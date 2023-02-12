You are here

Al-Nassr crowned champions of inaugural Saudi Women's Premier League

Al-Nassr crowned champions of inaugural Saudi Women’s Premier League
Al-Nassr showed true champions spirit to turn their match around. (Twitter: @saff_wfd)
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

Al-Nassr crowned champions of inaugural Saudi Women’s Premier League

Al-Nassr crowned champions of inaugural Saudi Women’s Premier League
  • A 3-2 win over Yamamah on a dramatic final day saw them finish three points ahead of Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

Al-Nassr have wrapped up the first Saudi Women’s Premier League after a dramatic 3-2 win over Al-Yamamah on the 14th and last match day of the season.

Al-Nassr had entered the last round of matches only one point ahead of second place Al-Hilal, who were playing Al-Ittihad at the same time as their Riyadh rivals took on Al-Yamamah.

A dramatic day unfolded as Al-Nassr were given an early boost when Al-Ittihad took the lead against Al-Hilal, but the Yellows’ fans were soon sweating as Al-Yamamah led 2-1 into the late stages of the match.

Al-Nassr eventually showed true champions spirit to turn their match around, while in the other match a 4-4 draw was being played out.

 

 

The final whistles in both matches left Al-Nassr celebrating the title after finishing the season on 35 points, three ahead of Al-Hilal.

Elsewhere, Al-Shabab finished in third place with 26 points after a comprehensive 19-0 win over Sama, who were relegated to the First Division.

Al-Yamamah finished fourth (with 21 points) on goal difference from Al-Ittihad in fifth.

Al-Ahly remained sixth with 16 points after a 5-1 victory over seventh-placed Eastern Flames (8 points). Sama finished eight and last with no points.

Lookman leads Atalanta to victory at Lazio in Serie A fight for top 4

Lookman leads Atalanta to victory at Lazio in Serie A fight for top 4
Updated 12 February 2023
AP

Lookman leads Atalanta to victory at Lazio in Serie A fight for top 4

Lookman leads Atalanta to victory at Lazio in Serie A fight for top 4
  • Roma were held at Lecce to 1-1 , while Milan beat Torino 1-0 on Friday
Updated 12 February 2023
AP

MILAN: When he’s not scoring, Ademola Lookman is setting them up.

Lookman had a hand in both goals of Atalanta’s 2-0 win over Lazio in Serie A scrap for the top four on Saturday.

Atalanta moved into third place, above AC Milan and Roma on goal difference alone. Head-to-head is the first tiebreaker at the end of the season.

Roma were held at Lecce to 1-1 earlier, while Milan beat Torino 1-0 on Friday.

Sixth-placed Lazio were two points behind the trio.

Atalanta started aggressively at the Stadio Olimpico and took a deserved lead in the 23rd minute. Lookman was trying to cut inside and Lazio midfielder Adam Marusic tried to intercept but succeeded only in laying it off to Davide Zappacosta, who curled a stunning strike into the top right corner.

Lookman almost got on the scoresheet moments earlier but his effort was fingertipped onto the crossbar by Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel.

The Nigeria forward set up the other goal in the 65th, racing down the left flank and into the area before rolling across the six-yard box, where Rasmus Winther Højlund came sliding in.

Lookman had five goals in his previous four league matches.

Every point matters in Serie A in an increasingly tight battle for the Champions League qualifying spots and Roma could be left counting the cost of drawing at lowly Lecce.

Lecce was looking to push on after ending a four-match winless run last week and it took a surprise lead when a corner was taken short and whipped in from the right for Federico Baschirotto to head into the far side of the net.

It was later adjudged to have gone in off Roma defender Roger Ibañez and went down as an own goal.

Roma leveled 10 minutes later after a corner was flicked on and came off the arm of Lecce forward Gabriel Strefezza. Paulo Dybala struck the resulting penalty into the bottom right corner.

Home goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone preserved his side a point with fine saves as Lecce inched to 10 points above the relegation zone.

