You are here

  • Home
  • Famine could rip through Somalia as soon as April, UN warns

Famine could rip through Somalia as soon as April, UN warns

Somali children are seen within the Iftin Camp for the internally displaced people outside Baradere town, Gedo Region, Jubaland state, Somalia. (Reuters/File Photo)
Somali children are seen within the Iftin Camp for the internally displaced people outside Baradere town, Gedo Region, Jubaland state, Somalia. (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p2p65

Updated 15 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

Famine could rip through Somalia as soon as April, UN warns

Famine could rip through Somalia as soon as April, UN warns
  • Adam Abdelmoula, the UN’s humanitarian coordinator for the country, told Arab News the current drought is unprecedented in country’s history
  • The UN is seeking $2.6 billion in donations to fund aid for 8 million Somalis, amid calls for donors to “front-load their support”
Updated 15 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: The UN is seeking $2.6 billion to help 8 million people in Somalia as the country once again finds itself on the brink of widespread famine, as a result of overlapping crises including prolonged drought, conflict, insecurity, high food and water costs, and mass displacement.

Though the attention of the world has gradually returned to the country following similar dire warnings last year, this has not resulted in additional funding for the humanitarian response there.

Adam Abdelmoula, the UN’s humanitarian coordinator for Somalia, described the drought currently ravaging the African nation as “truly unprecedented” and said more than 700,000 people are expected to experience catastrophic hunger.

“The 2011 famine that killed 360,000 people was the result of three consecutive failed rainy seasons,” he told Arab News. “Now, we have already sailed past five failed rainy seasons — and that should tell you where are we at the moment.

“Don’t listen to those who tell you that this is the worst drought in 40 years; this is the worst drought in Somalia’s recorded history, period.”

After the famine in 2011, the international community said “never again,” Abdelmoula pointed out, adding: “If we truly want to honor that promise, there is no time to lose. Every delay in assistance is a matter of life or death for families in need.”

The 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan for Somalia, unveiled last week by the UN, its humanitarian partners and the Somali government, includes the appeal for $2.6 billion in donations to help more than 8 million people in dire need of help and protection for their survival. That is almost half the population of the country, and women and children account for 80 percent of those in need.

Launching the appeal in the Somali capital Mogadishu, Abdelmoula said 3.8 million people in the country are internally displaced, one of the highest figures in the world. The majority were driven from their homes by conflict and climate shocks.

Such high levels of displacement, he said, exacerbate already limited access to basic services. An estimated 8 million people, for example, lack access to safe water supplies, sanitation and hygiene services at a time when disease outbreaks are on the rise compared with recent years.

Meanwhile, about 2 million Somali children under the age of five are likely to face acute malnutrition, including more than half a million likely to be severely acutely malnourished. Such high rates of acute malnutrition increase the risk of diseases and death from preventable causes such as cholera, measles and acute diarrhea. Less than a third of people in areas affected by drought have access to medical care.

More than 6 million people are likely to face high levels of acute food insecurity through March this year, said Abdelmoula, and the number is expected to increase to 8.3 million between April and June amid an anticipated reduction in funding for humanitarian assistance.

Although humanitarian aid contributions helped prevent the famine threshold from being surpassed last year, as had been projected, Abdelmoula pointed out that “the distinction between a declared famine and what millions of Somalis are already experiencing is truly meaningless.”

He added: “They are already going hungry. Children are starving. The underlying crisis has not improved and even more appalling outcomes are only temporarily averted.

“Famine is a strong possibility from April to June this year, and of course beyond, if humanitarian assistance is not sustained and if the April-to-June rains underperform as currently forecast.”

The 2022 humanitarian response plan for Somalia was only 67 percent funded, Abdelmoula said.

“And I hasten to say that 80 percent of that funding came from a single donor country, and that’s the United States,” he added. “And the US made it clear, again and again, that that was a one-off.”

The EU provided 10 percent of the funding, and the rest of the world contributed the remaining 10 percent.

“With higher and more severe needs in 2023, and the continuing risk of famine, we can and must do better,” Abdelmoula said.

Somalia is one of the countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change and is ill-equipped to cope with the consecutive droughts that have depleted the country’s water supplies, resulting in crop failures as a result of which agricultural production has fallen to 70 percent below average.

