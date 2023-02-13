Invest Saudi Forum launches in Kuwait

RIYADH: The Invest Saudi Forum launched in Kuwait on Monday, with ministers, officials and company representatives from both countries set to take part.
The forum aims to strengthen economic, trade, and investment ties between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The event featured presentations on “Competitive Advantages and Investment Opportunities in the Kingdom's Regions,” “Privatization Projects in Saudi Arabia” and the “NEOM Project,” as well as dialog sessions on Kuwaiti companies’ success stories in the Kingdom.
In a speech during the forum, Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said that the two countries are working to integrate the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 with Kuwait’s Vision 2035, citing the establishment of a Saudi-Kuwaiti Coordination Council as well as the signing of five memorandums of understanding in June 2021.
Al-Falih added that the Kingdom’s economic reforms, carried out within the framework of Vision 2030, have succeeded in advancing growth and diversification, making the Saudi economy one of fastest growing in the world in 2022.
He said that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s National Investment Strategy aims to attract SR12.4 trillion ($3.3 trillion) in cumulative investment in the Saudi economy.
Al-Falih described Kuwait as one of Saudi Arabia’s most important trading partners, with almost SR11 billion in trade exchange and SR35 billion in Kuwaiti investment in the Kingdom.
The Saudi investment minister and his accompanying delegation met with Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as part of an official visit.
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Monday met Josep Borrell, EU foreign policy chief, on the sidelines of his official visit to Brussels.
Both parties reviewed relations between the Kingdom and the EU at the meeting, along with ways to promote and support cooperation and joint coordination.
They also exchanged views on the Iranian nuclear program and international negotiations, and discussed the latest regional and international developments and efforts to strengthen international peace and security.
The meeting was attended by Saad bin Mohammed Al-Arifi, head of the Saudi mission to the EU, and Abdulrahman Al-Dawood, director general of the foreign minister’s office.
Review: Alkhallat+ first Saudi movie to be created for Netflix’s
The Arabic-language film’s anecdotes paint a picture of how Saudi Arabia used to be
Updated 13 February 2023
Jasmine Bager
In the span of two hours, this Netflix original movie takes viewers through four vignettes, each showing Saudi men and women dealing with precarious modern predicaments, and each featuring a fish-out-of-water interaction with a close companion.
The dark comedy is the first Saudi movie to be created for the streaming giant. It premiered at the International Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah in 2022, and has been the No.1 Netflix movie in the Kingdom since it was made available to viewers in mid-January.
The Arabic-language film’s anecdotes paint a picture of how Saudi Arabia used to be. With local dialects and references that Saudis of a certain age will recall, the jokes are dark and full of meaning. The humor is timeless, yet seems frozen in an era not too long ago, but far enough away that we can see it with fresh eyes.
https://youtu.be/PdJuFT4aOdg
The film serves almost as a digital time capsule, reminding us of a period when the Kingdom was not as open as it is today. The title is a nod to the film’s humble beginnings on YouTube. In Arabic, the word “khallat” means blender. In many ways, it is an apt name since the film is a blend of mixed-up stories.
In the first, a humble home is preparing for a wedding, a chaotic celebration that is full of unexpected family drama.
The second story takes place at a upmarket restaurant, and appears to be a sort of loose nod to the American romantic comedy “The Parent Trap,” in which a child attempts to reunite separated parents through dining.
The third story starts abruptly at the scene of a car accident where a husband has been killed, while the final vignette, the only one set outside the Kingdom, shows the misadventures of a frugal family man staying in a complimentary hotel room.
Japan’s anime and manga culture inspires youths of Saudi Arabia: Bukhari
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News Japan
TOKYO: Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions in Saudi Arabia, says that “anime and manga are important to strengthen creativity and imagination,” and he believes it also contributed to the great success of Japan after the war.
In an interview with Kyodo News Agency, he set his goal as “to inspire and nurture young talent in his own country.”
Bukhary grew up in his native country watching Japanese anime. This led to an intense interest in the culture, language and economy of Japan. He taught himself the Japanese language by watching the anime, “The Rose of Versailles.”
Bukhari first came to Japan in 1986 where his interest in the anime and games culture as well as a keen interest in the country’s economic success increased. Following his graduation from Waseda University in Tokyo, he worked as a cultural and educational officer at the Saudi Embassy in Japan for seven years.
He now produces anime and manga in Saudi Arabia.
