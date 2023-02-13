You are here

KSA’s economic growth, strong capital market are interlinked, says HSBC executive

Reina Takla

RIYADH: A strong capital market is necessary for Saudi Arabia’s economic growth, said an HSBC executive.

Patrick George, head of global markets & security services, Europe and North America, also stressed the need for continued government support, funding and strong interest from international investors, which according to him, has been massive.

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the two-day Capital Markets Forum in Riyadh, the top banker said: “Saudi Arabia has a vision for growth. And its capital market can help deliver on that,” he said. 

“Driving growth will come through the banking system, and via government funding, but also from international investors.”

When asked about the appetite of international investors toward the Saudi capital markets, George confirms that the appetite is massive.  

“We’ve seen it over the past three years. It started to grow slowly but surely since the (Saudi) capital market has been reforming and implementing a whole series of changes that started in 2016.”

George praised the flurry of IPOs in the Saudi market, “specifically in 2022 when we saw a record year of IPOs, and that brought a significant amount of interest from foreign investors.” 

“Emerging markets were facing macroeconomic pressures including rising interest rates and geopolitical challenges. But for Saudi Arabia, it still brought those IPOs to market that attracted foreign investor interest.”

“Saudi Arabia has a very strong macroeconomic equation and it will be needed to deliver that growth agenda. And we see foreign investors ready to participate in it.  

 “There are not a lot of stories about growth. There are not a lot of stories about structural change in emerging market these days. And I think Saudi Arabia brings that to the table,” the top executive said. 

He also expressed optimism over the Saudi-China economic ties.

 “We’re seeing some good  growth corridors between Saudi Arabia and China that could benefit foreign investors and foreign investment interests in Saudi Arabia,” George added. 

Developing asset management to help boost Saudi economy, says Alkhabeer CEO

Developing asset management to help boost Saudi economy, says Alkhabeer CEO
RIYADH: The development of asset management could be a vital source of funding to boost economic growth in Saudi Arabia, said Ahmed Saud Ghouth, CEO of Alkhabeer Capital.  

Speaking at the two-day Capital Market Forum in Riyadh, Ghouth highlighted the untapped potential of asset management in the Kingdom while comparing it to that of the US.  

He noted that the Kingdom is currently managing around SR700-SR800 billion worth of assets, which is equivalent to almost 20 percent of the country’s annual gross domestic product.  

On the other hand, the US “asset management industry manages more than $50 trillion worth of assets. That’s actually equivalent to two times their GDP.” 

“Is there any source of funding that we missed, and they have captured? The answer is yes,” said Ghouth. 

He attributed the impressive asset management position of the US to their mutual funds which are primarily sourced from the nation’s retirement schemes. 

Mutual funds are vehicles or entities that pool money from multiple investors and re-inject it into securities such as stocks, bonds, and short-term debt. 

“Based on IMF reports, the asset management that pertains to mutual funds in the US is equivalent to around 148 percent of their GDP,” noted Ghouth. “If we look at the situation in Saudi Arabia, it is less than 5 percent.” 

“Forty-seven percent of the source of funding that gets channeled through the ecosystem of the mutual fund business in the US comes from retirement, pensions, saving plans and schemes,” added the CEO.  

However, when it comes to the saving and retirement schemes in Saudi Arabia, there is a modest level of penetration in its market.  

Gouth disclosed that this places a significant responsibility on “regulators, market participants and fund managers to assess the private and semi-private sector to develop retirement and saving schemes for the people.” 

In addition to promoting growth in the Saudi Arabia, this supports Vision 2030 as it brings to light the awareness of the importance of saving plans to the nation’s public.  

Gouth added: “The expected amount of funding to be generated from those schemes could be material enough to push asset management to the next level, and to be perceived as a sector that is a major contributor to our economic growth.” 

TASI posts a gallant comeback, rises 100 points to 10,520 

TASI posts a gallant comeback, rises 100 points to 10,520 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Monday rose 100.30 points — or 0.96 percent — to close at 10,519.74. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index gained 1 percent to 1,438.94, the parallel market Nomu closed 0.49 percent lower at 19,441.04. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.53 billion ($1.21 billion) as 147 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 61 receded. 

Riyadh Cables Group Co. was the best performer on Monday as its share price surged 9.99 percent to SR48.45. 

Riyad Bank was the second-best performer as its share price jumped 6.13 percent to SR28.55. The lender also reported a 16.5 percent rise in 2022 net profit to SR7.01 billion from SR6.02 billion in 2021, driven by higher total operating income despite being partially offset by increased operating expenses.  

The bank’s earnings per share increased to SR2.32 in the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, from SR2.01 in the year-ago period. Its clients’ deposits in 2022 increased 13.38 percent to SR240 billion from SR211.67 billion in 2021.  

