Philippine coast guard accuses Chinese ship of using 'military-grade laser light'

Philippine coast guard accuses Chinese ship of using ‘military-grade laser light’
The incident occurred days after the US and the Philippines agreed to resume joint patrols in the South China Sea. (Philippine Coast Guard/AFP)
Philippine coast guard accuses Chinese ship of using ‘military-grade laser light’
A Chinese Coast Guard vessel shines a ‘military-grade laser light’ at a Philippine Coast Guard boat nearly 20 kilometers from Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea. (Philippine Coast Guard/AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Philippine coast guard accuses Chinese ship of using ‘military-grade laser light’

Philippine coast guard accuses Chinese ship of using ‘military-grade laser light’
  Incident happened on February 6 nearly 20 kilometers from Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

MANILA: The Philippine Coast Guard on Monday accused a Chinese coast guard vessel of shining a “military-grade laser light” at one of its boats in the disputed South China Sea, temporarily blinding crew members.
The incident happened on February 6 nearly 20 kilometers from Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands, where Philippine marines are stationed, the coast guard said in a statement.
It was the latest episode in a series of maritime incidents between the Philippines and China, which claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea and has ignored an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis.
The incident also occurred days after the United States and the Philippines agreed to resume joint patrols in the sea and struck a deal to give US troops access to another four military bases in the Southeast Asian country.
The Philippine patrol boat was supporting a “rotation and resupply mission” last week for the troops, who live in a derelict navy ship grounded on the shoal to assert Manila’s territorial claims.
The Chinese Coast Guard vessel shone a “military-grade” green laser light twice at the Philippine ship, “causing temporary blindness to her crew at the bridge,” the statement said.
The Chinese vessel also made “dangerous maneuvers” by coming within about 140 meters of the Philippine boat.
“The deliberate blocking of the Philippine government ships to deliver food and supplies to our military personnel... is a blatant disregard for, and a clear violation of, Philippine sovereign rights in this part of the West Philippine Sea,” the Philippine Coast Guard said.
Manila refers to waters immediately to its west as the West Philippine Sea.
It is not clear if the resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal was successful. Privately owned vessels are normally used to carry supplies, with the coast guard accompanying them.
The Chinese embassy in Manila did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
Chinese coast guard and maritime militia vessels also blockaded the Philippines-garrisoned shoal in August to stop government ships from reaching the troops, the coast guard said.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed in January to set up direct communication between their foreign ministries to avoid “miscommunication” in the area.
It is not known if the hotline was used in the latest incident.
The US-Philippine deal earlier this month brings to nine the total number of Philippine bases accessible to US forces.
It comes as the long-time allies seek to counter China’s military rise in the region.
Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei also have overlapping claims to parts of the South China Sea.

Topics: Philippines China

China sends emergency items to Syria, asks Chinese rescue teams to stand down

China sends emergency items to Syria, asks Chinese rescue teams to stand down
Updated 13 February 2023
AP

China sends emergency items to Syria, asks Chinese rescue teams to stand down

China sends emergency items to Syria, asks Chinese rescue teams to stand down
  • Says rescue teams need to cancel or suspend their trips to not increase the burden on hard-hit areas, and avoid risks due to inclement weather
  • Israel on Monday pulled out its rescue and relief contingent on Sunday, citing security concerns
Updated 13 February 2023
AP

BEIJING: China sent the second batch of supplies to earthquake-hit areas of Syria and has asked Chinese rescue teams that have not left for disaster zones in Turkiye and Syria to cancel trips in order to ease the burden on rescue operations.
The China Association for Disaster Prevention called on Saturday for Chinese rescue teams to cancel or suspend their trips to not increase the burden on hard-hit areas, and avoid risks due to inclement weather.
Cotton tents, family kits, jackets and other daily necessities, as well as medical supplies, were being provided to Syria by the Red Cross Society of China, CCTV reported on Monday.
China has already committed financial aid to Turkiye and Syria, and has sent a number of rescue teams from several parts of the country, including 82 members dispatched by the Chinese government, as the death toll tops 33,000.
China’s 53 tons of tents to aid Turkiye have arrived in Istanbul, CCTV said on late Sunday. China has said more emergency aid is planned in the near future.
Shipped on large cargo planes, according to video from CCTV, the tents will help aid in relief operations as rescues continue.
The first batch of supplies from China’s government, 40,000 blankets, arrived in Istanbul on Saturday, according to CCTV. The country is planning to send more medical equipment, including electrocardiogram machines, ultrasound diagnostic instrument, and medical vehicles and hospital beds, CCTV said. 