Since 2017, Bukhary has worked with Manga Productions, and other Japanese anime companies. In 2021, a collaboration with Toei Animation Company won a prize at the International Film Awards for the feature-length animated film, “Journey – The Story of Miracles and Battles on the Old Arabian Peninsula.”
Bukhary also serves as editor-in-chief of the monthly magazine Manga Arabia Kids, first published in 2021 and distributed free of charge to elementary and junior high schools in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi female artists showcase Saudi craft through history
“My work ranges from embroidered printed silks, handwoven and naturally dyed textiles, and, lastly, jacquard woven textiles,” she told Arab News
Updated 13 February 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia’s cultural scene rapidly expands, Saudi female creatives are looking to the future but also the past by preserving and showcasing Saudi craftsmanship in their work.
Hana Almilli, Abeer AlRabiah and Rawan Al-Sehli weave their country’s heritage into innovative works that reflect today’s rapidly changing contemporary society.
Hana Almilli
Riyadh-based multimedia artist, textile designer and poet Hana Almilli’s practice is research-based and explores the idea of resurrecting identities through the material culture of textiles and assemblages.
Almilli, who has Turkish, Syrian, Kurdish and Saudi heritage, explores questions of identity and alienation in her work, particularly through the representation of the term Al-Ghorba, which means estrangement in a foreign land in Arabic.
Her artwork incorporates elements of photography, embroidery, dyeing and weaving.
“My work ranges from embroidered printed silks, handwoven and naturally dyed textiles, and, lastly, jacquard woven textiles,” she told Arab News. “I incorporate craft by using traditional, yet, in a way, modern techniques of weaving, natural dyeing and embroidery to produce my work.”
As the Kingdom goes through cultural transformations, Saudi artists are embarking on an illustrious future with their pulse on the past. Hana Almilli, Abeer AlRabiah and Rawan Al-Sehli are Saudi women artists who are weaving their country’s heritage into innovative works of art that reflect today’s rapidly changing contemporary society.
In Riyadh-based Lakum Artspace’s recent exhibition “Performing Bodies,” Almilli presented “If Voice Has a Memory (2022).”
The work in a wood frame was made by weaving 100 percent naturally hand-dyed cotton threads, organic cotton, silk and stainless conductive thread.
Through the incorporation of mixed media, the installation focused on acts of remembering, nostalgia, and feelings of alienation from ancestry and heritage.
The sound component of the work incorporates found imagery and sound frequencies that Almilli relates to her Kurdish, Syrian, Turkish and Saudi heritage.
“Using found imagery and sound memories from Kurdistan, Syria, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia, the piece is a reflection of the interwoven cultures that make up my identity,” she said.
It not only explores sound as a medium for expression, but also investigates how different frequencies can act as a form of therapy, opening access to hidden memories, and building new avenues for recreating them.
“I have been constantly defined by topography and its alienness. Every piece of me has felt that I needed to belong somewhere, but have been longing for somewhere else, a home for my soul,” she said.
“In my years studying abroad, I have found that textiles have been the place where I belong, where that feeling of estrangement disappears. The act of embroidering, dyeing and shaping my textiles as if they were self-portraits was almost an act of shaping a home and my own geography. Within these pieces I lay the map of belonging, the map of being found.”
Abeer AlRabiah
As an industrial designer, Abeer AlRabiah, who recently completed a residency at the Misk Art Institute in Riyadh, incorporates various materials from different manufacturers, while imbuing her creations with references to Saudi heritage and craftmanship in a manner that is sustainable and environmentally friendly.
“In traditional Saudi crafts, people use materials that are available around them to create iconic traditional craftwork,” she told Arab News. “In a similar way, I picked existing used pieces of 7x7 cm wood that helped build multiple buildings in Saudi Arabia by holding concrete to be formed, and worked on them by hand to build my sculpture.”
During her residency with Misk Art, AlRabiah created “Memory Apparent,” a light sculpture embodying what she calls the “evanescence of memories.” It was made from 7x7 cm white-painted reclaimed wood pieces of various heights to form a 1x1x1-meter cube with a pulsating light inside.
“The cube looks more solid at the bottom, but at the top, I scattered the pieces of wood to create gaps between them that represent our memories that have faded,” she said.