The other top performers included Elm Co., Ash-Sharqiyah Development Co. and Al Gassim Investment Holding Co. 

The Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co. was the worst performer on Monday as its share price tanked nearly 10 percent to SR8.75.  

The insurer told the stock exchange that net loss is likely to exceed 10 percent of its net assets, based on an analysis of its pre-audited balance sheet for the fourth quarter of 2022. If realized, this loss may adversely impact the company’s solvency under the Saudi Central Bank regulations.  

The other poor-performing stocks were Salama Cooperative Insurance Co., Buruj Cooperative Insurance Co., Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. and Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. 

Among sectoral indices, 18 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange advanced while the rest declined. 

On the announcements front, Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Maaden, informed the exchange that it posted a 78.26 percent increase in net profit after zakat and tax to SR9.31 billion in 2022 from SR5.22 billion a year earlier.  

Total sales increased 50.46 percent to SR40.27 billion in 2022 from SR26.76 billion. Earnings per share rose to SR3.79 from SR2.12 during the period under review. 

The company’s board of directors also recommended increasing capital by 50 percent, through a one-for-two bonus share distribution, according to a filing to Tadawul. 

It further said that the capital hike would be financed by capitalizing SR12.31 billion from the statutory reserve and retained earnings. However, Maaden’s share price fell 0.43 percent to SR70. 

KEIR International Co. received a letter of award on Feb. 12 to connect electricity and telecommunications between the Heet water treatment plant and another plant in the Al-Kharj region for SR24.38 million. The project includes carrying out the infrastructure works for a 33KV medium voltage electricity network, the company said in a statement on Tadawul. Its share price increased 0.56 percent to SR89.50. 

Meanwhile, Knowledge Tower Trading Co.’s shareholders approved the board’s recommendation to distribute a cash dividend at 12.5 percent of capital, or SR1.25 per share, for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2022. 

Saudi Capital Market Forum witnesses 3 major MoUs on its second day  

Saudi Capital Market Forum witnesses 3 major MoUs on its second day  
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Forum held in Riyadh witnessed three memorandums of understanding being signed between local and international companies on its second day.  

The first MoU was signed by Saudi Tadawul Group and Clarity AI, an artificial intelligence-powered platform that empowers assessment and reporting for businesses.  

The partnership between the two companies aims to explore the potential of creating a data management and investor platform for users in the region and abroad.  

The collaborative agreement will enable international investors to screen and report based on existing and upcoming national benchmarks with the aim of enhancing disclosure practices and frameworks throughout the region.  

The second MoU was signed between SNB Capital and Goldman Sachs Academy while the third deal was between Saudi Venture Capital and Saudi Exchange.  

SVC and Saudi Exchange aim to stimulate investment in specialized private sector funds in early pre-initial public offering stages managed by financial institutions.  

As part of the agreement, the Saudi Exchange will support startups and small and medium enterprises that intend to list in the Kingdom by providing advisory services and training. This will help them better understand the dynamics of the Saudi capital market.  

Established in 2018, SVC is a government venture capital firm that supports startups and SMEs in the Kingdom by investing $1.5 billion through funds and co-investment in startups.  

On the first day of the event, the Saudi Tadawul Group signed three MoUs with the Singapore, Egypt, and Qatar exchanges. 

As part of the agreement, the Singapore Exchange will form working teams to explore dual-listing opportunities. The partnership with the Egyptian Exchange will look at exploring new areas including product collaboration and knowledge transfer. 

The third MoU with Qatar Stock Exchange will look to explore fintech product collaboration and share key learnings and best practices.  

The Saudi Tadawul Group, established in March 2021, is the parent company of Saudi Exchange, a dedicated stock exchange business, the Securities Clearing Center Co., the Securities Depository Center Co., and Wamid, which is the innovation arm of the group.  

The Saudi Capital Market Forum witnessed as many as 13 deals and partnerships during the two-day event which also hosted a number of informative panel discussions and presentations.  

The event hosted over 2,000 issuers, investors, and market participants for two days of dialogue dedicated to advancing regional capital markets. 

IMF chief says markets have good reasons to be more upbeat on economy

IMF chief says markets have good reasons to be more upbeat on economy
DUBAI: The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Monday that financial markets have good reason to be more upbeat, pointing to the US economy likely avoiding recession and China's reopening from pandemic controls.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, speaking at the World Government Summit, described the IMF's outlook for 2023 as "less bad, not good" given that the fund has forecast a slowdown in economic growth this year and inflation remained a concern.

Positive factors were resilient US and EU labor markets, China's reopening and "surprisingly good results of central banks tightening up financial conditions and inflation finally trimming down, although the fight is not yet won", she added.

