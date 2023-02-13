You are here

Saudi Tadawul Group signs deal to implement ESG framework in capital market

Saudi Tadawul Group CEO Khalid Al-Hussan.
Saudi Tadawul Group CEO Khalid Al-Hussan.
Updated 13 February 2023
Reina Takla
Reem Walid

RIYADH: The operator of the Saudi stock market, Saudi Tadawul Group, has signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Planning and Economy and the Capital Market Authority to help the group implement environmental, social and governance framework in the capital market.

This was disclosed by the group’s CEO Khalid Al-Hussan on Monday. In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the two-day Capital Market Forum in Riyadh, the top official said the MoU signed with the top authorities focussed on the “sustainability and ESG framework” that we want to implement in the Kingdom’s capital market.

“That includes several aspects of the taxonomy set up for the Saudi market and the approach toward how we can enable Saudi corporates as well as investors to access this information,” Al-Hussan added.

The Tadawul chief also confirmed signing cooperation deals with other Gulf bourses. The latest was signed with Qatar exchange on the first day of the forum.

Al-Hussan said with the signing of a deal with Qatar, “we concluded signing MoUs with all the GCC exchanges.” 

During the event, Saudi Tadawul Group also signed an MoU with the Singapore Exchange, Al-Hussan highlighted.

“These MoUs are more specifically focused on finding ways at enabling integration, specifically in the area of cross-listing or dual listings between these exchanges,” he added.

Usually, MoUs are just a means of opening a discussion with the other party. Then, if things materialize as a result of the MoU, an official agreement and linkage follow, Al-Hussan clarified.

“This is like what happened with the Abu Dhabi exchange,” he added.

Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A panel discussing issues related to geopolitics and economics was on Monday moderated by the editor-in-chief of Arab News, Faisal J. Abbas, at the World Government Summit.

The segments were designed to discuss the importance of decision making, global investment, and food security toward achieving a stabilized, prosperous world.

The first session, titled Geopolitical Waves Shaping our Economy, had Frederick Kempe, president and chief executive officer of the Atlantic Council, as a keynote speaker.

As an American who viewed world history in periods, he said: “There were failures and successes after each world war.”

He pointed out that the world had reached “an inflection point in history” where leaders had an opportunity to make positive decisions on policies that would have “an outsized influence that can have generational outcomes.”

Chairman of construction firm Walbridge and former US ambassador to the UAE, John Rakolta Jr., and dean of Said Business School at the University of Oxford, Prof. Soumitra Dutta, jointly led a discussion on investment capitals and the need for global cooperation.

During the session — titled How Can Governments Build a Future-fit Economy — Rakolta said governments could learn from privately owned businesses.

“The private sector has the ability to identify a problem and look at ways to solve it. We measure risks, we are not afraid to make mistakes, as our biggest failures become our biggest lessons,” he added.

Dutta said: “The world is divided between the haves and the have-nots and the gap between the two is large. You need good governance and institutions to attract good investment.

“We have to work together; we have to continue making connections to each other. It is important to understand we do not become great separately but by coming together.”

The final session, held under the title Enhancing a Global Economy for a Growing Population, was hosted by Michala Marcussen, group chief economist of Societe Generale, and David Rosenberg, co-founder and CEO of AeroFarms.

American indoor agricultural company AeroFarms plans to expand into Saudi Arabia this year in partnership with the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund.

Rosenberg said: “We need to embrace the technologies of robotics, animation, and computing powers.”

He highlighted how shortages of food and water supplies, brought about by climate, war, and natural disasters, could be resolved with the use of technology.

On global cooperation, Marcussen said: “We have witnessed a decline in recent years on global cooperation and working across borders to work together but it is the best solution for positive outcomes.

“It is not only the right technology that we need but the correct behaviors put forth by governments,” she added.

Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Co., the largest multi-commodity mining and metals company in the Middle East, on Monday reported a surge of 87 percent in its net profit for the year 2022 driven by higher sales and higher commodity prices.

The listed company, also known as Ma’aden, posted SR12.13 billion ($3.23 billion) in net profit, it said in a press release. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization increased 51 percent at the end of the reporting period to more than SR16.68 percent.

Following the launch of the company’s 2040 strategy for growth and the initiation of a transformation program, Ma’aden has reported record sales of SR40.28 billion, up 50 percent , driven by higher commodity prices and increased efficiencies across business units. Cash generated from operations jumped 71 percent on an annual basis to SR16.21 billion.

Ma’aden is also making progress on its health and safety record, recording its safest year through further progress in the downward trajectory of the AIFR (All Injuries Frequency Rate) metric to 0.13.

