s largest consumers of coffee and achieving self-sufficiency in its production is a goal of Saudi Vision 2030.

The festival is a major marketing outlet for the premium Saudi coffee bean known as Khawlani, which comes from the Jazan region. Coffee is an important tourist attraction for the area, putting the spotlight on one of the Kingdom’s most mountainous regions and its culture and traditions.

Khawlani is one of the world’s most sought-after coffee beans. It has been cultivated in the region for more than eight centuries and is mentioned many times in old poems and songs from the region.

Last year, UNESCO registered Saudi Khawlani coffee and the skills and knowledge associated with its cultivation to the List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

FASTFACT

More than 100 farmers are displaying their crops and coffee products at this year’s festival, which also includes a number of cultural events and activities that will take place under the title ‘Coffee Nights.’

Mufarh Al-Malki, CEO of the Saudi Coffee Festival, said that Al-Dayer governorate is delighted to host the annual festival and to represent a product that embodies a great economic boon for the Kingdom.

According to statistics from the 2022 Saudi Coffee Festival, the Jazan region is home to more than 2,000 coffee farms, which have a total of 384,214 coffee trees and an annual production of over 900 tons.

More than 100 farmers are displaying their crops and coffee products at this year’s festival, which also includes a number of cultural events and activities that will take place under the title “Coffee Nights” — and will, according to the organizers, revive the heritage of Jazan and shed light on the region’s cultural legacy — as well as a tourism and heritage corner, traditional clothing stores, children’s theater, food stalls, and, of course, specialty coffee.

 

Who's Who: Abdulrahman Alsheail, director general of human resources at the Institute of Public Administration

Abdulrahman Alsheail
Abdulrahman Alsheail
Updated 43 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Abdulrahman Alsheail, director general of human resources at the Institute of Public Administration

Abdulrahman Alsheail
Updated 43 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Abdulrahman Alsheail, director general of human resources at the Institute of Public Administration, has recently been selected by the Society for Human Resource Management in the US to become a member of its Certification Commission, the first Saudi appointee.  

Alsheail is an award-winning HR transformation thought leader, renowned for helping organizations bolster employee engagement, expand leader capabilities, and maximize organizational effectiveness in the Saudi work environment.  

He began his career at the Institute of Public Administration in 2010 as a recruitment officer at the institute’s English-language center.

As the IPA’s HR director general, he oversees the institute’s HR strategies, supporting five campuses. He is also a faculty member who delivers professional training programs and conducts studies and consulting projects in HR.

Alsheail’s accomplishments include establishing the human resources development department at the institute. His transformation projects have led to significant savings for the institute and increased employee engagement, retention, and organizational and operational excellence.

His background in the English language and translation has enabled him to work with global HR associations to translate several HR books into Arabic, including the World-at-Work certified “Global Remuneration Professional.”  

His significant contributions to the HR field have secured him multiple awards, including GOV HR Leader of the Year (2021), Best L&D Program by CIPD (2020), HR Icon Award by The Economic Times (2023).

He has served as a keynote speaker and a panelist in major international and national human resources conferences. CIO has named Alsheail as one of the most influential HR leaders to follow in 2022.

Alsheail holds a master’s degree in teaching international languages from California State University, Chico, and a bachelor’s degree in English language and translation from Qassim University, Saudi Arabia. He is also a certified ROI professional and has several other industry certifications.

 

Costume Festival visitors dress up as anime, horror characters

Costume Festival visitors dress up as anime, horror characters
Updated 43 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Costume Festival visitors dress up as anime, horror characters

Costume Festival visitors dress up as anime, horror characters
  • The Groves, Boulevard World, Boulevard Riyadh City and other zones will feature a variety of activities, with different dates and opening times
Updated 43 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Boulevard Riyadh City recently hosted the largest Costume Festival of its kind in the Kingdom, attracting fans of anime, Marvel films and popular series to the venue, dressed up as their favorite characters from the likes of “Squid Game,” “Spiderman,” “Batman,” and “Peaky Blinders.”

With entry free for those who dressed up, the festival attracted many visitors and dozens of people in eye-catching garb.

The festival featured traveling performances inspired by horror and drama series, as well as booths dedicated to horror and fantasy makeup.

The festival was one of many activities on the Riyadh Calendar, which offers visitors to the city opportunities to attend a variety of events organized throughout the year, including concerts, international experiences, and other entertainment activities.

Last month, the General Entertainment Authority launched the Riyadh Calendar, which will continue until mid-March.

The Groves, Boulevard World, Boulevard Riyadh City and other zones will feature a variety of activities, with different dates and opening times.

Visitors can book events through the Enjoy platform using the link: https://enjoy.sa/en/

 

 

Saudi authorities arrest 17k illegals in one week

Saudi police have arrested hundres of illegals breaching country’s law. (SPA)
Saudi police have arrested hundres of illegals breaching country’s law. (SPA)
Updated 43 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi authorities arrest 17k illegals in one week

Saudi police have arrested hundres of illegals breaching country’s law. (SPA)
  • A further 118 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 18 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators
Updated 43 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested almost 17,000 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, according to an official report.

From Feb. 2 to 8, a total of 10,059 people were arrested for violations of residency rules, while 4,176 were held over illegal border crossing attempts, and a further 2,546 for labor-related issues.

The report showed that among the 542 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 43 percent were Yemeni, 55 percent Ethiopian, and 2 percent were of other nationalities.

A further 118 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 18 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be aiding illegal entry to the Kingdom, including transporting and providing shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

 