Asked whether there would be more doses of monetary tightening, Georgieva said the fund expected monetary tightening this year but did not project it would continue "way into" 2024.

"The markets have good reason to be more upbeat because what they are finally seeing is the US economy likely to avoid recession...they are also seeing China re-opening and Chinese consumers rushing to spend the money they saved during the pandemic, the lockdown," she said.

The IMF chief was speaking in an onstage interview at the annual summit hosted by Dubai in the UAE.

Georgieva lauded Gulf Arab oil and gas producers for "relentlessly" pursuing fiscal reforms, including diversifying revenue sources by introducing new taxes.

The UAE will host the COP28 climate conference in November.

The designation as COP28 president of the country's climate envoy, who is also head of the state oil firm, has fuelled activists' worries that big industry was hijacking the global response to the warming crisis.

Asked about the criticism, Georgieva said: "Our focus is on what needs to be done and how we can do it together".

"We talk about inclusive approach to fighting the climate crisis. Inclusive is exactly that: all hands on deck," she said. "If we miss, yet again, a chance to deliver on our own promises, we are all cooked."

UAE In-Focus — Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Drilling net profit rises 33% in 2022  

UAE In-Focus — Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Drilling net profit rises 33% in 2022  
RIYADH: Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Drilling reported a rise of 33 percent in 2022 net profit, largely driven by new rigs entering its operational fleet. 

The company’s net profit for 2022 was $802 million, up from $604 million in the previous year. Revenue increased to $2.67 billion in 2022 from $2.27 billion in 2021.  

ADNOC Drilling also presented strong guidance for 2023, with revenue projected at between $3 billion and $3.2 billion, representing year-on-year growth of up to 20 percent, according to a press release. 

It is expecting a record net profit in 2023 of $850 million to $1 billion in the same period, the company said. 

ADNOC Drilling’s Chief Financial Officer Esa Ikaheimonen said in a post-earnings call that the forecasts are underpinned by ADNOC Group’s plans to bring forward its 5 million barrel per day oil production capacity expansion to 2027 from a previous target of 2030, to meet rising global energy demand. 

“That’s really what’s underpinning it because we as a drilling company are on a critical path in terms of achievement of those goals,” Ikaheimonen told Reuters. 

Emirates Steel Arkan’s 2022 net profit jumps to $138.4 million 

Buoyed by strong demand from international customers, Emirates Steel Arkan announced that its net profit rose to 508.5 million dirhams ($138.4 million) in 2022. 

The rise in profit was also attributed to the steps taken by the group to enhance operational efficiencies following the merger of Emirates Steel and Arkan in the fourth quarter of 2021.  

The group’s net profit for the full year 2022 was 508.5 million dirhams compared to a pro-forma loss of 636.7 million dirhams in the financial year 2021, supported by the group’s expansion of its international export footprint by 25 percent to 70 countries, from 56 in 2021. 

Revenue for the financial year 2022 rose to 9.5 billion dirhams, versus pro-forma 8.6 billion dirhams in the financial year 2021, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization increased to 1.16 billion dirhams, a 51 percent year-on-year advance from pro-forma 770 million dirhams in the financial year 2021.  

RAKEZ partners with RAKPSD to bolster industrial businesses  

Aiming to regularize the movement of goods vehicles, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone signed a memorandum of understanding with Ras Al Khaimah Public Works Department to support the rollout of electronic Aber toll gate systems.  

The aim of this partnership is to streamline the industrial inflow and outflow of RAKEZ clients’ transport and logistical operations. 

RAKEZ industrial zones are home to companies that are involved in the regular movement of goods in and out of the emirate as well as the UAE. 

This collaboration will help them easily tap into new regional and global markets.  

In its continuous efforts to boost the ease of doing business in Ras Al Khaimah, RAKEZ said it has been closely working with government entities through various agreements. 

Burjeel Holdings’ net profit up 52%   

Burjeel Holdings, a leading healthcare services provider in the UAE, reported a record performance in the financial year 2022 posting revenue of 3.92 billion dirhams, an increase of 17 percent year-on-year.  

Group EBITDA increased by 13 percent year-on-year to 878 million dirhams in the financial year 2022, delivered at a stable margin of 22.4 percent. 

Net profit in the financial year 2022 increased by 52 percent to 355 million dirhams year-on-year. 

The company’s overall group patient footfall increased by 15 percent. Hospital inpatient footfall increased by 17 percent, outpacing outpatient footfall growth of 15 percent.  

Revenue from the hospital segment, which made up 88 percent of the group’s total revenue in the period, increased 18 percent year-on-year to 3.47 billion dirhams driven by strong growth at Burjeel Medical City and the group’s other larger Burjeel-branded hospitals.  

(With input from Reuters) 