Emanuel Vignato had a debut to remember for Empoli as he netted a stoppage-time equalizer to snatch a 2-2 draw against relegation-threatened Spezia in an action-packed match.

Vignato, who joined on loan from Bologna last month, went on with only five minutes remaining.

Spezia raced into an two-goal lead after Empoli defender Fabiano Parisi was sent off in the 21st minute for clearing the ball off the line with his hand.

Guglielmo Vicario parried Daniele Verde’s penalty and his follow-up but the referee ordered it to be retaken. On the third attempt, Verde beat the Empoli goalkeeper and he did so again six minutes later with a screamer into the top corner.

The teams were down to 10 on 10 after the break when Spezia midfielder Salvatore Esposito was issued a second yellow card.

Nicolo Cambiaghi pulled one back for Empoli in the 71st before Vignato’s late heroics.

Spezia was five points above the bottom three while Empoli moved to within three points of the European places.

Newcastle United left to ponder after draw with Eddie Howe’s former club Bournemouth

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe applauds the fans following the match.
Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe applauds the fans following the match.
Updated 12 February 2023
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle United left to ponder after draw with Eddie Howe’s former club Bournemouth

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe applauds the fans following the match.
  • The result sees the Magpies retain their place in the top four of the Premier League and take their unbeaten run in the competition to 17 games
Updated 12 February 2023
Liam Kennedy

BOURNEMOUTH: Eddie Howe has revealed Carabao Cup final fitness concerns over Joe Willock after the Newcastle United midfielder limped out of the Magpies' draw at Bournemouth.

Marcos Senesi's finish put the struggling Cherries ahead before Miguel Almiron netted a first-half equaliser.

However, it was injuries that added caused Howe more headaches than the result itself.

Former Arsenal man Willock suffered a hamstring problem to add to a growing injury list, which also saw goalscorer Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin withdrawn due to knocks.

“The concern from today is Joe Willock who has a hamstring problem. We’ll see how he is,” said Howe, whose side play Liverpool next weekend before the final at Wembley against Manchester United in a fortnight.

“Miggy and Maxi I don’t think are too bad. Miggy, I think got a stamp on his, so I think he’ll be okay, Maxi, I think, was just a knock.”

Before a ball was even kicked United were dealt a blow when Callum Wilson was ruled out of a return to his former club with a slight hamstring problem. It is not thought to be enough to keep him out for too long, though.

And the Magpies looked a little lost without their target man, even if he hasn't been on his best form of late.

The Cherries dominated the first half, with Nick Pope the busier of the two goalkeepers. Dom Solanke tested the England keeper with a flicked header which Pope managed to palm wide, while the Magpies offered little to nothing at the other end.

The home side took a deserved lead on 35 minutes when a Dango Ouattara flick on, after he left the below par Kieran Trippier, was turned in by Argentine Senesi on the line.

Watching the opening 45 minutes you'd be forgiven for thinking it was Bournemouth who were in Champions League contention, not the bizarrely flat Magpies.

An injury to Joe Willock forced a rethink tactically, with the tried and tested 4-3-3 reverting an exploratory 4-2-3-1. And it seemed to have the desired effect as United, somehow, found a late half leveller.

A stretch by Allan Saint-Maximin to keep a ball in on the touchline sparked the equaliser as the Frenchman then carried into a dangerous area, like few others can, before splitting the Cherries' backline with a pass for Sean Longstaff. The in-form Geordie's powerful strike at goal was quite brilliantly saved by Neto, but the Brazilian could do nothing about Almiron's finish, which saw the United top scorer slide into the far corner for 1-1.

Things couldn't have got much worse than that first 45 from United, and it's fair to say they improved in the second period, but did very little to really threaten turning one point into three.

In fact, it was worrying knocks picked up by Almiron and Saint-Maximin that marred a slightly better half of football for Howe's men.