The Somalis affected by these successive droughts are “the human face of the global climate emergency,” Adelmoula added.

Salah Jama, the deputy prime minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, said the country’s people “are paying the price for a climate emergency they did very little to create.”

Getting aid to those most in need remains a tremendous challenge. Some areas are hard to reach because of poor roads infrastructure. Others are under the control of Al-Shabab, an uncompromising, unpopular group with links to Al-Qaeda. Its deadly insurgency against the federal government has resulted in humanitarian aid convoys being attacked.

In a vicious cycle, the scarcity exacerbated by the activities of Al-Shabab means more desperate young Somalis are vulnerable to recruitment by the group.

“Unfortunately, we have very, very limited access to areas under Al-Shabaab control,” Abdelmoula told Arab News. “We try to use proxies at times — community leaders, some community-based (nongovernmental organizations) and so on — but that is very sporadic and very inconsistent.”

However, the Somali government recently regained control of some areas that had been under Al-Shabaab control and, Abdelmoula said: “We came close to getting a glimpse of what the situation looks like in areas that are still under Al-Shabab control, and compared to the communities that we have been dealing with, and the caseload of the humanitarian interventions, these people are in a much, much worse shape than those that were already identified to be at the brink of famine in the (southern) Bay region.”

It is estimated there are about 700,000 people living in areas that remain under Al-Shabaab control, according to the UN.

While humanitarian groups focus on life-saving activities to avert famine, UN officials also emphasize the need to invest in livelihoods, resilience, the development of infrastructure, climate adaptation efforts, and durable solutions for the internally displaced, to help break free from a cycle of chronically recurring humanitarian crises and perpetual dependency.

“I have consistently been saying that what we see in Somalia is equally a development crisis, (not only) a humanitarian crisis, and that there are no humanitarian solutions for this protracted crisis — there are only developmental interventions that can ween the country and its people from this endless dependency on humanitarian handouts,” Abdelmoula said.

“And while most of the donors agree, we still haven’t seen that level of development assistance that will enable the country to adapt with the accelerating and intensifying climate change, and to enable the communities to rely on themselves through income- and employment-generation interventions. I haven’t seen that happen yet.”

He called for the $2.6 billion in required humanitarian aid to be accompanied by financing for “resilience, development and climate adaptation.”

“Humanitarian organizations, local communities and government authorities have ramped up responses and reached 7.3 million people in 2022 but they need additional resources and unhindered access to people in need,” Abdelmoula added, as he urged donors to step up and “front-load their support.”

Topics: Somalia UN Famine

Related

Aid staves off Somalia famine, for now: UN
Middle-East
Aid staves off Somalia famine, for now: UN

Pakistan mourns legendary ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ actor Zia Mohyeddin

Pakistan mourns legendary ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ actor Zia Mohyeddin
Updated 13 February 2023

Pakistan mourns legendary ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ actor Zia Mohyeddin

Pakistan mourns legendary ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ actor Zia Mohyeddin
  • Mohyeddin considered ‘true icon’ of Pakistan’s art, culture
  • Artist gained nationwide popularity through ‘The Zia Mohyeddin Show’ in 1960s
Updated 13 February 2023
BURAQ SHABBIR

KARACHI: Legendary British-Pakistani actor Zia Mohyeddin, who made his Hollywood debut in 1962 starring in the film epic “Lawrence of Arabia,” died on Monday at a hospital in Karachi, aged 91.

He had been ill and was admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Pakistan’s commercial capital before he passed away on Monday morning.

Pakistanis throughout the country mourned his death, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif describing his art as “one of a kind.”

In a tweet, the PM said: “Zia Sahib’s personality was full of wonderful qualities. He mesmerized people for more than half a century with his unparalleled skills in theater, broadcasting, and oratory and the magic of his voice. Hundreds of students under his tutelage will keep his legacy alive.”

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting described him as, “a true icon of Pakistan’s art and culture.”

Born in the eastern Pakistani city of Faisalabad, Mohyeddin spent his early years in Lahore and trained at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art from 1953 to 1956. He began his career in theater, making his debut at London’s West End in 1960 through the role of Dr. Aziz in “A Passage to India.”

