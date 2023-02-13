Pakistan mourns legendary ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ actor Zia Mohyeddin

You are here

Zia Mohyeddin, right, and Peter O’Toole seen as their respective roles in the award-winning British epic, ‘Lawrence of Arabia.’ (Supplied)
  • Mohyeddin considered ‘true icon’ of Pakistan’s art, culture
  • Artist gained nationwide popularity through ‘The Zia Mohyeddin Show’ in 1960s
BURAQ SHABBIR

KARACHI: Legendary British-Pakistani actor Zia Mohyeddin, who made his Hollywood debut in 1962 starring in the film epic “Lawrence of Arabia,” died on Monday at a hospital in Karachi, aged 91.

He had been ill and was admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Pakistan’s commercial capital before he passed away on Monday morning.

Pakistanis throughout the country mourned his death, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif describing his art as “one of a kind.”

In a tweet, the PM said: “Zia Sahib’s personality was full of wonderful qualities. He mesmerized people for more than half a century with his unparalleled skills in theater, broadcasting, and oratory and the magic of his voice. Hundreds of students under his tutelage will keep his legacy alive.”

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting described him as, “a true icon of Pakistan’s art and culture.”

Born in the eastern Pakistani city of Faisalabad, Mohyeddin spent his early years in Lahore and trained at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art from 1953 to 1956. He began his career in theater, making his debut at London’s West End in 1960 through the role of Dr. Aziz in “A Passage to India.”

In the 1962 blockbuster “Lawrence of Arabia,” he played the ill-fated Arab guide Tafas. Directed by David Lean, the British historical drama is widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made and won seven Oscars at the 1963 Academy Awards.

Following the movie’s success, Mohyeddin returned to Pakistan in the late 1960s and gained nationwide popularity through television talk show, “The Zia Mohyeddin Show,” which ran from 1969 until 1973.

Pakistani screenwriter Bee Gul told Arab News: “Mr. Zia’s life will be celebrated by many. He lived a long, happy, and healthy life. He kept working ‘till his last days and has left so much meaning behind to be cherished and take inspiration from. Mr. Zia will keep living as an immortal voice.”

One of his last works was directing the first Urdu adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” which was performed last year at the National Academy of Performing Arts, an organization Mohyeddin helped set up in 2005.

Uzma Sabeen, who assisted Mohyeddin during the recent production and knew him for more than 15 years, told Arab News she was proud to have worked with him.

“I was fortunate to have worked with him. We learnt a new thing from him every day,” she said. “He was a gentleman who respected everyone, particularly women. He was a very genuine artist and a genuine human being. We never saw him speaking ill. He was a very honest person.”

In 2012, Mohyeddin was awarded the Hilaal-e-Imtiaz, the second-highest civilian honor in Pakistan, for his contributions to the arts.

“The world of arts bids farewell to a maestro — Zia Mohyeddin — broadcasting legend, poetic virtuoso, actor, and theatre director,” Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui said in a tweet. 

“As we celebrate his life and legacy, and mourn his loss, we are reminded of the immense impact he has had on our cultural landscape.”

Camilla, wife of Britain’s King Charles, tests positive for COVID-19

Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort react during a visit to Brick Lane in east London. (File/AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort react during a visit to Brick Lane in east London. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 February 2023
Reuters

Camilla, wife of Britain’s King Charles, tests positive for COVID-19

Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort react during a visit to Brick Lane in east London. (File/AFP)
  • The palace said Camilla has canceled all her public engagements for this week
  • Both Charles and Camilla had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including a booster shot
Updated 13 February 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Camilla, the wife of Britain’s King Charles and queen consort, has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.
“After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus,” the palace said in a statement about the health of the 75-year old royal.
The palace added that she has canceled all her public engagements for this week.
Both Charles and Camilla had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including a booster shot, and Camilla had contracted the virus once in February last year.