 

 

 

Says rescue teams need to cancel or suspend their trips to not increase the burden on hard-hit areas, and avoid risks due to inclement weather

FACTOID

Topics: Turkiye-Syria quake Blu Sky Rescue Chinese rescuers

US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime

US officials were still trying to precisely identify two other objects shot down by F-22 fighter jets. (AFP)
US officials were still trying to precisely identify two other objects shot down by F-22 fighter jets. (AFP)
Updated 13 February 2023
AP

US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime

US officials were still trying to precisely identify two other objects shot down by F-22 fighter jets. (AFP)
  North America has been on high alert for aerial intrusions following the appearance of a white, eye-catching Chinese airship over American skies earlier this month
Updated 13 February 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: A US fighter jet shot down an “unidentified object” over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. It was the fourth such downing in eight days and the latest military strike in an extraordinary chain of events over US airspace that Pentagon officials believe has no peacetime precedent.
Part of the reason for the repeated shootdowns is a “heightened alert” following a spy balloon from China that emerged over US airspace in late January, Gen. Glen VanHerck, head of NORAD and US Northern Command, said in a briefing with reporters.
Since then, fighter jets last week also shot down objects over Canada and Alaska. Pentagon officials said they posed no threats, but so little was known about them that Pentagon officials were ruling nothing out — not even UFOs.
“We have been more closely scrutinizing our airspace at these altitudes, including enhancing our radar, which may at least partly explain the increase,” said Melissa Dalton, assistant defense secretary for homeland defense.
US authorities have made clear that they constantly monitor for unknown radar blips, and it is not unusual to shut down airspace as a precaution to evaluate them. But the unusually assertive response was raising questions about whether such use of force was warranted, particularly as administration officials said the objects were not of great national security concern and the downings were just out of caution.
VanHerck said the US adjusted its radar so it could track slower objects. “With some adjustments, we’ve been able to get a better categorization of radar tracks now,” he said, “and that’s why I think you’re seeing these, plus there’s a heightened alert to look for this information.”
He added: “I believe this is the first time within United States or American airspace that NORAD or United States Northern Command has taken kinetic action against an airborne object.”
Asked if officials have ruled out extraterrestrials, VanHerck said, “I haven’t ruled out anything at this point.”
The Pentagon officials said they were still trying to determine what exactly the objects were and said they had considered using the jets’ guns instead of missiles, but it proved to be too difficult. They drew a strong distinction between the three shot down over this weekend and the balloon from China.
The extraordinary air defense activity began in late January, when a white orb the officials said was from China appeared over the US and hovered above the nation for days before fighter jets downed it off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. That event played out over livestream. Since, then many Americans have been captivated by the drama playing out in the skies as fighter jets scramble to shoot down objects.
The latest brought down was first detected on Saturday evening over Montana, but it was initially thought to be an anomaly. Radar picked it up again Sunday hovering over the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and it was going over Lake Huron, Pentagon officials said Sunday.
US and Canadian authorities had restricted some airspace over the lake earlier Sunday as planes were scrambled to intercept and try to identify the object. According to a senior administration official, the object was octagonal, with strings hanging off, but had no discernable payload. It was flying low at about 20,000 feet, said the official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to disusc
Meanwhile, US officials were still trying to precisely identify two other objects shot down by F-22 fighter jets, and were working to determine whether China was responsible as concerns escalated about what Washington said was Beijing’s large-scale aerial surveillance program.
An object shot down Saturday over Canada’s Yukon was described by US officials as a balloon significantly smaller than the balloon — the size of three school buses — hit by a missile Feb. 4. A flying object brought down over the remote northern coast of Alaska on Friday was more cylindrical and described as a type of airship.
Both were believed to have a payload, either attached or suspended from them, according to the officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation. Officials were not able to say who launched the objects and were seeking to figure out their origin.
The three objects were much smaller in size, different in appearance and flew at lower altitudes than the suspected spy balloon that fell into the Atlantic Ocean after the US missile strike.
The officials said the other three objects were not consistent with the fleet of Chinese aerial surveillance balloons that targeted more than 40 countries, stretching back at least into the Trump administration.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told ABC’s “This Week” that US officials were working quickly to recover debris. Using shorthand to describe the objects as balloons, he said USmilitary and intelligence officials were “focused like a laser” on gathering and accumulating the information, then compiling a comprehensive analysis.
“The bottom line is until a few months ago we didn’t know about these balloons,” Schumer, D-N.Y., said of the spy program that the administration has linked to the People’s Liberation Army, China’s military. “It is wild that we didn’t know.”
Eight days ago, F-22 jets downed the large white balloon that had wafted over the US for days at an altitude of about 60,000 feet. US officials immediately blamed China, saying the balloon was equipped to detect and collect intelligence signals and could maneuver itself. White House officials said improved surveillance capabilities helped detect it.
China’s Foreign Ministry said the unmanned balloon was a civilian meteorological airship that had blown off course. Beijing said the US had “overreacted” by shooting it down.
Then, on Friday, North American Aerospace Defense Command, the combined US-Canada organization that provides shared defense of airspace over the two nations, detected and shot down an object near sparsely populated Deadhorse, Alaska.
Later that evening, NORAD detected a second object, flying at a high altitude over Alaska, US officials said. It crossed into Canadian airspace on Saturday and was over the Yukon, a remote territory, when it was ordered shot down by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
In both of those incidents, the objects were flying at roughly 40,000 feet. The object on Sunday was flying at 20,000 feet.
The cases have increased diplomatic tensions between the United States and China, raised questions about the extent of Beijing’s American surveillance, and prompted days of criticism from Republican lawmakers about the administration’s response.
 