In the 1962 blockbuster “Lawrence of Arabia,” he played the ill-fated Arab guide Tafas. Directed by David Lean, the British historical drama is widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made and won seven Oscars at the 1963 Academy Awards.

Following the movie’s success, Mohyeddin returned to Pakistan in the late 1960s and gained nationwide popularity through television talk show, “The Zia Mohyeddin Show,” which ran from 1969 until 1973.

Pakistani screenwriter Bee Gul told Arab News: “Mr. Zia’s life will be celebrated by many. He lived a long, happy, and healthy life. He kept working ‘till his last days and has left so much meaning behind to be cherished and take inspiration from. Mr. Zia will keep living as an immortal voice.”

One of his last works was directing the first Urdu adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” which was performed last year at the National Academy of Performing Arts, an organization Mohyeddin helped set up in 2005.

Uzma Sabeen, who assisted Mohyeddin during the recent production and knew him for more than 15 years, told Arab News she was proud to have worked with him.

“I was fortunate to have worked with him. We learnt a new thing from him every day,” she said. “He was a gentleman who respected everyone, particularly women. He was a very genuine artist and a genuine human being. We never saw him speaking ill. He was a very honest person.”

In 2012, Mohyeddin was awarded the Hilaal-e-Imtiaz, the second-highest civilian honor in Pakistan, for his contributions to the arts.

“The world of arts bids farewell to a maestro — Zia Mohyeddin — broadcasting legend, poetic virtuoso, actor, and theatre director,” Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui said in a tweet. 

“As we celebrate his life and legacy, and mourn his loss, we are reminded of the immense impact he has had on our cultural landscape.”

Topics: Zia Mohyeddin Lawrence of Arabia

Related

Special Award-winning Egyptian actor and ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ star Gamil Ratib dies aged 92
Lifestyle
Award-winning Egyptian actor and ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ star Gamil Ratib dies aged 92

Camilla, wife of Britain’s King Charles, tests positive for COVID-19

Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort react during a visit to Brick Lane in east London. (File/AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort react during a visit to Brick Lane in east London. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 February 2023
Reuters

Camilla, wife of Britain’s King Charles, tests positive for COVID-19

Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort react during a visit to Brick Lane in east London. (File/AFP)
  • The palace said Camilla has canceled all her public engagements for this week
  • Both Charles and Camilla had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including a booster shot
Updated 13 February 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Camilla, the wife of Britain’s King Charles and queen consort, has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.
“After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus,” the palace said in a statement about the health of the 75-year old royal.
The palace added that she has canceled all her public engagements for this week.
Both Charles and Camilla had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including a booster shot, and Camilla had contracted the virus once in February last year.

Topics: Coronvairus UK Queen Consort Camilla

Related

King Charles ‘profoundly saddened’ by deadly quakes in Turkiye, Syria
Middle-East
King Charles ‘profoundly saddened’ by deadly quakes in Turkiye, Syria
Dozens of British Muslims named in King Charles’ first New Year Honors List
World
Dozens of British Muslims named in King Charles’ first New Year Honors List

Differences emerge in Taliban leadership as interior minister makes public criticism

Minister of Interior affairs of Afghanistan, Sirajuddin Haqqani, speaks at the interior ministry in Kabul. (File/AFP)
Minister of Interior affairs of Afghanistan, Sirajuddin Haqqani, speaks at the interior ministry in Kabul. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 February 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

Differences emerge in Taliban leadership as interior minister makes public criticism

Minister of Interior affairs of Afghanistan, Sirajuddin Haqqani, speaks at the interior ministry in Kabul. (File/AFP)
  • Taliban spokesman says criticism should be told in private 
  • Taliban are divided into two factions, expert says 
Updated 13 February 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: Major differences have emerged within the Taliban leadership in Afghanistan, experts said on Monday, after a senior official described the country’s situation as “intolerable” over the weekend.

Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani is in the spotlight following a critical comment on the current situation in Afghanistan during a public event on Saturday.

“The current situation is intolerable. If the public situation becomes worse and unstable, it is our responsibility to bring them closer to us,” Haqqani said.