“The light inside the sculpture deliberately casts shadows of the floating pieces of wood against the walls. These shadows are our forgotten memories; they are in the shadows and we can’t see them anymore. I created this light sculpture as a reminder for myself and others to try to enjoy the present since we don’t know if we’d be able to remember these moments in the future.”
AlRabiah is conducting research into traditional Saudi crafts. “I would like to design contemporary products while staying true to the local crafts we have in Saudi Arabia,” she said.
Rawan Al-Sehli
Jewelry designer Rawan Al-Sehli is on a mission to revive traditional Saudi jewelry through her hand-crafted contemporary designs.
Al-Sehli completed a residency at Misk Art Institute from September to December 2022, her first experience as a resident artist.
The collection she created during that time was titled “Memory Transformed.”
She often refers to her creations — a mix of jewelry techniques and research that revive and preserve Saudi architecture, history, culture and traditional jewelry — as “wearable art.”
“My research has been focused on reviving traditional practices used by our ancestors in Saudi Arabia that have faded due to globalization and technology, such as palm leaf and palm fronds, and the meaning of generosity in Saudi hospitality, and then reflected in modern jewelry pieces that were implemented in traditional ways,” she said.
“This is the art I present to the world. It is the jewelry stemming from research and facts that reflect the richness and diversity of the culture of Saudi Arabia.”
In each of her jewelry collections, Al-Sehli aims to reflect elements that profess the richness of Saudi architecture and heritage, as well as the diversity of cultures in the Kingdom.
Each collection is produced after recorded research with historians and facts, some of which require approval from Saudi universities and registered studies, she said.
“That’s really like winning a tough challenge, to reframe research and facts into wearable pieces of art,” Al-Sehli said.
“Words are not enough to describe my happiness with what Saudi Arabia is witnessing today regarding the country’s newfound interest in its traditional craftsmanship.
“I’m also proud to play a vital role, which is teaching traditional jewelry crafting in the Kingdom with the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts,” she said.
“I make sure that my jewelry is displayed internally and internationally. For me, it is a language, dialogue, and local and international discussion. There is a collection that reflects Islamic architecture and another that shows ancient civilizations, and more recently revives the traditional practices of our ancestors.”
Saudi Arabia, France enjoy ‘remarkable relationship of trust,’ says French FM
Top French diplomat met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, other senior ministers during Riyadh visit
Updated 12 February 2023
Lila Schoepf
PARIS: Following her visit to Saudi Arabia on Feb. 1 and 2, Catherine Colonna, France’s minister for Europe and foreign affairs, talked to Arab News en Francais about the evolution of ties between both countries against a backdrop of regional and international tensions.
Q. What is your take on your visit to Saudi Arabia and your meetings with Saudi officials? What transpired from these meetings?
A. It was the first time I visited the Kingdom as minister for Europe and foreign affairs and it was an honor for me to be received by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. We held enriching discussions based on the remarkable relationship of trust between our two countries.
I also had a long meeting with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. We signed an energy cooperation agreement. I also spoke with my counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, as well as with Minister of State (for Foreign Affairs) Adel Al-Jubeir.
I had the opportunity to observe a great convergence of views with all the officials I talked to. There is a fundamental, clear, and mutual understanding whereby the regional troubles are largely intensifying under the impetus of none other than Iran, which is wrapped up in a dynamic of escalation in all kinds of fields: The nuclear field obviously, but also the proliferation of missiles toward non-state actors, not to mention the support for terrorism.
Iran is engaged in a broad campaign aimed at destabilizing its neighbors. We are also seeing the proliferation of drones, to the same non-state actors as well as to Russia where they are being used to carry out war crimes in Europe.
Faced with this growing threat, I strongly reiterated France’s support for Saudi Arabia, which we consider an ally and a regional stabilizing power.
France is resolutely committed to contributing to the security and stability of this part of the world. These are not mere words. During my trip, I visited the naval base of the French forces in the UAE, which houses several hundred French soldiers in Abu Dhabi, particularly within the framework of Operation European Maritime Awareness in the Strait of Hormuz. Our soldiers are mainly involved in the surveillance of maritime traffic. They had just seized a few days earlier tens of tons of weapons that were on their way to the Houthis in Yemen. This is one of many examples of our actions. When there are threats involved, we walk the walk, and we shall continue to do so.
In the context of our dialogue, we have also obviously tackled the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine and its harmful consequences on a global scale, not only in terms of security but also in terms of energy, economy, and food. We must work hand in hand to restore stability wherever the balance has been lost.