“Ma’aden delivered its safest and most profitable year ever. The transformation initiated a year ago is showing results. Financially, sales and profits grew by 50 percent and 87 percent respectively with working capital improvements contributing to record cash generation levels and the further strengthening of our balance sheet,” said Robert Wilt, Ma’aden CEO, commenting on the financial results of the mining giant. 

“We are investing in the next generation of low-cost, long-life projects, improving exploration and project delivery capabilities, and putting health, safety, and the well-being of our people at the center of our plans for the future,” he added. 

“We’ve also made significant progress towards our ambitious growth targets following the commissioning of Ammonia 3, the awarding of the EPCM contract for Phosphate 3, Mansourah-Massarah nearing commercial production and over 2 million ounces of gold reserves added to our portfolio,” the official said.

Long-term borrowing and net debt declined by 12 percent and 34 percent, respectively, from December 2021. The company’s fourth quarter net profit, however, declined by 53 percent to SR1.27 billion riyals, dragged down by higher depreciation, taxes and finance charges as a result of higher interest rates globally.

Revenue for the three-month period, however, increased to SR9.47 billion, up 11 percent year-on-year, as sales volumes rose.

“We are focused on sustainable growth and financial discipline supported by a capital allocation framework set to deliver long-term shareholder value,” the Ma’aden chief said.

Ma’aden is also looking to strengthen its exploration capabilities. 

Updated 13 February 2023
Reina Takla
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: SNB Capital, which joined Saudi Stock Exchange’s market-making framework on Feb. 12, considers it a crucial step to ensure a good level of liquidity in the Kingdom’s market, according to a top official.

Speaking exclusively to Arab News on the sidelines of the Capital Market Forum in Riyadh on Monday, Loai Bafaqeeh, head of Securities at SNB Capital, said that Saudi Arabia’s equity market is going in the right direction, and will emerge as one of the best markets globally.

“At SNB Capital, we believe that we need to be ahead of the game. Market making is extremely important to ensure a good level of liquidity when it comes to equity or derivatives,” said Bafeeqah.

He added: “I believe we were one of the few who signed (market-making deal with the Saudi exchange) and the only one who will be offering both the equity part and the derivatives. And, we believe the opportunity, when it comes to securing this type of liquidity on derivatives will be even more important.”

Apart from SNB Capital, Al Rajhi Capital, and Riyad Capital also joined the market-making framework, an initiative that was launched in December 2022 to help ensure liquidity and raise price-determination efficiency.

“At SNB Capital, I think, the unique offering that we will be having is market making on your terms, i.e, if you want us to do market making for you, we will be able to do that. If you want to manage how you are going to put the orders, we can enable it for you. Also, we can work with a third party that we can assign for market making, in case the client prefers,” he said.

Bafaqeeh added that market making does not influence the price of the stock, as it just “provides liquidity for people, in order to get, in and out or adjust their positions on the holdings.”

He noted that Saudi Arabia’s equity market is going in the right direction, driven by promising regulatory frameworks and a healthy technology platform.

“We are encouraging more international visitors to come to the Saudi market. And as a sign of that, you see that the international contribution, in terms of value traded in Saudi Arabia grew from 5 percent to 20 percent in the last three or four months. This is a clear indication that we are on the right track internationally,” he added.

Bafeeqah said that the Saudi market will see more initial public offerings in the future and added that both the equity and fixed-income markets will witness rapid growth in the Kingdom.

He lauded Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority for providing the proper regulatory framework to help capital and equity markets grow and prosper.

“Honestly, I think we are extremely lucky. With the CMA, we see that they are looking into all other opportunities that we want to introduce. We want the market, in three years, to be one of the developed markets and we are taking bold steps toward that. So, we see that the CMA is playing a massive role, which is super important to enable this opportunity for us,” said Bafeeqah.

The official further added that technology is helping SNB Capital to offer more products and services.

“I would say technology is helping us. For example, we are the only capital (firm) that is offering a mobile application that gives you access to the equity market, to sukuk and bonds, and on top of that to mutual funds,” he concluded.

 

Updated 13 February 2023
Farida El-Gazzar 

RIYADH: The development of asset management could be a vital source of funding to boost economic growth in Saudi Arabia, said Ahmed Saud Ghouth, CEO of Alkhabeer Capital.  

Speaking at the two-day Capital Market Forum in Riyadh, Ghouth highlighted the untapped potential of asset management in the Kingdom while comparing it to that of the US.  