The statement comes as Afghanistan plunges deeper into a humanitarian and economic crisis following the Taliban takeover in 2021. It also follows increasingly restrictive edicts targeting women that are seen as further isolating the country from the international community.

The minister’s remarks prompted a response from Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, who said that criticism of any leader or official should be said in private.

The latest developments, experts said, show how the Taliban are facing major differences within their leadership.

The Taliban are divided into two factions, said Hamza Momain Hakimi, a political science lecturer at the Salam University in Kabul.

One faction represents a minority but comprises powerful members, who hold important positions in Afghanistan and are “imposing their own narrow narrative from Islam,” Hakimi told Arab News.

The other faction represents a vast majority, he said, which refuses the minority opinion on many issues, including women’s role in Afghan society and policies related to their work and education.

“Such a statement from powerful people like Sirajuddin Haqqani shows clearly that there are factions within the Taliban,” Hakimi said. “There is a majority and there is a minority, but unfortunately, that minority is more powerful than the majority.”
Haqqani’s remarks also conveyed the concerns of the Afghan people, said Mohibullah Sharif, an Afghan political expert based in Kabul.

“Those are words and meanings that express what the Afghan people want,” Sharif told Arab News. “There is no doubt that there was a clear difference in the Islamic and political view of the leaders of the Taliban movement and currently among the leading personalities of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.”

Experts say these emerging differences might pave way for an internal conflict.

“The Afghan people want these differences between the leading personalities to end easily and safely because the problems between them will lead to a serious conflict in the country and Afghanistan will return to the civil war that occurred in the 90s,” Sharif said.

Sayed Baheir Sadat, an Afghan expert based in Germany, said the division within the Taliban is a big problem for the group and could potentially increase.

“This could again signal the risk of an internal war between Afghans,” Sadat told Arab News.

“If the Taliban want to take over the government and the people, they should engage with internal and international standards, so that they may have the world’s support,” Sadat added. “Otherwise, it will collapse soon.” 

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan Sirajuddin Haqqani

Related

Afghan journalists who worked for the BBC won a legal challenge against the UK’s refusal to relocate them from Afghanistan.(AFP)
Media
Afghan journalists win case against UK government over relocation
4 Afghan teens arrested in UK in connection with rape of schoolgirl
World
4 Afghan teens arrested in UK in connection with rape of schoolgirl

US must ensure due process in Lockerbie bombing case: Human Rights Watch

US must ensure due process in Lockerbie bombing case: Human Rights Watch
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

US must ensure due process in Lockerbie bombing case: Human Rights Watch

US must ensure due process in Lockerbie bombing case: Human Rights Watch
  • ‘Justice for the many victims of Pan Am Flight 103 risks being tainted’
  • Terror suspect Abu Agela Masud Kheir Al-Marimi was kidnapped by armed militia in Tripoli last year
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

London: US and Libyan authorities may have violated due process in the arrest and extradition of alleged Lockerbie bombing suspect Abu Agela Masud Kheir Al-Marimi, Human Rights Watch has warned.

The US had long pursued Al-Marimi over his alleged role in the 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 bombing, which killed 270 people, including 190 US citizens.

Authorities in December last year announced that Al-Marimi had been taken into custody and was facing prosecution following a handover from the Libyan Government of National Unity.

Al-Marimi — a former official in the Muammar Qaddafi government — was kidnapped on Nov. 17 in an armed raid led by GNU-allied forces in the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

When his family complained over the kidnapping, local police refused to record an official complaint, with relatives making contact with local militias and the General Prosecutor’s Office to discover his whereabouts.

GNU Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said that his government worked with the US to extradite Al-Marimi, but judicial authorities in the North African country have criticized the handover as illegal, noting that Libya does not share an extradition treaty with the US.

Al-Marimi’s family only discovered the full extent of his arrest and extradition almost a month later, when social media posts surfaced showing the Libyan appearing in a US court on Dec. 12.

He is the third Libyan national in the last decade to be transported to the US over terrorism allegations and now faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The legal basis for the US claims against Al-Marimi appears to center around confessions he made in 2012 to a Libyan interrogator, HRW said.

The US Justice Department in a 2020 statement said that there is probable cause that Al-Marimi conspired with others, and aided and abetted them, in downing Pan Am Flight 103.