Topics: Coronvairus UK Queen Consort Camilla

Differences emerge in Taliban leadership as interior minister makes public criticism

Minister of Interior affairs of Afghanistan, Sirajuddin Haqqani, speaks at the interior ministry in Kabul. (File/AFP)
Minister of Interior affairs of Afghanistan, Sirajuddin Haqqani, speaks at the interior ministry in Kabul. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 February 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

Differences emerge in Taliban leadership as interior minister makes public criticism

Minister of Interior affairs of Afghanistan, Sirajuddin Haqqani, speaks at the interior ministry in Kabul. (File/AFP)
  • Taliban spokesman says criticism should be told in private 
  • Taliban are divided into two factions, expert says 
Updated 13 February 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: Major differences have emerged within the Taliban leadership in Afghanistan, experts said on Monday, after a senior official described the country’s situation as “intolerable” over the weekend.

Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani is in the spotlight following a critical comment on the current situation in Afghanistan during a public event on Saturday.

“The current situation is intolerable. If the public situation becomes worse and unstable, it is our responsibility to bring them closer to us,” Haqqani said.

The statement comes as Afghanistan plunges deeper into a humanitarian and economic crisis following the Taliban takeover in 2021. It also follows increasingly restrictive edicts targeting women that are seen as further isolating the country from the international community.

The minister’s remarks prompted a response from Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, who said that criticism of any leader or official should be said in private.

The latest developments, experts said, show how the Taliban are facing major differences within their leadership.

The Taliban are divided into two factions, said Hamza Momain Hakimi, a political science lecturer at the Salam University in Kabul.

One faction represents a minority but comprises powerful members, who hold important positions in Afghanistan and are “imposing their own narrow narrative from Islam,” Hakimi told Arab News.

The other faction represents a vast majority, he said, which refuses the minority opinion on many issues, including women’s role in Afghan society and policies related to their work and education.

“Such a statement from powerful people like Sirajuddin Haqqani shows clearly that there are factions within the Taliban,” Hakimi said. “There is a majority and there is a minority, but unfortunately, that minority is more powerful than the majority.”
Haqqani’s remarks also conveyed the concerns of the Afghan people, said Mohibullah Sharif, an Afghan political expert based in Kabul.

“Those are words and meanings that express what the Afghan people want,” Sharif told Arab News. “There is no doubt that there was a clear difference in the Islamic and political view of the leaders of the Taliban movement and currently among the leading personalities of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.”

Experts say these emerging differences might pave way for an internal conflict.

“The Afghan people want these differences between the leading personalities to end easily and safely because the problems between them will lead to a serious conflict in the country and Afghanistan will return to the civil war that occurred in the 90s,” Sharif said.

Sayed Baheir Sadat, an Afghan expert based in Germany, said the division within the Taliban is a big problem for the group and could potentially increase.

“This could again signal the risk of an internal war between Afghans,” Sadat told Arab News.

“If the Taliban want to take over the government and the people, they should engage with internal and international standards, so that they may have the world’s support,” Sadat added. “Otherwise, it will collapse soon.” 

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan Sirajuddin Haqqani

US must ensure due process in Lockerbie bombing case: Human Rights Watch

US must ensure due process in Lockerbie bombing case: Human Rights Watch
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

US must ensure due process in Lockerbie bombing case: Human Rights Watch

US must ensure due process in Lockerbie bombing case: Human Rights Watch
  • ‘Justice for the many victims of Pan Am Flight 103 risks being tainted’
  • Terror suspect Abu Agela Masud Kheir Al-Marimi was kidnapped by armed militia in Tripoli last year
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

London: US and Libyan authorities may have violated due process in the arrest and extradition of alleged Lockerbie bombing suspect Abu Agela Masud Kheir Al-Marimi, Human Rights Watch has warned.

The US had long pursued Al-Marimi over his alleged role in the 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 bombing, which killed 270 people, including 190 US citizens.

Authorities in December last year announced that Al-Marimi had been taken into custody and was facing prosecution following a handover from the Libyan Government of National Unity.

Al-Marimi — a former official in the Muammar Qaddafi government — was kidnapped on Nov. 17 in an armed raid led by GNU-allied forces in the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

When his family complained over the kidnapping, local police refused to record an official complaint, with relatives making contact with local militias and the General Prosecutor’s Office to discover his whereabouts.

GNU Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said that his government worked with the US to extradite Al-Marimi, but judicial authorities in the North African country have criticized the handover as illegal, noting that Libya does not share an extradition treaty with the US.

Al-Marimi’s family only discovered the full extent of his arrest and extradition almost a month later, when social media posts surfaced showing the Libyan appearing in a US court on Dec. 12.