 

Topics: Chinese balloon

In Pakistan, angry mob lynches man accused of blasphemy

Police officers gather outside a police station, in Warburton, an area of district Nankana, Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP
Police officers gather outside a police station, in Warburton, an area of district Nankana, Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP
Updated 13 February 2023
AP

In Pakistan, angry mob lynches man accused of blasphemy

Police officers gather outside a police station, in Warburton, an area of district Nankana, Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP
  Charges of blasphemy carry the death penalty under Pakistani law
Updated 13 February 2023
AP

LAHORE, Pakistan: Hundreds of Muslims descended on a police station in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province Saturday, snatched a blasphemy suspect from his cell and took him outside and lynched him, police said.
Senior police officer Babar Sarfaraz Alpa said a man identified only as Waris had been in police custody for desecrating pages of a copy of Islam’s holy book, the Qur’an. He said Waris pasted images of himself, his wife and a knife on several pages of the book, displayed them and threw them about in the rural district of Nankana.
Alpa said an enraged mob of hundreds stormed the Warburton police station where some protesters used a wooden ladder to climb a wall and opened the main gate for the angry mob.
Alpa said the group ransacked the entire police station and took Waris from his cell.
“By the time police reinforcement could reach the scene the mob lynched the man and were about to burn his body. But police with the help of saner people in the area foiled their attempt,” he said.
Charges of blasphemy carry the death penalty under Pakistani law.
International and Pakistani rights groups say accusations of blasphemy have often been used to intimidate religious minorities and settle personal scores. Pakistan’s government has long been under pressure to change the country’s blasphemy laws, something the Islamists strongly resist.
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned the incident and asked the Punjab police chief to take action against officers who failed to protect the suspect while in custody.
Alpa said Waris was arrested in 2019 on a previous blasphemy charge and was in prison until mid-2022.
He said Waris again desecrated the Qur’an on Saturday morning and people who saw it grabbed him and started beating him. However, police rescued Waris and took him into custody.
Alpa said the lynching of Waris would be investigated.
Usman Anwar, the Punjab police chief, suspended the police station chief and the area deputy superintendent for negligence in duty and failing to prevent the attack on the police station as well as the killing of the suspect.
In December 2021, a group lynched the Sri Lankan manager of a sports equipment factory in Punjab who they accused of blasphemy.

 

Topics: Pakistan blasphemy

India opens first stage of Delhi-Mumbai expressway

India opens first stage of Delhi-Mumbai expressway
Updated 13 February 2023
AFP

India opens first stage of Delhi-Mumbai expressway

India opens first stage of Delhi-Mumbai expressway
Updated 13 February 2023
AFP

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday inaugurated the first stage of its longest expressway, a route linking New Delhi and Mumbai, as it makes a concerted infrastructure push to catch up with geopolitical rival China.

The ambitious $13 billion project will eventually cut the road travel time between the country’s two biggest cities in half, to 12 hours.

India is the world’s fastest-growing major economy and will soon be recognized as its most populous country, but its infrastructure remains decades behind that of its northern neighbor.

A sign over one of the new four-lane carriageways proclaimed “Welcome to Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway” — a route that spans a total of 1,386 kilometers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the 246-kilometer first stage Sunday, linking the capital with the tourist city of Jaipur in Rajasthan.

It was a “sign of developing India,” he said, adding that “such investments in railways, highways, subway lines and airports are a key to pushing the country’s growth rate, attracting more investments and creating fresh jobs.”

Asia’s third-largest economy has made a renewed push to decouple itself from an increasingly assertive China’s supply chains and build up its own economic capacity since a deadly military clash on their Ladakh frontier in 2020.

A wary New Delhi has expedited many key projects, and Modi’s government this month announced an unprecedented 33 percent increase in infrastructure spending.

The Indian premier is expected to open at least a dozen major railways, highways, expressways and port projects in the next few months.

India has one of the world’s largest rail networks — employing 1.3 million people — but it is badly outdated and needs huge investments in both track and rolling stock, with authorities seeking to tap private capital to do so.

For its part, Beijing has poured hundreds of billions of dollars into infrastructure over many years and China now boasts an extensive motorway system, gleaming airports and by far the world’s largest high-speed rail network.

India’s first high-speed rail line, a $13 billion Japanese-funded project linking Mumbai and Ahmedabad, remains under construction and has been hit by land acquisition and other bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Harsh V. Pant, a professor with King’s College London, told AFP that with China “losing some of its luster,” Indian policymakers “feel that it is in a geopolitical and geoeconomic sweet spot which needs to be leveraged with higher infrastructure investments to make it an even more lucrative and attractive economy.”

He added: “China’s economic growth and infrastructure development started a few decades before (India’s) so there is still a lot that it needs to do in terms of matching up to China.”

Topics: India