Before limping off, Saint-Maximin blazed one over the top and then forced Neto into a save that rebounded first to Longstaff, then substitute Anthony Gordon, but neither could tuck home.

While the Magpies were the second half aggressors, it was Bournemouth who almost nicked it at the death as a Burn error allowed Solanke the chance to win it. His deft touch back through his legs towards goal was somehow tidied up, then cleared off the goal line by Trippier.

The result sees the Magpies retain their place in the top four of the Premier League and take their unbeaten run in the competition to 17 games. However, it was the side's fifth draw in their last six games.

Howe said: “It was a tough game, we knew it was going to be. Bournemouth have a new energy, a lot of new signings and pace in their team. We weren’t at our best today, there’s no doubt about that. There were some really good passages of play but the final ball was missing. We threatened to produce a really good performance but we couldn’t capitalise when getting the ball in good areas.”

Al-Hilal put up brave fight in 5-3 defeat to Real Madrid in Club World Cup final

Al-Hilal put up brave fight in 5-3 defeat to Real Madrid in Club World Cup final
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

Al-Hilal put up brave fight in 5-3 defeat to Real Madrid in Club World Cup final

Al-Hilal put up brave fight in 5-3 defeat to Real Madrid in Club World Cup final
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

RABAT: Al-Hilal will have to wait to be world champions after losing 5-3 to Real Madrid in an entertaining final of the FIFA Club World Cup in Rabat on Saturday but they return to Riyadh with their heads held high and Saudi Arabian’s reputation enhanced.

It was always going to be tough to defeat the star-studded European champions and so it proved but losing to the most successful team in the history of the sport is no disgrace especially when you score three goals.

In the 4-1 win over Al-Ahly of Egypt three days previously, the Spanish superclub had looked vulnerable at the back and so it was again as Al-Hilal caused plenty of problems. At the other end of the pitch however, it was a different matter however as Carlo Ancelotti’s men quickly found their rhythm and just had too much quality.

The now five-time world champions took the lead after 12 minutes with a well-worked goal. Karim Benzama slipped Vinicius Junior through to the left side of the area and while Abdullah Al-Mayouf got a foot to the Brazilian’s low shot, he couldn’t keep it out. 

It was a blow but a minute later, Hilal came close to an instant reply as Luciano Vietto’s shot from outside the area had Andriy Lunin scrambling across his line to make a save but the ball went just centimetres wide of the Ukranian’s right-hand post. 

Then it got worse in the 18th minute. Al-Hilal failed to clear and Federico Valverde’s low shot went through the legs of Ali Al-Bulaihi and into the back of the net. Now the Blues had a mountain to climb and as Los Blancos continued to stream forward, there were fears of falling further behind.

But then it was 2-1. A perfect through ball from Mohamed Kanno inside the Hilal half sent Moussa Marega free just to the right of centre and the Malian’s shot from just inside the area squeezed under Lunin to halve the deficit. After three goals in 26 minutes. Madrid suddenly had something to think about with the Asian team growing in confidence as well as possession. Ten minutes later, Marega, under pressure from Antonio Rudiger, shot wide from a tighter angle though Benzema came closer a few minutes later.

The first half ended with a strong Al-Hilal appeal for their fourth penalty of the tournament. Salem Al-Dawsari was bundled over by Rudiger in the area as he tried to cut inside to shoot from clode range. The referee was having none of it.

Both teams continued to push forward after the restart and Al-Hilal could have taken the lead had Saud Abdulhamid found the right pass in the area but it was Real Madrid who then extended their lead after 54 minutes. A delightful left-sided cross from Vinicius was lashed home by Benzema from close range. Soon after it seemed to be all over as Valverde added his second and his team’s fourth.

There was no coming back from that but Al-Hilal tried. Three minutes past the hour, Abdulhamid released Vietto and the Argentine coolly lifted the ball over the goalkeeper to make it 4-2 Soon after, Vinicius Junior restored his team’s three goal advantage, shooting home from close range. 