He is the third Libyan national in the last decade to be transported to the US over terrorism allegations and now faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The legal basis for the US claims against Al-Marimi appears to center around confessions he made in 2012 to a Libyan interrogator, HRW said.

The US Justice Department in a 2020 statement said that there is probable cause that Al-Marimi conspired with others, and aided and abetted them, in downing Pan Am Flight 103.

HRW urged the US to “uphold international fair trial standards” and “grant Al-Marimi access to his family members, including by promptly processing visas for them.”

US authorities “should also grant him the right to challenge his extradition,” the organization said.

Under Dbeibah, Libyan authorities must permit consular and family visits as well as effective legal counsel for Al-Marimi, HRW added.

Al-Marimi was previously held in custody in Libya, with HRW documenting the use of “torture, intimidation and other abuses” by the country’s authorities during the same period.

It has led to fears that Al-Marimi’s alleged confession may have been coerced, with the organization warning US authorities to avoid the use of forced confessions in prosecution.  

Hanan Salah, associate Middle East and North Africa director at HRW, said: “It appears that no Libyan court ordered or reviewed Al-Marimi’s transfer to the US, and he had no chance to appeal, raising serious due process concerns.

“The political impasse and chaos in Libya don’t allow US authorities to disregard violations of fundamental rights.

“Justice for the many victims of Pan Am Flight 103 risks being tainted unless the US and GNU governments clarify the legal basis for Al-Marimi’s transfer to US custody.”

Topics: Lockerbie bombing

4 Afghan teens arrested in UK in connection with rape of schoolgirl

4 Afghan teens arrested in UK in connection with rape of schoolgirl
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

4 Afghan teens arrested in UK in connection with rape of schoolgirl

4 Afghan teens arrested in UK in connection with rape of schoolgirl
  • One arrested on suspicion of rape, others arrested on suspicion of facilitating attack
  • They arrived in Britain last year to claim asylum as unaccompanied minors
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

London: Four teenage Afghan boys have been arrested in the UK in connection with the alleged rape of a schoolgirl.

One, a 15-year-old, was arrested on suspicion of rape, while the other three — aged 13, 15 and 16 — were arrested on suspicion of facilitating the alleged attack on the girl, aged 15.

The incident took place at a school in the town of Dover on Feb. 6. Sources told The Times that three of the boys held the victim down and acted as lookouts while the fourth raped her. The boys, who all arrived in the UK as refugees last year, have been released on bail.

They all attended the school and are under the care of social services, having arrived in the UK as unaccompanied minors seeking asylum.

Their stated ages given to authorities on arrival were not disputed by the Home Office or local council.

It is thought nearly 50,000 people crossed the English Channel illegally in 2022 to claim asylum, and more 2,000 have already made the trip since the start of 2023 despite poor weather conditions and an accident that claimed the lives of four people in January.

Asylum-seekers claiming to be unaccompanied children currently represent around 17 percent of all arrivals crossing the Channel in small boats, with 8,700 making the journey last year. The majority come from Afghanistan.

At 6,500 in total, they also make up the second-largest proportion of people trying to reach the UK by small boat overall following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made tackling the issue of Channel migration a key pledge of his premiership.

Topics: Afghanistan UK

Japan’s defense aircraft sends relief supplies to Turkiye

Japan’s defense aircraft sends relief supplies to Turkiye
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

Japan’s defense aircraft sends relief supplies to Turkiye

Japan’s defense aircraft sends relief supplies to Turkiye
  • An advance team departed for Turkey on Friday to assess the situation and requirements
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

TOKYO: Japan said on Monday that it has dispatched an aircraft with supplies to help in earthquake relief efforts in Turkiye.

A Japanese Air Self-Defense Forces B-777 aircraft departed from Narita Airport for Turkiye on February 13 loaded with medical equipment needed for the Japanese Disaster Relief (JDR) and Medical Team operating on the ground in Turkiye. 

The Air Self Defense Forces said it is coordinating its relief efforts with the government in Turkiye to assist with supplies and relief work there. It said in a statement that it will continue to work with the international community to contribute for supporting the Turkish people.

An advance team departed for Turkiye on Friday to assess the situation and requirements.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Japan

