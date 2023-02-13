Pakistan mourns legendary ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ actor Zia Mohyeddin

KARACHI: Legendary British-Pakistani actor Zia Mohyeddin, who made his Hollywood debut in 1962 starring in the film epic “Lawrence of Arabia,” died on Monday at a hospital in Karachi, aged 91.

He had been ill and was admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Pakistan’s commercial capital before he passed away on Monday morning.

Pakistanis throughout the country mourned his death, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif describing his art as “one of a kind.”

In a tweet, the PM said: “Zia Sahib’s personality was full of wonderful qualities. He mesmerized people for more than half a century with his unparalleled skills in theater, broadcasting, and oratory and the magic of his voice. Hundreds of students under his tutelage will keep his legacy alive.”

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting described him as, “a true icon of Pakistan’s art and culture.”

Born in the eastern Pakistani city of Faisalabad, Mohyeddin spent his early years in Lahore and trained at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art from 1953 to 1956. He began his career in theater, making his debut at London’s West End in 1960 through the role of Dr. Aziz in “A Passage to India.”

In the 1962 blockbuster “Lawrence of Arabia,” he played the ill-fated Arab guide Tafas. Directed by David Lean, the British historical drama is widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made and won seven Oscars at the 1963 Academy Awards.

Following the movie’s success, Mohyeddin returned to Pakistan in the late 1960s and gained nationwide popularity through television talk show, “The Zia Mohyeddin Show,” which ran from 1969 until 1973.

Pakistani screenwriter Bee Gul told Arab News: “Mr. Zia’s life will be celebrated by many. He lived a long, happy, and healthy life. He kept working ‘till his last days and has left so much meaning behind to be cherished and take inspiration from. Mr. Zia will keep living as an immortal voice.”

One of his last works was directing the first Urdu adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” which was performed last year at the National Academy of Performing Arts, an organization Mohyeddin helped set up in 2005.

Uzma Sabeen, who assisted Mohyeddin during the recent production and knew him for more than 15 years, told Arab News she was proud to have worked with him.

“I was fortunate to have worked with him. We learnt a new thing from him every day,” she said. “He was a gentleman who respected everyone, particularly women. He was a very genuine artist and a genuine human being. We never saw him speaking ill. He was a very honest person.”

In 2012, Mohyeddin was awarded the Hilaal-e-Imtiaz, the second-highest civilian honor in Pakistan, for his contributions to the arts.

“The world of arts bids farewell to a maestro — Zia Mohyeddin — broadcasting legend, poetic virtuoso, actor, and theatre director,” Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui said in a tweet.

“As we celebrate his life and legacy, and mourn his loss, we are reminded of the immense impact he has had on our cultural landscape.”