Al-Hilal weren’t done however as, with 11 minutes to go, Michael raced down the left side of the area to pull it back for the impressive Vietto who spun inside the six yard box to score. Moments later, it should have been 5-4 but Marega shot wide with the goal at his mercy and missed the chance to set up a barnstorming finish.

Ultimately, Real Madrid were just a little too good but Ramon Diaz and his players should look back with pride at their performance in the final and in the tournament. The penalty shootout victory over African champions Wydad AC a week earlier and then the 3-2 win over South American title-holders Flamengo of Brazil on Tuesday will live long in the memory. At various times in the past week, Al-Hilal have shown their talent, fighting spirit, mentality as well as tactical flexibility, composure and intelligence. After the last three months or so when Saudi Arabian football has been making waves on the international stage, they added to the country’s growing reputation. 

After a world final with Real Madrid, next up is a league game with Al-Feiha on Wednesday. With title rivals Al-Nassr, Al-Shabab and Al-Ittihad all winning while Al-Hilal have been in Morocco, it is another big one.

Flamengo beat Al Ahly to Club World Cup third place

Flamengo beat Al Ahly to Club World Cup third place
Updated 11 February 2023
AFP

Flamengo beat Al Ahly to Club World Cup third place

Flamengo beat Al Ahly to Club World Cup third place
  • Gabriel Barbosa netted two penalties for the Brazilian side
Updated 11 February 2023
AFP

TANGIERS, Morocco: Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo came from behind to earn a 4-2 win over Egyptian side Al Ahly and finish third in the Club World Cup on Saturday.
Gabriel Barbosa netted two penalties for the Brazilian side, while his strike partner Pedro also struck twice in Tangier, Morocco.
Ahmed Abdelkader had netted a brace for Al Ahly to give them the lead but after defender Ali Maaloul missed a penalty, Khaled Abdelfattah’s red card in the 69th minute tilted the game in Flamengo’s favor and they won emphatically.
Spanish giants Real Madrid face Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the final in Rabat later on Saturday.

PSG lose again to Monaco on eve of Bayern Munich visit

PSG lose again to Monaco on eve of Bayern Munich visit
Updated 11 February 2023
AP

PSG lose again to Monaco on eve of Bayern Munich visit

PSG lose again to Monaco on eve of Bayern Munich visit
  • Undefeated in all competitions from August to December, PSG have become fragile
  • Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were out injured but Neymar played
Updated 11 February 2023
AP

MONACO: A weakened Paris Saint-Germain lost a second straight game in all competitions to Monaco 3-1 in the French league on Saturday, three days before facing Bayern Munich.
Monaco climbed to second place, seven points behind a rattled PSG.
Undefeated in all competitions from August to December, PSG have become fragile. They lost to Lens and Rennes in the league last month and were knocked out by Marseille in the last 16 of the French Cup on Wednesday.
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were out injured but Neymar played.
Bayern come on Tuesday for the first leg in the Champions League round of 16.
Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice for Monaco. His blocked shot rebounded for Aleksandr Golovin to beat PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the fourth minute.
Ben Yedder doubled the lead in the 18th as Monaco pressed high up the pitch. Krepin Diatta dispossessed El Chadaille Bitshiabu and Ben Yedder buried an angled strike into the far corner.
Teenage midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery pulled one back for PSG by tapping home a low cross from Juan Bernat in the 39th.
But Ben Yedder restored Monaco’s two-goal lead moments before halftime with a curling shot off the post. He tied Reims striker Folarin Balogun as the top scorer in the league with 14.
Donnarumma prevented PSG being in a bigger hole by halftime. He parried a close-range header from Ruben Aguilar and denied Golovin, who was clean through on goal.
Monaco managed the game in the second half and Donnarumma saved a low effort from substitute Takumi Minamino in stoppage time.
Marseille could take back second place when they visited Clermont later Saturday.

