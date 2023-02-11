RIYADH: Heads of MENA region research councils met at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) to develop a common regional vision.
Under the chairmanship of Dr. Mounir bin Mahmoud Al-Desouki, KACST president and deputy chairman of Governors of Global Research Council (GRC), the meeting aimed to enhance the influence of research councils in the MENA region in the future activities of the GRC, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
During the meeting, council chairmen recommended the formation of a joint working group to prepare an executive plan to enhance the role of research councils in GRC activities in a way that meets the aspirations and priorities of joint regional research and innovation, and in line with the future vision of the GRC.
Participants also stressed the need for governance to coordinate between members, appoint a secretary-general to represent the region in GRC, develop Arab scientific media and launch an information base to serve researchers in the region.
KACST has taken part in the GRC since the council’s inception, and has chaired periodic regional meetings.
MENA research council heads develop joint regional plan at KACST meeting
- Talks aimed to enhance influence of researchers, improve future activities of Global Research Council