He noted that the Kingdom is currently managing around SR700-SR800 billion worth of assets, which is equivalent to almost 20 percent of the country’s annual gross domestic product.  

On the other hand, the US “asset management industry manages more than $50 trillion worth of assets. That’s actually equivalent to two times their GDP.” 

“Is there any source of funding that we missed, and they have captured? The answer is yes,” said Ghouth. 

He attributed the impressive asset management position of the US to their mutual funds which are primarily sourced from the nation’s retirement schemes. 

Mutual funds are vehicles or entities that pool money from multiple investors and re-inject it into securities such as stocks, bonds, and short-term debt. 

“Based on IMF reports, the asset management that pertains to mutual funds in the US is equivalent to around 148 percent of their GDP,” noted Ghouth. “If we look at the situation in Saudi Arabia, it is less than 5 percent.” 

“Forty-seven percent of the source of funding that gets channeled through the ecosystem of the mutual fund business in the US comes from retirement, pensions, saving plans and schemes,” added the CEO.  

However, when it comes to the saving and retirement schemes in Saudi Arabia, there is a modest level of penetration in its market.  

Gouth disclosed that this places a significant responsibility on “regulators, market participants and fund managers to assess the private and semi-private sector to develop retirement and saving schemes for the people.” 

In addition to promoting growth in the Saudi Arabia, this supports Vision 2030 as it brings to light the awareness of the importance of saving plans to the nation’s public.  

Gouth added: “The expected amount of funding to be generated from those schemes could be material enough to push asset management to the next level, and to be perceived as a sector that is a major contributor to our economic growth.” 

TASI posts a gallant comeback, rises 100 points to 10,520 

TASI posts a gallant comeback, rises 100 points to 10,520 
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

TASI posts a gallant comeback, rises 100 points to 10,520 

TASI posts a gallant comeback, rises 100 points to 10,520 
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Monday rose 100.30 points — or 0.96 percent — to close at 10,519.74. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index gained 1 percent to 1,438.94, the parallel market Nomu closed 0.49 percent lower at 19,441.04. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.53 billion ($1.21 billion) as 147 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 61 receded. 

Riyadh Cables Group Co. was the best performer on Monday as its share price surged 9.99 percent to SR48.45. 

Riyad Bank was the second-best performer as its share price jumped 6.13 percent to SR28.55. The lender also reported a 16.5 percent rise in 2022 net profit to SR7.01 billion from SR6.02 billion in 2021, driven by higher total operating income despite being partially offset by increased operating expenses.  

The bank’s earnings per share increased to SR2.32 in the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, from SR2.01 in the year-ago period. Its clients’ deposits in 2022 increased 13.38 percent to SR240 billion from SR211.67 billion in 2021.  

The other top performers included Elm Co., Ash-Sharqiyah Development Co. and Al Gassim Investment Holding Co. 

The Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co. was the worst performer on Monday as its share price tanked nearly 10 percent to SR8.75.  

The insurer told the stock exchange that net loss is likely to exceed 10 percent of its net assets, based on an analysis of its pre-audited balance sheet for the fourth quarter of 2022. If realized, this loss may adversely impact the company’s solvency under the Saudi Central Bank regulations.  

The other poor-performing stocks were Salama Cooperative Insurance Co., Buruj Cooperative Insurance Co., Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. and Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. 

Among sectoral indices, 18 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange advanced while the rest declined. 

On the announcements front, Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Maaden, informed the exchange that it posted a 78.26 percent increase in net profit after zakat and tax to SR9.31 billion in 2022 from SR5.22 billion a year earlier.  

Total sales increased 50.46 percent to SR40.27 billion in 2022 from SR26.76 billion. Earnings per share rose to SR3.79 from SR2.12 during the period under review. 

The company’s board of directors also recommended increasing capital by 50 percent, through a one-for-two bonus share distribution, according to a filing to Tadawul. 

It further said that the capital hike would be financed by capitalizing SR12.31 billion from the statutory reserve and retained earnings. However, Maaden’s share price fell 0.43 percent to SR70. 

KEIR International Co. received a letter of award on Feb. 12 to connect electricity and telecommunications between the Heet water treatment plant and another plant in the Al-Kharj region for SR24.38 million. The project includes carrying out the infrastructure works for a 33KV medium voltage electricity network, the company said in a statement on Tadawul. Its share price increased 0.56 percent to SR89.50. 

Meanwhile, Knowledge Tower Trading Co.’s shareholders approved the board’s recommendation to distribute a cash dividend at 12.5 percent of capital, or SR1.25 per share, for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2022. 