I also had the opportunity to meet the new secretary general of the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) with which we share the same regional security and prosperity objectives. The GCC is an important coordination and consultation body that proves that our friends in the Gulf are capable of uniting when the need arises. We shall intensify the dialogue between France and the GCC in the future.
Allow me to also highlight the extraordinary dynamism of our cultural cooperation with Saudi Arabia.
France has become Saudi Arabia’s main partner in this regard, as evidenced by the development of the extraordinary site of AlUla with the French Agency for Alula Development. Archeology is an old and well-known pillar of our cooperation, but it is not its only aspect. We are seeking to expand our partnership to include museums, research, fashion, design, and cinema.
I strongly reiterated France’s support for Saudi Arabia, which we consider an ally and a regional stabilizing power
Catherine Colonna
Villa Hegra, a project that is progressing rapidly, is poised to become a major cultural center on a regional scale and is another example of this flourishing cooperation with a definite focus on the future.
We will actively broaden these exchanges in order to be able to swiftly establish a strategic partnership desired by our two countries with the aim of fitting all future projects into an ambitious framework.
Q. During a telephone conversation last June with your Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, you jointly expressed the wish to expand cooperation in the areas of regional security and stability. What measures or initiatives have been taken in this regard?
A. As I already mentioned, Saudi Arabia has a major role to play in promoting security and stability in the region, being the largest country in the Gulf.
We are working hand in hand to develop our bilateral cooperation in the political and security fields, particularly through enhanced consultation in order to respond to the crises affecting the world in general and the Middle East in particular.
To begin with, as I said, there is an escalation led by Iran, as it conducts destabilizing activities across the region. We are keen to face this together.
But there are several other points of tension that are increasing the risks of confrontation and instability in the region: The rise in violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories, the lingering power vacuum in Lebanon, the instability and volatility of the situation in Yemen in the absence of a permanent political solution, or even Syria, which remains a major point of instability and vigilance.
In this troubled context, my message was clear: France is loyal to its commitment to secure its Gulf partners. France is a historic and trusted partner. We have proven over the years that the Gulf can count on our support.
In order to alleviate tensions, dialogue is key. France is sparing no effort to promote dialogue. This was the main point of the Baghdad II Conference held last December within the framework of an unprecedented consultation format between regional states.
There is tremendous potential for cooperation between the countries of the region, and it must be materialized. Cooperation must be the name of the game in this troubled region, for the benefit of all, and above all, for the benefit of the peoples of the region.
We are working on a third conference under the Baghdad format, possibly this year. This was one of the topics of discussion with my hosts in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Q. The face of Saudi society has deeply changed since the launch of Vision 2030. What is your take on the gradual changes taking place in the Kingdom?
A. Saudi Arabia has been engaged for five years in a vast and ambitious program of reforms and modernization in the economic, societal, and cultural sectors within the framework of Vision 2030 led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In this new perspective, France intends to play its full role and wishes to support the roll-out of this vision.
I must say that Vision 2030 is far from being a mere vision: I was struck by the profound changes taking place in Saudi Arabia. In only a few years, Riyadh has literally been transformed, as it is currently showing the world a face that is resolutely focused on the future and open to cooperation. We obviously support this change and are available to continue to support it.
Q. Saudi Arabia and France have a relationship that we can call “historic” and that dates back to 1926. How would you describe the current relationship between Paris and Riyadh?
A. Relations between our two countries are indeed solid and deeply rooted. The opening of a French consular post in Jeddah dates back to 1839. It was the first French diplomatic mission in the Arabian Peninsula.
France was subsequently the first state to recognize the sovereignty of King Abdulaziz in March 1926. It is based on this trust and this historical friendship that a dynamic relationship is thriving today and is more than ever focused on the future.
Franco-Saudi bilateral relations are booming. Following on from the crown prince’s visit to France on July 28, 2022, the two heads of state agreed to boost cooperation between Saudi Arabia and France in all kinds of fields.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Jeddah, in Paris, recently during the G20 summits in Bali, and on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok. Similarly, to the visits of my government colleagues, Bruno Le Maire (French minister of economy and finance), at the end of January, and Olivier Becht (French foreign trade minister) in December 2022, my visit to Riyadh on Feb. 1 and 2 was fully in line with this framework.
We have made the commitment to meet again soon, and we shall continue to actively foster this excellent dynamic.