HRW urged the US to “uphold international fair trial standards” and “grant Al-Marimi access to his family members, including by promptly processing visas for them.”

US authorities “should also grant him the right to challenge his extradition,” the organization said.

Under Dbeibah, Libyan authorities must permit consular and family visits as well as effective legal counsel for Al-Marimi, HRW added.

Al-Marimi was previously held in custody in Libya, with HRW documenting the use of “torture, intimidation and other abuses” by the country’s authorities during the same period.

It has led to fears that Al-Marimi’s alleged confession may have been coerced, with the organization warning US authorities to avoid the use of forced confessions in prosecution.  

Hanan Salah, associate Middle East and North Africa director at HRW, said: “It appears that no Libyan court ordered or reviewed Al-Marimi’s transfer to the US, and he had no chance to appeal, raising serious due process concerns.

“The political impasse and chaos in Libya don’t allow US authorities to disregard violations of fundamental rights.

“Justice for the many victims of Pan Am Flight 103 risks being tainted unless the US and GNU governments clarify the legal basis for Al-Marimi’s transfer to US custody.”

Topics: Lockerbie bombing

Related

UK archives reveal government unease at Mandela mediation over Lockerbie
Middle-East
UK archives reveal government unease at Mandela mediation over Lockerbie
Special Handover of a Libyan suspect opens a new chapter in Lockerbie bombing horror story
World
Handover of a Libyan suspect opens a new chapter in Lockerbie bombing horror story

4 Afghan teens arrested in UK in connection with rape of schoolgirl

4 Afghan teens arrested in UK in connection with rape of schoolgirl
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

4 Afghan teens arrested in UK in connection with rape of schoolgirl

4 Afghan teens arrested in UK in connection with rape of schoolgirl
  • One arrested on suspicion of rape, others arrested on suspicion of facilitating attack
  • They arrived in Britain last year to claim asylum as unaccompanied minors
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

London: Four teenage Afghan boys have been arrested in the UK in connection with the alleged rape of a schoolgirl.

One, a 15-year-old, was arrested on suspicion of rape, while the other three — aged 13, 15 and 16 — were arrested on suspicion of facilitating the alleged attack on the girl, aged 15.

The incident took place at a school in the town of Dover on Feb. 6. Sources told The Times that three of the boys held the victim down and acted as lookouts while the fourth raped her. The boys, who all arrived in the UK as refugees last year, have been released on bail.

They all attended the school and are under the care of social services, having arrived in the UK as unaccompanied minors seeking asylum.

Their stated ages given to authorities on arrival were not disputed by the Home Office or local council.

It is thought nearly 50,000 people crossed the English Channel illegally in 2022 to claim asylum, and more 2,000 have already made the trip since the start of 2023 despite poor weather conditions and an accident that claimed the lives of four people in January.

Asylum-seekers claiming to be unaccompanied children currently represent around 17 percent of all arrivals crossing the Channel in small boats, with 8,700 making the journey last year. The majority come from Afghanistan.

At 6,500 in total, they also make up the second-largest proportion of people trying to reach the UK by small boat overall following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made tackling the issue of Channel migration a key pledge of his premiership.

Topics: Afghanistan UK

Related

In freezing cold, KSrelief reaches most vulnerable Afghans with lifesaving aid
Saudi Arabia
In freezing cold, KSrelief reaches most vulnerable Afghans with lifesaving aid
Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi fights to keep her country’s cinema alive
Lifestyle
Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi fights to keep her country’s cinema alive

Latest updates

Tanmiah revenue up 42.8% year-on-year to SR1,727m
Tanmiah revenue up 42.8% year-on-year to SR1,727m
The Big 5 Saudi 2023 doubles in size in its new venue Riyadh Front
The Big 5 Saudi 2023 doubles in size in its new venue Riyadh Front
Lulu Hypermarket hosts Thai food festival
Lulu Hypermarket hosts Thai food festival
Famine could rip through Somalia as soon as April, UN warns
Famine could rip through Somalia as soon as April, UN warns
Saudi Social Innovation Forum to promote entrepreneurship
Saudi Social Innovation Forum to promote entrepreneurship

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.